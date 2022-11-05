Eataly Pizzeria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Neapolitan Pizzeria
Location
13700 FM 973 Suite D402, Manor, TX 78653
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - Elgin
No Reviews
18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202 Elgin, TX 78750
View restaurant
West Pecan Coffee + Beer - 100 W Pecan St.
4.9 • 685
100 W Pecan St. Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurant