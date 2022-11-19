Restaurant header imageView gallery

Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails

132 West Main Street

Norman, OK 73069

Order Again

Appetizers

House Made Scratch Pickles

$4.00

Freshly pickled cucumbers and vegetables

Seasonal Hummus Plate

$5.00

House-made hummus, a medley of olives, feta, served with toasted pita

Truffled Shoestring Fries

$5.00

Crispy fries tossed in white truffle oil, fresh herbs and parmesan cheese served with roasted garlic aioli and house-made ketchup

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.50

Served with black bean and corn salsa, with buttermilk herb dressing

Scratch Spinach Dip

$6.00

Topped with fresh-shaved parmesan and house-made pico de gallo, served with warm tortilla chips

Fried Ravioli

$12.00

House-made deep-fried pasta stuffed with braised short rib from NoName Ranch, Wynnewood, OK. Served with a roasted tomato marinara sauce and herb-buttermilk dressing

BBQ Nachos

$7.50

Smoked pork shoulder, Carolina BBQ sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar and cotija cheese served on fresh tortilla chips

Crispy Lump Crab Cakes

$18.00

Topped with a tangy remoulade sauce, served over arugula tossed in house-made lemon vinaigrette

Sooner State Board

$28.00

An assortment of cheeses and cured meats, served with Scratch pickles, toasted pita and fresh fruit

Chip Basket

$2.00

Sandwiches

Sriracha Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Your choice of herbed pulled chicken or jackfruit ( ) with mildly-spiced Caesar salad in a spinach tortilla

Southwest Wrap

$16.00

Your choice of herbed pulled chicken or jackfruit ( ) with our Southwest salad in a spinach tortilla

California Girl

$12.00

Herb-marinated chicken topped with melted provolone cheese, fresh guacamole, tomato, onion, arugula and garlic aioli on wheat bread

Sunset Melt

$14.00

Cheddar, provolone, parmesan and American cheeses with applewood smoked bacon on toasted sourdough. Served with creamy tomato soup

Fried Green BLT

$15.00

Applewood-smoked bacon, cornmeal-breaded fried green and sliced fresh tomatoes, crisp lettuce and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread. Add egg or avocado (1)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Our signature fried chicken topped with applewood-smoked bacon, provolone cheese, tomato jam, garlic aioli and arugula on a brioche bun

Cubano

$18.00

House-smoked pulled pork, ham, provolone cheese, Scratch pickles, red onion, dijon mustard and garlic aioli on a pressed house-baked hawaiian bun

Half Southwest Wrap

$10.00

Half Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Soups & Salads

Cup Garden Tomato Soup

$6.00

Our house-made creamy tomato soup served with parmesan toast

Bowl Garden Tomato Soup

$9.00

Our house-made creamy tomato soup served with parmesan toast

Cup Chef's Soup of the Day

$6.00

Made fresh with seasonal ingredients

Bowl Chef's Soup of the Day

$9.00

Made fresh with seasonal ingredients

Small Kale and Brussel Salad

$7.00

Shaved kale and brussel sprouts, tossed with Romano cheese, toasted almonds and lemon vinaigrette

Large Kale and Brussels Salad

$12.00

Shaved kale and brussel sprouts, tossed with Romano cheese, toasted almonds and lemon vinaigrette

Small Southwest Salad

$8.00

Black beans, roasted corn, red onion, tomato, avocado, sweet potato chips and cotija cheese served on mixed greens

Large Southwest Salad

$14.00

Black beans, roasted corn, red onion, tomato, avocado, sweet potato chips and cotija cheese served on mixed greens

Small Sriracha Caesar Salad

$6.00

Fresh-cut romaine, asparagus, homemade croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in a mildly spicy dressing

Large Sriracha Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fresh-cut romaine, asparagus, homemade croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in a mildly spicy dressing

Autumn Harvest Salad

$15.00

Roasted Butternut squash, spinach, ancho chili-pecan brittle, drunken cranberries, creamy brie

Kids Menu

Kids Scratch Burger

$8.00

All-beef patty topped with American cheese, served on a brioche bun

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Scratch’s signature fried chicken

Kids Pita Pizza

$8.00

Tomato sauce and cheese. Add pepperoni (1)

Burgers

Classic Burger

$16.00

Scratch all-beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, onion, tomato and garlic aioli on a brioche bun

