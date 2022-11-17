American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Eat Drink Americano
886 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
Bar | Eatery | Event Space - Locally Sourced • Globally Inspired • Artisanally Produced - We use the finest quality ingredients that are organic, sustainable, free range, hormone and antibiotic free meats
Location
923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Los Angeles-Champion's Curry - 136 S Central Ave
4.3 • 278
136 S Central Ave Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurant
The Mermaid Bar - 428 East 2nd Street
No Reviews
428 East 2nd Street Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurant
Homeboy Diner - Los Angeles City Hall 2nd Floor
4.4 • 64
200 N Spring St Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurant