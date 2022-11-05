Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eataly Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

13700 FM 973 Suite D402

Manor, TX 78653

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" RONI – Pepperoni
11" RONI – Pepperoni
Ceasar Salad

11" Pizza

11" The FLAG – Classic Margherita

$14.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil

11" Quattro Formaggi - FOUR CHEESE

11" Quattro Formaggi - FOUR CHEESE

$15.00

The Four Italian Cheeses!! Romano, Mozzarella, Provolone and Gorgonzola

11" ORTAGGIO – All Veg & Cheese

$13.00

Pesto, Olive Oil, Garlic, Artichokes, White Button Mushrooms, Mozzarella

11" BLANCO – White Out

$14.00

Truffle Oil, Garlic, Artichokes, White Button Mushrooms, Mozzarella & Ricotta,.

11" IL MAIALE – The Swine

11" IL MAIALE – The Swine

$14.50

Prosciutto, Pancetta, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Olive Oil, Basil, Mozzarella

11" Diavola – Spicey John

$14.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, sausage, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil

11" Polpette - Meatballs

$13.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, sliced Meat Balls, Mozzerella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil

11" RONI – Pepperoni

$13.00

Pepperoni, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil

11. Cheese

11. Cheese

$12.00

11" The Carnivore

$15.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzerella and Romano Cheese, Sausage, Beef, Pepperoni.

11" The Royal Supremo

11" The Royal Supremo

$15.50

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms

11" SAUCEY – Classic Marinara

$11.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Pecorino Romano, Oregano, Olive Oil - THIS PIZZA HAS NO MOZZERELLA!!

16" Pizza

16" The FLAG – Classic Margherita

$19.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil

16". Quattro Formaggi - FOUR CHEESE

16". Quattro Formaggi - FOUR CHEESE

$23.00

The Four Italian Cheeses!! Romano, Mozzarella, Provolone and Gorganzola

16" ORTAGGIO – All Veg & Cheese

$19.00

Pesto, Olive Oil, Garlic, Artichokes, White Button Mushrooms, Mozzarella

16" BLANCO – White Out

$19.00

Truffle Oil, Garlic, Artichokes, White Button Mushrooms, Mozzarella & Ricotta.

16" IL MAIALE – the Swine

16" IL MAIALE – the Swine

$21.00

Prosciutto, Pancetta, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Olive Oil, Basil, Mozzarella

16" Diavola – Spicey John

$19.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil

16" Polpette - Meatballs

$19.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Meat balls, ricotta, House Made Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil

16" RONI – Pepperoni

$22.00

Pepperoni, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Olive Oil

16" Cheese

16" Cheese

$19.00

Mozz cheese, San marzano sauce, Pecorino Romano cheese

16" Royal Supremo

16" Royal Supremo

$25.50

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms

16" The Carnivore

$24.50

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzerella and Romano Cheese, Sausage, Beef, Pepperoni.

16" SAUCEY – Classic Marinara

$18.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Pecorino Romano, Oregano, Olive Oil - THIS PIZZA HAS NO MOZZERELLA

Calzone

The Swine Calzone

The Swine Calzone

$15.00

Prosciutto, Pancetta, Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Basil

Roni-Zone

Roni-Zone

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, Ricotta, Mozzarella

Make your own CALZONE

$12.00

DYI: Create your own Calzone. We started it with the red sauce, ricotta Mozzarella

Main

Jack Daniels macaroni and cheese. Yes the liquor cooked out... Topped with fried pancetta

Meatballs

$9.50

Homemade Beef & Sausage meetballs with a side of San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Lasagna

$9.95

Salad

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$7.00

Fresh tomatoes, home made mozzarella, balsalmic glaze, sea salt and fresh Basil

Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Traditional Ceasars , fresh romaine, ceasars dressing and croutons

Dessert

Cannoli

$5.00

Traditional Cannoli - your choice of marscapone filling

Tira- Misu Cake

$6.00

Made with coffee brandy soaked sponge cake and topped with clouds of light and soft mascarpone cream, this tiramisu cake is then finished with delicious sweet cocoa.

Nutella Cheesecake

$6.00

Panini

Home made meatballs,provolone and mozz on crunchy soft roll.
Meatball Panini

Meatball Panini

$9.00

Home made meatball & sauce, Mozz and Provolone cooked to perfection in panini grill.

Italian Beef Panini

Italian Beef Panini

$9.75

Slow Roasted Beef with Italian Spices, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Provolone and Mozz Cheese, Roasted to a crisp Panini. (Comes with Mild Giadiniera and Home Made Auju on the side)

Pesto - Tomato - Basil - Mozz Panini

$8.00

Pesto Sauce on the bun, with Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and tomato slice. Cooked in the Panini Maker to perfection!!

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread with TWO dipping sauces

$10.00

Pesto Bread with TWO dipping Sauces

$10.00

Chicken Wings

4 Piece Chicken Wing

$7.95

8 Piece Chicken Wing

$14.95

Non Alcoholic Drinks

2 Liter Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Mug's Root Beer

$3.00

2 Liter Orange Crush

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.00Out of stock

Aquafina 20oz Bottle

$1.50

Crush Peach, 20oz bottle

$1.50

Diet Dr Pepper can

$1.00

Dole Lemonade

$2.00

Dr Pepper can

$1.00

Gatorade berry 12oz

$1.50

Gatorade fierce 20oz bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Gatorade freeze 12oz bottle

$1.50

Gatorade grape 12oz bottle

$1.50Out of stock

Lipton Lemonade 20 Oz. Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Lipton pure leaf extra sweet

$3.00Out of stock

Lipton pure leaf tea peach 20oz bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Lipton Sweet Tea

$3.00

Mott's apple juice 8oz bottle

$2.50Out of stock

Mug Root Beer 12oz can

$1.00Out of stock

Orange Juice 15.2 Oz. Bottle

$2.50Out of stock

Pepsi 20 oz Bottle

$2.00

Pepsi zero 20 Oz Bottle

$2.00

25

Rockstar Energy 16 oz

$2.50

Rockstar Zero 16 oz

$2.50

Sierra Mist can

$1.00

Sierra Mist 20oz bottle

$1.50Out of stock

Gatorade 12oz bottle Orange

$1.50

Beer

Austin Eastciders

$4.00

Blue Moon

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Lite

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Dos Equis

$3.00

Fair Weather Cider

$4.00

Heineken

$3.50

Hops and Grains

$4.00

Landshark

$4.00

Lone Star

$2.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Peroni

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Thirsty Goat

$4.00

Whiteclaw

$3.50

ZiegenBock

$4.00

Modelo

$3.75

Wine

Bertani Verona Rose Bertarose 2018 FULL BOTTLE

$20.00

Bev-Pinot Grigo CAN

$5.00

Bev-Pinot Noir (ZERO SUGAR) CAN

$5.00

Bev-Rose Wine CAN

$5.00

Bev-Sauvigon Blanc CAN

$5.00

Bev-Sparkling White Wine (ZERO SUGAR) CAN

$5.00

Frescobaldi Toscana Rosso Remole 2019 FULL BOTTLE

$20.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay (SC) FULL BOTTLE

$20.00

Josh Cellars Pinot Noir FULL B OTTLE

$20.00

Josh Chardonnay - HALF BOTTLE

$10.00

Kiepersol Syrah Texas FULL BOTTLE

$20.00

Kiepersol WhIte Wine Vir Texas FULL BOTTLE

$20.00

La Marca - HALF BOTTLE

$10.00

La Marca Processo Rose FULL BOTTLE

$20.00

Pasqua Valpolcella Superiore Ripasso 2019 FULL BOTTLE

$25.00

Ruggino Prosecco Rose FULL BOTTLE

$20.00

Meiomi Cabernet sauvignon half bottle

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Neapolitan Pizzeria

Location

13700 FM 973 Suite D402, Manor, TX 78653

Directions

Gallery
Eataly Pizzeria image
Eataly Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pho Yes - Manor Texas
orange starNo Reviews
11300 US-290 Ste 250 Manor, TX 78653
View restaurantnext
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - Elgin
orange starNo Reviews
18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202 Elgin, TX 78750
View restaurantnext
BARR MANSION
orange star4.5 • 187
10463 Sprinkle Rd Austin, TX 78754
View restaurantnext
TaterQue 2 @ Lonestar Bar
orange starNo Reviews
403 Fm 685 Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
West Pecan Coffee + Beer - 100 W Pecan St.
orange star4.9 • 685
100 W Pecan St. Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
Red Rooster's - Pflugerville
orange starNo Reviews
109 East Pecan St Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Manor
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Bastrop
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston