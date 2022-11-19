Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails
132 West Main Street
Norman, OK 73069
Appetizers
House Made Scratch Pickles
Freshly pickled cucumbers and vegetables
Seasonal Hummus Plate
House-made hummus, a medley of olives, feta, served with toasted pita
Truffled Shoestring Fries
Crispy fries tossed in white truffle oil, fresh herbs and parmesan cheese served with roasted garlic aioli and house-made ketchup
Fried Green Tomatoes
Served with black bean and corn salsa, with buttermilk herb dressing
Scratch Spinach Dip
Topped with fresh-shaved parmesan and house-made pico de gallo, served with warm tortilla chips
Fried Ravioli
House-made deep-fried pasta stuffed with braised short rib from NoName Ranch, Wynnewood, OK. Served with a roasted tomato marinara sauce and herb-buttermilk dressing
BBQ Nachos
Smoked pork shoulder, Carolina BBQ sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar and cotija cheese served on fresh tortilla chips
Crispy Lump Crab Cakes
Topped with a tangy remoulade sauce, served over arugula tossed in house-made lemon vinaigrette
Sooner State Board
An assortment of cheeses and cured meats, served with Scratch pickles, toasted pita and fresh fruit
Chip Basket
Sandwiches
Sriracha Caesar Wrap
Your choice of herbed pulled chicken or jackfruit ( ) with mildly-spiced Caesar salad in a spinach tortilla
Southwest Wrap
Your choice of herbed pulled chicken or jackfruit ( ) with our Southwest salad in a spinach tortilla
California Girl
Herb-marinated chicken topped with melted provolone cheese, fresh guacamole, tomato, onion, arugula and garlic aioli on wheat bread
Sunset Melt
Cheddar, provolone, parmesan and American cheeses with applewood smoked bacon on toasted sourdough. Served with creamy tomato soup
Fried Green BLT
Applewood-smoked bacon, cornmeal-breaded fried green and sliced fresh tomatoes, crisp lettuce and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread. Add egg or avocado (1)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Our signature fried chicken topped with applewood-smoked bacon, provolone cheese, tomato jam, garlic aioli and arugula on a brioche bun
Cubano
House-smoked pulled pork, ham, provolone cheese, Scratch pickles, red onion, dijon mustard and garlic aioli on a pressed house-baked hawaiian bun
Half Southwest Wrap
Half Caesar Wrap
Soups & Salads
Cup Garden Tomato Soup
Our house-made creamy tomato soup served with parmesan toast
Bowl Garden Tomato Soup
Our house-made creamy tomato soup served with parmesan toast
Cup Chef's Soup of the Day
Made fresh with seasonal ingredients
Bowl Chef's Soup of the Day
Made fresh with seasonal ingredients
Small Kale and Brussel Salad
Shaved kale and brussel sprouts, tossed with Romano cheese, toasted almonds and lemon vinaigrette
Large Kale and Brussels Salad
Shaved kale and brussel sprouts, tossed with Romano cheese, toasted almonds and lemon vinaigrette
Small Southwest Salad
Black beans, roasted corn, red onion, tomato, avocado, sweet potato chips and cotija cheese served on mixed greens
Large Southwest Salad
Black beans, roasted corn, red onion, tomato, avocado, sweet potato chips and cotija cheese served on mixed greens
Small Sriracha Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine, asparagus, homemade croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in a mildly spicy dressing
Large Sriracha Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine, asparagus, homemade croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in a mildly spicy dressing
Autumn Harvest Salad
Roasted Butternut squash, spinach, ancho chili-pecan brittle, drunken cranberries, creamy brie
Kids Menu
Burgers
Classic Burger
Scratch all-beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, onion, tomato and garlic aioli on a brioche bun
Crimson and Cream Burger
Scratch all-beef patty topped with port wine jelly, brie cheese and fresh thyme, served on a brioche bun
Hawaiian Burger
Scratch all-beef patty topped with applewood-smoked bacon, spicy pickled pineapple, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce and garlic aioli, served on a house-baked Hawaiian bun
Chopped Steak Burger
Six ounces of chopped beef, topped with mushroom relish and provolone cheese, served on a brioche bun
Scratch Veggie Burger
Our vegan, gluten-free quinoa, black bean, and sweet potato patty, topped with guacamole and pico de gallo, served with lettuce, onion, tomato and garlic aioli on a brioche bun
Entrees
Mama's Meatloaf
Classic homestyle meatloaf served with garlic mashed potatoes and our vegetables of the day
Chicken Bucatini
Herb marinated chicken, served over fresh-made pasta in a lemon and arugula pesto
Coffee Pork Tenderloin
Coffee-crusted, oven-roasted tenderloin topped with port wine demi-glace, served with parmesan risotto and lemon-roasted brussels sprouts
Half Roasted Chicken
Scratch pickle juice-marinated half chicken, slow-roasted and served with roasted seasonal root vegetables and dill beurre blanc
Flank and Fries
A six-ounce marinated flank steak topped with beurre rouge, served with shoestring fries
Creole Seafood Pasta
Shrimp and crawfish tails sauteed in a spicy cream sauce over fresh-made pasta, served with garlic sourdough toast
Small Lobster Mac and Cheese
Chunks of warm water lobster and fresh-made pasta in a smoked onion and Swiss cheese sauce, topped with crispy onion straws
Large Lobster Mac and Cheese
Chunks of warm water lobster and fresh-made pasta in a smoked onion and Swiss cheese sauce, topped with crispy onion straws
Burgundy Beef
NoName Ranch beef slow cooked in a rich burgundy wine and mushroom sauce over roasted seasonal root vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes
Organic Salmon
Seared filet of organic salmon, served with fresh lemon, paprika oil, lemon- roasted brussels sprouts and parmesan risotto
Sides
Desserts
Key Lime Pie
A graham-cracker and oat crust and bright key lime filling, served with fresh whipped cream
Chocolate Buttercream Cake
House-made chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream frosting
Seasonal Cobbler
Slow-cooked seasonal fruit topped with a sweet oat crumble, served with fresh whipped cream
Tres Leches
The classic Mexican sponge dessert served with a house-made crème fraîche and fresh strawberries
Turtle Brownie Sundae
A gooey house-made brownie with toasted walnuts, topped with vanilla bean ice-cream, bourbon caramel sauce and hot fudge
Side Sauce & More
Side Spicy Ketchup
Side Regular Ketchup
Side BBQ
Side Pico
Side Ranch
Side Cilantro Lime Dressing
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Beurre Rouge
Side Burgundy Mushroom
Side Butter
Side Jam
Side Peanut butter
Side Maple Syrup
Side Mustard
Side Honey Mustard
Side Hollandaise
Side Gravy
Side Pickles
Side Jalapenos
Side Sour Cream
Side Avocado
Side Smashed Avocado
Side Black Beans
Side Sourdough Toast
Side Wheat Toast
Side Garlic Toast
Side Parm Toast
Side Pita
Side GF Pita
Side Aioli
Side Reg Mayo
Side Pita
Brunch Appetizers
Small Fresh Fruit
Ask your server for details
Large Fresh Fruit
Ask your server for details
Scratch Deviled Eggs
Filled with bacon and bleu cheese, served over farm-fresh greens
Scratch Biscuit Basket
Assorted baked goods served with butter and house-made jam
Sooner Skillet Fries
Shoestring fries topped with cheddar cheese, house-made maple chipotle gravy, chopped bacon and a fried egg
Fried Green Tomatoes
Served with black bean and corn salsa, with buttermilk herb dressing
Scratch Spinach Dip
Topped with fresh-shaved parmesan and house-made pico de gallo, served with warm tortilla chips
Fried Ravioli
House-made deep-fried pasta stuffed with braised short rib from NoName Ranch, Wynnewood, OK. Served with a roasted tomato marinara sauce and herb-buttermilk dressing
Crispy Lump Crab Cakes
Topped with a tangy remoulade sauce, served over arugula tossed in house-made lemon vinaigrette
Brunch Entrees
Three Egg Plate
Three eggs your way, your choice of bacon or sausage, herb potatoes, served with wheat toast with butter and house-made jam
Okie Short Stack
Three fluffy pancakes served with or without blueberries, topped with real maple syrup and served with two eggs your way and your choice of bacon or sausage
French Toast
Rum and cinnamon French toast, with your choice of banana caramel or coffee crumble, served with your choice of bacon or sausage
Hangover Hash
Ham, potatoes, sweet peppers, onions and two eggs your way, served with tomato salsa and sourdough toast
Chilaquiles
Fresh tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, cheese, pico de gallo, black beans, sour cream, and salsa verde. Add blackened chicken (6), pulled pork (6), jackfruit (6) or steak (9)
Chicken and Biscuits
Your choice of grilled or our signature fried chicken, served over house- baked buttermilk biscuits with onion straws and chipotle-maple gravy
Ranchero Breakfast
Corn tostadas, potatoes, cheese, fried egg, avocado, pico de gallo, refried black beans and sour cream
Panzanella Avocado Toast
Heirloom tomatoes, avocado and red onion tossed in balsamic dressing, served over mozzarella toast with your choice of side salad. Add egg (1)
Chicken and Waffles
Our signature fried chicken, house-made cornbread waffles with hot honey, buttermilk herb dressing, and two eggs your way
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs
An Oklahoma classic, topped with chipotle-maple gravy and served with herb potatoes and two eggs your way
Shrimp and Grits
Blackened shrimp over grilled corn and smoked cheddar grits with arugula and a white wine Creole sauce
Steak and Eggs
Seared flank steak with beurre rouge, herb potatoes and two eggs
Kids Brunch
For our guests ages 12 and under. Your choice of pancakes or French toast, bacon or sausage, and scrambled eggs
One Pancake
One Waffle
Eggs Benedict
Classic Benedict
Thick-cut ham and a poached egg on an English muffin
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Smoked salmon, lemon cream cheese, grilled asparagus, capers and a poached egg on an English muffin
Crab Cake Benedict
House-made crab cake, spring mix, a tangy remoulade sauce and a poached egg on an English muffin
Burgers & Sandwiches
Classic Burger
Scratch all-beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, onion, tomato and garlic aioli on a brioche bun
Crimson and Cream Burger
Scratch all-beef patty topped with port wine jelly, brie cheese and fresh thyme, served on a brioche bun
Hawaiian Burger
Scratch all-beef patty topped with applewood-smoked bacon, spicy pickled pineapple, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce and garlic aioli, served on a house-baked Hawaiian bun
Chopped Steak Burger
Six ounces of chopped beef, topped with mushroom relish and provolone cheese, served on a brioche bun
Scratch Veggie Burger
Our vegan, gluten-free quinoa, black bean, and sweet potato patty, topped with guacamole and pico de gallo, served with lettuce, onion, tomato and garlic aioli on a brioche bun
Brunch Burrito
Your choice of sausage, bacon, or smoked portobello mushrooms ( )with eggs, cheese, peppers and onions
Sriracha Caesar Wrap
Your choice of herbed pulled chicken or jackfruit ( ) with mildly-spiced Caesar salad in a spinach tortilla
Farmhouse Egg Sandwich
Fried egg, provolone cheese, smashed avocado, tomato jam, bacon and arugula on a brioche bun
Fried Green BLT
Applewood-smoked bacon, cornmeal-breaded fried green and sliced fresh tomatoes, crisp lettuce and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread. Add egg or avocado (1)
Southwest Wrap
Your choice of herbed pulled chicken or jackfruit ( ) with our Southwest salad in a spinach tortilla
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Our signature fried chicken topped with applewood-smoked bacon, provolone cheese, tomato jam, garlic aioli and arugula on a brioche bun
Brunch Soups & Salads
Cup Garden Tomato Soup
Our house-made creamy tomato soup served with parmesan toast
Bowl Garden Tomato Soup
Our house-made creamy tomato soup served with parmesan toast
Cup Chef's Soup of the Day
Made fresh with seasonal ingredients
Bowl Chef's Soup of the Day
Made fresh with seasonal ingredients
Small Kale and Brussel Salad
Shaved kale and brussel sprouts, tossed with Romano cheese, toasted almonds and lemon vinaigrette
Large Kale and Brussels Salad
Shaved kale and brussel sprouts, tossed with Romano cheese, toasted almonds and lemon vinaigrette
Small Southwest Salad
Black beans, roasted corn, red onion, tomato, avocado, sweet potato chips and cotija cheese served on mixed greens
Large Southwest Salad
Black beans, roasted corn, red onion, tomato, avocado, sweet potato chips and cotija cheese served on mixed greens
Small Sriracha Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine, asparagus, homemade croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in a mildly spicy dressing
Large Sriracha Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine, asparagus, homemade croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in a mildly spicy dressing
Autumn Harvest Salad
Roasted Butternut squash, spinach, ancho chili-pecan brittle, drunken cranberries, creamy brie
Brunch Sides
Brunch Cocktails
Scratch Irish Coffee
By Kristin Weddendorf | Available with hot or cold-brewed coffee, Jameson Irish Whiskey, house-made coffee liqueur and Cherry Bark Vanilla bitters, topped with whipped cream and brûléed cinnamon sugar
Scratch Bloody Mary
Vodka, Garden Variety Bloody Mary Mix, Filthy Olives, lemon wedge, served with a local beer chaser
Loaded Scratch Bloody Mary
Vodka, Garden Variety Bloody Mary Mix, Filthy Olives, lemon wedge, cocktail shrimp, house-pickled vegetables, celery stalk, served with a beer chaser
Michelada
Pacifico Cerveza, Garden Variety Bloody Mary Mix, Cholula, lime juice
La Paloma
Tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup, Sprite
Hemingway Daiquiri
Rum, Luxardo Maraschino, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup
Whiskey Smash
Bourbon, lemon juice, maple brown sugar syrup, mint
First Collaboration
Vodka, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup, Bolivar bitters
Whiskey Sour
Dickel Rye, lemon juice, egg white, turbinado syrup, Cherry Bark Vanilla bitters
Meet me at the Mall
By Grace Ivy | Vodka, house-made orange liqueur, orange juice, vanilla syrup, heavy cream
Coffee Old Fashioned
Bourbon, house-made coffee liqueur, muscovado syrup, Cherry Bark Vanilla bitters, Blackstrap bitters
Flatliner
Carolans Irish Cream, vodka, house-made coffee liqueur, cold-brewed coffee, muscovado syrup, Cherry Bark Vanilla bitters
The Flower Cup
By Katie Korp | Honeysuckle Vodka, ginger liqueur, Heirloom Creme De Flora, lemon juice, grapefruit juice, honey syrup, lavender syrup, Bolivar bitters
Pimm's Cup Variation
Bombay Sapphire Gin, Pimm’s Original No. 1, lemon juice, cucumber, mint, house-made strawberry tincture, simple syrup, soda water
Mimosas & More
Mimosa
Fresh-squeezed orange or grapefruit juice with our house-made orange liqueur and brut sparkling wine. Pineapple and cranberry juices are also available.
Large Mimosa
Fresh-squeezed orange or grapefruit juice with our house-made orange liqueur and brut sparkling wine. Pineapple and cranberry juices are also available.
Bottle Mimosa
Fresh-squeezed orange or grapefruit juice with our house-made orange liqueur and brut sparkling wine. Pineapple and cranberry juices are also available.
Mimosa Juice Bottle
Scratch Sangria
House-made seasonal sangria with fresh-squeezed citrus juice, spices, herbs, liquors and wine. Ask your server for details.
Carafe Scratch Sangria
House-made seasonal sangria with fresh-squeezed citrus juice, spices, herbs, liquors and wine. Ask your server for details.
Sooner Cobbler
A legendary blend of seasonal fresh-squeezed juices, house-made syrups and liquor. Ask your server for details. Boomer!
Carafe Sooner Cobbler
A legendary blend of seasonal fresh-squeezed juices, house-made syrups and liquor. Ask your server for details. Boomer!
Brunch Beverages
Drip Coffee - Local, Yellow Dog
Iced Tea
Add honey, strawberry, lavender or hibiscus syrups for (1)
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Iced Cold Brew
Add house-made vanilla, lavender or maple brown sugar syrups for (1)
Scratch Coffee
Muscovado syrup, Cherry Bark Vanilla bitters, whipped cream, brûléed cinnamon sugar
Berry Spritzer
Seasonal berries, citrus, soda water
Pina Fresca
Pineapple juice, lime juice, honey syrup, Fresca
Hibiscus Mojito
Mint, lime juice, hibiscus syrup, soda water, Sprite
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Add house-made honey, lavender or strawberry syrups for (1)
Flavored Cold Brew
NA Libations
Beverages
Drip Coffee - Local, Yellow Dog
Iced Tea
Add honey, strawberry, lavender or hibiscus syrups for (1)
Iced Cold Brew
Add house-made vanilla, lavender or maple brown sugar syrups for (1)
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Add house-made honey, lavender or strawberry syrups for (1)
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Hot Tea
Flavored Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
Milk
Flavored Tea refill
Seasonal Cocktails
Sooner Cobbler
A legendary blend of seasonal fresh-squeezed juices, house-made syrups and liquor. Ask your server for details. Boomer!
Auld Alliance
By Elizabeth Rae | Macallan 12yo Single-Malt Scotch, Cocchi Americano, Courvoisier, Drambuie, Greenbar Apple Bitters
Get Figgy With It
By Brooke Parker | Noble Oak Rye, Crimson Snap aperitivo, Cynar, Giffard Ginger of the Indies, lemon juice, pomegranate juice, orange liqueur, fig syrup, Orange bitters, club soda
La Dama
By José Estrada | Tequila, Ilegal Mezcal, Licor 43, maple brown-sugar syrup, Chipotle Cacao bitters
Lost in the Sauce
By Katie Korp | Maggie’s Farm 50/50 dark rum, Giffard Abricot du Roussillon, Fernet Branca, lime juice, pineapple juice, orange juice, cinnamon-vanilla syrup, Mahalo bitters
Memory of a Dream
By Bradley Quy | Paul Masson Brandy, Umeshu plum liqueur, Amaro di Angostura, Lagavulin Scotch, lemon juice, cinnamon-vanilla syrup, Blackstrap bitters
The Campfire
By Jay Campbell | Maker’s Mark bourbon, Amaro Averna, heavy cream, Chipotle Cacao bitters, Cherry Bark Vanilla bitters, toasted marshmallow syrup
The Wandering Star
By Lo Brown | Plymouth Gin, Quaglia Fernet, Absinthe, lemon juice, persimmon cardamom syrup, All Day bitters
Carafe Sooner Cobbler
A legendary blend of seasonal fresh-squeezed juices, house-made syrups and liquor. Ask your server for details. Boomer!
Classics & Favorites
Aviation
Ford’s Gin, Luxardo Maraschino, Creme de Violette, simple syrup, lemon juice
Barbados Slim
Plantation 5yr Rum, house-made orange liqueur, strawberry syrup, maple brown sugar syrup, lime juice, mint, Mahalo bitters
Carafe Scratch Sangria
House-made seasonal sangria with fresh-squeezed citrus juice, spices, herbs, liquors and wine. Ask your server for details.
Corpse Reviver
Bombay Sapphire, Cocchi Americano, Pernod Absinthe, house-made orange liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, Orange bitters
Durango
By Travis Reyes | Dickel Rye, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, strawberry oleo, lemon juice, honey syrup, Mahalo bitters
Flatliner
Carolans Irish Cream, vodka, house-made coffee liqueur, cold-brewed coffee, muscovado syrup, Cherry Bark Vanilla bitters
La Paloma
Tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup, Sprite
Landing Gear
Bourbon, Aperol, ginger liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup and Jamaican #1 bitters
Last Word
LIT
Mai Tai
Plantation 5yr gold rum, Hamilton 151 Demerara rum, house-made orange liqueur, lime juice, orgeat syrup, Mahalo bitters
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Oaxacan Old Fashioned
Tequila, Ilegal mezcal, simple syrup, Jamaican #2 bitters and coffee tincture
Of the Older Fashioned
Our top-shelf Old Fashioned, featuring Buffalo Trace Bourbon, muscovado syrup and Trinity bitters
Scratch Gin & Tonic
Bombay Sapphire, signature tonic syrup, soda water
Scratch Sangria
House-made seasonal sangria with fresh-squeezed citrus juice, spices, herbs, liquors and wine. Ask your server for details.
Sparrow Bee
The Flower Cup
By Katie Korp | Honeysuckle Vodka, ginger liqueur, Heirloom Creme De Flora, lemon juice, grapefruit juice, honey syrup, lavender syrup, Bolivar bitters
The Ruffled Feather
By Trey “Captain” Reimer | Famous Grouse Scotch, ginger liqueur, lemon juice, honey syrup, Jamaican #1 bitters, Lagavulin Scotch rinse
Top Shelf Sazerac
High West Double Rye, Pernod Absinthe rinse, turbinado syrup, Peychaud’s Bitters
Vieux Carre
Dickel Rye, cognac, sweet vermouth, Benedictine D.O.M., Bolivar bitters, Peychaud’s Bitters
Whiskey Smash
Bourbon, lemon juice, maple brown sugar syrup, mint
Martini
Ramos gin fizz
Gin Fizz
Top Shelf Pours
Rabbit Hole Cavehill
Bourbon | Orange, honey, mint, hints of toasted grain, vanilla
Whistlepig Old World
Rye | Dates, dark stewed fruits, wood, crisp apple, melons, and honeydew
Blanton's Single Barrel
Bourbon | Vanilla, honey, caramel, corn and nutmeg
Joseph Magnus
Bourbon | Apricot, roasted nuts, caramel and vanilla
Cream of Kentucky
Bourbon | Sweet fruit, oak, caramel, vanilla, milk chocolate
Wild Turkey Master's Keep
Rye | Toasted nuts, brown sugar, graham crackers, pepper
Hibiki Harmony
Blended Whisky | Red berries, green apple, honey, melter butter and caramelized dates, sandalwood, oak, brown sugar, citrus peels, white grapes, and black pepper
Balvenie 14
Scotland | Single Malt | Tropical fruits, passion fruit, creamy toffee, vanilla, apples, mangoes, orange
Bushmills 16
Ireland | Single Malt | Apples, pears, banana, sherry, hints of almonds, nutty sweetness, nuts, spice, honey, praline, wood, dark chocolate, coffee, plum jam
Macallan Sherry 18
Scotland | Single Malt | Dried fruits, ginger, vanilla, cinnamon, spice, clove, orange, toasted mature oak
Talisker Distillers Edition
Scotland | Single Malt | Peat, smoke, mint, endless herbs, tobacco, with soft notes of chocolate, cocoa, vanilla, and cinnamon
Scratch $8 Cocktails
French 75
Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, sparkling wine
Cosmopolitan
Vodka, house-made orange liqueur, cranberry juice, lime juice, simple syrup, Orange bitters
Margarita
Tequila, house-made orange liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup, Orange bitters
Gimlet
Vodka or gin, lime juice, simple syrup
Daiquiri
Rum, lime juice, simple syrup
Manhattan
Bourbon, sweet vermouth, Cherry Bark Vanilla bitters
Sidecar
Brandy, house-made orange liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, Orange bitters
Old Fashioned
Bourbon, muscovado syrup, Trinity bitters
Sazerac
Rye, Absinthe rinse, turbinado syrup, Peychaud’s Bitters
Aperitifs
Mixed Drinks
Cocktail Special
White Wine BTG
White Wine BTB
Red Wine BTG
Red Wine BTB
Draft Beer
Bottle / Can Beer
Bud Light
Budweiser
Miller Light
Michelob Ultra
Coors Light
Pacifico
Iron Monk Stilly Wheat
Arjuna Belgian-Style Wit
Coop Native Amber
Coop F5 IPA
Bishop Apple-Pineapple Cider
Stonecloud Chug Norris Pale Ale
Stonecloud Lite
Elk Valley Magic Juice Double IPA
Neff Apollo Blonde Ale
Blue Moon
American Whiskey & Bourbon
1907 Rectifiers Reserve
Baker's
Basil Hayden's
Blantons
Booker's
Buffalo Trace
Dickel Rye
Dickel Sour Mash #12
Four Roses Single Barrel
High West Campfire
High West Double Rye
High West Mid Summer Nights Dram
High West Prairie
High West Rendezvous Rye
Jefferson Bourbon
Jefferson Reserve Bourbon
Knob Creek 9 yr
Knob Creek Rye
Maker's Mark
Old Overholt
Old Weller 107
Russel Reserve 10 yr
Russel Reserve 6yr Rye
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Gin
Rum
Appleton V/X
Clement Canne
Diplomatico
Gosling's Black Seal Rum
Hamilton 151
Hamilton Demerara 86
Leblon Cachaca
Mount Gay
Novo Fogo Chameleon
Panama Pacific 3 yr
Panama Pacific 23 yr
Plantation Isle Of Fiji
Plantation Pineapple
Rhum Barbancourt 15 yr
Rhum Barbancourt 3 Star (4 yr)
Rhum Barbancourt 5 Star (8yr)
Rose rock rum
Rum Haven Coconut
Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
Tequila
Vodka
Cordials / Liqueurs
Amaro Nonino
Ancho Reyes
Ancho Verde
Aperol
Averna Amaro
Angostura Amaro
Benedictine
Camapari
Carolan's
Crème de Cacao Tempus
Cynar
Domaine de Canton
Dorda Coconut
Drambuie
Fernet Branca
Granada Pomme' Vallet
Green Chartreuse
Heirloom alchermes
Heirloom creme de flora
Heirloom genepy
Heirloom pineapple amaro
Jacoulot creme de framboise
Kahlua
Kings Ginger
Licor 43
Linie Aquavit
Luxardo cherry liq
Luxardo Maraschino
Martine honeysuckle
Menta Branca
Pernod
Pimms
Rothman & Winters Crème de Violette
Rothman & Winters Peach
St. Elisabeth Allspice
St. Germain
trader vic's macadamia
tozai sake
Velvet Falernum
walcher ammaretto
yellow chartreuse
yuzu liqueur
Cognac / Brandy
Scotch / Irish
*Ardbeg 10 yr
Auchentoshaun 12 yr
Bowmore Islay Malt 12 yr
*Chivas 12 yr
Chivas 18 yr
Dalmore
Dalwhinnie 15 yr Malt
*Dewars White Label
*Glenfidditch 15 yr
Glenkinchie
*Glenlivet 12 yr
*Glenmorangie 10 yr
Glenmorangie 12yr
Glenmorangie La Santa
Highland Park 12
Highland Park 18
Knappogue 12 yr
Lagavulin Single Malt 16 yr
*Lagavulin Single Malt 8 yr
Laphroaig
*Macallan 12 yr
Macallan 18 yr
Monkey Shoulder
Oban 14
*Powers Irish
*Red Breast Irish Whiskey
Springbank 10yr single malt
Talisker
Well Liquors
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Craft cocktails and real food, from Scratch!
132 West Main Street, Norman, OK 73069