Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

eat. DTLV - 707 CARSON AVE

review star

No reviews yet

707 CARSON AVE

LAS VEGAS, NV 89101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

2 EGGS ANY STYLE
KILLER GRILLED CHEESE
GOLDEN BROWN PANCAKES

SWEET & SAVORY

GRANOLA, GREEK YOGURT & BERRIES

$9.00
CINNAMON BISCUITS

CINNAMON BISCUITS

$9.00

Warm berry compote

GOLDEN BROWN PANCAKES

GOLDEN BROWN PANCAKES

$13.00

Chicken-apple sausage & two maple syrup jars

STEEL CUT OATS

STEEL CUT OATS

$10.00

Cinnamon-roasted apples & sugared pecans

LA' KATS DEVILED EGGS

LA' KATS DEVILED EGGS

$9.00

Known to make giraffes dance

EGGS ALL DAY

2 EGGS ANY STYLE

2 EGGS ANY STYLE

$13.00
BISCUITS & GRAVY

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$13.00

Buttermilk biscuits, country gravy, two sunny-side up eggs, applewood smoked bacon

CHILAQUILES

CHILAQUILES

$14.00
CORNED BEEF HASH

CORNED BEEF HASH

$17.00

Two poached eggs, green New Mexican chiles, pico de gallo, sourdough toast

HUEVOS MOTULENOS

HUEVOS MOTULENOS

$15.00

Two eggs over-easy, red & green New Mexican chiles, black beans, peas, pico, feta, sauteed bananas, corn tortilla, chive potatoes

PRIME RIB HASH

PRIME RIB HASH

$18.00

Two poached eggs, green New Mexican chiles, pico de gallo, sourdough toast

SHRIMP & GRITS

SHRIMP & GRITS

$19.00
TOFU SCRAMBLE

TOFU SCRAMBLE

$12.00

Wild mushrooms, green onions, sprouts, chive potatoes and toast

TRUFFLED EGG SANDWICH

TRUFFLED EGG SANDWICH

$15.00

Two scrambled eggs, wild mushrooms, green onions, feta & bacon on ciabatta, chive potatoes

BAGEL SANDWICH

$13.00

SOUPS

BLACK BEAN VEGGIE CHILI

$5.00+

KICK ASS TOMATO SOUP

$5.00+

CHICKEN POSOLE

$6.00+

SALADS

ARUGULA SALAD

ARUGULA SALAD

$13.00

Asparagus, oven-roasted tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano, toasted whole almonds and lemon herb vinaigrette

SIMPLE GREEN

$12.00

Local baby greens, seasonal veggies, croutons & choice of dressing

CHICKEN CEASAR

CHICKEN CEASAR

$14.00

Free-range chicken, classic dressing & shaved parmigiano-reggiano

CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

SANDWICHES

DWBLTA

DWBLTA

$16.00

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, w/ chipotle mayo and toasted sourdough

KILLER GRILLED CHEESE

KILLER GRILLED CHEESE

$13.00

Aged cheddar on sourdough w/ kick-ass tomato soup

ROASTED CHICKEN

$16.00

Pan-seared w/ fresh mozzarella, tomato, local baby greens & pesto mayo on ciabatta

VEGGIE BURGER

VEGGIE BURGER

$15.00

Tomatoes, red onions, sprouts, avocado, w/ mayo on toasted wheat

REUBEN

REUBEN

$17.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, house-made sauerkraut, w/ Russian dressing on toasted rye

FRENCH DIP

$17.00

SHRIMP PO BOY

$18.00

CHKN SAL SAN

$15.00

SIDES

AVOCADO

$2.00

SIDE EGG

$2.00

CHEESE

$1.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$5.00

TURKEY BACON

$4.00

APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON

$4.00

CHICKEN APPLE SAUSAGE

$6.00

ONE GOLDEN BROWN PANCAKE

$4.00

SHORT STACK PANCAKES

$8.00

TOAST

$3.00

GRITS

$4.00

FRUIT BOWL

$5.00

POTATO CHIPS

$3.00

TOMATO SALAD

$4.00

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

CHIVE POTATOES

$5.00

GRAVY

$1.00

GREEN SAUCE

$1.00

RED SAUCE

$1.00

MUSHROOMS

$1.00

PICO

$1.00

SLICED TOMATO

$1.00

MAPLE SYRUP JAR - EXTRA

$1.00

Turkey Cheddar Sausage

$5.00

Side Corn Beef Hash

$7.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$3.00

Whole Leaf Hot Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Acqua Panna Flat Water

$7.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

WATER

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

CUSTOMER RETAIL

MOTHERSHIP COFFEE BEANS

$15.00

eat. T-SHIRT

$25.00

eat. MUG

$15.00

eat. BEANIE

$22.00

eat. TRUCKER HAT

$20.00

eat. SYRUP

$15.00

$ GIFT CERTIFICATES

$25 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Downtown Breakfast & Lunch Joint

Website

Location

707 CARSON AVE, LAS VEGAS, NV 89101

Directions

Gallery
eat. image
eat. image
eat. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Downtown Terrace
orange star4.2 • 1,913
707 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Carson Kitchen DTLV
orange star4.5 • 2,739
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
18bin
orange star3.6 • 326
107 E Charleston Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Letty's on Main
orange starNo Reviews
807 S Main St Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Old Soul
orange star4.5 • 89
495 Grand Central Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89106
View restaurantnext
Westside Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
710 W Lake Mead Blvd North Las Vegas, NV 89030
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in LAS VEGAS

Carson Kitchen DTLV
orange star4.5 • 2,739
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Banger Brewing
orange star4.7 • 2,182
450 Fremont St #135 Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Downtown Terrace
orange star4.2 • 1,913
707 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
orange star4.9 • 1,867
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Velveteen Rabbit - 1218 S Main St
orange star4.5 • 493
1218 S Main St Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Able Baker Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 482
1510 S Main St Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near LAS VEGAS
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
The Strip
review star
Avg 4 (33 restaurants)
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Centennial
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston