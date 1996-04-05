EAT - DRINK - LOVE 701 Bienville Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:15 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come enjoy fresh to order food, fantastic bayou views, immense outdoor seating, and exceptional customer care. Serving up breakfast, lunch, cocktails, catering, and take bake, all topped off with 701 Craft, our very own craft cocktail bar & gastropub! You won’t find anything like it on the Gulf Coast. Eat Drink Love is the perfect event space, booking everything from business meetings to weddings!
Location
701 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Half Shell Oyster House Hard Rock, Biloxi
4.5 • 96
777 Beach Boulevard Biloxi, MS 39530
View restaurant
Redbone’s - 584 Carriage House Dr
No Reviews
584 Carriage House Drive Jackson, TN 38305
View restaurant
The Original Pancake House Normal - 115 Veterans Parkway
No Reviews
115 Veterans Parkway Normal, IL 61761
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ocean Springs
Woody’s Roadside - Ocean Springs
4.6 • 1,449
3008 Bienville Blvd Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View restaurant
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina (Ocean Springs)
4.6 • 45
1618 Bienville Blvd Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View restaurant
More near Ocean Springs