  • Home
  • /
  • Coraopolis
  • /
  • Eataly Pizza - 5990 University Boulevard, Moon Township PA, 15108
A map showing the location of Eataly Pizza 5990 University Boulevard, Moon Township PA, 15108View gallery

Eataly Pizza 5990 University Boulevard, Moon Township PA, 15108

review star

No reviews yet

5990 University Boulevard

Moon Township, PA 15108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

APPETIZERS & SIDE ORDERS

FRENCH FRIES

$5.99

FRENCH FRIES w CHEESE

$6.99

MOZZARELLA OR CHEESE SAUCE

FRENCH FRIES w CHEESE/BACON

$7.99

MOZZARELLA OR CHEESE SAUCE

BUFFALO FRIES

$6.99

BUFFALO FRIES w CHEESE

$7.99

MOZZARELLA OR CHEESE SAUCE

BUFFALO FRIES w CHEESE/BACON

$8.99

MOZZARELLA OR CHEESE SAUCE

MOZZARELLA STIX

$6.99

5pc.

ONION RINGS

$6.99

5pc.

JALAPENO POPERS

$6.99

5pc.

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$6.99

5pc.

POPCORN CHICKEN

$6.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.99

5pc.

CHICKEN TENDERS w FRIES

$10.99

GARLIC KNOTS

$7.99

5pc.

GARLIC BREAD

$1.49

GARLI BREAD w CHEESE

$2.49

BREAD STICKS

$6.99

CHEESE BREADSTICKS

$8.99

SLICE OF CHEESE

$3.25

SLICE OF PEP

$3.74

BREAD TWISTS

PEPPERONI BREAD TWISTS

$9.49

Overed with Garlic and Romano Cheese

SAUSAGE BREAD TWISTS

$9.49

Overed with Garlic and Romano Cheese

CHICKEN BREAD TWISTS

$9.49

Overed with Garlic and Romano Cheese

BUFFALO CHICKEN BREAD TWISTS

$9.49

Overed with Garlic and Romano Cheese

SPINACH AND FETA BREAD TWISTS

$9.49

Overed with Garlic and Romano Cheese

PLAIN CHEESE BREAD TWISTS

$7.99

Overed with Garlic and Romano Cheese

CALZONES

ITALIAN CALZONE

$13.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami,ricotta, mozz.cheese, marinara sauce

STEAK CALZONE

$13.99

Steak, mushroom, green pepper, ricotta, mozz.cheese, marinara sauce

CHICKEN CALZONE

$13.99

Grilled chicken,r icotta, mozz.cheese, marinara sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE

$14.99

Breaded chicken,b uff.fries, ricotta,mozz.cheese,spicy sauce

MEATBALL CALZONE

$13.99

Meatball, ricotta, mozz.cheese, marinara sauce

TRADITIONAL PIZZA

MINI 4 cut

$6.99

Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade sauce

SMALL 6 cut

$9.99

Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade sauce

MEDIUM 8 cut

$11.49

Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade sauce

LARGE 10 cut

$13.99

Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade sauce

XL LARGE 12 cut

$14.99

Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade sauce

MINI WHITE 4 cut

$6.99

Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade white sauce

SMALL WHITE 6 cut

$9.99

Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade white sauce

MEDIUM WHITE 8 cut

$11.49

Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade white sauce

LARGE WHITE 10 cut

$13.99

Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade white sauce

X LARGE WHITE 12 cut

$14.99

Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade white sauce

SICILIAN PIZZA

SICILIAN

$15.99

Square 16 cut with homemade red sauce sauce

SICILIAN WHITE

$15.99

Square 16 cut with homemade white sauce

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$12.99

Gluten free 8 cut with homemade red sauce

GLUTEN FREE WHITE PIZZA

$12.99

Gluten free 8 cut with homemade white sauce

GOURMET PIZZA

SUPREME PIZZA

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella, provolone, red sauce

MEAT LOVER PIZZA

Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, provolone, red sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

Breaded chicken, buffalo fries, cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, spicy sauce

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

Ham, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, provolone, red sauce

BBQ PIZZA

Grilled chicken, green pepper, mushrom, cheddar, pineapple, mozzarella, provolone, bbq sauce

EATALY SPECIAL PIZZA

Steak, buffalo fries, cheddar, banana pepper, mozzarella, provolone, spicy ranch sauce

MARGHERITA PIZZA

Fresh basil, mozzarella, tomato sauce, olive oil,

SIX CHEESE PIZZA

Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, chedar, fetta, romano, red sauce

VEGETABLE PIZZA

Black olives, green pepper, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, mozzarella, provolone, white sauce

CHICKEN RANCHERO PIZZA

Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone, ranch dressing

STEAK RANCHERO PIZZA

Steak, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, ranch dressing

SPINACH & FETA PIZZA

Spinach, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, fetta, mozzarella, provolone, white sauce

MOON PIE PIZZA

Grilled chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, provolone, ranch sauce

SPINACH & CHICKEN PIZZA

Spinach, grilled chicken, mushroom, fetta, mozzarella, provolone, white sauce

WINGS

6 PC. WINGS

$7.99

Fresh Wings with your choice of Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy Ranch, Wing Dust, Garlic Parmesan

