Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Italian

Panino's

review star

No reviews yet

6825 S. Fry Rd #500

Katy, TX 77494

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Club
Italian Panini
Chicken Pesto

Cold Subs

Turkey Pesto

Turkey Pesto

$9.49+

Oven Roasted Turkey, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers and Basil Mayo.

Classic Club

Classic Club

$9.49+

Oven Roasted Turky, Ham, Crispy Bacon, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Mayo on a Sub Roll.

Italian Stallion

Italian Stallion

$10.29+

Capicola, Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Sharp Provolone, Olive Tapenade, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Sub Oil

Signature Italian

Signature Italian

$10.95+

Prosciutto, Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Marinated Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil Pesto, Tomato, Red Onion, Sub Oil

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$10.49+

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Arugula, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze

Hot Subs

Big Beef Melt

Big Beef Melt

$10.95+

Top Round Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers. Served with Au Jus for dipping.

Chicken Alfredo Melt

Chicken Alfredo Melt

$10.29+

Grilled Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Romano Cream sauce, Caramelized Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Sharp Provolone. Served with Alfredo dipping sauce.

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$10.29+

Marinara, Italian Breaded Chicken Tenderloin, Mozzarella Cheese - with Crusty Italian Bread. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.

Italian Pizza Sub

Italian Pizza Sub

$10.29+

Choice of Italian Sausage or Ham. Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pecorino Romano. Served with Marinara dipping sauce.

Meatball

Meatball

$10.29+

Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pecorino Romano. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.

Old School Hot Pastrami

Old School Hot Pastrami

$10.95+

Thin sliced Pastrami, Deli Mustard, Sharp Provolone, Pickles and served with Au Jus for dipping.

Texas Beef Dip

Texas Beef Dip

$10.95+

Sauteed Roast Beef, Queso, Grilled onions, Jalapenos, and served with Au Jus for dipping.

Turkey Bacon Avocado

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$10.29+

Roasted Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Sharp Provolone, House avocado spread.

Turkey Melt

$10.29+

Oven Roasted Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes, and Pepper Jack Cheese.

Danza

$10.95+

Half Pastrami, Half Corned Beef. Deli Mustard, Swiss and Provolone cheese.

Paninis

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$10.29

Focaccia Bread, Ham, Genoa Salami, Imported Capicola, Pepperoni, Olive Tapenade, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic Aioli. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.

Chicken Portobello

Chicken Portobello

$10.95

Focaccia Bread, Marinated Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Baby Bella mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$10.29

Focaccia Bread, Marinated grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Arugula, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Basil Pesto. Served with Marinara dipping sauce.

Italian Sausage & Peppers

Italian Sausage & Peppers

$10.29

Focaccia Bread, Sliced Italian Sausage, Marinara, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.

"The Reuben"

"The Reuben"

$11.29

Meat choice of Turkey, Corned Beef, or Pastrami. Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and Russian dressing.

The Veggie

The Veggie

$10.29

Focaccia Bread, Marinated Baby Bella Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Mayo. Served with Marinara dipping sauce.

Salads

Antipasto

Antipasto

$13.95

Lettuce, Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, Ham, Sharp Provolone, Pepperoni, Kalamata Olives, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Red onions, Pepperoncini, Red Cabbage, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with Focaccia Bread.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$11.29

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine, Shaved Parmesan and Ceasar Dresing. House made croutons.

Greek

Greek

$11.29

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Cabbage, Greek Dressing. Served with Focaccia Bread.

Prosciutto & Apple

Prosciutto & Apple

$12.95

Arugula, Lettuce, Prosciutto, Apples, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Glaze, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.29

Italian pastry filled with sweet cream and ricotta cheese.

Chocolate Cannoli

$4.29

New York Cheescake

$5.95

Tiramisu

$5.95Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kid Pasta w/ Meatball

$6.95

American Cheese on Wheat Bread

Kid Meatball Sub

$6.95

Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese- Served on Wheat Bread

Kid Pizza Sandwich Panini

$6.95

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Marinara Sauce on Wheat Bread

Kid's Deli Sandwich

$6.95

Sliced Honey Wheat Bread with Choice of 1 Meat, 1 Cheese and Any Toppings.

Kid Grilled Cheese Panini

$6.95

Sides

Zapp's Chips

$1.89
Dill Pickle

Dill Pickle

$1.85

Whole Pickle

Baked Potato Salad

Baked Potato Salad

$2.75+
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$2.75+

Sub Roll

$2.50

Marinated Pepper Blend

$3.95

Side Sub Oil (2oz)

$0.50

Side Ranch (2 oz)

$0.50

Side Marinated Peppers (2 oz)

$0.50

SIDE 1- Meatball

$2.25

Penne & Marinara

$3.95

Penne pasta topped with Marinara Sauce.

Side Salad

$3.95

Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Pepperoncini. With your choice of dressing.

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.49+

Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.39Out of stock

Bottled Soda

$2.89

Bottled Water

$2.25

Combo

Drink + Side

$3.49

Cold Subs

Turkey Pesto

Turkey Pesto

$9.49+

Oven Roasted Turkey, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers and Basil Mayo.

Classic Club

Classic Club

$9.49+

Oven Roasted Turky, Ham, Crispy Bacon, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Mayo on a Sub Roll.

Italian Stallion

Italian Stallion

$10.29+

Capicola, Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Sharp Provolone, Olive Tapenade, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Sub Oil

Signature Italian

Signature Italian

$10.95+

Prosciutto, Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Marinated Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Sharp Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil Pesto, Tomato, Red Onion, Sub Oil

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$10.49+

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Arugula, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze

Hot Subs

Big Beef Melt

Big Beef Melt

$10.95+

Top Round Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers. Served with Au Jus for dipping.

Chicken Alfredo Melt

Chicken Alfredo Melt

$10.29+

Grilled Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Romano Cream sauce, Caramelized Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Sharp Provolone. Served with Alfredo dipping sauce.

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$10.29+

Marinara, Italian Breaded Chicken Tenderloin, Mozzarella Cheese - with Crusty Italian Bread. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.

Italian Pizza Sub

Italian Pizza Sub

$10.29+

Choice of Italian Sausage or Ham. Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pecorino Romano. Served with Marinara dipping sauce.

Meatball

Meatball

$10.29+

Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pecorino Romano. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.

Old School Hot Pastrami

Old School Hot Pastrami

$10.95+

Thin sliced Pastrami, Deli Mustard, Sharp Provolone, Pickles and served with Au Jus for dipping.

Texas Beef Dip

Texas Beef Dip

$10.95+

Sauteed Roast Beef, Queso, Grilled onions, Jalapenos, and served with Au Jus for dipping.

Turkey Bacon Avocado

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$10.29+

Roasted Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Sharp Provolone, House avocado spread.

Turkey Melt

$10.29+

Oven Roasted Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes, and Pepper Jack Cheese.

Danza

$10.95+

Half Pastrami, Half Corned Beef. Deli Mustard, Swiss and Provolone cheese.

Paninis

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$10.29

Focaccia Bread, Ham, Genoa Salami, Imported Capicola, Pepperoni, Olive Tapenade, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic Aioli. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.

Chicken Portobello

Chicken Portobello

$10.95

Focaccia Bread, Marinated Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Baby Bella mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$10.29

Focaccia Bread, Marinated grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Arugula, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Basil Pesto. Served with Marinara dipping sauce.

Italian Sausage & Peppers

Italian Sausage & Peppers

$10.29

Focaccia Bread, Sliced Italian Sausage, Marinara, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli. Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce.