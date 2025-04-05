Bars & Lounges
Berkeley's
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Berkeley's is located in the North Central neighborhood of Charleston, SC. Just blocks from idyllic Hampton Park, Berkeley's is a casual, neighborhood spot serving great sandwiches, suppers, wine, & beer for dine-in or take-away.
624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403
