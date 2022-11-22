Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad

District Provision & Supply Co.

158 Reviews

$

6 Rochester Place

Hagerstown, MD 21740

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg and Cheese
Turkey & Cranberry
Chicken Bacon Ranch

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Grilled Chicken with Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato and House Ranch on Club Roll.

Falafel

$10.00

Chickpea Fritters with Tzatziki, Red Onion, and Mixed Greens on a Greek Pita. Tzatziki contains Feta cheese.

Ginger Soy Beef

$13.00

Roast Beef, Pickled Vegetables, Sprouts, Avocado, and Ginger Soy Sauce on a Club Roll.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar, Provolone, and Swiss on White.

New York

$13.00

Warm Pastrami with Dijon Mustard, House Pickles and Slaw on Rye

Red Reuben

$13.00

Pastrami with Swiss, Red Cabbage and Thousand Island on Rye. Served with your choice of chips, pickle and your choice of drink.

Roasted Vegetable Panini

$12.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Asparagus, Tomato, Mushroom and Onion with Fresh Mozzarella and Pesto on Focaccia

The Woodley

$13.00

Roast Beef with Provolone, Sautéed Mushroom, Carmelized Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Horseradish Mayo on a Club Roll.

Tuna Melt

$11.00

House Tuna Salad, Cheddar, Tomato and Sprouts on Rye. Served Open Faced.

Cold Sandwiches

Build Your Own Sandwich

$12.00

Choose your own Bread, Protein, and Toppings.

Blackened Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Blackened Chicken with Shredded Romaine, Five Cheese Blend and House Caesar in a Flour Tortilla.

Blackened Shrimp Wrap

$13.00

Blackened Shrimp with Hummus, Mixed Greens, Pickled Onion and Pistachio on Flour Tortilla

California

$12.00

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Tomato, Avocado, Sprouts and Mayo on Rye.

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chicken Breast, Celery, Apple, Pistachio and Mayo on a Croissant.

Classic BLT

$8.00

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of bread.

District Club

$13.00

Pastrami, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayo on White.

District Italian

$13.00

Ham, Salami and Pepperoni with Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, House Hot Pepper Spread and Balsamic on Focaccia.

Tuna Pita

$11.00

House Tuna Salad, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Sprouts in a Pita.

Turkey & Cranberry

$12.00

Turkey with House Made Cranberry Spread, Sprouts and Goat Cheese on Focaccia

Veggie Pita

$9.00

Hummus, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Pepper, Pickled Carrots, Avocado and Cheddar in a Pita.

Soup and Salad

Soup

$4.50+

Caesar

$5.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, House Made Crouton, Caesar Dressing.

District House

$5.00+

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Egg, Parmesan and Your Choice of Dressing.

Fall Salad

$5.00+

Mixed Greens with Seared Butternut Squash, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, and Dried Cranberries with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Combos

Soup & Salad

$11.00

Small Salad and a cup of Soup

Soup & Half Sandwich

$11.00

Your choice of a cup of soup and a half a "build your own" sandwich.

Salad & Half Sandwich

$11.00

Your choice of small salad and a half of a "build your own sandwich".

Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Fried Egg and Cheddar with your choice of protein, bread and toppings.

Toasts, Bagels & Muffins

Toast with Avocado

$9.00

Multi Grain Toast with Smashed Avocado, Pickled Vegetables, Assorted Seeds and Sprouts.

Bagel

$2.50

Plates & Bowls

Three Egg Scramble

$9.00

Three eggs, Roasted Veggies & Cheese tossed together.

Chips

UGLIES Salted Chips

$2.00

UGLIES BBQ Chips

$2.00

UGLIES Salt & Vinegar

$2.00

UGLIES Jalapeño Chips

$2.00

UGLIES Cheddar Sour Cream

$2.00

UGLIES Sweet Potato

$2.00

Salads

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Broccoli Cauliflower Salad

$4.00

Small House Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Balsamic Dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine with Parmesan, Crouton and Caesar Dressing.

Small Summer Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens with Pickled Blueberries, Mandarin Oranges, Almonds, Blue Cheese and Orange Vinaigrette.

Cookies

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip

$1.50

House made Brown Butter Cookie Dough with Milk and Dark Chocolate Chips.

Bars

Trail Mix

$4.50

House made Oatmeal Bars with Chocolate and Peanut Butter chips, Walnuts and Raisins.

Trail Mix Bite

$2.25

Half the size of the OG Mix Bar and all the goodness!

Sodas and Teas

Coca Cola

$1.00

12oz can.

Diet Coke

$1.00

12oz can.

Sprite

$1.00

12oz can.

Boylan Cane Cola

$2.50

Boylan Root Beer

$2.50

12oz bottle.

Boylan Creme Soda

$2.50

Boylan Ginger Ale

$2.50

12oz bottle.

Boylan Grape

$2.50

House Made Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea.

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$2.00

House made Fresh Lemonade.

Housemade Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Humankind Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lightly Sweetened Tea with a hint of Lemon. For every bottle of Tea sold Humankind helps provide 50 gallons of clean drinking water.

Juices

Apple & Eve Apple Juice

$1.50

Fresh OJ

$1.50

Nantucket Nectar Big Cranberry

$1.75

Hot Beverages

District Coffee

$2.00

Our specific blend of freshly roasted Coffee from River Bottom Roasters.

Hot Tea

$2.00

Beer/Cider/Seltzer

$2 Beer

$2.00

Beermosa

$7.00

Cidermosa

$7.00

Allagash-White

$3.00

Traditional Witbier with Coriander and Curacao Orange Peel. 6.2% abv. 12oz can.

ANXO-Cidre Blanc

$5.50

Dry Apple Cider. 6.9% abv. 12oz can.

Aslin-How Now Brown Cow: Peanut Butter

$7.50

Milk Stout with Peanut Butter & Chocolate. 6% abv. 16 oz can

Aslin-Orange Starfish

$7.50

Hazy IPA with Citra & Galaxy Hops. 5.7% abv. 16 oz can

Austin EastCiders-Original

$3.00

Slightly Dry Apple Cider. 5% abv. 12oz can

Budweiser

$2.50

American Lager. 5% abv. 12oz can.

Burley Oak-Mos Dank

$7.00

American IPA 7.1% abv 16oz can

Cascade-Garden Party

$30.00

Cascade-One Way Or Another

$30.00

Coors Light

$2.50

Cushwa-Velvet Robe

$7.00

Oatmeal Stout. 6.5% abv. 16 oz can.

Dewey-Secret Machine: Mango Strawberry Lemon Ice

$9.00

Fruit Smoothie Beer. 7% abv. 16 oz can.

FiftyFifty-Eclipse (Mexican Chocolate)

$45.00

Barrel Aged Imperial Stout with Cocoa, Vanilla, Lactose, Cinnamon & Cayenne. Aged in Cinnamon Whisky & Rye Barrels. 10.3% abv. 500ml bottle.

FiftyFifty-Eclipse (Mezcal Barrel)

$45.00

Imperial Stout aged in Mezcal Barrels. 9.9% abv. 500ml bottle.

FiftyFifty-Eclipse (Tiramisu)

$45.00

Barrel Aged Imperial Stout with Coffee, Chocolate, Vanilla & Lactose. Aged in Rum & Bourbon Barrels. 9.5% abv. 500ml bottle.

Founders-All Day IPA

$2.50

Session IPA. 4.7% abv. 12oz can.

Founders-Porter

$3.50

American Porter. 12oz bottle. 6.5% abv.

Maine-Lunch

$14.00

East meets West Coast IPA. 7% abv. 16.9 oz bottle.

Maine-Wolfe’s Neck

$14.00

American IPA with Mosaic, El Dorado & Sabro Hops. 6.5% abv. 16.9oz bottle.

Michelob-Ultra

$2.50

Low Cal American Lager. 4.2% abv. 12oz can.

Miller-High Life

$2.50

American Lager. 4.6% abv. 12 oz bottle.

Miller-Lite

$2.50

American Light Lager. 4.2% abv. 12oz bottle.

Mortalis-Hydra: Blueberry Raspberry Lemonade

$12.00

Fruited Sour with Blueberry, Raspberry & Lemon. 7% abv. 16 oz can.

Omnipollo-Cake News

$13.00

Other Half-Citra + Galaxy

$10.00

Dual Hopped Imperial IPA. 8.5% abv. 16oz can

Other Half-Tomato Factory

$9.00

Imperial IPA with Citra, Vic Secret, Riwaka & Sabro Hops. 8.5% abv. 16oz can

Oxbow-Muroise

$30.00

Oxbow-Secret Patterns

$30.00

Barrel Aged Farmhouse Ale with Apricots & Honey. 5.5% abv. 500ml bottle.

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$2.50

American Lager. 4.8% abv. 16oz can.

Rothaus-Tannenzapfle

$5.00

Unflitered German Pilsner. 5.1% abv. 12oz bottle.

Schneider Weisse

$8.50

Traditional German Wheat. 5.4% abv. 16.9 oz bottle.

Southern Tier-Pumking

$7.00

Stella Artois

$3.50

Belgian Pilsner. 5% abv. 11.2oz can.

Tecate-Original

$2.50

Mexican Lager. 4.5% abv. 12oz can.

Untitled Art-Florida Seltzer

$6.00

Select Flavors of Hard Seltzer. 5% abv. 12 oz can.

Untitled Art-Rocket Popsicle

$8.00

Hard Seltzer with Nostalgic Natural Flavors. 5% abv. 16 oz can.

Widowmaker-Widow’s Peak

$8.50

New England IPA with Mosaic, Idaho 7 & Simcoe Hops. 6.3% abv. 16 oz can

Yuengling-Lager

$2.50

American Amber. 4.5% abv. 12oz can.

District Specialties

District Coffee

$13.75

Our House Blend from Riverbottom Roasters.

Mini District Coffee

$5.50

3 oz Bag of our House Coffee Blend from Riverbottom Roasters. Please Specify Whole Bean or Ground.

District House Blend Pickles

$6.00

House made pickle chips with our house special spice blend.

District Spicy House Pickles

$6.00Out of stock

House made pickle chips with our house special spice blend.

District Pickled Red Onions

$6.00

Pickle Refill

$4.00

Bring us back the jar and get it filled in your choice of House Blend or Spicy pickles.

District Tee

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

District is a deli specializing in breakfast and lunch with a focus on fresh, wholesome options that have become famous in it's over thirty years of operation!

Website

Location

6 Rochester Place, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Directions

