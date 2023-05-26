Jackson Square Grill - Jackson Square
1927 Hwy 45 North
Columbus, MS 39701
Popular Items
Spring Rolls
Cabbage, carrots, onions, celery, and Asian pork. Served with slaw and dipping sauce.
Panko-Crusted Fried Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.
Tenderloin Steak Skewers App
Two skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple. Served with fries.
Appetizers
Bourbon Street Nachos
Shrimp, crawfish, andouille sausage, sautéed red bell peppers, onions, chives & our homemade queso dip.
Buffalo Wings
Served with Ranch dressing, celery & carrots.
Fried Cheese Mixed
Panko-Crusted Fried Mozzarella and Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.
Fried Cheese Mozzarella
Panko-Crusted Fried Mozzarella Cheese served with ranch dressing.
Panko-Crusted Fried Pepper Jack Cheese served with ranch dressing.
Loaded Queso Dip
Queso blanco topped with chorizo, black beans and banana peppers, served with tortilla chips.
Queso Dip
Homemade tortilla chips served with fresh queso dip.
Cabbage, carrots, onions, celery, and Asian pork. Served with slaw and dipping sauce.
Two skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple. Served with fries.
White BBQ Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses, chicken breast, pico de gallo, black beans, sliced jalapeño, queso, white BBQ sauce & scallions.
Steaks
Caribbean Ribeye Lunch
12-ounce Certified Angus Beef® ribeye marinated in soy, pineapple, garlic & ginger.
Caribbean Ribeye Dinner
12-ounce Certified Angus Beef® ribeye marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple.
New York Strip Lunch
12-ounce Certified Angus Beef®, grilled & served with Worcestershire butter.
New York Strip Dinner
12-ounce Certified Angus Beef®, grilled & served with Worcestershire butter.
Steak Skewer Lunch
Four skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple. Served with BBQ sauce.
Tenderloin Steak Skewers Entree Dinner
Four skewers of beef tenderloin marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple. Served with BBQ sauce.
Seafood
BBQ Shrimp & Grits (Dinner)
Gulf Shrimp, New Orleans BBQ Sauce on Cheese Grits served with Focaccia Toast and choice of salad.
BBQ Shrimp & Grits (Lunch)
Gulf Shrimp, New Orleans BBQ Sauce, on Cheese Grits served with Focaccia Toast.
Blackened Catfish Dinner
Mississippi farm-raised, Cajun-spiced & blackened in a cast iron skillet. Served with steamed vegetables & rice pilaf. Gluten free. Served with your choice of Caesar, House or Wedge Salad.
Blackened Catfish Lunch
Mississippi farm-raised, Cajun-spiced & blackened in a cast iron skillet. Served with steamed vegetables & rice pilaf. Gluten free.
Sweet Chipotle Glazed Salmon (Dinner)
Fresh salmon cut in house, grilled and brushed with a sweet chipotle glaze. Served with fresh, steamed vegetables & rice pilaf.
Sweet Chipotle Glazed Salmon (Lunch)
Fresh salmon cut in house, grilled and brushed with a sweet chipotle glaze. Served with fresh, steamed vegetables & rice pilaf.
Nola Pasta Dinner
Cavatappi pasta, andouille sausage, bacon, chicken, shrimp & crawfish tossed with onions & bell peppers. Finished with a Cajun gumbo cream sauce.
Nola Pasta Lunch
Cavatappi pasta, andouille sausage, bacon, chicken, shrimp & crawfish tossed with onions & bell peppers. Finished with a Cajun gumbo cream sauce.
Chicken
Bayou Chicken Lunch
Cajun-spiced chicken breast topped with crawfish cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
Bayou Chicken Dinner
Cajun-spiced chicken breasts topped with crawfish cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Lunch
Parmesan cream sauce with a hint of garlic & zesty chili tomatoes, topped with grilled chicken breast.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner
Parmesan cream sauce with a hint of garlic & zesty chili tomatoes, topped with grilled chicken breast.
Chicken Picatta Lunch
Pan-fried chicken breast with a light caper-lemon butter sauce. Served with mashed potatoes & grilled asparagus.
Chicken Picatta Dinner
Pan-fried chicken breast with a light caper-lemon butter sauce. Served with mashed potatoes & grilled asparagus.
Chicken Tenders Lunch
Hand-breaded tenderloins with honey mustard & fries.
Chicken Tenders Dinner
Hand-breaded tenderloins with honey mustard & fries.
Chicken Tenders Lunch Grilled
Grilled chicken tenderloins with honey mustard & fries.
Chicken Tenders Dinner Grilled
Grilled chicken tenderloins with honey mustard & fries.
Burgers
BBQ Burger
Choice Beef patty, brioche bun, BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, caramelized onions and pickles.
Classic Cheeseburger
Cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions.
Mini Angus Burgers
Thousand Island, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & cheese.
Sweet Heat Chicken Sliders
Fried chicken tenders tossed in our sweet heat sauce on Hawaiian rolls. Served with ranch dressing & Schwartz pickle
Vegan Burger
Sandwiches
Baja Tacos Fish
Topped with a fresh tomato salsa & chipotle dressing, packed in two flour tortillas. Served with cheese-topped nachos.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with fries.
Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, chipotle ranch, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
Grill Club
Traditional club with ham, turkey, two cheeses, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & honey mustard stacked on wheat. Served with fries.
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced Certified Angus Beef®, sautéed with onions & stacked on a soft hoagie with Cheez Whiz. Served with fries.
Ribeye Sandwich
Certified Angus Beef® served on sourdough with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fries.
Salads
Fried Chicken Club Salad
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
Grilled Chicken Club Salad
Ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce & cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.
Grilled Mahi Salad
Grilled Mahi Mahi, Asian Slaw & Crispy wontons on mixed greens with ginger vinaigrette.
Pecan Crusted Goat Cheese Salad
Spring greens, fresh seasonal fruit, candied walnuts & blackberry-balsamic vinaigrette.
Soup & Caesar Salad
A Bowl of the Soup of the Day and a small Caesar Salad.
Soup & House Salad
A Bowl of the Soup of the Day served with a Small House Salad with your choice of dressing.
Soup & Wedge Salad
A Bowl of the Soup of the Day served with a Small Wedge Salad with your choice of dressing.
Steakhouse Salad
Two steak sticks marinated in soy, ginger, garlic & pineapple served over romaine with blue cheese dressing & crumbles, bell peppers, tomato, egg & fried onions.
Strawberry Poppyseed Salad
House salad mix, spinach, dried cranberries, honey crisp apples, parmesan cheese, dried blueberries, sunflower seeds and strawberries. Tossed in a poppy seed dressing topped with a grilled chicken breast.
Daily Lunch Specials
Chicken Parmesan (Monday)
Traditional chicken parmesan with fettucine pasta.
Korean Steak Tacos Special (Tuesday)
Two flour tortillas, Asian slaw, ginger sauce, Korean BBQ beef, green onion, and sesame seeds.
Hamburger Steak Special (Wednesday)
Good ole southern style hamburger steak, onions & gravy served with mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables.
Crab Cakes Special (Thursday)
Crawfish & Crab Cakes served with mashed potatoes and a Balsamic dressed house salad.
Fried Catfish Basket Special (Friday)
Crispy fried catfish served with homemade tarter sauce & French Fries.
Kids
Desserts
Brownie Sundae
Fudge brownie, chocolate syrup & vanilla ice cream.
NY Cheesecake
A huge slice with warm caramel & pecans.
Peanut Butter Bacon Cheesecake
Oreo crustfilled with peanut butter cheesecake, pralines & candied bacon.
Wild Berry Cobbler
Blueberries, raspberries, blackberries & strawberries baked in a delicious cobbler pastry with vanilla ice cream & whipped topping.
Sides
Asparagus
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Honey & Bacon Brussel Sprouts
French Fries
Fruit
Gouda Grits
Loaded Baked Potato
Loaded Mash Potatoes
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Rice Pilaf
Seasonal Vegetables
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Side Wedge Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Beverages
*Sweet Tea
*UnSweet Tea
*Half and Half Tea
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweetened Tea
Kid Coke
Kid Diet Coke
Kid Diet Dr Pepper
Kid Dr Pepper
Kid Lemonade
Kid Sprite
Kid Sweet Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Root Beer
Sprite
Water Panna
Water Pellegrino
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
"Our eclectic menu of food, inspired by cuisines from all over the globe, is prepared with the freshest ingredients in a world-class kitchen and served in an upscale sports bar setting — offering your party an option everyone is sure to enjoy. Whatever you’re in the mood for, it’s on at The Grill."
1927 Hwy 45 North, Columbus, MS 39701