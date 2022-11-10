Chilaquil imageView gallery

Chilaquil - 312 Pearl Pkwy Building 6 Suite 6109

82 Reviews

$

312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109

San Antonio, TX 78215

Popular Items

Chilachicken
Matamoros
Verdes

Chilaquiles

Verdes

Verdes

$11.00

Tortilla chips served with our freshly made salsa verde (tomatillo jalapeño peppers, onion, & cilantro.) topped off with Mexican cream, fresco cheese, pickled red onion, avocado, and a touch of cilantro, with a side of refried black beans.

Rojos

Rojos

$11.00

Tortilla chips served with our freshly made salsa roja (tomato, onion, jalapeño & chipotle peppers) topped off with Mexican cream, fresco cheese, pickled red onion, avocado, and a touch of cilantro, with a side of refried black beans.

Spicy Chipotle

$12.00

Tortilla chips served with our freshly made salsa verde (Tomato, onion, chipotle and chile de arbol peppers, garlic, and sour cream) topped off with Mexican cream, fresco cheese, pickled red onion, avocado, and a touch of cilantro, with a side of refried black beans.

Poblanos

Poblanos

$12.00

Tortilla chips served with our freshly made salsa verde (onion, garlic, poblano peppers, and cream. Poblano pepper rajas and corn.) topped off with Mexican cream, fresco cheese, pickled red onion, avocado, and a touch of cilantro, with a side of refried black beans.

Mole

$12.00Out of stock

Tacos

Campechanos

Campechanos

$13.00

Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, angus beef and marinated pork with melted cheese, and avocado, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.

Chilachicken

Chilachicken

$12.00

Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, refried black beans, shredded chicken, avocado, Mexican cream, fresco cheese, pickled red onion. Topped off with fresh cilantro. Served with chips, lime, and salsa on the side.

Matamoros

Matamoros

$12.00

Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, angus beef, avocado, fresco cheese, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.

Gringa

Gringa

$12.00

Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, marinated pork, melted cheese, avocado, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.

Pirata

Pirata

$12.00

Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, angus beef, melted cheese, avocado, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.

Cochinita Pibil

Cochinita Pibil

$11.00

Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, oven roasted pork, topped off with fresh cilantro and red pickled onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.

Veggie (V)

Veggie (V)

$10.50

Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, refried black beans, avocado, fresco cheese, Mexican cream, topped off with fresh cilantro and pickled red onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$10.00

Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, angus beef, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$10.00

Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, marinated pork, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.

Chilango (VN)

Chilango (VN)

$10.00

Order of tacos with your choice of tortilla, grilled cactus (nopalitos), refried black beans, and avocado, topped off with fresh cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa on the side.

Asado de puerco

$11.00Out of stock

Tortas

Torta Campechana

Torta Campechana

$13.00

Bolillo bread with butter spread, filled with marinated pork and angus beef, guacamole, cheese, onion, and cilantro. Salsa and lime on the side.

Torta de Carne Asada

Torta de Carne Asada

$12.00

Bolillo bread with butter spread, filled with angus beef, guacamole, cheese, onion, and cilantro. Salsa and lime on the side.

Torta de Pastor

Torta de Pastor

$12.00

Bolillo bread with butter spread, filled with marinated pork, guacamole, cheese, onion, and cilantro. Salsa and lime on the side.

Torta de Cochinita Pibil

Torta de Cochinita Pibil

$12.00

Bolillo bread with butter spread, filled with oven roasted pork, guacamole, cheese, red pickled onion, and cilantro. Salsa and lime on the side.

Torta de Chilaquiles

Torta de Chilaquiles

$11.00

Bolillo bread with butter spread, filled with chilaquiles with salsa of your choice, guacamole, cream, fresco cheese, pickled red onion, and cilantro.

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

side of salsa of your choice with chips on the side

Chips & queso

Chips & queso

$7.00

cheddar cheese with salsa veerde topped with chile de arbol sauce, guacamole, and cilantro. with chips on the side

Chips & beans

Chips & beans

$6.00

refried black beans with fresco cheese and chips on the side.

Chips & guac

Chips & guac

$7.00

side of guacamole with chips on the side.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.00

tortilla (flour) filled with melted cheese cut in four pieces with a side of guacamole, onion, and cilantro.

Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$4.00Out of stock
Corn in a cup

Corn in a cup

$6.00

steamed corn kennels served in a cup with butter, mayonnaise, mexican cream, fresco cheese, and chili paste, with a side of lime.

kids menu

Bean & cheese taco

Bean & cheese taco

$3.50
carne asada taco

carne asada taco

$4.50

plain angus beef taco

Kids quesadilla

Kids quesadilla

$4.50

plain quesadilla

Molletes

Molletes

$8.00

Bolillo bread cut in half with butter spread, refried black beans, melted cheese, and avocado

Soups

Caldo de pollo Small

$3.00Out of stock

Fideo soup Small

$3.00Out of stock

Fideo soup Large

$5.00Out of stock

Drinks

MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

Water

$3.00
JARRITOS

JARRITOS

$3.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Tehuacan Lime

$3.00Out of stock
SANGRIA

SANGRIA

$3.00
Mundet

Mundet

$3.00

Joya Apple

$3.00Out of stock

Topochico

$3.00Out of stock

FRESCA

$3.00Out of stock

JOYA Peach

$3.00Out of stock

JOYA Fruit Punch

$3.00Out of stock

AGUAS FRESCAS

$5.50

STICKERS

SLEEPING CAT

$2.00

SATX STICKER

$2.00Out of stock

TOPOCHICO TOAST

$2.00Out of stock

FLOWER DOG

$2.00Out of stock

TACOS Y A SER FELIZ

$2.00Out of stock

SKULL FLOWER Eye STICKER

$2.00Out of stock

T-SHIRTS

Chilaquil Illusion T-shirt

Chilaquil Illusion T-shirt

$10.00+
Yellow Chilaquil T-shirt

Yellow Chilaquil T-shirt

$10.00+
Bota T-shirt

Bota T-shirt

$10.00+Out of stock
Cactus T-shirt

Cactus T-shirt

$10.00+Out of stock
Kids Cactus T-shirt

Kids Cactus T-shirt

$8.00+Out of stock

long sleeve tie dye

$10.00+Out of stock

un taco al dia t-shirt

$10.00+Out of stock

Tortuga Sweatshirts

$10.00+Out of stock
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$6.00Out of stock

Chilaquil new design white

$20.00

Chilaquil new design black

$20.00

Chilaquil new design Green

$18.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

312 PEARL PKWY BUILDING 6 SUITE 6109, San Antonio, TX 78215

Directions

Chilaquil image

