Albano's 23 Washington Street
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Handmade Pasta Made Fresh Daily Locally Farmed Ingredients Gluten free and Vegan Friendly Bite our Balls
Location
23 South Washington Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383
