Panino's
6825 S. Fry Rd #500
Katy, TX 77494
Popular Items
Cold Subs
Turkey Pesto
Oven Roasted Turkey, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers and Basil Mayo.
Classic Club
Oven Roasted Turky, Ham, Crispy Bacon, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Mayo on a Sub Roll.
Italian Stallion
Capicola, Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Sharp Provolone, Olive Tapenade, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Sub Oil
Signature Italian
Prosciutto, Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Marinated Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil Pesto, Tomato, Red Onion, Sub Oil
Chicken Caprese
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Arugula, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze
Hot Subs
Big Beef Melt
Top Round Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers. Served with Au Jus for dipping.
Chicken Alfredo Melt
Grilled Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Romano Cream sauce, Caramelized Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Sharp Provolone. Served with Alfredo dipping sauce.
Chicken Parm
Marinara, Italian Breaded Chicken Tenderloin, Mozzarella Cheese - with Crusty Italian Bread. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.
Italian Pizza Sub
Choice of Italian Sausage or Ham. Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pecorino Romano. Served with Marinara dipping sauce.
Meatball
Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pecorino Romano. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.
Old School Hot Pastrami
Thin sliced Pastrami, Deli Mustard, Sharp Provolone, Pickles and served with Au Jus for dipping.
Texas Beef Dip
Sauteed Roast Beef, Queso, Grilled onions, Jalapenos, and served with Au Jus for dipping.
Turkey Bacon Avocado
Roasted Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Sharp Provolone, House avocado spread.
Turkey Melt
Oven Roasted Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes, and Pepper Jack Cheese.
Danza
Half Pastrami, Half Corned Beef. Deli Mustard, Swiss and Provolone cheese.
Paninis
Italian Panini
Focaccia Bread, Ham, Genoa Salami, Imported Capicola, Pepperoni, Olive Tapenade, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic Aioli. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.
Chicken Portobello
Focaccia Bread, Marinated Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Baby Bella mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.
Chicken Pesto
Focaccia Bread, Marinated grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Arugula, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Basil Pesto. Served with Marinara dipping sauce.
Italian Sausage & Peppers
Focaccia Bread, Sliced Italian Sausage, Marinara, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.
"The Reuben"
Meat choice of Turkey, Corned Beef, or Pastrami. Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and Russian dressing.
The Veggie
Focaccia Bread, Marinated Baby Bella Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Mayo. Served with Marinara dipping sauce.
Salads
Antipasto
Lettuce, Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, Ham, Sharp Provolone, Pepperoni, Kalamata Olives, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Red onions, Pepperoncini, Red Cabbage, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with Focaccia Bread.
Chicken Caesar
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine, Shaved Parmesan and Ceasar Dresing. House made croutons.
Greek
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Cabbage, Greek Dressing. Served with Focaccia Bread.
Prosciutto & Apple
Arugula, Lettuce, Prosciutto, Apples, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Glaze, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Desserts
Kids Menu
Kid Pasta w/ Meatball
American Cheese on Wheat Bread
Kid Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese- Served on Wheat Bread
Kid Pizza Sandwich Panini
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Marinara Sauce on Wheat Bread
Kid's Deli Sandwich
Sliced Honey Wheat Bread with Choice of 1 Meat, 1 Cheese and Any Toppings.
Kid Grilled Cheese Panini
Sides
Zapp's Chips
Dill Pickle
Whole Pickle
Baked Potato Salad
Pasta Salad
Sub Roll
Marinated Pepper Blend
Side Sub Oil (2oz)
Side Ranch (2 oz)
Side Marinated Peppers (2 oz)
SIDE 1- Meatball
Penne & Marinara
Penne pasta topped with Marinara Sauce.
Side Salad
Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini. With your choice of dressing.
Beverages
Combo