12 PC. WINGS

$13.99

Fresh Wings with your choice of Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy Ranch, Wing Dust, Garlic Parmesan

18 PC. WINGS

$18.99

Fresh Wings with your choice of Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy Ranch, Wing Dust, Garlic Parmesan

24 PC. WINGS

$22.99

Fresh Wings with your choice of Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy Ranch, Wing Dust, Garlic Parmesan

SALADS

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$5.99

Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions

SMALL HOUSE SALAD w CHEESE

$6.99

Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions mozz.prov.cheese

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions

LARGE HOUSE SALAD w CHEESE

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions mozz.prov.cheese

ITALIAN SALAD

$11.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions mozz.prov.cheese

STEAK SALAD

$11.99

Steak, mushroom, fries, Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions mozz.prov.cheese

CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

Grilled chicken, fries, Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions mozz.prov.cheese

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

Spicy Grilled Chicken, buff.fries, Icebueg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions mozz.prov.cheese

BREADED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

Breaded chicken, fries, Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions mozz.prov.cheese

HAWAIIAN SALAD

$11.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, fetta cheese, Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions

GREEK SALAD

$10.99

Green pepper, black olives, fetta cheese, Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions

HOAGIES

ITALIAN HOAGIE

Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatos, onions, mozzarella, provolone, italian dressing on it

STEAK HOAGIE

Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, provolone

CHICKEN HOAGIE

Grilled Chicken,lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, provolone, mayo on it

BUFFALO CHICKEN HOAGIE

Breaded Chicken, buffalo fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, provolone, spicy sauce, ranch dressing on it

CHICKEN PARMESAN HOAGIE

Breaded Chicken, mozzarella, provolone, marinara sauce on it

HAM HOAGIE

Ham, lettuce, tomatos, onions, mozzarella, provolone, mayo on it

STEAK RANCHERO HOAGIE

Steak, fries, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, ranch dressing on it

CHICKEN RANCHERO HOAGIE

Grilled Chicken, fries, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, ranch dressing on it

HOT SAUSAGE HOAGIE

Hot Sausage, green peppers, onions, mozzarella, provolone, marinara sauce on it

VEGETABLE HOAGIE

Spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, italian dressing on it

MEATBALL HOAGIE

Meatball, mozzarella, provolone, marinara sauce on it

EATALY HOAGIE

Steak, buffalo fries, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, spicy ranch on it

PASTA

SPAGHETTI

$10.99

Homemade pasta sauce, spaghetti, mozzarella and provolone cheese on top, Garlic bread on side

SPAGHETTI w MEATBALL

$12.99

Meatball, Homemade pasta sauce, spaghetti, mozzarella and provolone cheese on top, Garlic bread on side

SPAGHETTI w HOT SAUSAGE

$12.99

Hot Sausage, Homemade pasta sauce, spaghetti, mozzarella and provolone cheese on top, Garlic bread on side

CHICKEN PARMESAN Pasta

$12.99

Breded chicken, Homemade pasta sauce, spaghetti, mozzarella and provolone cheese on top, Garlic bread on side

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$10.99

Cheese Raviolis, Homemade pasta sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese on top, Garlic bread on side

DESSERTS

PLAIN CHEESECAKE

$5.99

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$5.99

OREO CHEESECAKE

$5.99

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$5.99Out of stock

TIRAMISU

$5.99

EATALY DESSERTS

$5.99Out of stock

SPECIALS

Large 1 Topping Pizza & Hoagie

$20.00Out of stock

DRINKS

BEVERAGES

12 oz cans

$0.93

Coke, D coke, Rt Beer, Orange, Sprite, Brisk tea

20 oz bottles

$2.45

Coke, D coke, Rt Beer, Orange, Sprite, Dr pepper, Sweat Tea, Cherry coke, lemonade, Fruit punch, Ginger ale, Powear ade blue, Power ade orange

2 Liters

$3.78

Coke, D coke, Dr Pepper, orange, Sprite, Ginger ale, Lemonade

Bottle water

$0.93

Deer Park

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5990 University Boulevard, Moon Township, PA 15108

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Armstrong's Moon - 1136 Thorn Run Rd
orange starNo Reviews
136 Thorn Run Rd Coraoplis, PA 15108
View restaurantnext
Big Spring Spirits - Sewickley
orange starNo Reviews
418 Beaver Street Sewickley, PA 15143
View restaurantnext
Mediterra Cafe - Sewickley
orange starNo Reviews
430 Beaver Street Sewickley, PA 15143
View restaurantnext
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar - Coraopolis
orange star4.7 • 249
1032 5th Ave Coraopolis, PA 15108
View restaurantnext
Harold's Inn
orange starNo Reviews
2134 Brodhead Rd ALIQUIPPA, PA 15001
View restaurantnext
Altered Genius Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
411 Merchant St Ambridge, PA 15003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Moon Township

Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar - Coraopolis
orange star4.7 • 249
1032 5th Ave Coraopolis, PA 15108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Moon Township
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Aliquippa
review star
Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wexford
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monaca
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston