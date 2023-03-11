Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kuni's Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

305 McGill Ave Suite 200

Concord, NC 28027

Dumplings

Dumplings Chicken & Sausage

$8.00

Five Pan Seared, Cabbage, Mushroom ,Scallion, Chili Oil

Dumplings Ginger Shrimp

$8.00

Five Pan Seared, Cabbage, Onion, Chili Oil

Dumplings Veggie

$7.00Out of stock

Five Pan Seared, Cabbage, Baby Bok Choy, Onion, Carrots, Chili Oil

Salads

Asian Chopped Salad

$11.00

Artisan Greens, Cabbage, Carrots, Red Pepper, Cilantro, Scallions, Cashews, Sesame Seeds, Sesame Vinaigrette

Kuni's Salad

$10.00

Artisan Greens, Naan Crisps, Carrots, Red Pepper

Fried Rice

The Fried Rice

$9.00

Onion, Carrots, Egg, Scallions, Savory Garlic Sauce, Sesame Ad Yum it Up 1, Chicken 5, Shrimp 7, Steak 6

Bowls

Curry Veggie

$12.00

Long Grain Rice, Broccolini, Baby Bok Choy, Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Coconut Curry

Garlic Chili Steak

$16.00

Grilled Brasstown Sirloin, Scratch Made Egg Noodles, Baby Bok Choy, Mushrooms, Garlic Chili Sauce, Cilantro

Peanut Shrimp

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp, Scratch Made Egg Noodles, Broccolini Red Peppers, Peanut Sauce, Cashews

Savory Chicken

$15.00

Grilled Breast. Scratch Made Egg Noodles, Carrots, Bean Sprouts, Shishito Peppers, Savory Garlic Sauce, Sesame

Drinks

Blenheim Hot Ginger Ale

$4.00

Boxed Water

$3.00

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.00

Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer

$3.00

Jackson Hole Strawberry Rhubarb

$4.00

Joe's Classic Lemonade

$4.00

Joe's Green Tea

$4.00

Joe's Half & Half

$4.00

Joe's Peach Tea

$4.00

Squirt Mexican

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.00

Uncle Scott's Root Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Dumpings & Bowls made with scratch-made noodles, locally sourced ingredients, and packed with flavor!

