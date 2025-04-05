Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
Sandwiches

Berkeley's

165 Reviews

$

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue

Charleston, SC 29403

Small Plates

Artichoke & Kale Gratin

$12.00

braised greens, artichoke, house boursin, focaccia (V)

Calamari

$14.00

calamari fried with cherry peppers, served with lemon aioli & grandma sauce

Hummus

$11.00

pickled onion, fried chickpeas, feta mousse, za'atar, & focaccia

Meatballs

$11.00

grandma sauce, pecorino

Spicy Shrimp

$15.00

calabrian chili cream, cashews, polenta

Smoked Salmon Dip

$12.00

creamy smoked salmon dip with fresh housemade potato chips, finished with toasted sesame seeds

Chef's Choice

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Classic french onion soup with swiss cheese and toasted rye croutons

Salads

Beet Salad

$13.00

baby greens, blue cheese, honey spiced nuts, beet vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, Pecorino, anchovy, fresh croutons

Nicoise Salad

$13.00

cured salmon, fingerling potatoes, pickled green beans, olives, soft boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, citrus vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$12.00

iceberg, red onion, tomato, bacon, blue cheese

Sandwiches - Served with House Chips

Cheesesteak

$14.00

shaved ribeye, griddled onion, duke's, housemade whiz, amoroso roll

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$14.00

buffalo sauce, iceberg, blue cheese

Classic Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$14.00

iceberg, tomato, red onion, duke's mayo

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

grandma sauce, melted mozzarella

Buffalo Eggplant Cutlet Sandwich

$14.00

Classic Eggplant Cutlet Sandwich

$14.00

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Breaded & fried eggplant with melted mozzarella & grandma sauce on an Amoroso roll

French Dip

$14.00

shaved ribeye, griddled onion, swiss, amoroso roll, au jus

Fried Artichoke Sandwich

$13.00

fried artichokes, iceberg, tomato, red onion, lemon aioli, amoroso roll (V)

Grilled Cheese on Rye

$8.00

cheddar cheese on griddled rye bread

Patty Melt

$15.00

swiss cheese, special sauce, griddled onion, rye

Reuben

$15.00

corned beef, swiss, thousand Island, sauerkraut, griddled rye

Salmon BLT Sandwich

$18.00

iceberg, tomato, bacon, duke's mayo, squishy bun

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

turkey, swiss, thousand island, sauerkraut, griddled rye

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

swiss, iceberg, tomato, bacon, duke's mayo, squishy bun

Veggie Cheesesteak

$13.00

all-mushroom vegetarian cheesesteak - wild mushrooms, griddled onion, housemade whiz, amoroso roll

Entrees

Cavatappi

$19.00

cavatappi, wild mushrooms, feta, greens, tomatoes, cream (V)

Chicken Parmesan Entree

$22.00

crispy cutlet, grandma sauce, mozzarella, cavatappi

Salmon Entree

$24.00

fried bread, blistered tomato, roasted peppers, olives, feta, arugula, citrus vinaigrette

Eggplant Parmesan Entree

$22.00

Crispy breaded eggplant cutlets with grandma sauce and melted mozzerella served over cavatappi pasta & finished with parmesan cheese

Hanger Steak

$29.00

6oz hanger steak served with french fries, dressed greens, lemon aioli & roasted tomato pesto

Sides

Side Braised Greens

$6.00

kale braised with garlic, white wine, and shallot

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

baby kale and baby arugula dressed with a citrus vinaigrette.

Side French Fries

$6.00

seasoned with salt, simple and delicious.

Side House Chips

$6.00

fresh potato chips tossed with Old-Bay-Ranch seasoning

Side Polenta

$6.00

creamy polenta topped with shaved pecorino

Solo Salad Proteins

Ice Cream Flavors - by Frigid Bits - follow along on Instagram @FrigidBits

Frigid Bits Chai

$6.00

Frigid Bits Pumpkin Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Frigid Bits Vanilla w/ Dark Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Frigid Bits Chocolate Caramel Swirl

$6.00Out of stock

Frigid Bits Coffee Cardamom

$6.00

Frigid Bits Peanut Butter Marshmallow

$6.00

Kiddos

Grilled Cheese on Rye

$8.00

cheddar cheese on griddled rye bread

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Plain Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Plain Hamburger

$10.00

Kids Plain Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Plain Pasta w/ Butter

$8.00

cavatappi pasta with butter

Plain Pasta w/ Red Sauce

$8.00

cavatappi pasta with our red sauce

Kids Chicken Cutlet

$10.00

Retail Wine & Beer

BT Angelo Negro Brachetto Nat

$38.00

BT Azul y Garanza Tepranillo

$36.00

BT Broadside Chardonnay

$32.00

BT Conde de Subriats Cava Rose

$38.00

BT Glou Glou Gamay

$30.00

BT McPherson Pinot Noir

$32.00

BT Milou Rose

$32.00

BT Pergola Barbera

$36.00

BT Santome Prosecco

$30.00

BT Sauv Blanc-Tardieux-Gal

$35.00

BT Tenuta Viscone Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BT Setzer Gruner 1L

$33.00

BT Sidekick Cabernet

$35.00

Commonhouse Air is Salty

$4.50

BFS Days Like This Kolsch

$6.75

Coors Banquet

$3.75

Creature Comforts Tropicalia IPA

$5.00

Eagle Banana Bread

$5.25

Founder's All-Day

$3.75

Hi-Wire Hi-Pitch IPA

$6.25

Jever Pilsener

$5.25

Lagunitas Sumpin Sumpin

$4.50

Left Hand Milk Stout

$5.25

Lo Fi Mexican Lager

$4.50

Magner's Cider

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Munkle Saison

$5.25Out of stock

Revelry Seltzer

$5.25

Rogue Hazlenut

$5.25

Six Point Resin IPA

$5.25

Wicked Weed Fresh Pressed

$5.25

Fonts flora

$6.00

Blackberry Farms Saison

$5.25

Soaps & Candles

Liquid Soap - Lemon

$12.00

4oz Candle - Lemon

$14.00

Dish Soap Set

$24.00

Bar Soap - Lemon

$9.00

Bar Soap - Eucalyptus Mint

$9.00

Sauces & Such

Lillie's Hot Sauce

$5.00

Red Clay Hot Sauce

$6.00

Red Clay Hot Honey

$8.00

Home Spice Z'atar

$13.00

Second State Coffee - A

$16.00

Second State Coffee - B

$16.00

Second State Coffee - C

$16.00

Ace Basin No Sugar Added Tonic

$17.00

Totes, Hats, Glass

Hat - Blue Patch

$25.00Out of stock

Hat - Yellow Patch

$25.00

Tote Bag

$15.00

Beer Glass

$15.00

Shirts

XS - Light Blue

$22.00Out of stock

S - Light Blue

$22.00

M - Light Blue

$22.00Out of stock

L - Light Blue

$22.00

XL - Light Blue

$22.00

2XL - Light Blue

$22.00Out of stock

XS - Dark Gray

$22.00

S - Dark Gray

$22.00

M - Dark Gray

$22.00Out of stock

L - Dark Gray

$22.00

XL - Dark Gray

$22.00

2XL - Dark Gray

$22.00

XS - Navy Blue

$22.00Out of stock

S - Navy Blue

$22.00

M - Navy Blue

$22.00Out of stock

L - Navy Blue

$22.00

XL - Navy Blue

$22.00

2XL - Navy Blue

$22.00

XS - Yellow

$22.00

S - Yellow

$22.00Out of stock

M - Yellow

$22.00

L - Yellow

$22.00

XL - Yellow

$22.00

2XL - Yellow

$22.00Out of stock

XS - Cream

$22.00Out of stock

S - Cream

$22.00

M - Cream

$22.00Out of stock

L - Cream

$22.00Out of stock

XL - Cream

$22.00

2XL - Cream

$22.00

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

XL

$35.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

Extra Large

$25.00

2XL

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Berkeley's is located in the North Central neighborhood of Charleston, SC. Just blocks from idyllic Hampton Park, Berkeley's is a casual, neighborhood spot serving great sandwiches, suppers, wine, & beer for dine-in or take-away.

Website

Location

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