Crimson and Cream Burger

$17.00

Scratch all-beef patty topped with port wine jelly, brie cheese and fresh thyme, served on a brioche bun

Hawaiian Burger

$18.00

Scratch all-beef patty topped with applewood-smoked bacon, spicy pickled pineapple, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce and garlic aioli, served on a house-baked Hawaiian bun

Chopped Steak Burger

$20.00

Six ounces of chopped beef, topped with mushroom relish and provolone cheese, served on a brioche bun

Scratch Veggie Burger

$15.00

Our vegan, gluten-free quinoa, black bean, and sweet potato patty, topped with guacamole and pico de gallo, served with lettuce, onion, tomato and garlic aioli on a brioche bun

Steaks

Filet

$40.00

8oz cut

NY Strip

$45.00

14oz cut

Bone-in Ribeye

$55.00

20oz cut with bone

Entrees

Mama's Meatloaf

$18.00

Classic homestyle meatloaf served with garlic mashed potatoes and our vegetables of the day

Chicken Bucatini

$20.00

Herb marinated chicken, served over fresh-made pasta in a lemon and arugula pesto

Coffee Pork Tenderloin

$22.00

Coffee-crusted, oven-roasted tenderloin topped with port wine demi-glace, served with parmesan risotto and lemon-roasted brussels sprouts

Half Roasted Chicken

$22.00

Scratch pickle juice-marinated half chicken, slow-roasted and served with roasted seasonal root vegetables and dill beurre blanc

Flank and Fries

$23.00

A six-ounce marinated flank steak topped with beurre rouge, served with shoestring fries

Creole Seafood Pasta

$25.00

Shrimp and crawfish tails sauteed in a spicy cream sauce over fresh-made pasta, served with garlic sourdough toast

Small Lobster Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Chunks of warm water lobster and fresh-made pasta in a smoked onion and Swiss cheese sauce, topped with crispy onion straws

Large Lobster Mac and Cheese

$28.00

Chunks of warm water lobster and fresh-made pasta in a smoked onion and Swiss cheese sauce, topped with crispy onion straws

Burgundy Beef

$28.00

NoName Ranch beef slow cooked in a rich burgundy wine and mushroom sauce over roasted seasonal root vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes

Organic Salmon

$32.00

Seared filet of organic salmon, served with fresh lemon, paprika oil, lemon- roasted brussels sprouts and parmesan risotto

Sides

Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Parmesan Risotto

$6.00

Vegetables of the Day

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Roasted Seasonal Root Vegetables

$6.00

Sweet Potato Chips

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

A graham-cracker and oat crust and bright key lime filling, served with fresh whipped cream

Chocolate Buttercream Cake

$7.00

House-made chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream frosting

Seasonal Cobbler

$8.00

Slow-cooked seasonal fruit topped with a sweet oat crumble, served with fresh whipped cream

Tres Leches

$8.00

The classic Mexican sponge dessert served with a house-made crème fraîche and fresh strawberries

Turtle Brownie Sundae

$9.00

A gooey house-made brownie with toasted walnuts, topped with vanilla bean ice-cream, bourbon caramel sauce and hot fudge

Side Sauce & More

Side Spicy Ketchup

$0.50

Side Regular Ketchup

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Cilantro Lime Dressing

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Beurre Rouge

$1.00

Side Burgundy Mushroom

$1.00

Side Butter

Side Jam

$0.50

Side Peanut butter

$0.50

Side Maple Syrup

$1.00

Side Mustard

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Side Gravy

$3.00

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Smashed Avocado

$1.00

Side Black Beans

$0.50

Side Sourdough Toast

$1.00

Side Wheat Toast

$1.00

Side Garlic Toast

$1.50

Side Parm Toast

$1.50

Side Pita

$1.50

Side GF Pita

$1.50

Side Aioli

$0.50

Side Reg Mayo

$0.50

Side Pita

$2.00

Brunch Appetizers

Small Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Ask your server for details

Large Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Ask your server for details

Scratch Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Filled with bacon and bleu cheese, served over farm-fresh greens

Scratch Biscuit Basket

$8.00

Assorted baked goods served with butter and house-made jam

Sooner Skillet Fries

$10.00

Shoestring fries topped with cheddar cheese, house-made maple chipotle gravy, chopped bacon and a fried egg

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.50

Served with black bean and corn salsa, with buttermilk herb dressing

Scratch Spinach Dip

$6.00

Topped with fresh-shaved parmesan and house-made pico de gallo, served with warm tortilla chips

Fried Ravioli

$12.00

House-made deep-fried pasta stuffed with braised short rib from NoName Ranch, Wynnewood, OK. Served with a roasted tomato marinara sauce and herb-buttermilk dressing

Crispy Lump Crab Cakes

$18.00

Topped with a tangy remoulade sauce, served over arugula tossed in house-made lemon vinaigrette

Brunch Entrees

Three Egg Plate

$13.00

Three eggs your way, your choice of bacon or sausage, herb potatoes, served with wheat toast with butter and house-made jam

Okie Short Stack

$13.00

Three fluffy pancakes served with or without blueberries, topped with real maple syrup and served with two eggs your way and your choice of bacon or sausage

French Toast

$14.00

Rum and cinnamon French toast, with your choice of banana caramel or coffee crumble, served with your choice of bacon or sausage

Hangover Hash

$14.00

Ham, potatoes, sweet peppers, onions and two eggs your way, served with tomato salsa and sourdough toast

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Fresh tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, cheese, pico de gallo, black beans, sour cream, and salsa verde. Add blackened chicken (6), pulled pork (6), jackfruit (6) or steak (9)

Chicken and Biscuits

$15.00

Your choice of grilled or our signature fried chicken, served over house- baked buttermilk biscuits with onion straws and chipotle-maple gravy

Ranchero Breakfast

$15.00

Corn tostadas, potatoes, cheese, fried egg, avocado, pico de gallo, refried black beans and sour cream

Panzanella Avocado Toast

$15.00

Heirloom tomatoes, avocado and red onion tossed in balsamic dressing, served over mozzarella toast with your choice of side salad. Add egg (1)

Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

Our signature fried chicken, house-made cornbread waffles with hot honey, buttermilk herb dressing, and two eggs your way

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$17.00

An Oklahoma classic, topped with chipotle-maple gravy and served with herb potatoes and two eggs your way

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Blackened shrimp over grilled corn and smoked cheddar grits with arugula and a white wine Creole sauce

Steak and Eggs

$20.00

Seared flank steak with beurre rouge, herb potatoes and two eggs

Kids Brunch

$8.00

For our guests ages 12 and under. Your choice of pancakes or French toast, bacon or sausage, and scrambled eggs

One Pancake

$5.00

One Waffle

$6.00

Eggs Benedict

Classic Benedict

$15.00

Thick-cut ham and a poached egg on an English muffin

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$16.00

Smoked salmon, lemon cream cheese, grilled asparagus, capers and a poached egg on an English muffin

Crab Cake Benedict

$17.00

House-made crab cake, spring mix, a tangy remoulade sauce and a poached egg on an English muffin

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$16.00

Scratch all-beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, served with lettuce, onion, tomato and garlic aioli on a brioche bun

Crimson and Cream Burger

$17.00

Scratch all-beef patty topped with port wine jelly, brie cheese and fresh thyme, served on a brioche bun

Hawaiian Burger

$18.00

Scratch all-beef patty topped with applewood-smoked bacon, spicy pickled pineapple, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce and garlic aioli, served on a house-baked Hawaiian bun

Chopped Steak Burger

$20.00

Six ounces of chopped beef, topped with mushroom relish and provolone cheese, served on a brioche bun

Scratch Veggie Burger

$15.00

Our vegan, gluten-free quinoa, black bean, and sweet potato patty, topped with guacamole and pico de gallo, served with lettuce, onion, tomato and garlic aioli on a brioche bun

Brunch Burrito

$13.00

Your choice of sausage, bacon, or smoked portobello mushrooms ( )with eggs, cheese, peppers and onions

Sriracha Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Your choice of herbed pulled chicken or jackfruit ( ) with mildly-spiced Caesar salad in a spinach tortilla

Farmhouse Egg Sandwich

$14.00

Fried egg, provolone cheese, smashed avocado, tomato jam, bacon and arugula on a brioche bun

Fried Green BLT

$15.00

Applewood-smoked bacon, cornmeal-breaded fried green and sliced fresh tomatoes, crisp lettuce and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread. Add egg or avocado (1)

Southwest Wrap

$16.00

Your choice of herbed pulled chicken or jackfruit ( ) with our Southwest salad in a spinach tortilla

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Our signature fried chicken topped with applewood-smoked bacon, provolone cheese, tomato jam, garlic aioli and arugula on a brioche bun

Brunch Soups & Salads

Cup Garden Tomato Soup

$6.00

Our house-made creamy tomato soup served with parmesan toast

Bowl Garden Tomato Soup

$9.00

Our house-made creamy tomato soup served with parmesan toast

Cup Chef's Soup of the Day

$6.00

Made fresh with seasonal ingredients

Bowl Chef's Soup of the Day

$9.00

Made fresh with seasonal ingredients

Small Kale and Brussel Salad

$7.00

Shaved kale and brussel sprouts, tossed with Romano cheese, toasted almonds and lemon vinaigrette

Large Kale and Brussels Salad

$12.00

Shaved kale and brussel sprouts, tossed with Romano cheese, toasted almonds and lemon vinaigrette

Small Southwest Salad

$8.00

Black beans, roasted corn, red onion, tomato, avocado, sweet potato chips and cotija cheese served on mixed greens

Large Southwest Salad

$14.00

Black beans, roasted corn, red onion, tomato, avocado, sweet potato chips and cotija cheese served on mixed greens

Small Sriracha Caesar Salad

$6.00

Fresh-cut romaine, asparagus, homemade croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in a mildly spicy dressing

Large Sriracha Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fresh-cut romaine, asparagus, homemade croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed in a mildly spicy dressing

Autumn Harvest Salad

$15.00

Roasted Butternut squash, spinach, ancho chili-pecan brittle, drunken cranberries, creamy brie

Brunch Sides

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Wheat Toast

$2.00

Scratch Biscuit

$3.00

Two Eggs, your way

$3.50

Herb Potatoes

$4.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Brunch Cocktails

Scratch Irish Coffee

$10.00

By Kristin Weddendorf | Available with hot or cold-brewed coffee, Jameson Irish Whiskey, house-made coffee liqueur and Cherry Bark Vanilla bitters, topped with whipped cream and brûléed cinnamon sugar

Scratch Bloody Mary

$9.00

Vodka, Garden Variety Bloody Mary Mix, Filthy Olives, lemon wedge, served with a local beer chaser

Loaded Scratch Bloody Mary

$15.00

Vodka, Garden Variety Bloody Mary Mix, Filthy Olives, lemon wedge, cocktail shrimp, house-pickled vegetables, celery stalk, served with a beer chaser

Michelada

$7.00

Pacifico Cerveza, Garden Variety Bloody Mary Mix, Cholula, lime juice

La Paloma

$9.00

Tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup, Sprite

Hemingway Daiquiri

$9.00

Rum, Luxardo Maraschino, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Bourbon, lemon juice, maple brown sugar syrup, mint

First Collaboration

$9.00

Vodka, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup, Bolivar bitters

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Dickel Rye, lemon juice, egg white, turbinado syrup, Cherry Bark Vanilla bitters

Meet me at the Mall

$9.00

By Grace Ivy | Vodka, house-made orange liqueur, orange juice, vanilla syrup, heavy cream

Coffee Old Fashioned

$10.00

Bourbon, house-made coffee liqueur, muscovado syrup, Cherry Bark Vanilla bitters, Blackstrap bitters

Flatliner

$10.00

Carolans Irish Cream, vodka, house-made coffee liqueur, cold-brewed coffee, muscovado syrup, Cherry Bark Vanilla bitters

The Flower Cup

$10.00

By Katie Korp | Honeysuckle Vodka, ginger liqueur, Heirloom Creme De Flora, lemon juice, grapefruit juice, honey syrup, lavender syrup, Bolivar bitters

Pimm's Cup Variation

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin, Pimm’s Original No. 1, lemon juice, cucumber, mint, house-made strawberry tincture, simple syrup, soda water

Mimosas & More

Mimosa

$6.00

Fresh-squeezed orange or grapefruit juice with our house-made orange liqueur and brut sparkling wine. Pineapple and cranberry juices are also available.

Large Mimosa

$10.00

Fresh-squeezed orange or grapefruit juice with our house-made orange liqueur and brut sparkling wine. Pineapple and cranberry juices are also available.

Bottle Mimosa

$30.00

Fresh-squeezed orange or grapefruit juice with our house-made orange liqueur and brut sparkling wine. Pineapple and cranberry juices are also available.

Mimosa Juice Bottle

$10.00

Scratch Sangria

$9.00

House-made seasonal sangria with fresh-squeezed citrus juice, spices, herbs, liquors and wine. Ask your server for details.

Carafe Scratch Sangria

$40.00

House-made seasonal sangria with fresh-squeezed citrus juice, spices, herbs, liquors and wine. Ask your server for details.

Sooner Cobbler

$9.00

A legendary blend of seasonal fresh-squeezed juices, house-made syrups and liquor. Ask your server for details. Boomer!

Carafe Sooner Cobbler

$45.00

A legendary blend of seasonal fresh-squeezed juices, house-made syrups and liquor. Ask your server for details. Boomer!

Brunch Beverages

Drip Coffee - Local, Yellow Dog

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Add honey, strawberry, lavender or hibiscus syrups for (1)

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Iced Cold Brew

$4.00

Add house-made vanilla, lavender or maple brown sugar syrups for (1)

Scratch Coffee

$6.00

Muscovado syrup, Cherry Bark Vanilla bitters, whipped cream, brûléed cinnamon sugar

Berry Spritzer

$5.00

Seasonal berries, citrus, soda water

Pina Fresca

$5.00

Pineapple juice, lime juice, honey syrup, Fresca

Hibiscus Mojito

$5.00

Mint, lime juice, hibiscus syrup, soda water, Sprite

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Add house-made honey, lavender or strawberry syrups for (1)

Flavored Cold Brew

$5.00

NA Libations

Berry Spritzer

$5.00

Seasonal berries, citrus, soda water

Pina Fresca

$5.00

Pineapple juice, lime juice, honey syrup, Fresca

Hibiscus Mojito

$5.00

Mint, lime juice, hibiscus syrup, soda water, Sprite

Garden Party

$7.00

Ginger Spice

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Beverages

Drip Coffee - Local, Yellow Dog

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Add honey, strawberry, lavender or hibiscus syrups for (1)

Iced Cold Brew

$4.00

Add house-made vanilla, lavender or maple brown sugar syrups for (1)

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Add house-made honey, lavender or strawberry syrups for (1)

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Flavored Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Flavored Tea refill

$0.50

Seasonal Cocktails

Sooner Cobbler

$9.00

A legendary blend of seasonal fresh-squeezed juices, house-made syrups and liquor. Ask your server for details. Boomer!

Auld Alliance

$15.00

By Elizabeth Rae | Macallan 12yo Single-Malt Scotch, Cocchi Americano, Courvoisier, Drambuie, Greenbar Apple Bitters

Get Figgy With It

$13.00

By Brooke Parker | Noble Oak Rye, Crimson Snap aperitivo, Cynar, Giffard Ginger of the Indies, lemon juice, pomegranate juice, orange liqueur, fig syrup, Orange bitters, club soda

La Dama

$11.00

By José Estrada | Tequila, Ilegal Mezcal, Licor 43, maple brown-sugar syrup, Chipotle Cacao bitters

Lost in the Sauce

$13.00

By Katie Korp | Maggie’s Farm 50/50 dark rum, Giffard Abricot du Roussillon, Fernet Branca, lime juice, pineapple juice, orange juice, cinnamon-vanilla syrup, Mahalo bitters

Memory of a Dream

$11.00

By Bradley Quy | Paul Masson Brandy, Umeshu plum liqueur, Amaro di Angostura, Lagavulin Scotch, lemon juice, cinnamon-vanilla syrup, Blackstrap bitters

The Campfire

$12.00

By Jay Campbell | Maker’s Mark bourbon, Amaro Averna, heavy cream, Chipotle Cacao bitters, Cherry Bark Vanilla bitters, toasted marshmallow syrup

The Wandering Star

$11.00

By Lo Brown | Plymouth Gin, Quaglia Fernet, Absinthe, lemon juice, persimmon cardamom syrup, All Day bitters

Carafe Sooner Cobbler

$45.00

A legendary blend of seasonal fresh-squeezed juices, house-made syrups and liquor. Ask your server for details. Boomer!

Classics & Favorites

Aviation

$10.00

Ford’s Gin, Luxardo Maraschino, Creme de Violette, simple syrup, lemon juice

Barbados Slim

$10.00

Plantation 5yr Rum, house-made orange liqueur, strawberry syrup, maple brown sugar syrup, lime juice, mint, Mahalo bitters

Carafe Scratch Sangria

$40.00

House-made seasonal sangria with fresh-squeezed citrus juice, spices, herbs, liquors and wine. Ask your server for details.

Corpse Reviver

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire, Cocchi Americano, Pernod Absinthe, house-made orange liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, Orange bitters

Durango

$11.00

By Travis Reyes | Dickel Rye, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, strawberry oleo, lemon juice, honey syrup, Mahalo bitters

Flatliner

$10.00

Carolans Irish Cream, vodka, house-made coffee liqueur, cold-brewed coffee, muscovado syrup, Cherry Bark Vanilla bitters

La Paloma

$9.00

Tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup, Sprite

Landing Gear

$12.00

Bourbon, Aperol, ginger liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup and Jamaican #1 bitters

Last Word

$13.00

LIT

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Plantation 5yr gold rum, Hamilton 151 Demerara rum, house-made orange liqueur, lime juice, orgeat syrup, Mahalo bitters

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$10.00

Tequila, Ilegal mezcal, simple syrup, Jamaican #2 bitters and coffee tincture

Of the Older Fashioned

$13.00

Our top-shelf Old Fashioned, featuring Buffalo Trace Bourbon, muscovado syrup and Trinity bitters

Scratch Gin & Tonic

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire, signature tonic syrup, soda water

Scratch Sangria

$9.00

House-made seasonal sangria with fresh-squeezed citrus juice, spices, herbs, liquors and wine. Ask your server for details.

Sparrow Bee

$9.00

The Flower Cup

$10.00

By Katie Korp | Honeysuckle Vodka, ginger liqueur, Heirloom Creme De Flora, lemon juice, grapefruit juice, honey syrup, lavender syrup, Bolivar bitters

The Ruffled Feather

$11.00

By Trey “Captain” Reimer | Famous Grouse Scotch, ginger liqueur, lemon juice, honey syrup, Jamaican #1 bitters, Lagavulin Scotch rinse

Top Shelf Sazerac

$14.00

High West Double Rye, Pernod Absinthe rinse, turbinado syrup, Peychaud’s Bitters

Vieux Carre

$11.00

Dickel Rye, cognac, sweet vermouth, Benedictine D.O.M., Bolivar bitters, Peychaud’s Bitters

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Bourbon, lemon juice, maple brown sugar syrup, mint

Martini

$7.00

Ramos gin fizz

$14.00

Gin Fizz

$11.00

Top Shelf Pours

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$10.00+

Bourbon | Orange, honey, mint, hints of toasted grain, vanilla

Whistlepig Old World

$10.00+

Rye | Dates, dark stewed fruits, wood, crisp apple, melons, and honeydew

Blanton's Single Barrel

$12.00+

Bourbon | Vanilla, honey, caramel, corn and nutmeg

Joseph Magnus

$15.00+

Bourbon | Apricot, roasted nuts, caramel and vanilla

Cream of Kentucky

$20.00+

Bourbon | Sweet fruit, oak, caramel, vanilla, milk chocolate

Wild Turkey Master's Keep

$36.00+

Rye | Toasted nuts, brown sugar, graham crackers, pepper

Hibiki Harmony

$12.00+

Blended Whisky | Red berries, green apple, honey, melter butter and caramelized dates, sandalwood, oak, brown sugar, citrus peels, white grapes, and black pepper

Balvenie 14

$12.00+

Scotland | Single Malt | Tropical fruits, passion fruit, creamy toffee, vanilla, apples, mangoes, orange

Bushmills 16

$14.00+

Ireland | Single Malt | Apples, pears, banana, sherry, hints of almonds, nutty sweetness, nuts, spice, honey, praline, wood, dark chocolate, coffee, plum jam

Macallan Sherry 18

$15.00+

Scotland | Single Malt | Dried fruits, ginger, vanilla, cinnamon, spice, clove, orange, toasted mature oak

Talisker Distillers Edition

$17.00+

Scotland | Single Malt | Peat, smoke, mint, endless herbs, tobacco, with soft notes of chocolate, cocoa, vanilla, and cinnamon

Scratch $8 Cocktails

French 75

$8.00

Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, sparkling wine

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Vodka, house-made orange liqueur, cranberry juice, lime juice, simple syrup, Orange bitters

Margarita

$8.00

Tequila, house-made orange liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup, Orange bitters

Gimlet

$8.00

Vodka or gin, lime juice, simple syrup

Daiquiri

$8.00

Rum, lime juice, simple syrup

Manhattan

$8.00

Bourbon, sweet vermouth, Cherry Bark Vanilla bitters

Sidecar

$8.00

Brandy, house-made orange liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, Orange bitters

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Bourbon, muscovado syrup, Trinity bitters

Sazerac

$8.00

Rye, Absinthe rinse, turbinado syrup, Peychaud’s Bitters

Aperitifs

St. Charles Avenue

$8.00

St-Germain, sparkling water, Peychaud’s Bitters

Venetian Summer

$8.00

Cocchi Rosa, Campari, soda

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Aperol, prosecco, soda, Orange bitters

Mixed Drinks

Jack & Coke

$6.50

Jack & Diet Coke

$6.50

Titos & Soda

$6.50

Titos & Tonic

$6.50

Greyhound

$7.00

Salty Dog

$7.00

Well Vodka & Soda

$5.00

Well Vodka & Tonic

$5.00

Well Gin & Tonic

$5.00

Cocktail Special

Cocktail Special

$10.00

White Wine BTG

Lamberti Prosecco

$10.00

Lamberti Prosecco Rose

$11.00

Heinz Eifel Riesling

$8.00

Puech-Haut Argali Rose

$10.00

Le P'tit Paysan Chardonnay

$11.00

Las Mulas Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Willamette Valley Pinot Gris

$12.00

White Wine BTB

BTL Lamberti Prosecco

$39.00

BTL Lamberti Prosecco Rose

$43.00

BTL Barons De Rothschild Champagne

$55.00

BTL Heinz Eifel Riesling

$31.00

BTL Puech-haut Argali Rose

$39.00

BTL Le P'tit Paysan Chardonnay

$43.00

BTL Las Mulas Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

BTL Willamette Valley Pinot Gris

$45.00

Red Wine BTG

Poppy Pinot Noir

$10.00

La Posta Malbec

$12.00

Ancient Peaks Merlot

$12.00

One Stone Cabernet Saunignon

$13.00

Aia Vecchia Super Toscana

$14.00

The Whole Shebang

$11.00

Red Wine BTB

BTL Poppy Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL La Posta Malbec

$45.00

BTL The Whole Shebang

$43.00

BTL One Stone Cabernet Saunignon

$47.00

BTL Aia Vecchia Super Toscana

$49.00

BTL Ancient Peaks Merlot

$45.00

Draft Beer

405 Watermelon Sour

$6.00

Vanessa House Cream Ale

$7.00

Elktoberfest

$8.00

Dust Bowl Taco Truck Lager

$7.00

Anthem Uroboros Stout

$8.00

Lively IPA

$8.00

Bottle / Can Beer

Bud Light

$2.00

Budweiser

$2.00

Miller Light

$2.00

Michelob Ultra

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Pacifico

$5.50

Iron Monk Stilly Wheat

$5.50

Arjuna Belgian-Style Wit

$6.00

Coop Native Amber

$6.00

Coop F5 IPA

$6.00

Bishop Apple-Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Stonecloud Chug Norris Pale Ale

$6.50

Stonecloud Lite

$6.50

Elk Valley Magic Juice Double IPA

$7.00

Neff Apollo Blonde Ale

$7.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Puppy Menu

Benny's Breakie

$7.00

Puppy Patty Tartare

$9.00

Chickies

$7.00

American Whiskey & Bourbon

1907 Rectifiers Reserve

$7.50

Baker's

$10.00

Basil Hayden's

$9.50

Blantons

$15.00

Booker's

$11.50

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Dickel Rye

$7.00

Dickel Sour Mash #12

$7.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$9.00

High West Campfire

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$8.00

High West Mid Summer Nights Dram

$18.00

High West Prairie

$9.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$12.00

Jefferson Bourbon

$9.00

Jefferson Reserve Bourbon

$9.00

Knob Creek 9 yr

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Old Overholt

$7.00

Old Weller 107

$9.00

Russel Reserve 10 yr

$10.00

Russel Reserve 6yr Rye

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire East Gin

$8.00

Hendricks Gin

$8.00

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

$12.00

The Botanist Gin

$12.00

Garden Club Gin

$8.00

Brockmans Gin

$8.00

Haymans Gin

$10.00

Brokers Gin

$10.00

Beefeater Gin

$7.00

Empress Gin

$10.00

Monkey 47 Gin

$13.00

Bristow Gin

$10.00

Rum

Appleton V/X

$8.00

Clement Canne

$10.00

Diplomatico

$8.00

Gosling's Black Seal Rum

$7.00

Hamilton 151

$8.00

Hamilton Demerara 86

$7.00

Leblon Cachaca

$8.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Novo Fogo Chameleon

$7.00

Panama Pacific 3 yr

$7.00

Panama Pacific 23 yr

$12.00

Plantation Isle Of Fiji

$12.00

Plantation Pineapple

$7.00

Rhum Barbancourt 15 yr

$10.00

Rhum Barbancourt 3 Star (4 yr)

$7.00

Rhum Barbancourt 5 Star (8yr)

$8.00

Rose rock rum

$7.00

Rum Haven Coconut

$7.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$7.00

Tequila

Casamigos

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Espolon anejo

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Ilegal joven Mezcal

$8.00

Mezonte Raicilla

$21.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

21 seeds valenica orange

$9.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$10.00

Cathead honeysuckle

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Indian Grass-Arm

$6.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Reyka

$8.00

Titos

$6.00

Cordials / Liqueurs

Amaro Nonino

$8.00

Ancho Reyes

$8.00

Ancho Verde

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Averna Amaro

$8.00

Angostura Amaro

$8.00

Benedictine

$88.00

Camapari

$8.00

Carolan's

$8.00

Crème de Cacao Tempus

$8.00

Cynar

$8.00

Domaine de Canton

$8.00

Dorda Coconut

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Granada Pomme' Vallet

$8.00

Green Chartreuse

$8.00

Heirloom alchermes

$8.00

Heirloom creme de flora

$8.00

Heirloom genepy

$8.00

Heirloom pineapple amaro

$8.00

Jacoulot creme de framboise

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Kings Ginger

$8.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Linie Aquavit

$8.00

Luxardo cherry liq

$8.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$8.00

Martine honeysuckle

$8.00

Menta Branca

$8.00

Pernod

$8.00

Pimms

$8.00

Rothman & Winters Crème de Violette

$8.00

Rothman & Winters Peach

$8.00

St. Elisabeth Allspice

$8.00

St. Germain

$8.00

trader vic's macadamia

$8.00

tozai sake

$8.00

Velvet Falernum

$8.00

walcher ammaretto

$8.00

yellow chartreuse

$8.00

yuzu liqueur

$8.00

Cognac / Brandy

Bas Armagnac

$8.00

Capel Pisco

$7.00

Courvoisier

$8.00

Hennessey

$8.00

Remy Martin VS

$8.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

Scotch / Irish

*Ardbeg 10 yr

$14.00

Auchentoshaun 12 yr

$12.00

Bowmore Islay Malt 12 yr

$14.00

*Chivas 12 yr

$10.00

Chivas 18 yr

$16.00

Dalmore

$12.00

Dalwhinnie 15 yr Malt

$15.00

*Dewars White Label

$9.00

*Glenfidditch 15 yr

$15.00

Glenkinchie

$13.00

*Glenlivet 12 yr

$12.00

*Glenmorangie 10 yr

$12.00

Glenmorangie 12yr

$15.00

Glenmorangie La Santa

$15.00

Highland Park 12

$13.00

Highland Park 18

$21.00

Knappogue 12 yr

$15.00

Lagavulin Single Malt 16 yr

$18.00

*Lagavulin Single Malt 8 yr

$12.00

Laphroaig

$15.00

*Macallan 12 yr

$13.00

Macallan 18 yr

$18.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Oban 14

$15.00

*Powers Irish

$10.00

*Red Breast Irish Whiskey

$12.00

Springbank 10yr single malt

$12.00

Talisker

$12.00

Well Liquors

Vodka

$5.00

Tequila

$5.00

Scotch

$5.00

Whiskey

$5.00

Brandy

$5.00

Light Rum

$5.00

Dark Rum

$5.00

Rye

$5.00

Add-On Protein

Grilled Salmon

$14.00

Blackened Salmon

$14.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Blackened Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Blackened Shrimp

$9.00

Grilled Steak

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft cocktails and real food, from Scratch!

Website

Location

132 West Main Street, Norman, OK 73069

Directions

