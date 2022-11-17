Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Eat Drink Americano

886 Reviews

$$

923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Roasted Turkey Club
Farm Salad
Classic Italian

MISC

Disposable (napkin, utensil, plate, etc)

LET'S BE GREEN.! Disposable ware will not be included with the order(s) if not requested. We will only supply equal number of disposable ware as item(s) ordered. Thank you.

BEVERAGE

Arnold Palmer

$4.75

Unsweetened black iced tea with lemonade.

Bottle Sparkling Water

$7.00+

Large Bottled Still Water (750 ml)

$7.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Diet Coke (can)

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.75

Home-made fresh lemonade.

Mexi Coke

$5.00

Mexi Sprite

$5.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

TEA

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

HOT COFFEE | CHOCOLATE

Espresso (Double)

$4.00

Espresso (Single)

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.25

Cappuccino

$5.00
Latte

Latte

$5.00

Double espresso with seamed milk.

Mocha

Mocha

$6.00

Double shot of espresso with seamed milk and Ghirardelli dark chocolate (not sweet).

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Seamed milk and Ghirardelli dark chocolate (not sweet).

ICED COFFEE

Iced Espresso (Double)

$4.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Macchiato

$4.25

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Double shot of espresso with cold milk and Ghirardelli dark chocolate (not sweet) over ice.

SOUP

Soup - Meat Base

Soup - Meat Base

$8.95

Tuesday: Spicy Sausage-White Bean Soup, Wednesday-Thursday: Chicken Tomatillo Soup, Friday-Sunday: Clam Chowder Soup *subject to vary, depending on availability

Soup - Plant Base

Soup - Plant Base

$7.95

Tuesday-Wednesday: Curry Tomato Basil Thursday: Potato Leek Friday-Sunday: Lentil Kale *subject to vary, depending on availability

SPECIAL

Reuben Corned Beef Sandwich

Reuben Corned Beef Sandwich

$16.95

Shredded corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, melted Swiss and Thousand Island aioli (with a little kick) on Rye. Served with plant based soup or side house salad with lemon oregano dressing

Breakfast Burrito (Bowl or Wrap)

Breakfast Burrito (Bowl or Wrap)

$12.95

Soft scrambled eggs, Mexican pork chorizo, cheddar cheese, roasted potato, avocado & pico de gallo. Served with house-made salsa.

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito (Bowl or Wrap)

$12.95

Soft scrambled eggs, ratatouille, cheddar cheese, roasted potato, avocado & pico de gallo. Served with house-made salsa.

Ahi Tuna Kale Salad

Ahi Tuna Kale Salad

$20.00

Sesame seasoning coated & seared sushi grade ahi yellowfin tuna with organic baby kale, avocado cherry tomato, pickled red onion, roasted pecan & quinoa with sesame ginger vinaigrette (nut allergy, raw)

Nuerenberg Bratwurst

Nuerenberg Bratwurst

$10.00

SMALL BITE | SHARE (ALL DAY)

Kettle Chips

$2.70

Small Fries

$6.00

Large Fries

$8.00
Burrata + Cherry Tomato

Burrata + Cherry Tomato

$13.95

Locally made creamy burrata cheese with marinated cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and garlic, dressed in balsamic and California extra virgin olive oil (evoo).

Hummus Board

Hummus Board

$13.95

House-made hummus topped with paprika and California extra virgin olive oil, accompanied by feta with marinated green olives, crudite, and naan bread.

SALAD

House Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Organic mixed green, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, house-made crouton & lemon-oregano vinaigrette.

Roasted Poblano Caesar

Roasted Poblano Caesar

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, mandarin orange and house croutons with poblano Caesar dressing.

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$14.95

Organic spring mix, red beets, crumble goat cheese, cashew, orange gastrique, and house-made balsamic reduction.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.95

Romaine lettuce wedge, apple-wood smoked bacon, blue cheese, tomato, and pickled red onion, house-made croutons and herb dressing.

Farm Salad

Farm Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green olives, and feta with organic lemon oregano vinaigrette. Served cold.

Salmon Beurre Blanc Bowl

Salmon Beurre Blanc Bowl

$26.00

Served with organic quinoa, ratatouille, caramelized onion, and roasted garlic (gf).

Spicy Chicken Tinga Tostada

Spicy Chicken Tinga Tostada

$16.95

Shredded chicken breast and onion simmered in chipotle sauce on corn tostada with refried pinto beans, organic avocado, lettuce, tomato, salsa, and sour cream.

SANDWICH

Big Catch Tuna

Big Catch Tuna

$8.95

Spanish style tuna salad in tomato sauce with bell pepper, Fresno pepper and onion. Mayo spread and topped with organic lettuce and extra virgin olive oil. Served cold.

Classic Italian

Classic Italian

$8.95

Genoa salami, Mortadella, black forest ham, sharp provolone cheese, organic tomato, lettuce, red onion, and Dijon mayo. Served cold.

Green Valley

Green Valley

$8.95

House-made hummus, organic alfalfa sprout, avocado, cucumber, tomato, lemon juice, kosher salt, and pepper. Served cold.

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$11.95

Wild baby arugula, organic tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic and house-made Dijon basil aioli. Served HOT.

New York Style Pastrami

New York Style Pastrami

$10.95

Wild baby arugula, organic tomato, Tillamook pepper Jack, and house-made Dijon basil aioli. Served cold.

Roasted Turkey Club

Roasted Turkey Club

$8.95

Apple-wood smoked bacon, Tillamook cheddar, organic tomato, and lettuce with Dijon basil aioli. Served cold.

BUN

BBQ Pulled Pork On-A-Bun

BBQ Pulled Pork On-A-Bun

$13.95

Slow cooked pulled pork marinated in homemade BBQ sauce topped with house-made organic brined coleslaw on a brioche bun.

Sloppy Joe On-A-Bun

Sloppy Joe On-A-Bun

$13.95

Premium ground beef, hot Italian sausage, apple smoked bacon, bell pepper, garlic and onion, seasoned with assorted chili, demi-glace and tomato sauce. Topped with Tillamook cheddar on a brioche bun.

Southwest Chicken On-A-Bun

Southwest Chicken On-A-Bun

$14.95

Apple-wood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, roasted bell pepper, tomato, live butter leaf lettuce, and cilantro aioli on brioche bun.

Togarashi Chicken On-A-Bun

Togarashi Chicken On-A-Bun

$14.95

Chicken breast brined in buttermilk, seasoned with Togarashi chili, sous vide and deep fried, drizzled with honey, and spicy aioli mayo on a brioche bun.

FLATBREAD

Garden Fresh Flatbread

Garden Fresh Flatbread

$13.95

Tomato, basil, mozzarella, and balsamic reduction.

Pastrami on Flatbread

Pastrami on Flatbread

$18.95

New York style pastrami, sautéed wild mushroom and onion, fresh mozzarella, tomato, and fresh basil.

Popeye & Olive Oil Flatbread

Popeye & Olive Oil Flatbread

$14.95

Organic baby spinach, sautéed wild cremini mushroom and onion, roasted tomato, sharp provolone, and organic spinach pesto (no nuts).

SWEET

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.20Out of stock

A classic cookie with Belgian chocolate chips, a chewy center, and crisp edges.

Florentine Brittle Cookie Box

Florentine Brittle Cookie Box

$14.00Out of stock

To take home or share: Almond Squares, Biscotti, Florentine Brittle (gf) or Mixed Nut Crisps by Bread Lounge

Pick Me Up

Pick Me Up

$8.00

Tiramisu with chocolate ganache in a mason jar

Bread Pudding (Seasonal)

$9.00

with whiskey caramel sauce

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Bar | Eatery | Event Space - Locally Sourced • Globally Inspired • Artisanally Produced - We use the finest quality ingredients that are organic, sustainable, free range, hormone and antibiotic free meats

Website

Location

923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Eat Drink Americano image
Eat Drink Americano image

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Angeles-Champion's Curry - 136 S Central Ave
orange star4.3 • 278
136 S Central Ave Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
The Mermaid Bar - 428 East 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
428 East 2nd Street Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Homeboy Diner - Los Angeles City Hall 2nd Floor
orange star4.4 • 64
200 N Spring St Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Zinc Café & Market - Los Angeles
orange starNo Reviews
580 Mateo St. Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
L.A. Brisket - Chinatown
orange starNo Reviews
736 N Broadway, #104 Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Wax Paper Chinatown
orange starNo Reviews
736 N Broadway St. Suite 106 Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston