Eat Local Texas DRIFT BAR HTX

1207 West 20th Street

(Come to our Trailer and place your order if Online Ordering is unavailable.)

Houston, TX 77008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Wagyu Beef Tacos
Quesadilla with Peppers and Chicken
Fries with Queso

SURF'S UP 'Snacks'

Beef and Queso Hot Dog

Beef and Queso Hot Dog

$8.00

1/4lb All Beef Dog, white bun, served with saute tri-peppers and onions, topped with queso and cilantro

Beef Hot Dog

Beef Hot Dog

$6.00

1/4lb all Beef Dog on white bun served with mustard and ketchup

Beefy Dog

Beefy Dog

$13.00

1/4lb Beef Frank And 1/4lb NY Strip on a Hoagie Roll topped with onions, poblano, and queso, garnished with cilantro and jerk seasoning.

Buffalo Tenders Basket

Buffalo Tenders Basket

$10.00

6oz breaded chicken tenders, toss in buffalo sauce, served with 1/2lb fries, ketchup and ranch

Cheese Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$7.00

Tortilla chips, queso blanco, Garnish with pico and cilantro

Fries with Queso

Fries with Queso

$7.00

Crispy fries, E.L.T. queso blanco, garnish with pico

Gator Sausage On A Stick

Gator Sausage On A Stick

$8.00

50/50 gator and pork mix sausage Wrapped in a flour tortilla Jalapeno Salsa

Just Fries

Just Fries

$5.00

1/2lb of French fries Served with ketchup

Quesadilla with Peppers and Chicken

Quesadilla with Peppers and Chicken

$10.00

Saute chicken, sweet peppers and onions, Jack, cheddar and queso fresco cheese served with jalapeno salsa

Queso Fresco and chips

Queso Fresco and chips

$9.00

Queso Blanco, Pico, Mix Tortilla Chips, and Garnished with Queso Fresco/ Cilantro

ISLAND 'Kabobs'

Waygu Kabob on the Go

Waygu Kabob on the Go

$11.00Out of stock

Skewered Steak Cubes , served with Jerk Butter

CHEF'S TACO BAR

Wagyu Beef Tacos

Wagyu Beef Tacos

$15.00

Tri-Color Sweet Peppers, Sautéed Red Onions, Caribbean Jerk Butter, queso fresco. Served in hand made flour tortillas. Jalapeno salsa

Huli-Huli Island Bird Tacos

Huli-Huli Island Bird Tacos

$11.00

Pablano Peppers, Cilantro Rice, Sautéed Red onions queso fresco. Served in hand made flour tortillas. Huli Huli sauce and jalapeno salsa

Grilled TX Gulf Shrimp Tacos

Grilled TX Gulf Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Lemon-Cilantro Slaw, Grilled-Pineapple Salsa, queso fresco. Served in hand made flour tortillas. Jalapeno salsa

GET SAUCEY 'Side Sauces'

Caribbean Jerk Butter (Spicy)

$0.50

Cilantro Carrot Sweet Viet Sauce (Mild)

$0.50

E.L.T Jalapeño Salsa (Spicy)

$0.50

Hawaiian Huli-Huli Sauce (Mild)

$0.50

Ranch Package 1.5oz

$0.75

1.5 oz package ranch

Drinks

16.9oz Ozarka Spring Water

$1.00Out of stock

12oz Can 7 Up

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Eat Local Texas is a Chef driven food trailer that is located at Drift Bar HTX in the Heights. Order and Enjoy now.

1207 West 20th Street, (Come to our Trailer and place your order if Online Ordering is unavailable.), Houston, TX 77008

