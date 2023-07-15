Ditch Kitchen & Surf Bar
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Ditch is a laid-back casual beach themed restaurant that will lure you in with great food and drinks and entice you stay for another round with your new friends. Our beliefs are simple: enjoy life, have fun, and treat every guest like they are part of the Ditch family.
Location
25 Bayview Avenue, Bay Shore, NY 11706
Gallery
