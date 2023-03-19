- Home
- Eataly Pizza - 5990 University Boulevard, Moon Township PA, 15108
5990 University Boulevard
Moon Township, PA 15108
FOOD
APPETIZERS & SIDE ORDERS
FRENCH FRIES
FRENCH FRIES w CHEESE
MOZZARELLA OR CHEESE SAUCE
FRENCH FRIES w CHEESE/BACON
MOZZARELLA OR CHEESE SAUCE
BUFFALO FRIES
BUFFALO FRIES w CHEESE
MOZZARELLA OR CHEESE SAUCE
BUFFALO FRIES w CHEESE/BACON
MOZZARELLA OR CHEESE SAUCE
MOZZARELLA STIX
5pc.
ONION RINGS
5pc.
JALAPENO POPERS
5pc.
FRIED ZUCCHINI
5pc.
POPCORN CHICKEN
CHICKEN TENDERS
5pc.
CHICKEN TENDERS w FRIES
GARLIC KNOTS
5pc.
GARLIC BREAD
GARLI BREAD w CHEESE
BREAD STICKS
CHEESE BREADSTICKS
SLICE OF CHEESE
SLICE OF PEP
BREAD TWISTS
PEPPERONI BREAD TWISTS
Overed with Garlic and Romano Cheese
SAUSAGE BREAD TWISTS
Overed with Garlic and Romano Cheese
CHICKEN BREAD TWISTS
Overed with Garlic and Romano Cheese
BUFFALO CHICKEN BREAD TWISTS
Overed with Garlic and Romano Cheese
SPINACH AND FETA BREAD TWISTS
Overed with Garlic and Romano Cheese
PLAIN CHEESE BREAD TWISTS
Overed with Garlic and Romano Cheese
CALZONES
ITALIAN CALZONE
Pepperoni, ham, salami,ricotta, mozz.cheese, marinara sauce
STEAK CALZONE
Steak, mushroom, green pepper, ricotta, mozz.cheese, marinara sauce
CHICKEN CALZONE
Grilled chicken,r icotta, mozz.cheese, marinara sauce
BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE
Breaded chicken,b uff.fries, ricotta,mozz.cheese,spicy sauce
MEATBALL CALZONE
Meatball, ricotta, mozz.cheese, marinara sauce
TRADITIONAL PIZZA
MINI 4 cut
Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade sauce
SMALL 6 cut
Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade sauce
MEDIUM 8 cut
Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade sauce
LARGE 10 cut
Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade sauce
XL LARGE 12 cut
Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade sauce
MINI WHITE 4 cut
Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade white sauce
SMALL WHITE 6 cut
Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade white sauce
MEDIUM WHITE 8 cut
Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade white sauce
LARGE WHITE 10 cut
Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade white sauce
X LARGE WHITE 12 cut
Prepared with Fresh Dough and homemade white sauce
SICILIAN PIZZA
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
GOURMET PIZZA
SUPREME PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella, provolone, red sauce
MEAT LOVER PIZZA
Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, provolone, red sauce
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Breaded chicken, buffalo fries, cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, spicy sauce
HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Ham, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, provolone, red sauce
BBQ PIZZA
Grilled chicken, green pepper, mushrom, cheddar, pineapple, mozzarella, provolone, bbq sauce
EATALY SPECIAL PIZZA
Steak, buffalo fries, cheddar, banana pepper, mozzarella, provolone, spicy ranch sauce
MARGHERITA PIZZA
Fresh basil, mozzarella, tomato sauce, olive oil,
SIX CHEESE PIZZA
Mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, chedar, fetta, romano, red sauce
VEGETABLE PIZZA
Black olives, green pepper, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, mozzarella, provolone, white sauce
CHICKEN RANCHERO PIZZA
Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone, ranch dressing
STEAK RANCHERO PIZZA
Steak, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, ranch dressing
SPINACH & FETA PIZZA
Spinach, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, fetta, mozzarella, provolone, white sauce
MOON PIE PIZZA
Grilled chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, provolone, ranch sauce
SPINACH & CHICKEN PIZZA
Spinach, grilled chicken, mushroom, fetta, mozzarella, provolone, white sauce
WINGS
6 PC. WINGS
Fresh Wings with your choice of Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy Ranch, Wing Dust, Garlic Parmesan
12 PC. WINGS
Fresh Wings with your choice of Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy Ranch, Wing Dust, Garlic Parmesan
18 PC. WINGS
Fresh Wings with your choice of Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy Ranch, Wing Dust, Garlic Parmesan
24 PC. WINGS
Fresh Wings with your choice of Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy Ranch, Wing Dust, Garlic Parmesan
SALADS
SMALL HOUSE SALAD
Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions
SMALL HOUSE SALAD w CHEESE
Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions mozz.prov.cheese
LARGE HOUSE SALAD
Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions
LARGE HOUSE SALAD w CHEESE
Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions mozz.prov.cheese
ITALIAN SALAD
Pepperoni, ham, salami, Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions mozz.prov.cheese
STEAK SALAD
Steak, mushroom, fries, Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions mozz.prov.cheese
CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken, fries, Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions mozz.prov.cheese
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Spicy Grilled Chicken, buff.fries, Icebueg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions mozz.prov.cheese
BREADED CHICKEN SALAD
Breaded chicken, fries, Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions mozz.prov.cheese
HAWAIIAN SALAD
Grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, fetta cheese, Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions
GREEK SALAD
Green pepper, black olives, fetta cheese, Iceberg lettuce, green mix, cucucmbers, tomatoes, onions
HOAGIES
ITALIAN HOAGIE
Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatos, onions, mozzarella, provolone, italian dressing on it
STEAK HOAGIE
Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, provolone
CHICKEN HOAGIE
Grilled Chicken,lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, provolone, mayo on it
BUFFALO CHICKEN HOAGIE
Breaded Chicken, buffalo fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, provolone, spicy sauce, ranch dressing on it
CHICKEN PARMESAN HOAGIE
Breaded Chicken, mozzarella, provolone, marinara sauce on it
HAM HOAGIE
Ham, lettuce, tomatos, onions, mozzarella, provolone, mayo on it
STEAK RANCHERO HOAGIE
Steak, fries, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, ranch dressing on it
CHICKEN RANCHERO HOAGIE
Grilled Chicken, fries, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, ranch dressing on it
HOT SAUSAGE HOAGIE
Hot Sausage, green peppers, onions, mozzarella, provolone, marinara sauce on it
VEGETABLE HOAGIE
Spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, italian dressing on it
MEATBALL HOAGIE
Meatball, mozzarella, provolone, marinara sauce on it
EATALY HOAGIE
Steak, buffalo fries, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, spicy ranch on it
PASTA
SPAGHETTI
Homemade pasta sauce, spaghetti, mozzarella and provolone cheese on top, Garlic bread on side
SPAGHETTI w MEATBALL
Meatball, Homemade pasta sauce, spaghetti, mozzarella and provolone cheese on top, Garlic bread on side
SPAGHETTI w HOT SAUSAGE
Hot Sausage, Homemade pasta sauce, spaghetti, mozzarella and provolone cheese on top, Garlic bread on side
CHICKEN PARMESAN Pasta
Breded chicken, Homemade pasta sauce, spaghetti, mozzarella and provolone cheese on top, Garlic bread on side
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Cheese Raviolis, Homemade pasta sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese on top, Garlic bread on side
DESSERTS
DRINKS
BEVERAGES
12 oz cans
Coke, D coke, Rt Beer, Orange, Sprite, Brisk tea
20 oz bottles
Coke, D coke, Rt Beer, Orange, Sprite, Dr pepper, Sweat Tea, Cherry coke, lemonade, Fruit punch, Ginger ale, Powear ade blue, Power ade orange
2 Liters
Coke, D coke, Dr Pepper, orange, Sprite, Ginger ale, Lemonade
Bottle water
Deer Park
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
