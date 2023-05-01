Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
American

Taqueria Jalisco

12 Reviews

$

330 16th st

Sacramento, CA 95814

Popular Items

2 Crispy Chicken Tacos

$11.00

2 Crispy Chicken Tacos deep fried shell, seasoned chicken, Rosie's special buttermilk, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.

2 Tacos de Papa

$11.00

2 deep fried corn tortilla shells with smashed potatoes, diced poblano peppers, minced garlic, romaine lettuce, cilantro buttermilk ranch, topped with Jefe Style peppers and cotija cheese.

Carne Asada Street Taco

$4.75

4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.

FOOD

Tacos

Carne Asada Street Taco

$4.75

4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.

Chicken Street Taco

$4.75

4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.

Carnita Street Taco

$4.75

4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.

Al-Pastor Street Taco

$4.75

4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.

2 Crispy Chicken Tacos

$11.00

2 Crispy Chicken Tacos deep fried shell, seasoned chicken, Rosie's special buttermilk, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.

Carne Asada Super Taco

$6.75

6' Seasoned corn tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.

Chicken Super Taco

$6.75

6' Seasoned corn tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.

Carnita Super Taco

$6.75

6' Seasoned corn tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.

Al-Pastor Super Taco

$6.75

6' Seasoned corn tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.

2 Tacos de Papa

$11.00

2 deep fried corn tortilla shells with smashed potatoes, diced poblano peppers, minced garlic, romaine lettuce, cilantro buttermilk ranch, topped with Jefe Style peppers and cotija cheese.

Vegi Super Taco

$6.75

6' seasoned corn tortillas, topped with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado salsa & jefe style peppers.

Carne Asada Street Taco (Copy)

$4.50

4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.

Burritos

Carne Asada Downtown Burrito

$15.00

Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.

Chicken Downtown Burrito

$15.00

Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.

Carnita Downtown Burrito

$15.00

Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.

Al-Pastor Downtown Burrito

$15.00

Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.

Veggie Burrito

$15.00

Hand wrapped 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with fresh guacamole, rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and jefe style peppers then cut in half.

Carne Asada Meat & Potato Burrito

$16.00

Our version of the California burrito. Hand wrapped 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with French fries, pico de gallo, cheeses, fire salsa, refried beans and your choice of meat then cut in half.

Chicken Meat & Potato Burrito

$16.00

Our version of the California burrito. Hand wrapped 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with French fries, pico de gallo, cheeses, fire salsa, refried beans and your choice of meat then cut in half.

Carnitas Meat & Potato Burrito

$16.00

Our version of the California burrito. Hand wrapped 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with French fries, pico de gallo, cheeses, fire salsa, refried beans and your choice of meat then cut in half.

Al-Pastor Meat & Potato Burrito

$16.00

Our version of the California burrito. Hand wrapped 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with French fries, pico de gallo, cheeses, fire salsa, refried beans and your choice of meat then cut in half.

Chile Verde Wet Burrito

$16.00Out of stock

12” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, cheeses and Danny’s world famous chile verde pork. Hand wrapped then smothered with more chile verde sauce and topped with cheeses.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.00

14” flour tortilla stuffed with beans and cheeses, then grilled to perfection.

Rice, Bean & Cheese Burrito

$10.00

14” flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans and cheeses, then grilled to perfection.

Quesadillas

"12 flour tortilla stuffed with cheeses, lettuce, pico de gallons & your choice of meat. Cut in half and served with sour cream and fresh avocado spicy salsa on the side. *Vegi option has no meat but added jefe style peppers

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$15.00

"12 flour tortilla stuffed with cheeses, lettuce, pico de gallons & your choice of meat. Cut in half and served with sour cream and fresh avocado spicy salsa on the side.

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

"12 flour tortilla stuffed with cheeses, lettuce, pico de gallons & your choice of meat. Cut in half and served with sour cream and fresh avocado spicy salsa on the side.

Carnitas Quesa

$15.00

"12 flour tortilla stuffed with cheeses, lettuce, pico de gallons & your choice of meat. Cut in half and served with sour cream and fresh avocado spicy salsa on the side.

Al Pastor Quesa

$15.00

"12 flour tortilla stuffed with cheeses, lettuce, pico de gallons & your choice of meat. Cut in half and served with sour cream and fresh avocado spicy salsa on the side.

VEGI Quesadilla

$15.00

(No meat) 12" flour tortilla stuffed with cheeses, lettuce, pico de gallo and jefe style peppers. Cut in half and served with sour cream and fresh spicy avocado salsa on the side.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Burgers

Freshly baked sesame seed bun from Village Bakery in Davis. Hand made 1/4 lb. angus beef patty, mayonnaise & 1000 island spread, pickles, tomato and romaine lettuce.

Hamburger

$11.00

Freshly baked sesame seed bun,, 1/4 lb. angus beef patty, mayonnaise & 1000 island spread, pickles, tomato and romaine lettuce.

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Freshly baked sesame seed bun, 1/4 lb. angus beef patty, melted American cheese, mayonnaise & 1000 island spread, pickles, tomato and romaine lettuce.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.00

Freshly baked sesame seed bun, 1/4 lb. angus beef patty, melted American cheese, apple wood bacon, mayonnaise & 1000 island spread, pickles, tomato and romaine lettuce.

Double Cheese Burger

$18.00

Freshly baked sesame seed bun, 1/4 lb. angus beef patties, 2 melted American cheese, mayonnaise & 1000 island spread, pickles, tomato and romaine lettuce.

Pastrami Cheese Burger

$15.00

Freshly baked sesame seed bun, 1/4 lb. angus beef patty, American cheese, mayonnaise & 1000 island spread, pickles, tomato and mustard.

French Fries

$3.50

Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$18.00

Crispy seasoned French Fries, topped with cheeses, beans, your choice of meat, sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & avocado salsa.

Chicken Fries

$18.00

Crispy seasoned French Fries, topped with cheeses, beans, your choice of meat, sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & avocado salsa.

Carnitas Fries

$18.00

Crispy seasoned French Fries, topped with cheeses, beans, your choice of meat, sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & avocado salsa.

Al Pastor Fries

$18.00

Crispy seasoned French Fries, topped with cheeses, beans, your choice of meat, sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & avocado salsa.

Tortas

Carne Asada Torta

$18.00

Our HUGE freshly baked telera sandwich roll, stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, American cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & fresh avocado salsa. Cut in half and includes French Fries and a whole jalapeño.

Chicken Torta

$18.00

Our HUGE freshly baked telera sandwich roll, stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, American cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & fresh avocado salsa. Cut in half and includes French Fries and a whole jalapeño.

Carnitas Torta

$18.00

Our HUGE freshly baked telera sandwich roll, stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, American cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & fresh avocado salsa. Cut in half and includes French Fries and a whole jalapeño.

Al Pastor Torta

$18.00

Our HUGE freshly baked telera sandwich roll, stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, American cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & fresh avocado salsa. Cut in half and includes French Fries and a whole jalapeño.

Bowls

Carne Asada Bowl

$15.00

Rice and beans topped with cheeses, your choice of meat, pico de gallo, topped with sour cream and a choice of flour or corn tortilla.

Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Rice and beans topped with cheeses, your choice of meat, pico de gallo, topped with sour cream and a choice of flour or corn tortilla.

Carnitas Bowl

$15.00

Rice and beans topped with cheeses, your choice of meat, pico de gallo, topped with sour cream and a choice of flour or corn tortilla.

Al Pastor Bowl

$15.00

Rice and beans topped with cheeses, your choice of meat, pico de gallo, topped with sour cream and a choice of flour or corn tortilla.

VEGI Bowl

$15.00

(No meat) rice and beans topped with romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, jefe style peppers. Topped with sour cream, fresh guacamole and a choice of flour or corn tortilla on the side.

Chile Verde Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Rice and beans topped with cheeses, Chile verde pork, topped with sour cream and a choice of flour or corn tortilla.

