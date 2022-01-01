- Home
Eat NOHO 11108 magnolia Blvd
No reviews yet
11108 magnolia Blvd
North hollywood, CA 91601
Popular Items
Egg Dishes
Two Eggs, Potatoes & Toast
Two eggs any style, choice of side and choice of toast.
Choice of Meat & Two Eggs
Choice of any two meats from selection, two eggs any style, choice of side and choice of toast.
Chicken Apple Sausage & Eggs
Two chicken apple sausage links, two eggs any style, choice of side and choice of toast.
Hot Links & Eggs
Two hot links, two eggs any style, choice of side and choice of toast.
Corned Beef Hash & Poached Eggs
Corn beef hash with two eggs any style, choice of side and choice of toast.
Steak & Eggs
Grilled flat iron steak with two eggs any style. Served with your choice of side and toast.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sandwich
over hard eggs, crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh spinach and tomato on ciabatta bread.
Breakfast Bagel
Homemade chicken jalapeno sausage, scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, garlic aioli and cheddar cheese on a bagel.
Great Big Burrito
3 scrambled eggs with bacon or sausage, potatoes, cheddar and jack cheese.
Breakfast Croissant
Scrambled eggs, spinach, garlic and Swiss cheese served on a croissant.
Breakfast Pasta & Favorites
Chicken Breakfast Pasta
Chopped grilled chicken, sautéed onions, garlic, cilantro and tomatoes, tossed in linguini pasta with scrambled eggs and parmesan cheese.
Italian Breakfast Pasta
Chopped Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, sautéed onions, garlic and basil, tossed in linguini pasta, scrambled eggs and parmesan cheese.
222
2 eggs any style, 2 pancakes or French toast with your choice of bacon or sausage. Make it specialty sausage for $2 add fruit to pancakes or French toast for $2. No substitutions.
Zipper
Bowl of oatmeal, grilled chicken breast and 5 scrambled egg whites served with a side of spinach and tomatoes.
Special
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs, smoked Canadian bacon on an English muffin. Topped with hollandaise sauce.
Ned's Benedict
Two poached eggs, grilled tomato, avocado, and jack cheese on English muffin with hollandaise sauce.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Two poached eggs, house smoked salmon (sushi grade), tomatoes, cream cheese, capers and hollandaise sauce.
Blue Crab Benedict
Two poached eggs, wild caught crab (cakes) and English muffin with hollandaise sauce.
Portobello Cake Benedict
Two poached eggs, homemade portobello cakes on English muffin with hollandaise sauce.
Filet Mignon Benedict
Two poached eggs, filet mignon medallions, portobello spread on English muffin with hollandaise sauce.
Lox Plate
Omelets
Your Call Omelet
Your choice of fillings. Served with choice of side and toast.
Veggie Omelet
Assorted seasonal vegetables and jack cheese. Served with your choice of side and toast.
Buffalo Asparagus Omelet
Yellow, green, and red bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes, asparagus. Topped with fresh buffalo mozzarella and pesto sauce. Served with choice of side and toast.
Mediterranean Omelet
Hearts of Palm, basil, cherry tomatoes, garlic, black olives and feta cheese. Topped with citrus chardonnay butter sauce. Served with choice of side and toast.
Noho Omelet
Bacon, grilled onions and cheddar cheese topped with creme fraiche and green onions. Served with choice of side and toast.
Chicken Omelet
Grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes and chopped parsley in a light citrus chardonnay butter sauce, Served with choice of side and toast.
Salmon Omelet
Sautéed chopped salmon with cherry tomatoes, red onions, capers, fresh dill and topped with citrus chardonnay butter sauce. Served with choice of side and toast.
Scrambles
Deluxe Scramble
Three scrambled eggs topped with sautéed mushrooms, tomato, onions, spinach, jack cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage. Served with choice of side and toast.
Basil Artichoke Scramble
Three scrambled eggs topped with sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh basil and artichoke hearts. Served with choice of side and toast.
Healthy Scramble
Three scrambled eggs whites topped with spinach, roasted garlic and mushrooms. Served with choice of side and toast.
Italian Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with hot Italian sausage, onions, roasted bell peppers, tomato, basil and garlic topped with jack cheese. Served with choice of side and toast.
