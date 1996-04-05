Restaurant header imageView gallery

EAT - DRINK - LOVE 701 Bienville Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

701 Bienville Boulevard

Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Order Again

Popular Items

Blackened Shrimp Caesar Salad
power salad
soup cup

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

cranberries, pepperoncinis, pecans, lemon, celery

Roast Beef

$13.00

honey horseradish sauce, provolone, red onion, spring mix on fococcia

Ham & Brie

$12.00

caramelized onion jam, creamy brie, balsamic drizzle, spring mix

Pesto Turkey Wrap

$12.00

pesto aioli, provolone, tomato, spring mix, balsamic drizzle in tortilla

pimento grilled cheese

$11.00

mayo and tomato on jalapeno cheddar bun

italian club

$14.00

turkey, bacon, ham, roasted garlic aioli, provolone, roasted red peppers, red onion, tomato, arugula, balsamic, on hoagie roll

beef burger

$13.00

mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion on jalapeno cheddar bun

power burger

$12.00

protein packed grain burger with black beans and corn dressed with chipotle aioli, roasted red pepers, tomato, red onion, and spring mix on jalapeno cheddar bun

chipotle turkey

$13.00

chipotle aioli, tomato, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeno, cheddar, & arugula on multigrain

bbb burger

$14.00

brie, bluberry pepper jelly, bacon, & spring mix on brioche

pesto veggie wrap

$12.00

pesto aioli, goat cheese, arugula, artichokes, tomato, avocado, roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, & spring mix

kids ham cheese

$8.00

kids turkey cheese

$8.00

kids grilled cheese

$8.00

Reuben

$13.00

Salads

signature house salad

$12.00

feta, red onion, tomato, cucumber, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, and balsamic dressing

power salad

$12.00

feta, cranberries, pecans, red onion, avocado, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, and balsamic dressing

chef

$13.00

romaine, turkey, ham, pimento cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, boiled egg, pepperoncini, dill ranch

chicken salad

$12.00

scoop of house chicken salad over mixed greens with tomato, red onion, cucumber, and pepperoncini with balsamic dressing

Soup & Salad Combo

$12.00

side house salad with cup of soup & crostinis

caprese salad

$12.00

fresh mozzarella pearls, tomato, pepperoncini, pesto aioli, & balsamic dressing over arugula & spring mix

collier salad

$15.00

grilled chicken, pimento cheese, bacon, tomato, pickled jalapenos, pepperoncini, & dill ranch over romaine

Sides

soup cup

$4.00

served with crostinis

soup bowl

$8.00

served with crostinis

side salad

$3.00

specialty side salad

$4.00

fruit cup

$2.00

Shareable bites

southern duo

$10.00

house made pimento cheese and chicken salad with toasted sourdough loaf

shrimp scampi dip

$11.00

garlic, lemon, red pepper flakes baked with toasted sourdough loaf

turnip and artichoke dip

$10.00

with bacon baked with toasted sourdough loaf

seasonal charcuterie

$17.00

chefs selection of fruits, cured meats, cheeses, pickled veggies, spiced nuts, and crostinis

Specials

MS Pot Roast PoBoy

$13.00Out of stock

Blackened Shrimp Caesar Salad

$14.00

Cheesy Fried Jambalaya Balls

$9.50

Bottled Drinks

flat water

$2.50

sparkling water

$2.50

Coffee

coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Tea

small tea

$2.00

large tea

$3.50

Afternoon Alcohol

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Beer

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cabernet

$9.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Chenin Blend

$9.00

Frose

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mule

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Pimms cup

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Rose

$9.00

Sangria

$7.00

Weekly cocktail

$8.00

French 95

$8.00

BL Mojito

$8.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

SL Mule

$8.00

Can Craft Beer

Parish Sips

$5.00

Cathead Seltzer

$5.00

Crowd Control

$5.00

Suzy B

$5.00

Tiny Bomb

$5.00

Mango Cart

$5.00

Freemason

$5.00

Shark Tracker

$5.00

Surfside H90

Sodas

lrg fountain

$3.00

sm fountain

$2.00

House Cocktails

Sneaky Tiki

$14.00

2 Hoots 1 Holler

$11.00

MISTER! MISTER!

$12.00

Dammmn Gina

$13.00

Tiki 1

$14.00

Tiki 2

$14.00

Swizzle Me Timbers

$14.00

House of DAQ

$12.00

The Working Title

$14.00

Event Mule

$10.00

Event Daq

$10.00

Event Tini

$10.00

Event OF

$12.00

Event Last w

$12.00

Event Manhattan

$10.00

Event Wine

$10.00

Game Day mule

$5.00

The Pink Throne

$13.00

Miso Martini

$13.00

Winter Tiki

$13.00

Fancy Boy

$13.00

Saffron Sheets

$14.00

Big Boy Brown

$13.00

Chai Fernet Flip

$12.00

Wedding Red

$9.00

Wedding White

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Event Marg

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:15 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:15 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:15 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:15 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:15 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy fresh to order food, fantastic bayou views, immense outdoor seating, and exceptional customer care. Serving up breakfast, lunch, cocktails, catering, and take bake, all topped off with 701 Craft, our very own craft cocktail bar & gastropub! You won’t find anything like it on the Gulf Coast. Eat Drink Love is the perfect event space, booking everything from business meetings to weddings!

Location

701 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

