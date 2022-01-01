Breakfast & Brunch
American
The Point Restaurant
128 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a waterfront restaurant on Lake Texoma specializing in good food, good views, and great service. Come dine with us on our outdoor patio overlooking Lake Texoma! All online orders are To-Go only. We do not allow online orders ahead of time for patio or inside dining.
Location
132 Grandpappy Drive, Denison, TX 75020
Gallery