South of the Border
Huevos Rancheros
Black beans, onions, roasted tomato chipotle sauce topped with corn tortillas, three over medium eggs, queso fresco and house made green tomatillo sauce sprinkled with green onions. Served with corn chips.
Breakfast Enchilada
Two corn tortillas stuffed with refried beans, two over medium eggs, homemade enchilada sauce, queso fresco, green onions and creme fraiche. Served with choice of side.
Machaca Con Huevos
Oven roasted shredded tri-tip with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes scrambled in three eggs. Served with corn tortillas and a choice of side.
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips tossed in sautéed onions and homemade enchilada sauce. Topped with three over medium eggs, queso fresco, green onions and creme fraiche.
Pancakes
Blueberry w Coffee Butter
Fresh blueberry pancakes with coffee butter and homemade blueberry sauce. Served with syrup and powdered sugar.
Berries & Nuts Pancakes
Fresh berries, bananas and a blend of nuts.
Nutella Chocolate Chip & Banana
Served with chocolate syrup, chocolate chips, syrup and powdered sugar.
Oreo Pancakes
Buttermilk w Powdered Sugar
Banana Nut Caramel
French Toast
French Toast w Powdered Sugar
French Toast w Berries & Nuts
Fresh berries and bananas topped with nuts.
Peanut Butter French Toast
Vanilla sauce, caramel, cream cheese and banana apple foster.
Frosted French Toast
French toast grilled in Frosted Flakes with grilled bananas and fresh strawberries. Served with strawberry butter.
Killing Me Softly French Toast
Nutella, vanilla sauce, fresh raspberries and homemade raspberry sauce.
Double Trouble
Vanilla sauce, coconut flakes and grilled pineapple topped with caramel drizzle.
Honey Almond Granola
Additions
Side Bacon
Side Turkey Bacon
Four strips of turkey bacon
Side Country Links
Four sausage links
Side Turkey Sausage
Two turkey sausage patties
Side Chicken Apple Sausage
Four Chicken apple sausage links
Side Of Chicken Jalapeno
Two grilled chicken patties with jalapeños
Side HOt links
Veggie Sausage
Two of our house made veggie sausage patties.
Side of Chicken
Two grilled chicken breast
Side Of CBH
Cornbeef and diced potatoes
Flat Iron Steak
One flat iron steak, cooked to preference.
Side of Shrimps
Side of Smoked Salmon
Norwegian Grilled Salmon
Hamburger Patty
Veggie Patty
Crab Cakes
Side Machaca
Side Ham
Side blue crab
Potatoes
Our classic breakfast potatoes.
Shreds
Shredded zucchini
Shreds (No Creme)
Fruit Cup
Seasonal fresh fruit
Fruit Bowl
Seasonal fresh fruit
Side of Avocado
Sliced avocado
Potatoes w/ Cheese
Our classic potatoes with your choice of cheddar, jack or Swiss cheese added on top.
Side Of 2 Eggs
Two eggs scrambled any style.
Potatoes w/ peppers & onions
Our classic potatoes with grilled peppers and onions mixed in.
Side of Sauteed Mushrooms
Side of Sauteed Spinach
Side of Black Beans
Side Salad
Side Jalapeños
Bagel w Cream Cheese
Fresh Sliced Tomatoes
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
White toast
Wheat toast
Sourdough toast
Plain bagel
English muffin
Croissant solo
One Pancake
One Fruit Pancake
One Oreo Pancake
Two Pancakes
Two Fruit Pancakes
Two Oreo Pancakes
Fruit Parfait
Oatmeal
Side Salad
Side Banana
Side of Hollandaise Sauce
Side of Cream Cheese
Side of Cranberry Aioli
Side of Garlic Aioli
Side of Chipotle Aioli
Side of Chipotle Vinegarette
Side of Citrus Vinegarette
Side of Coffee Butter
Side of Strawberry Butter
Side of Nutella
Side of Vanilla Sauce
Side of Raspberry Sauce
Side of BBQ sauce
Side of Sourcream
Side of Creme fraiché
Bottle of Garlic Pepper Plant
Side Of Salsa Verde
Side Peanut Butter
Side Parmesan
Burgers
Turkey Burger
Grilled turkey patty, red onions, tomato, lettuce, cucumber and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
Malibu Stacy
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and mayo on brioche bun.
Garden Burger
Homemade veggie burger patty with assorted vegetable protein. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions and avocado served on brioche bun.
Patty Melt
Fresh ground beef patty, grilled onions and Swiss cheese served on sourdough.
Eat Burger
Fresh ground beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo on a brioche bun.
The Great Gatsby Burger
Fresh beef patty with homemade crispy onion strings, bacon, cheddar cheese and bbq sauce on a brioche bun.
Golden Gate
Fresh ground beef patty with sautéed mushrooms and onions, Swiss cheese and avocado on ciabatta bread.
Sandwiches
BLAT
Bacon, lettuce, avocado and tomato on 9grain toasted bread.
Tuna Sandwich
White albacore tuna salad (apples, red onions, celery and mayo), tomato and lettuce on rosemary bread.
Tuna Melt
White albacore tuna salad (apples, red onion, celery, mayo) with Swiss cheese on grilled rosemary bread.
Grilled Cheese
Swiss, cheddar, jack and brie grilled on rosemary bread.
Veggie Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, Swiss cheese and herb mayo on 9grain toasted bread.
Roasted Turkey Sandwich
Oven roasted turkey breast, green apples, lettuce, tomato, brie cheese and herb mayo on toast 9grain bread.
Portobello Mushroom Sandwich
Roasted red peppers, tomato, caramelized onions, baby spring mix, goat cheese and herb mayo on 9grain grilled bread.
Deluxe Club
Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and mayo on toasted sourdough bread.
The 76er
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar and Swiss cheese, grilled tomato, bacon and avocado served on 9grain grilled bread.
Chicken Chipotle Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad (shredded chicken, bacon, tomato, onion and cilantro tossed in chipotle aioli) and jack cheese on toasted 9grain bread.
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Fresh Norwegian grilled salmon, onions, tomato, lettuce and mayo with mango relish on brioche bun.
Duck Confit Sandwich
Oven baked shredded duck, mixed greens and cranberry aioli on grilled 9gran bread.
Rosemary Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, red onions, tomato, mix baby greens with garlic aioli and sun dried tomato pesto on grilled rosemary bread.
Cheese Steak Sandwich
Thin sliced Angus ribeye, grilled mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, Swiss cheese and dojonnaise on grilled ciabatta bread.
Wraps
Blackened Chicken Wrap
Blackened grilled chicken breast, red onions, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, chipotle aioli, cheddar and jack cheese. Served with choice of side.
Mediterranean Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, shredded romaine, hearts of palm, olive spread, feta cheese, artichoke hearts and house made Mediterranean vinaigrette.
Shrimp Wrap
Blackened tiger shrimp with romaine lettuce, red onions and cherry tomatoes in chipotle aioli.
Paninis
Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken, tomato, jack cheese, balsamic reduction, pesto sauce and mayo on pressed ciabatta.
Caprese Panini
Fresh tomato, basil, buffalo mozzarella, balsamic reduction and pesto sauce on pressed ciabatta.
Chicken Lava Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, mushrooms, feta cheese and dijonnaise pressed in a flour tortilla.
Salads
Caesar salad
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and croutons tossed with homemade caesar dressing and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Noho Salad
Asparagus, avocado, hearts of palm, pears, cherry tomatoes, jicama and mandarin oranges on baby mix.
Goat Cheese Salad
Fried goat cheese, beets, walnuts, cherry tomatoes, dates, and roasted corn on baby mix.
Eat Salad
Walnuts, cherry tomatoes, jicama, gorgonzola cheese, and oven dried pears on baby mix.
Cobb Salad
Turkey, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, and hard boiled eggs on baby mix.
Santa Fe Salad
Chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onions, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, cheddar cheese and tortilla chips on mixed greens with a side of salsa.
Salmon Salad
Grilled Norwegian salmon filet, asparagus, tomatoes, bell peppers, and edamame on mixed greens with a side of mango relish.
Steak Salad
Grilled flat iron, red onions, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, gorgonzola cheese, and dried mulberries on baby mix.
Soup of the day
Additions
Sauces/Toppings (Copy)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
11108 magnolia Blvd, North hollywood, CA 91601
Photos coming soon!