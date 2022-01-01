Eat Lebanese imageView gallery
Thai

Eat Lebanese

review star

No reviews yet

2100 Metro Parkway

Sterling Heights, MI 48310

Order Again

Breakfast

Plain Bagel

$1.99

Everything Bagel

$1.99

Blueberry Bagel

$1.99

Chocolate Chip Bagel

$1.99

Plain Croissant

$1.99

Zaatar Croissant

$1.99

Chocolate Chip Croissant

$1.99

Eggs Skillet

$3.99

Closed Pies

Spinach - Closed Pie

$1.49

Meat - Closed Pie

$1.99

Spicy Potato - Closed Pie

$1.49

Pepperoni Roll - Closed Pie

$1.99

Manaeesh

Zaatar - Reg

$1.75

Zaatar & Cheese - Reg

$1.99

Cheese - Reg

$1.99

Lahmeh B’ajeen - Reg

$2.25

Soujouk & Cheese - Reg

$2.50

Kafta - Reg

$2.25

Broccoli & Cheese - Reg

$2.25

Kishik - Reg

$1.85

Veggie - Reg

$1.99

Veggie & Cheese - Reg

$2.25

Zaatar & Veggie - Reg

$1.99

Pizza - Reg

$2.25

Zaatar - Mashrouha

$2.50

Zaatar & Cheese - Mashrouha

$2.99

Zaatar & Veggie - Mashrouha

$2.75

Cheese - Mashrouha

$2.99

Lahmeh B’ajeen - Mashrouha

$3.25

Soujouk & Cheese - Mashrouha

$3.50

Kafta - Mashrouha

$3.25

Broccoli & Cheese - Mashrouha

$2.99

Kishik - Mashrouha

$2.75

Veggie - Mashrouha

$2.75

Veggie & Cheese - Mashrouha

$2.99

Pizza - Mashrouha

$3.25

Mezza

Hummus

$4.49

Baba Ghanoush

$4.49

Foul

$4.99

Labneh

$3.99

Falafel

$3.99

Grape Leaves

$3.99

Grilled Halloumi

$4.99

Fried Kebbe

$5.49

Spicy Potato

$4.49

Eggs Your Way

$4.99

Mezza Trio Platter

$8.99

Mini Pies

Zaatar - Mini Pie

$0.55

Meat - Mini Pie

$0.59

Pizza - Mini Pie

$0.59

Feta Cheese - Mini Pie

$0.59

Chicago Cheese - Mini Pie

$0.59

Spinach - Mini Pie

$0.59

Spinach Feta - Mini Pie

$0.59

Labne - Mini Pie

$0.59

Cheese - Mini Pie

$0.59

Zaatar & Veggie - Mini Pie

$0.59

Zaatar & Cheese - Mini Pie

$0.59

Salads

Fattoush Salad

$4.99

Tabbouli Salad

$4.99

Greek Salad

$4.99

Yogurt Salad

$4.99

Caesar Salad

$4.99

House Salad

$3.99

Sides

Half French Fries

$1.99

Full French Fries

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks - 6 Pc

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.49

Potato and Cheese

$3.99

Fresh Bread - 5-PC

$1.00

Mixed Pickles

$1.99

Kaak Bread

$1.99

Grilled Turkey & Swiss on Kaak

$3.99

Combo Fries & Drink

$2.99

Sweets

Chocolate Banana

$2.99

Pistachio Halva Wrap

$2.99

Debbes & Tahini

$2.99

Cheesecake

$2.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$2.99

Gaimar & Debbes

$2.99

Wraps & Burgers

Chicken Shawarma - Wrap

$4.99

Beef Shawarma - Wrap

$4.99

Chicken Tawook - Wrap

$4.99

Falafel Pocket

$3.49

Chicken Escalope - Wrap

$4.99

BBQ Steak - Wrap

$4.99

Turkey & Swiss - Wrap

$4.49

Halloumi BLT - Wrap

$4.99

Light Tuna - Wrap

$4.49

Daily Special

$7.49

Beef Burger

$5.99

Kafta Burger

$5.99

Platters

ELB Mixed Grill

$14.99

One Beef Kabab, one Tawouk & two Kafta

Tawouk Platter

$11.99

Kafta Platter

$10.99

Kabab Platter

$12.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Yogurt Drink / Shanina

$1.75

Pepsi Can

$1.49

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.49

Sierra Mist Can

$1.49

Fresh Apple Juice

$2.99Out of stock

Fresh Carrot Juice

$2.99Out of stock

Fresh Orange Juice

$2.99Out of stock

Qahwa

$1.99

Chai - Selection

$1.99

Turkish Coffee

$2.49

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Naked Juice

$2.99

Red Bull - 8.4 Oz.

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.49

2 Liter - Pepsi

$2.79

20 Oz. - Pepsi Bottle

$2.09

20 oz. - Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.09

20 oz. - Mountain Dew Bottle

$2.09

Delivery Fee

Delivery Fee

$3.00
Eat Lebanese image

