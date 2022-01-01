A map showing the location of Eat NOHO 11108 magnolia BlvdView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Eat NOHO 11108 magnolia Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

11108 magnolia Blvd

North hollywood, CA 91601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Great Big Burrito
Deluxe Scramble
Side Bacon

Drinks

Water

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Matcha

$6.00

Unsweetened matcha

Chai Latte

$5.00

Tea

$4.00

Select from a variety of hot teas.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Refill

Egg Dishes

All egg dishes served with choice of side and toast.

Two Eggs, Potatoes & Toast

$12.50

Two eggs any style, choice of side and choice of toast.

Choice of Meat & Two Eggs

$13.99

Choice of any two meats from selection, two eggs any style, choice of side and choice of toast.

Chicken Apple Sausage & Eggs

$14.99

Two chicken apple sausage links, two eggs any style, choice of side and choice of toast.

Hot Links & Eggs

$14.99

Two hot links, two eggs any style, choice of side and choice of toast.

Corned Beef Hash & Poached Eggs

$18.99

Corn beef hash with two eggs any style, choice of side and choice of toast.

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

Grilled flat iron steak with two eggs any style. Served with your choice of side and toast.

Breakfast Sandwiches

All breakfast sandwiches served with choice of side.

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

over hard eggs, crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh spinach and tomato on ciabatta bread.

Breakfast Bagel

$14.50

Homemade chicken jalapeno sausage, scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, garlic aioli and cheddar cheese on a bagel.

Great Big Burrito

$14.50

3 scrambled eggs with bacon or sausage, potatoes, cheddar and jack cheese.

Breakfast Croissant

$14.50

Scrambled eggs, spinach, garlic and Swiss cheese served on a croissant.

Breakfast Pasta & Favorites

Chicken Breakfast Pasta

$16.95

Chopped grilled chicken, sautéed onions, garlic, cilantro and tomatoes, tossed in linguini pasta with scrambled eggs and parmesan cheese.

Italian Breakfast Pasta

$16.95

Chopped Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, sautéed onions, garlic and basil, tossed in linguini pasta, scrambled eggs and parmesan cheese.

222

$14.99

2 eggs any style, 2 pancakes or French toast with your choice of bacon or sausage. Make it specialty sausage for $2 add fruit to pancakes or French toast for $2. No substitutions.

Zipper

$19.99

Bowl of oatmeal, grilled chicken breast and 5 scrambled egg whites served with a side of spinach and tomatoes.

Special

Benedicts

All Benedicts are served with choice of side.

Eggs Benedict

$15.99

Two poached eggs, smoked Canadian bacon on an English muffin. Topped with hollandaise sauce.

Ned's Benedict

$15.99

Two poached eggs, grilled tomato, avocado, and jack cheese on English muffin with hollandaise sauce.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$20.99

Two poached eggs, house smoked salmon (sushi grade), tomatoes, cream cheese, capers and hollandaise sauce.

Blue Crab Benedict

$20.99

Two poached eggs, wild caught crab (cakes) and English muffin with hollandaise sauce.

Portobello Cake Benedict

$17.99

Two poached eggs, homemade portobello cakes on English muffin with hollandaise sauce.

Filet Mignon Benedict

$23.00

Two poached eggs, filet mignon medallions, portobello spread on English muffin with hollandaise sauce.

Lox Plate

$22.00

Omelets

Served with choice of side and toast.

Your Call Omelet

$11.99

Your choice of fillings. Served with choice of side and toast.

Veggie Omelet

$14.99

Assorted seasonal vegetables and jack cheese. Served with your choice of side and toast.

Buffalo Asparagus Omelet

$16.99

Yellow, green, and red bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes, asparagus. Topped with fresh buffalo mozzarella and pesto sauce. Served with choice of side and toast.

Mediterranean Omelet

$16.99

Hearts of Palm, basil, cherry tomatoes, garlic, black olives and feta cheese. Topped with citrus chardonnay butter sauce. Served with choice of side and toast.

Noho Omelet

$15.99

Bacon, grilled onions and cheddar cheese topped with creme fraiche and green onions. Served with choice of side and toast.

Chicken Omelet

$17.99

Grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes and chopped parsley in a light citrus chardonnay butter sauce, Served with choice of side and toast.

