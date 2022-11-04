Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Bars & Lounges
Ellē
3,111 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Cafe/Bakery/Restaurant/Bar
Location
3221 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bar Charley - 1825 18th St NW Lower Level
4.3 • 1,101
1825 18th St NW Lower Level Washington, DC 20009
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant