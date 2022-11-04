Spirit Tea, Then and Now Matcha

In an inconstant world, continuity is absurd. At best, it is quaint, charming or silly; at worst it is harmful, false nostalgia. But for some, including Grand Master Kobayashi, whose family has been producing tea in Uji since 1827 by thousand-year-old traditional methods, we are offered a living glimpse into the past. Kobayashi named this matcha Ima-mukashi (今昔), combining the characters for “the present” and “a long time ago”. Mouthwatering umami and crisp floral sweetness make this great for all-occasion sipping: in milk, neat, or in bubbles. Notes of edamame, pea shoots, and chocolate daisy.