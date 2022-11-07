The Wellington

The Complete Thanksgiving Dinner

COMPLETE THANKSGIVING DINNER INCLUDES: -turkey breast roulade, slow roasted with garlic and fresh herbs -confit turkey leg, with crispy skin on the side -our creamy mashed potatoes (1 pint or 1 quart) -aunty ann's traditional stuffing with carrots, celery, onions, herbs, poultry stock (1 pint or 1 quart) -"candied" butternut squash. brown butter, brown sugar(1 pint or 1 quart) -green bean and cannellini bean salad with green goddess dressing and almond slivers (1 pint or 1 quart) -graces orange cranberry sauce (1/2 pint or 1 pint) -turkey gravy (1/2quart or 1 quart) -cassava cheese puff dinner rolls (6 0r 12)