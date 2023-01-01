Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eat Street Crossing ESC Bar

No reviews yet

2819 Nicollet Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Cocktails/Spirits

Cocktail Menu

Capricorn

$11.00

Aquarius

$11.00

Pisces

$11.00

Aries

$11.00

Taurus

$11.00

Gemini

$11.00

Cancer

$11.00

Leo

$11.00

Virgo

$11.00

Libra

$11.00

Scorpio

$11.00

Sagittarius

$11.00

Tap Mule Cocktail

$11.00

Jabroni Sbagliato Cocktail

$11.00

Kuba Libre Cocktail

$11.00

Cabin Collins

$11.00

All Tai'd Up

$11.00

Tap POG Cocktail

$11.00

Tap Marguerite Cocktail

$11.00

Tap Citrus Parardisi Cocktail

$11.00

Tap Zen Cocktail

$11.00

Tap Old Fashioned

$12.00

Tap Tonic Cocktail

$11.00

St Patrick's/Chicago River

$11.00

TSL

$13.00

Vodka

TLC (Rail Vodka)

$8.00

Barr Hill Vodka

$15.00

Gedney Pickle Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

St George Citrus

$9.00

St George Green Chili

$9.00

Tito's

$8.00

Vusa

$8.00

Gin/Aquavit/Soju

Gordon's (Rail Gin)

$8.00

Bayab

$9.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bols Genever

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Ford's

$10.00

Gamle Ode Dill Aquavit

$11.00

Han Jan Soju Mandarin

$8.00

Han Jan Soju Regular

$8.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Plymouth

$10.00

Roku

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Uncle Val's

$10.00

Tequila

Agavales (Rail Tequila)

$8.00

Arette Blanco

$9.00

Arette Anejo

$10.00

Arette Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Anejo

$15.00

Herradura Blanco

$9.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

La Luna Cupreata

$11.00

Ono Sotol

$11.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Rail Mezcal (Verde Momento)

$8.00

Tanteo Habanero

$10.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$10.00

Cane

Cruzan (Rail Rum)

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Cihuatan Jade

$8.00

Greenbar Spiced

$10.00

Lemonhart 151

$9.00

Myers's

$10.00

Plantation 3 Star

$8.00

Plantation Fiji

$8.00

Plantation Pineapple

$8.00

Ten To One

$10.00

Brandy

Concierge (Rail Brandy)

$8.00

Barsol Pisco Quebranta

$9.00

Hennessey VS

$12.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$11.00

Pierre Ferrand Ambre

$12.00

St George Basil EDV

$10.00

St George Raspberry EDV

$10.00

Whiskey

JW Dant (Rail Whiskey)

$8.00

Akashi Ume

$10.00

Akashi White Oak

$11.00

Hibiki Harmony

$25.00

Iwai 45

$10.00

Iwai 45

$10.00

Iwai Traditional

$14.00

Jameson

$10.00

Kaiyo Mizunara

$25.00

Kaiyo Peated

$18.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Mikuni

$13.00

Old Overholt

$10.00

Takemine

$25.00

Wild Turkey Rye 101

$10.00

Jim Beam Bourbon 1L

$8.00

Yamazaki 12

$30.00

Scotch

Scot's Gold (Rail Scotch)

$8.00

Dewar's

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Laphroaig 10

$18.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Absinthe

$15.00

Amaretto (Lazzaroni)

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Barenjaeger

$9.00

Benedictine

$9.00

Blue Curacao (Giffard)

$9.00

Caribbean Pineapple (Giffard)

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$11.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$11.00

Coconut (Clement)

$9.00

Coffee Liqueur (Borghetti)

$9.00

Dry Curacao (Ferrand)

$9.00

Elderflower (Cartron)

$9.00

Falernum (Geijer)

$9.00

Fernet

$7.00

Finochietto

$9.00

Flavored Soju (Han Jan)

$9.00

Galliano

$9.00

Greenbar Poppy

$9.00

Malort

$7.00

Maraschino (Luxardo)

$9.00

Passionfruit (Chinola)

$9.00

Salers

$9.00

Soju

$9.00

Sour Cherry (Tattersall)

$9.00

Violette

$9.00

Centum Herbis

$10.00

Averna

$10.00

Norseman Allspice

$10.00

Banane Du Bresil

$10.00

Benedictine

$10.00

St Germaine

$10.00

Oka Kura Yuzu

$10.00

Oka Kura Bermutto

$10.00

Trakal

$10.00

Ramazotti Rosato

$10.00

Chareau Aloe

$10.00

Mathilde Peche

$10.00

Arrogante Damiana

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Beer/Sake

16oz Draft

Tap Surly Collab 16oz Draft

$7.00

Tap Furious 16oz Draft

$7.00

Tap Lupulin 10oz Draft

$7.00

Tap Pryes 16oz Draft

$7.00

Tap Bent Paddle 16oz Draft

$7.00

Tap Castle Danger 16oz Draft

$7.00

Tap Modist 16oz Draft

$7.00

Tap Lift Bridge 16oz Draft

$7.00

Tap Sake

$8.00

Tap Wild State 16oz

$7.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

Lupulin NA Tropical FP

$8.00

Milk & Honey Heirloom Cider

$8.00

Lupulin Sticky Puddles 16oz Can

$11.00

Yo-Ho Tokyo Black Canned

$9.00

Yo-Ho Yona Yona Canned

$9.00

Sweetland Orchard Scrumpy Original

$8.00

Mamitas Pineapple

$7.00

Topo Chico Lemon Lime

$7.00

Chang Thailand Beer

$6.00Out of stock

PBR Tall Boy

$5.00

Sapporo Premium Beer 12oz Can

$6.00

Bauhaus Nah

$6.00

St. Bernardus

$8.00

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

Single Serve Sake

Nakagawa Pure Grain Junmai 180ml Cup

$15.00

Old Mountain Yamahai

$15.00

Wine

Red

Fableist Box GLS

$7.00

White/Sake

Tap Riesling GLS

$7.00

Tap Chenin Blanc GLS

$7.00

Bushido (Draft) GLS

$7.00

Rose

Tap Rose GLS

$7.00

Sparkling

Cordoniu Cave Brut

$7.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Wine Wall

Bottle

$25.00

NA Bev

Tap NA

NA Jabroni

$8.00

NA Botanical Kola

$8.00

NA Cabin

$8.00

NA House Tonic

$8.00

NA House Ginger Beer (Mule)

$8.00

NA Mai Tai

$8.00

NA Marguerite

$8.00

NA Citrus Paradisi

$8.00

NA Zen

$8.00

NA POG

$8.00

Gun Soda

$3.00

Bottle NA

Topo Chico

$4.00

Clearly Canadian

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2819 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408