Salmon Omelet

$21.99

Sautéed chopped salmon with cherry tomatoes, red onions, capers, fresh dill and topped with citrus chardonnay butter sauce. Served with choice of side and toast.

Scrambles

Served with choice of side and toast.

Deluxe Scramble

$15.99

Three scrambled eggs topped with sautéed mushrooms, tomato, onions, spinach, jack cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage. Served with choice of side and toast.

Basil Artichoke Scramble

$15.99

Three scrambled eggs topped with sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh basil and artichoke hearts. Served with choice of side and toast.

Healthy Scramble

$15.99

Three scrambled eggs whites topped with spinach, roasted garlic and mushrooms. Served with choice of side and toast.

Italian Scramble

$16.99

Three eggs scrambled with hot Italian sausage, onions, roasted bell peppers, tomato, basil and garlic topped with jack cheese. Served with choice of side and toast.

South of the Border

Huevos Rancheros

$18.99

Black beans, onions, roasted tomato chipotle sauce topped with corn tortillas, three over medium eggs, queso fresco and house made green tomatillo sauce sprinkled with green onions. Served with corn chips.

Breakfast Enchilada

$18.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with refried beans, two over medium eggs, homemade enchilada sauce, queso fresco, green onions and creme fraiche. Served with choice of side.

Machaca Con Huevos

$20.99

Oven roasted shredded tri-tip with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes scrambled in three eggs. Served with corn tortillas and a choice of side.

Chilaquiles

$16.99

Tortilla chips tossed in sautéed onions and homemade enchilada sauce. Topped with three over medium eggs, queso fresco, green onions and creme fraiche.

Pancakes

3 pancakes with powdered sugar, butter and syrup.

Blueberry w Coffee Butter

$14.99

Fresh blueberry pancakes with coffee butter and homemade blueberry sauce. Served with syrup and powdered sugar.

Berries & Nuts Pancakes

$16.99

Fresh berries, bananas and a blend of nuts.

Nutella Chocolate Chip & Banana

$14.99

Served with chocolate syrup, chocolate chips, syrup and powdered sugar.

Oreo Pancakes

$13.99

Buttermilk w Powdered Sugar

$10.99

Banana Nut Caramel

$13.99

French Toast

French Toast w Powdered Sugar

$11.99

French Toast w Berries & Nuts

$16.99

Fresh berries and bananas topped with nuts.

Peanut Butter French Toast

$16.99

Vanilla sauce, caramel, cream cheese and banana apple foster.

Frosted French Toast

$16.99

French toast grilled in Frosted Flakes with grilled bananas and fresh strawberries. Served with strawberry butter.

Killing Me Softly French Toast

$16.99

Nutella, vanilla sauce, fresh raspberries and homemade raspberry sauce.

Double Trouble

$16.99

Vanilla sauce, coconut flakes and grilled pineapple topped with caramel drizzle.

Honey Almond Granola

$16.99

Additions

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Four strips of turkey bacon

Side Country Links

$5.00

Four sausage links

Side Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Two turkey sausage patties

Side Chicken Apple Sausage

$6.00

Four Chicken apple sausage links

Side Of Chicken Jalapeno

$6.00

Two grilled chicken patties with jalapeños

Side HOt links

$6.00

Veggie Sausage

$5.00

Two of our house made veggie sausage patties.

Side of Chicken

$5.95

Two grilled chicken breast

Side Of CBH

$7.95

Cornbeef and diced potatoes

Flat Iron Steak

$9.95

One flat iron steak, cooked to preference.

Side of Shrimps

$9.95

Side of Smoked Salmon

$10.95

Norwegian Grilled Salmon

$10.95

Hamburger Patty

$5.95

Veggie Patty

$7.95

Crab Cakes

$10.95

Side Machaca

$7.95

Side Ham

$5.00

Side blue crab

$10.99

Potatoes

$5.00

Our classic breakfast potatoes.

Shreds

$5.00

Shredded zucchini

Shreds (No Creme)

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Seasonal fresh fruit

Fruit Bowl

$8.99

Seasonal fresh fruit

Side of Avocado

$3.50

Sliced avocado

Potatoes w/ Cheese

$6.00

Our classic potatoes with your choice of cheddar, jack or Swiss cheese added on top.

Side Of 2 Eggs

$4.00

Two eggs scrambled any style.

Potatoes w/ peppers & onions

$6.50

Our classic potatoes with grilled peppers and onions mixed in.

Side of Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Side of Sauteed Spinach

$5.95

Side of Black Beans

$3.95

Side Salad

$6.95

Side Jalapeños

$1.50

Bagel w Cream Cheese

$2.99

Fresh Sliced Tomatoes

$2.50

Corn Tortillas

$2.50

Flour Tortillas

$2.50

White toast

$2.50

Wheat toast

$2.50

Sourdough toast

$2.50

Plain bagel

$2.50

English muffin

$2.50

Croissant solo

$2.50

One Pancake

$4.00

One Fruit Pancake

$6.00

One Oreo Pancake

$6.00

Two Pancakes

$8.00

Two Fruit Pancakes

$12.00

Two Oreo Pancakes

$12.00

Fruit Parfait

$5.99+

Oatmeal

$7.99

Side Salad

$6.95

Side Banana

$1.50

Side of Hollandaise Sauce

$2.00

Side of Cream Cheese

$0.99

Side of Cranberry Aioli

$1.50

Side of Garlic Aioli

$1.50

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$1.50

Side of Chipotle Vinegarette

$1.50

Side of Citrus Vinegarette

$1.50

Side of Coffee Butter

$2.00

Side of Strawberry Butter

$2.00

Side of Nutella

$2.00

Side of Vanilla Sauce

$2.00

Side of Raspberry Sauce

$2.00

Side of BBQ sauce

$1.50

Side of Sourcream

$1.00

Side of Creme fraiché

$1.50

Bottle of Garlic Pepper Plant

$10.00

Side Of Salsa Verde

$1.00

Side Peanut Butter

$2.00

Side Parmesan

$2.00

Burgers

All burgers served with choice of side.

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Grilled turkey patty, red onions, tomato, lettuce, cucumber and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.

Malibu Stacy

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and mayo on brioche bun.

Garden Burger

$15.99

Homemade veggie burger patty with assorted vegetable protein. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions and avocado served on brioche bun.

Patty Melt

$14.50

Fresh ground beef patty, grilled onions and Swiss cheese served on sourdough.

Eat Burger

$14.50

Fresh ground beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo on a brioche bun.

The Great Gatsby Burger

$15.99

Fresh beef patty with homemade crispy onion strings, bacon, cheddar cheese and bbq sauce on a brioche bun.

Golden Gate

$15.99

Fresh ground beef patty with sautéed mushrooms and onions, Swiss cheese and avocado on ciabatta bread.

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches are served with choice of side.

BLAT

$14.50

Bacon, lettuce, avocado and tomato on 9grain toasted bread.

Tuna Sandwich

$15.99

White albacore tuna salad (apples, red onions, celery and mayo), tomato and lettuce on rosemary bread.

Tuna Melt

$15.99

White albacore tuna salad (apples, red onion, celery, mayo) with Swiss cheese on grilled rosemary bread.

Grilled Cheese

$14.50

Swiss, cheddar, jack and brie grilled on rosemary bread.

Veggie Sandwich

$14.50

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, Swiss cheese and herb mayo on 9grain toasted bread.

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$15.99

Oven roasted turkey breast, green apples, lettuce, tomato, brie cheese and herb mayo on toast 9grain bread.

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$16.99

Roasted red peppers, tomato, caramelized onions, baby spring mix, goat cheese and herb mayo on 9grain grilled bread.

Deluxe Club

$14.99

Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and mayo on toasted sourdough bread.

The 76er

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar and Swiss cheese, grilled tomato, bacon and avocado served on 9grain grilled bread.

Chicken Chipotle Salad Sandwich

$16.99

Chicken salad (shredded chicken, bacon, tomato, onion and cilantro tossed in chipotle aioli) and jack cheese on toasted 9grain bread.

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$19.99

Fresh Norwegian grilled salmon, onions, tomato, lettuce and mayo with mango relish on brioche bun.

Duck Confit Sandwich

$19.99

Oven baked shredded duck, mixed greens and cranberry aioli on grilled 9gran bread.

Rosemary Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, red onions, tomato, mix baby greens with garlic aioli and sun dried tomato pesto on grilled rosemary bread.

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$19.99

Thin sliced Angus ribeye, grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, Swiss cheese and dojonnaise on grilled ciabatta bread.

Wraps

All wraps served with choice of side.

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$16.99

Blackened grilled chicken breast, red onions, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, chipotle aioli, cheddar and jack cheese. Served with choice of side.

Mediterranean Wrap

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, shredded romaine, hearts of palm, olive spread, feta cheese, artichoke hearts and house made Mediterranean vinaigrette.

Shrimp Wrap

$18.99

Blackened tiger shrimp with romaine lettuce, red onions and cherry tomatoes in chipotle aioli.

Paninis

Chicken Pesto Panini

$16.99

Grilled chicken, tomato, jack cheese, balsamic reduction, pesto sauce and mayo on pressed ciabatta.

Caprese Panini

$15.99

Fresh tomato, basil, buffalo mozzarella, balsamic reduction and pesto sauce on pressed ciabatta.

Chicken Lava Wrap

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, mushrooms, feta cheese and dijonnaise pressed in a flour tortilla.

Salads

All salads for take out have dressing on the side.

Caesar salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and croutons tossed with homemade caesar dressing and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Noho Salad

$14.99

Asparagus, avocado, hearts of palm, pears, cherry tomatoes, jicama and mandarin oranges on baby mix.

Goat Cheese Salad

$16.99

Fried goat cheese, beets, walnuts, cherry tomatoes, dates, and roasted corn on baby mix.

Eat Salad

$14.99

Walnuts, cherry tomatoes, jicama, gorgonzola cheese, and oven dried pears on baby mix.

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Turkey, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, and hard boiled eggs on baby mix.

Santa Fe Salad

$16.99

Chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onions, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, cheddar cheese and tortilla chips on mixed greens with a side of salsa.

Salmon Salad

$20.99

Grilled Norwegian salmon filet, asparagus, tomatoes, bell peppers, and edamame on mixed greens with a side of mango relish.

Steak Salad

$20.99

Grilled flat iron, red onions, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, gorgonzola cheese, and dried mulberries on baby mix.

Soup of the day

Bowl Soup

$7.00

Cup Soup

$5.00

Additions

Side of Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Norwegian Grilled Salmon

$9.95

Scoop of Tuna

$4.95

Chicken Breast

$5.95

Side Salad

$6.95

Side Shrimp

$9.95

Side Fried Goat Cheese

$5.75

Sauces/Toppings (Copy)

Side of Hollandaise Sauce

$2.00

Side of Cream Cheese

$0.99

Side of Cranberry Aioli

$1.50

Side of Garlic Aioli

$1.50

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$1.50

Side of Chipotle Vinegarette

$1.50

Side of Citrus Vinegarette

$1.50

Side of Coffee Butter

$2.00

Side of Strawberry Butter

$2.00

Side of Nutella

$2.00

Side of Vanilla Sauce

$2.00

Side of Raspberry Sauce

$2.00

Side of BBQ sauce

$1.50

Side of Sourcream

$1.00

Side of Creme fraiché

$1.50

Bottle of Garlic Pepper Plant

$10.00

Side Of Salsa Verde

$1.00

Side Peanut Butter

$2.00

Side Parmesan

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11108 magnolia Blvd, North hollywood, CA 91601

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Idle Hour
orange star4.1 • 2,374
4824 Vineland Ave Los Angeles, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Subs
orange star4.6 • 2,811
5077 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Superba Snacks and Coffee - North Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
5203 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
The New Deal - Magnolia Park
orange star4.0 • 401
3501 W Magnolia Blvd Burbank, CA 91505
View restaurantnext
Hank's Bagels BURBANK
orange starNo Reviews
4315 W Riverside Drive Burbank, CA 91505
View restaurantnext
Romancing the Bean Cafe
orange star3.7 • 975
3413 W Magnolia Blvd Burbank, CA 91505
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North hollywood

Firehouse Subs
orange star4.6 • 2,811
5077 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Idle Hour
orange star4.1 • 2,374
4824 Vineland Ave Los Angeles, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
BlaqHaus NoHo
orange star4.1 • 1,647
11671 Victory Boulevard North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurantnext
Brews Brothers
orange star4.6 • 612
5140 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Tiki No
orange star4.0 • 607
4657 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91602
View restaurantnext
Hungry Habanero
orange star4.5 • 200
11040 Magnolia Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North hollywood
Toluca Lake
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston