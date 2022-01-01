Restaurant header imageView gallery

Albano's 23 Washington Street

review star

No reviews yet

23 South Washington Street

Valparaiso, IN 46383

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handmade Pasta Made Fresh Daily Locally Farmed Ingredients Gluten free and Vegan Friendly Bite our Balls

Location

23 South Washington Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Northern Grill & Pub - 10573 Country Walk Drive Box 709
orange star4.1 • 476
10573 Country Walk Drive Sister Bay, WI 54234
View restaurantnext
Café Piña
orange starNo Reviews
River Centre Landing Jasper, IN 47546
View restaurantnext
FoCo Joe
orange starNo Reviews
109 W 2nd St Veedersburg, IN 47987
View restaurantnext
Door County Cherry Hut - 4405 walker rd
orange starNo Reviews
8813 Wisconsin Highway 42 Fish Creek, WI 54212
View restaurantnext
Pizza King of Demotte
orange starNo Reviews
527 North Halleck Street Demotte, IN 46310
View restaurantnext
Dog n Suds - 601 - 601 Sagamore Parkway South
orange starNo Reviews
601 Sagamore Parkway South Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Valparaiso

Franklin House Valpo - 58 S Campbell St
orange star4.2 • 1,801
58 S Campbell St Valparaiso, IN 46385
View restaurantnext
Burgerhaus - Valpo
orange star4.4 • 1,760
3304 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
orange star4.5 • 1,445
1084 Linwood Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Pestos Italian Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 419
3123 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Shoe's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 393
3300 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Brick Street Burrito
orange star4.5 • 379
3 Napoleon St Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Valparaiso
Chesterton
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Crown Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Michigan City
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston