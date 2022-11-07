Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Wellington

170 Reviews

$$

75 Leonard St.

Belmont, MA 02478

Order Again

THE COMPLETE THANKSGIVING DINNER TO-GO

The Complete Thanksgiving Dinner

The Complete Thanksgiving Dinner

COMPLETE THANKSGIVING DINNER INCLUDES: -turkey breast roulade, slow roasted with garlic and fresh herbs -confit turkey leg, with crispy skin on the side -our creamy mashed potatoes (1 pint or 1 quart) -aunty ann's traditional stuffing with carrots, celery, onions, herbs, poultry stock (1 pint or 1 quart) -"candied" butternut squash. brown butter, brown sugar(1 pint or 1 quart) -green bean and cannellini bean salad with green goddess dressing and almond slivers (1 pint or 1 quart) -graces orange cranberry sauce (1/2 pint or 1 pint) -turkey gravy (1/2quart or 1 quart) -cassava cheese puff dinner rolls (6 0r 12)

THANKSGIVING A LA CARTE TO-GO

Turkey Breast Roulade & Confit Leg (serves 4-6)

$199.00

Turkey breast roulade, slow-roasted with garlic and fresh herbs, and confit turkey leg, crispy skin on the side.

Creamy Mashed Potatoes (1 quart)

Creamy Mashed Potatoes (1 quart)

$22.00
Traditional Stuffing (1 quart)

Traditional Stuffing (1 quart)

$24.00

Traditional Stuffing with carrots celery onions, herbs, poultry stock (1 quart)

Candied Butternut Squash (1 quart)

Candied Butternut Squash (1 quart)

$26.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, sage, brown butter, brown sugar

Green Bean Cannellini Salad (1 quart)

$26.00

green bean and cannellini salad with green goddess dressing

Orange Cranberry Sauce (1 pint)

Orange Cranberry Sauce (1 pint)

$22.00
Turkey Gravy (1 pint)

Turkey Gravy (1 pint)

$16.00
16 cassava cheese puff dinner rolls

16 cassava cheese puff dinner rolls

$19.00
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
American Neighborhood Eatery

75 Leonard St., Belmont, MA 02478

Directions

The Wellington image
The Wellington image
The Wellington image
The Wellington image