Taco Salad

Carne Asada Taco Salad

$17.00

Deep fried flour tortilla bowl, stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses. Also topped with sour cream and fresh guacamole.

Chicken Taco Salad

$17.00

Deep fried flour tortilla bowl, stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses. Also topped with sour cream and fresh guacamole.

Carnitas Taco Salad

$17.00

Deep fried flour tortilla bowl, stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses. Also topped with sour cream and fresh guacamole.

Al Pastor Taco Salad

$17.00

Deep fried flour tortilla bowl, stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses. Also topped with sour cream and fresh guacamole.

VEGI Taco Salad

$17.00

Deep fried flour tortilla bowl, stuffed with rice, beans, topped with romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and jefe style peppers. Also topped with sour cream and fresh guacamole. (No Meat)

Tostadas

Carne Asada Tostada

$12.00

Deep fried corn tortilla, topped with your choice of meat, beans, romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses.

Chicken Tostada

$12.00

Deep fried corn tortilla, topped with your choice of meat, beans, romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses.

Carnitas Tostada

$12.00

Deep fried corn tortilla, topped with your choice of meat, beans, romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses.

Al Pastor Tostada

$12.00

Deep fried corn tortilla, topped with your choice of meat, beans, romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses.

VEGI Tostada

$12.00

Deep fried corn tortilla, beans, romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses, topped with jefe style peppers and fresh guacamole.

Nachos

Carne Asada Nacho

$18.00

(Your choice of meat) crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with beans, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and sliced jalapeño.

Chicken Nacho

$18.00

(Your choice of meat) crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with beans, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and sliced jalapeño.

Carnitas Nacho

$18.00

(Your choice of meat) crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with beans, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and sliced jalapeño.

Al Pastor Nacho

$18.00

(Your choice of meat) crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with beans, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and sliced jalapeño.

Super Nachos

$15.00

(No meat) crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with beans, melted cheeses, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and sliced jalapeño.

Taquitos

Taquitos

$14.00

3 corn tortillas hand rolled chicken tacos, deep fried, topped with romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses.

SIDES

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips/Salsa/Guacamole

$9.00

Cup of Beans (8oz)

$3.50

Cup of Rice (8oz)

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Flour Tortilla (1)

$1.25

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Side Sour Cream (2oz)

$1.25

Side of Cheese (2oz)

$1.50

Side Fresh Guacamole (4oz)

$4.00

Side Pico de Gallo (2oz)

$1.25

Side Onion/Cilantro (2oz)

$1.25

Side Avocado Salsa (2oz)

$1.00

Side Fire salsa (2oz)

$1.00

Imported Jalapenos

$1.00+

Side 1000 DRESSING

$1.25

Side MAYO (2oz)

$1.25

Side BUTTERMILK-RANCH (2oz)

$1.00

Side CREAMY CILANTRO RANCH (2oz)

$1.00

Side Jefe Style Peppers (2oz)

$2.25

BIG AVO SALSA (8oz)

$5.50

BIG FIRE (8oz)

$7.00

BIG HOUSE SALSA (8oz)

$3.60

Extra Meat (4oz)

$6.00

Cup of Chile Verde (8oz)

$8.00Out of stock

Side Bacon

$3.00

Cotija Cheese(2oz)

$2.00

Candy

$2.50

#eatataco Sticker

$2.00

Patty

$4.00

BEVERAGES

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Pibb

$3.50

Horchata (no refills)

$3.00Out of stock

Mango (no refills)

$3.00Out of stock

H2O\Ice Cup

$1.00

Squirt (Can)

$2.10Out of stock

Bottlewater

$3.50

Mineral Water

$3.50Out of stock

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.50

Bottle Coke

$3.50

YERBA MATE

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

•NOT•JUST•A•TACO•STAND•

Website

Location

330 16th st, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

Gallery
Taqueria Jalisco image
Taqueria Jalisco image

