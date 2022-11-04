Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Bars & Lounges

Ellē

3,111 Reviews

$$

3221 Mt Pleasant St NW

Washington, DC 20010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Country Sourdough
Baguette
Salted Chocolate Chip Crisps

Extras

Side Hot Sauce

Side Jam

$0.75

Side Pickles

$1.75

3 oz, bread and butter pickles

Zapp's Voodoo Chips

Zapp's Voodoo Chips

$1.75

Bread

Baguette

Baguette

$3.75

Available Thursday-Sunday

Country Sourdough

Country Sourdough

$9.00

Olive Sourdough

$11.50Out of stock

Fruit And Nut Sourdough

$11.50

Milk Bread

$12.00Out of stock

Tinned Rye

$7.50Out of stock

Challah

$11.00Out of stock

Chocolate Pecan Babka

$14.00Out of stock

Beverage Case

Open Water - Still Water (16 oz)

Open Water - Still Water (16 oz)

$3.00
Sanzo Sparkling - Calamasi Lime

Sanzo Sparkling - Calamasi Lime

$3.50
Sanzo Sparkling - Mango

Sanzo Sparkling - Mango

$3.50
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.50

Greenbar Lavender Bitters + Soda

$8.00

Pantry

Cheese Crackers

Cheese Crackers

$6.50

Doggie Biscuits

$5.00

4.5oz box. Made with brown rice flour, whole wheat flour, buck wheat flour, eggs, milk, olive oil, and molasses.

Maple Cinnamon Granola (12 oz)

Maple Cinnamon Granola (12 oz)

$8.50

12 oz bag, VEGAN!

Oat Bar - Chocolate Coconut

Oat Bar - Chocolate Coconut

$4.00

Gluten free and vegan!

Oat Bar - Mixed Berry Jam

Oat Bar - Mixed Berry Jam

$4.00

Gluten free and vegan!

Salted Caramel Jar

$9.00Out of stock
Salted Chocolate Chip Crisps

Salted Chocolate Chip Crisps

$6.50

4.2 oz

Shortbread Pack

Shortbread Pack

$6.00

7 pack

Halloween Cookie

$5.00
Spiced Cocoa Mix

Spiced Cocoa Mix

$12.00

Retail Coffee & Tea

Recluse - Bernard Ornilla Honey Honduras - Retail

$15.00

Recluse - Nery Rioja Peru Lot #3 -Retail

$15.50Out of stock

A Washed Coffee from a small producer in Northern Peru. Bright with notes of kiwi, cherry and lemon. Roasted by Recluse out of Richmond, Virginia

Recluse - Finca Gaia Farm Blend - Retail

$14.00

A farm blend of washed and natural coffees from Honduras. Recluse visited this farm earlier this year to choose and directly source these lots from Bernard Ornilla in partnership with the Christain's, the family who own the washing station. The Finca Gaia Blend is Medium bodied, chocolate up front with a strawberry and raspberry acidity.

Tandem Coffee, Sun Lamp Decaf (12 oz)

Tandem Coffee, Sun Lamp Decaf (12 oz)

$17.00Out of stock

This Colombian Coffee from Tandem gores through the sugarcane process to naturally decaffeinate the beans while maintaining its impact on the palette.

Tandem Coffee, West End Blues (12 oz)

Tandem Coffee, West End Blues (12 oz)

$16.00

fruity | chocolate | baking spices

Tandem Coffee, West End Blues (2 lb)

$32.00

A larger bag of our West End Blues blend roasted by Tandem Coffee Roasters.

Spirit Tea, Then and Now Matcha

Spirit Tea, Then and Now Matcha

$14.00

In an inconstant world, continuity is absurd. At best, it is quaint, charming or silly; at worst it is harmful, false nostalgia. But for some, including Grand Master Kobayashi, whose family has been producing tea in Uji since 1827 by thousand-year-old traditional methods, we are offered a living glimpse into the past. Kobayashi named this matcha Ima-mukashi (今昔), combining the characters for “the present” and “a long time ago”. Mouthwatering umami and crisp floral sweetness make this great for all-occasion sipping: in milk, neat, or in bubbles. Notes of edamame, pea shoots, and chocolate daisy.

Spirit Tea, Malabar (Turmeric Ginger)

$12.00

A classic blend of botanicals with an additional earthy, piquant and mild sweetness. Great with honey or by itself.

Spirit Tea, Kodama Sencha (Green Tea)

$14.00

Sencha is an everyday tea, appreciated like a quality table wine. Like our quality teas, these teas are meant to be steeped multiple times. One tbsp of tea leaves will last from noon to late evening.

Dehong Snow Phoenix White Tea

$14.00
Spirit Tea, Rosella Hibiscus Botanical Blend

Spirit Tea, Rosella Hibiscus Botanical Blend

$12.00Out of stock

Rosella, one of many names known of hibiscus, is internationally celebrated as an herbal infusion due to its sweet-tart, ruby brew. Refreshing with a cranberry-like fruitiness, hibiscus is the spotlight of our first iced tea blend. Lemongrass balances its tanginess with citrus zest while licorice root adds a light, clean sweetness. Our Rosella is a bright and refreshing tonic that is a true tribute to the summertime. Blended with hibiscus, lemongrass, and licorice root.

Spirit Tea, Ambrosia Black Tea

$12.00

A plush, full-bodied breakfast black tea with notes of hawthorn berries, baked peach and mead. Originated in Northwestern Thailand and sourced by Spirit Tea from Chicago, Illinois.

Spirit - Rou Gui Bao Zhong Retail Tea

$14.00

A Taiwanese Oolong tea. Rich and toasty with notes of pomelo, chestnut and maple candy.

Merch

Black Lives Matter Benefit T-Shirt

Black Lives Matter Benefit T-Shirt

$30.00

Proceeds benefit Black Swan Academy & Mutual Aid Movement DC!

Snake Baguette T-Shirt

Snake Baguette T-Shirt

$25.00
Snake Baguette Zip-Up Hoodie

Snake Baguette Zip-Up Hoodie

$45.00
Ellē Hats

Ellē Hats

$25.00Out of stock
Cat Butt Tote

Cat Butt Tote

$20.00Out of stock
Mt. P Pennant

Mt. P Pennant

$20.00Out of stock
Standard Tea Brewer

Standard Tea Brewer

$22.00

Collaboration between Spirit Tea and Manual Goods. Made of borosilicate glass and stainless steel. 350mL capacity

Ellē Welly Travel Mug 12oz

Ellē Welly Travel Mug 12oz

$30.00Out of stock

Made for Ellē by Welly! Made with bamboo, this mug includes triple-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks hot or cold and a removable infuser to brew tea!

Wine Club Monthly Subscription

$90.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Cafe/Bakery/Restaurant/Bar

Website

Location

3221 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington, DC 20010

Directions

Gallery
Ellē image
Ellē image
Ellē image

Similar restaurants in your area

RedRocks - Columbia Heights
orange star4.4 • 374
1036 Park Rd Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
El Chucho - 3313 11th St NW
orange star4.0 • 1,180
3313 11th St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Queen’s English - 3410 11th st nw
orange starNo Reviews
3410 11th st nw Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Bar Charley - 1825 18th St NW Lower Level
orange star4.3 • 1,101
1825 18th St NW Lower Level Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
D Light Cafe - 2475 18th St. NW
orange starNo Reviews
2475 18th St. NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Johnny Pistolas
orange star3.9 • 868
2333 18th st NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston