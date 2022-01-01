Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Point Restaurant

128 Reviews

$$

132 Grandpappy Drive

Denison, TX 75020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Texas Philly
B.A.C. Jam

Starters

Boneless Ultimate Wings (6)

$14.95

Served plain or tossed in your choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce.

Chicken Nachos Supreme

$12.95

Tortilla Chips topped with melted cheese, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, & jalapeños.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$9.95

Free Refills. Add queso for $3.95

Combo Basket

Combo Basket

$15.95

Corn Nuggets

$10.95

Battered & fried sliced jalapeños & sweet onions.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.95

Thinly sliced & lightly battered.

Loaded Potato Wedges

$9.95

Seasoned & topped with cheese, bacon bits, and green onions.

PEEL-N-EAT (When Available)

PEEL-N-EAT (When Available)

$18.95Out of stock

Seasoned & boiled in Shiner Bock Beer. Served by the 1/2 lb.

Shrimp Jammers

$14.95

Sweet cream corn battered & fried.

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$9.95

Served with ranch & marinara.

Salads, Sandwiches, & Burgers

1/2 Pound Burger

1/2 Pound Burger

$14.95

A 1/2 lb. of lean ground beef served open faced on a toasted bun.

B.A.C. Jam

B.A.C. Jam

$13.95

Applewood smoked bacon, avacado, Swiss & American cheese. Served on toasted wheat bread with rasberry chipotle jam.

Big Ol' House Salad

Big Ol' House Salad

$10.95

A bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cheese, and house croutons.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.95

A bed of greens topped with ham, boiled egg, cheese, and house croutons

Chicken Philly

$15.95

Slow smoked brisket, chopped on a toasted bun.

Crispy Fried Chicken Salad

$13.95
Mermaid Salad

Mermaid Salad

$14.95
Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.95

A bed of greens topped grilled chicken, sliced avocado, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with our house salsa.

Texas Philly

Texas Philly

$15.95

Sliced, local, Prime Rib with Texas toothpicks, and provolone cheese on Texas toast.

The Club

The Club

$12.95

The classic served on Texas toast.

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$12.95

Smoked turkey, apple smoked bacon, & melted provolone cheese. Served on wheat bread with your choice of honey mustard or rasberry jam.

Entrees

All You Can Eat Catfish

All You Can Eat Catfish

$22.95

Cajun Catfish

$16.95

Blackened Chicken

$22.95
Chicken Bearnaise

Chicken Bearnaise

$24.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, crab meat, & a sliced mushroom mix. Topped with house bearnaise.

Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$22.95

Grilled chicken breast layered with fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms, & provolone cheese.

Country Style Chicken Fingers

Country Style Chicken Fingers

$16.95

Served up with cream gravy. Comes with 1 side.

Fried Catfish Dinner

Fried Catfish Dinner

$18.95

Catfish fillets battered and fried. Served with 2 hushpuppy sticks, potato wedges, and cole slaw

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$22.95

6 jumbo breaded shrimp, fried and served with 2 hushpuppy sticks, potato wedges, & cole slaw.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$19.95

Served on a bed of wild rice.

Norwegian Salmon Filet

Norwegian Salmon Filet

$24.95

Your choice of lemon or blackened.

Prime Rib (12 oz.)

Prime Rib (12 oz.)

$39.95

Locally owned & pastured raised. Available Friday & Saturday after 5pm. Cooked to your liking and served with 2 sides.

Red Snapper Bearnaise

Red Snapper Bearnaise

$28.95

A large red snapper filet layered with crab meat & sliced mushrooms. Topped with house bearnaise.

Rib Eye (12 oz.)

Rib Eye (12 oz.)

$39.95

Locally owned & pastured raised. Cooked to your liking and served with 2 sides.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$26.95

6 large shrimp sauteed in white win, with sliced mushrooms, fresh garlic & parmesan. Served on a bed of wild rice.

Southwest Smoking Chicken

Southwest Smoking Chicken

$22.95

Grilled chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, sliced avacado, pico de gallo, & melted monterey jack cheese. Topped with a roasted green chile.

Texas Chicken Fried Steak

Texas Chicken Fried Steak

$22.95

Hand battered beef cutlet, deep fried and served with cream gravy & Texas toast.

Tomahawk Porkchop

$32.95

(2) 4 oz. grilled beef tenderloin medallions topped with mushroom caps & house bearnaise.

Specials

Weekly Special (Prices subject to change)

$9.95

Ask us about our weekly special. You can find our special posted on our Facebook page every Thursday.

Soup of The Day

$3.95+

Sides

Baked Potato (When Available)

$2.95

Cole Slaw

$2.95

House Salad

$2.95

Potato Wedges

$2.95

Red Skin Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

$2.95

Side of Bearnaise Sauce

$1.95

Side of Gravy

$1.95

Veggie of The Day

$2.95

Wild Rice

$2.95

Grilled Onions

$2.95

BBQ By The Pound (When Available)

Loaf of Buns or Texas Toast

$5.95

A full loaf of buns or Texas toast for all your BBQ Sandwich needs.

Pulled Pork by The Pound

$7.95+Out of stock

Classic, tender pork. Pulled and ready to enjoy.

Sides by The Quart

$9.95

Beans, Potato Salad, or Cole Slaw.

Smoked Brisket by The Pound

$9.95+Out of stock

👈 [Market Price] Tender, juicy brisket. Slow smoked hickory and ready to enjoy.

Smoked Sausage by The Pound

$7.95+

Hickory smoked and slabbed with Big Ronnie's BBQ Sauce. Regular or Jalapeño Cheddar.

St. Louis Style Ribs by The Rack

$19.95Out of stock

A meaty, flavorful, full rack of ribs slathered in Big Ronnie's BBQ Sauce.

Dessert

Apple Pie

$7.95

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.95

Layered pound cake with fresh strawberries & whipped cream, drizzled with strawberry puree.

The Point Brownie

$7.95

You'll need an extra spoon.

Sodas/Juice

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Fanta Orange

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Tea/Coffee

Coffee

$2.95

Half & Half Tea

$2.95

Sweet

$2.95

Unsweet

$2.95

Water

Water

Water w/ lemon

Water no ice

KIDS

Kid's Chicken Strip Basket

$8.95

Kid's The Point Doggoner

$8.95

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kid's Burger

$8.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a waterfront restaurant on Lake Texoma specializing in good food, good views, and great service. Come dine with us on our outdoor patio overlooking Lake Texoma! All online orders are To-Go only. We do not allow online orders ahead of time for patio or inside dining.

Website

Location

132 Grandpappy Drive, Denison, TX 75020

Directions

Gallery
The Point Restaurant image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sliders
orange star5.0 • 34
507 W Main Street Denison, TX 75020
View restaurantnext
Hobo Joe's
orange starNo Reviews
301 N 1st Street Madill, OK 73446
View restaurantnext
Hobo Joe's - Denison
orange starNo Reviews
3023 Loy Lake Drive Denison, TX 75020
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denison

The Green Growler
orange star5.0 • 96
507 W Main Street Denison, TX 75020
View restaurantnext
Sliders
orange star5.0 • 34
507 W Main Street Denison, TX 75020
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denison
Sherman
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Durant
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Celina
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (38 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston