Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

Baja Cantina & Fiesta The Woodlands

24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160

THE WOODLANDS, TX 77380

Popular Items

Baja Fish Taco
Carne Asada Taco
Grilled Chicken Taco

Bites/Apps

Salsa Trio

$4.50

Roasted arbol red salsa, green jalapeno salsa, and roasted tomatillo with a basket full of crispy chips.

Baja Fiesta Board

$16.99

You don't need to choose - you get it all! Salsa trio (roasted arbol red salsa, green jalapeño salsa, and roasted tomatillo salsa), homemade guacamole, and creamy queso (plain or with chorizo) with fresh crispy chips.

Nacho Tower

$14.99

Layers upon layers of homemade chips, pinto beans, Pico de Gallo, melted nacho cheese, fresh jalapenos, and crema. Keep it vegetarian or choose chorizo or chicken.

Mini Tostadas(2 Pieces)

$11.50

Choose any two tostadas to try out...Ceviche, Chorizo, and Carnitas. Our ceviche includes fresh fish prepared traditional style with fresh lime juice, tomato, jalapeño, onion, and avocado. Our chorizo is paired with black beans, guacamole, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo topped with chili aioli. The carnitas are prepared with smashed pinto beans, avocado, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo and Jalapeño Ranch.

Flautas de la Casa

$9.99

Three (3) flautas with our house Pico de Gallo, guacamole, lettuce, and crema.. Your choice of cheese or chicken

Rosarito Tostada

$7.50

Seared Ahi Tuna on a crispy tortilla tostada with guacamole, mint pico de gallo, and smoked chili aioli. A house Favorite!!

Baja Wings

$13.99

A serving of eight (8) tender chicken wings tossed with our homemade Puerto Rican salsa with a side of jalapeño ranch.

Barrio Dog

$8.49

Mexican jumbo hot dog topped with grilled elote corn, Mexican cheese, and pico de gallo. A customer favorite!!

Emiliano Zapata Quesadilla

$8.25

Two of our incredible homemade tortillas with cheese topped with Mexican crema and pico de gallo. Option to add chicken, Steak or even our house made Carnitas

Birria Quesadilla (2 per order)

$13.50

Two homemade tortillas with cheese filled with tender beef cheek meat cooked in our rich adobo consommé .

Ceviche Bowl

$11.50

Basa white fish marinated in fresh lime juice, Pico de Gallo and avocado. Served with tostada and chips.

Ceviche Tostada (Large)

$6.25

Crunchy tostada topped with our fresh ceviche made with Basa white fish marinated in fresh lime juice topped with Pico de Gallo and avocado.

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Crispy house-fried chips with your choice of one of our fresh-made salsas: Roasted arbol red salsa, green jalapeno salsa, and roasted tomatillo

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Crispy house-fried chips with our creamy queso (add chorizo or steak too if you like!)

Chips & Guacamole

$7.00

Our fresh, house-made guacamole with crispy chips

Side Guacamole (no chips)

$5.00

Add our freshly made guac to anything else on the menu

Side Queso (no chips)

$4.50

Queso makes everything better so add it on!!

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95+

Baja Cobb

$6.00

Diablo Shrimp

$13.00

Flautas de la Casa (Copy)

$8.75

Three (3) flautas with our house Pico de Gallo, guacamole, lettuce, and crema.. Your choice of cheese or chicken

Crawfish Bowl & Chips

$10.00

Boneless Wings

$13.99

Fries

Regular Fries

$5.75

Our super crispy house fries

Cali Garlic Fries

$8.00

Crispy garlic fries tossed in our fresh garlic olive oil with a drizzle of garlic aioli and parmesan.

Truffle Fries

$10.99

Crispy fries tossed with truffle oil, black pepper, and Parmesan cheese with a drizzle of garlic aioli.

Cajun Fries

$8.00

Crispy fries tossed in Cajun seasoning.

Carne Asada Fries

$16.00

Loaded Carnitas Fries

$17.95

Salads/Ensaladas

Cantina Steak Salad

$19.50

Grilled skirt steak, fresh avocado, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens and queso fresco tossed with our homemade jalapeño ranch.

Mi Barrio Caesar

$9.75

Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled corn, radish, fresh jalapeño, queso fresco, and crispy tortilla strips tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing.

Salad Veracruzana

$16.50

Grilled shrimp, black beans, grilled corn, and pico de gallo served on a bed of mixed greens and tossed with our smoked lime vinaigrette.

Small Caesar Salad

$5.95

Small version of our Mi Barrio Caesar salad

Small Green Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.

Stuffed Avocado Salad

$16.50

Two avocado halves filled with your choice of grilled shrimp and a smoked chili aioli or house ceviche served on a bed of greens with cherry tomatoes.

Sides

Extra Side Regular Ranch

$0.95

Extra Side Jalapeños Fresh

$1.00

Extra Side Jalepeno Ranch

$1.00

Extra Side Mex Cheese

$0.85

Extra side Mozzarella Cheese

$0.85

Extra side Pickled Jalepenos

$1.00

Extra Side Pico

$0.85

Extra Side Tomatoes

$1.25

Extra Sour Cream

$1.00

Fresh fruit

$5.00

Side Pico

$0.75

Side Charro Beans

$3.00

Queso No Chips

$4.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Carnitas

$4.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Chorizo

$3.95

Side Elote Corn

$2.95

Side of our Elote corn thats roasted and taken off the cobb mixed with our house made smoked aioli and topped with mexican cheese and pico

Side Guacamole for chips(no chips)

$4.00

side guacamole(small)for taco

$1.85

This is a very small side House made Guacamole for a 1 or 2 tacos

Side Pinto Beans

$3.00

Side of our house made smashed vegetarian pinto beans

Side Rice

$3.00

side of our house made Mexican rice

Side Rice & Beans

$5.00

Choice of smashed black or pinto beans and our house made Mexican rice

Side Steak

$6.00

side of grilled skirt steak with grilled onions and cilantro

Side Tortilla (2)

$1.00

2 warm homemade tortillas

Side Tortilla (5)

$2.00

5 warm homemade tortillas

Small(taco size) Queso nacho cheese

$1.25

Sweet Treats

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

A classic Mexican vanilla cake soaked in tres leches (sweet condensed milk, evaporated milk, and half-and-half) and topped with whipped cream.

Peach /Plum Crisp

$8.00Out of stock

Mexican Bread Pudding

$7.50

Churro style bread pudding with cajeta (Mexican caramel) served with vanilla ice cream

Flan with Caramel

$7.50

Creamy Mexican flan with cajeta (Mexican caramel sauce) and whipped cream

Chocolate Flan

$7.00Out of stock

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$4.00

Birthday Bread Pudding

Side of ice cream

Fiesta Floats

$6.00

Flavored sodas served with vanilla ice cream

KICPOPS

$4.00Out of stock

Award-winning artisan ice pops in a variety of flavors.

KICPOPS Add to Drink

$3.00Out of stock

Add an artisan ice pop to any drink

Sweet Taco Berries N Cream With Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Baja Funnel

$8.00

Fried Bananas

$7.00

Churros

$8.00

Tequila Bites

$8.00

Tacos Plate

Taco Plate (2)

$15.99

Choice of any 2 tacos with a side of mexican rice and house made smashed beans.

Taco Plate (3)

$18.99

Choice of any 3 tacos with a side of mexican rice and house made smashed beans.

Taco Plate Veggie (2)

$12.50

Choice of two vegetarian tacos with a side of mexican rice and house made smashed beans.

Baja Smoked Taco Platter (2)

$15.50

Tacos/Fiesta

Baja Fish Taco

$5.99

Panko crusted Basa Fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and homemade jalapeño ranch.

Taco Veracruz

$5.95

Chilli grilled Basa fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade smoked aioli.

Carne Asada Taco

$6.95

Grilled grilled skirt steak topped with sauteed onion, cilantro and your choice of homemade jalapeño green salsa or roasted chili arbol red salsa.

Barbacoa Taco

$6.95

Traditional beef cheek braised to perfection and topped with onion, cilantro, and our homemade jalapeño green salsa.

Rosarito Shrimp Taco

$6.99

Your choice of grilled or fried jumbo shrimp topped with elote corn salsa, smoked aioli, pico de gallo and mexican cheese.

Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.50

Grilled chicken breast, sauteed onions, and cilantro with your choice of roasted jalapeño green or roasted chili arbol red salsa.

Carnitas Taco

$5.50

House carnitas Michoacán style topped with avocado sauce, cilantro, and pickled red onion.

Birria Taco

$7.25

A classic Beef Cheek Taco slow cooked in a rich mild red chili broth. Served with consommé on side onion and cilantro

Chorizo Taco

$6.25

Chorizo sausage topped with onion and cilantro

Maui Wowie Taco

$6.95

Sashimi grade ahi tuna topped with chunky avocado, mango tropical salsa, green onions and miso sauce.

Korean Beef Taco

$6.95

Marinated and grilled beef topped with homemade kimchi, Gochujang BBQ sauce, smoked aioli, and cilantro garnish.

Fried Avocado Taco

$5.95

Perfect fried avocado with smoked aioli cole slaw and fresh pico de gallo.

Vegetarian Taco

$3.00

We have many choices for vegetarian tacos, This veggie taco comes with beans ,cheese ,pico de gallo ,avocado and lettuce There is also a fried avocado taco on the menu.

Baja crawfish etoufee taco

$5.99

Surf n Turf

$7.00

Filet mignon taco

$6.95

Tortas

Cubana w/ Mex Twist

$13.75

Pork filet Milanese, Texas smoked sausage, cured ham, grilled Mexican cheese, avocado, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, mayo and yellow mustard served on our fresh Torta Bolillo roll.

Torta de Carnitas

$13.75

Michoacán style carnitas sautéed with onion, tomato, jalapeno, and smashed pinto beans. Topped with creamy avocado sauce and red pickled onions and served on a Torta Bolillo roll.

Beef Fajita Torta

$14.50

Grilled marinated skirt steak, sautéed onions, melted Oaxacan cheese, mayo, tomato, lettuce, avocado, and jalapeño served on a Torta Bolillo roll.

Kids menu

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Our Mexican hot dog served with fries

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Crispy, juicy chicken strips served with fries

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Tasty beans and lots of cheese wrapped in tortilla

Kids Quesadillas

$6.00

Two of our homemade flour tortillas with cheese and the option to add chicken

Kids Side Pinto Beans

$2.00

Side of pinto beans

Kids Side Mexican Rice

$2.00

Side of mexican rice

Kids Pina Colada Soda

$3.00

Kids pina colada soda

Kids Strawberry Crush Soda

$3.00

Kids strawberry daiquiri soda

Kids Root Beer Float

$6.00

Kids root beer float

Kids Bacon and Egg Taco

$4.50

Bacon and egg taco with cheese and a side of breakfast potatoes

Kids Mickey Mouse Pancake

$6.00

Served with whipped cream and syrup

Kids Brunch Breakfast Pancake for Two

$13.50

Two Micky Mouse pancakes with syrup and whipped cream along with two egg, bacon, and cheese tacos. Served with fruit and bacon.

Baja Fuego

Baja Fuego (1)

$25.00

Baja Fuego (2)

$39.99

Baja Fuego Del Mar (1)

$25.00

Baja Fuego Del Mar (2)

$50.00

Beers

B52 Cerveza Pint

$8.00

Fat Tire Amber Pint

$8.00

Dos XX Pint

$8.00

Hopadillo Pint

$8.00

Cali Squeeze Pint

$8.00

Crawford Bock Pint

$8.00

Landshark Pint

$8.00

Michelob Ultra Pint

$8.00

Budlight Pint

$8.00

Blue Moon Pint

$8.00Out of stock

Modelo Esp Pint

$8.00

Stella Artois Pint

$8.00

Sam Adams Pint

$8.00Out of stock

Pacifico Pint

$8.00

Fat Tire Amber 22 oz.

$12.00

Dos XX 22 Oz

$12.00

Hopadillo 22 Oz

$12.00

Cali Squeeze 22oz

$12.00

B52 Cerveza 22oz

$12.00

Crawford Bock 22oz

$12.00

Landshark Lager 22oz

$12.00

Michelob Ultra 22oz

$12.00

Budlight 22oz

$12.00

Blue Moon 22oz

$12.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial 22oz

$12.00

Pacifico 22oz

$12.00

Sam Adams 22oz

$12.00Out of stock

Stella Artois 22oz

$12.00

White Claw Pineapple

$5.75

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.75

White Claw Mango

$5.75

Celius white Belgium

$7.00

Karbach ranch water

$6.00

Truly berry

$5.00

Truly marg

$5.00

Mango cart

$6.00

B52 cerveza

$6.00

Coors banquet

$1.50

Dos XX Flavored Can

$5.00

Voodo

$6.00

Corona BTL

$6.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Coors Lite BTL

$5.00

Sol BTL

$6.00

Dox XX BTL

$6.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$5.00

Miller Lite BTL

$5.00

Modelo Negra BTL

$6.00

Shiner Bock BTL

$5.00

Bohemia BTL

$6.00

Modelo Especial BTL

$6.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Coronita BTL

$4.00

Corona Premier BTL

$8.00

Crawford Bock BTL

$5.00

Stella Artois BTL

$8.00

Budweiser BTL

$5.00

Pacifico BTL

$7.00

Victoria BTL

$7.00

Dos XX Bucket (6)

$30.00

Corona Extra Bucket (6)

$30.00

Bud Light Bucket (6)

$25.00

Coors Lite Bucket (6)

$25.00

Sol Bucket (6)

$30.00

Michelob Ultra Bucket (6)

$25.00

Miller Lite Bucket (6)

$25.00

Modelo Negra (6)

$30.00

Shiner Bock Bucket (6)

$25.00

Bohemia Bucket (6)

$30.00

Modelo Especial Bucket (6)

$30.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Bucket (6)

$35.00

Coronita Bucket (6)

$20.00

Corona Premier Bucket (6)

$40.00

Crawford Bock Bucket (6)

$25.00

Stella Artois Bucket (6)

$40.00

Budweiser Bucket (6)

$25.00

Margaritas

Baja Margarita

$7.00

Campo Bravo Tequila, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar blended. Flavor option (+$2) include: Hibiscus, Mango Chamoy, Strawberry, Peach, and Blackberry.

Hibiscus Margarita

$8.00

Cantina Margarita

$10.00

Mi Campo Tequila, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar served tall on the rocks with a float of Grand Gala Liquor Flavor option (+$2) include: Hibiscus, Mango Chamoy, Strawberry, Peach, and Blackberry.

Fiesta Top Shelf Margarita

$15.00

Herradura Reposado Tequila, fresh lime juice, splash of fresh orange juice and a float of Grand Marnier. Flavor option (+$2) include: Hibiscus, Mango Chamoy, Strawberry, Peach, and Blackberry.

Mezcal (Smokey) Margarita

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar served on the rocks with a Tajin chili rim.

Prima Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar served on the rocks with a Tajin chili rim.

Spicy Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita

$12.00

Herradura Reposado Tequila, spicy jalapeño syrup, fresh pineapple juice, orange liquor, fresh lime juice, and cilantro leaves shaken and served on the rocks.

El Jefe Premium Margarita

$35.00

Don Julio 1942 Silver tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar topped with Grand Marnier.

Bubbles and Berries

$6.00

Our house frozen Margareta with raspberry puree with a float of champagne and Chambord liquor topped with freeze dried raspberries.

Organic Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Dulce Vida Silver Tequila, fresh lime juice and agave nectar. Add any flavor! Options for Repo, Anjeo, or Blanco too!

Whiskey Rita

$12.00

Beerrita

$18.00

Margarita Gallon

$58.00

Mexican Candy Margarita

$12.00

Margarita Flight (3)

$14.00

Margarita Flight (4)

$18.00

22 oz Marg (Frozen)

$15.00

Beerrita

$18.00

Corona rita

$15.00

Mangonada

$11.00

Guava Margarita

$12.00

Wine Vino

19 Crimes Pinot Noir GLS

$14.00

19 Crimes Cab Sauvignon GLS

$8.00

Novecento Malbec GLS

$8.00

Sangria

$8.50

Benton Pinot Noir BTL

$55.00

Drumheller Cab BTL

$25.00

Joel Gott Cab BTL

$38.00

Novecento Malbec BTL

$19.99

Prisoner Cab BTL

$138.00

Velvet Devil Merlot BTL

$25.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

Novecento Chardonnay GLS

$6.75

KJ Chardonnay GLS

$9.50

Beppe Gold Moscato GLS

$8.00

19 Crimes Sauvignon Block GLS

$8.50

Cupcake Prosecco GLS

$8.00

19 Crimes Cardonnay

$8.00

Kim C Sauv Blanc BTL

$39.00

Novecent Chard BTL

$19.99

Bette Moscato BTL

$28.00

Moscato BTL

$28.00

Rombuaer Chard BTL

$95.00

Sonoma Cut Chard BTL

$45.00

Hess Chard BTL

$35.00

Nica Grigio BTL

$22.00

Mimosa GLS

$7.00

Mimosa Carafe

$18.00Out of stock

Beppe Moscato

$8.50

Novecento Champ GLS

$7.00

Zonin Prosecco Split GLS

$8.50

Nicolas Feuillatte Champ BTL

$45.00

Novecento Champ BTL

$19.99

Cupcake Prosecco BTL

$30.00

Zonin Prosecco Split BTL

$8.75

Coronita

Coronita Bucket (6)

$20.00

Coronita Single

$4.00

Bottled Beverages

Plain Water Plastic

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Monster

$4.50Out of stock

Mexican Coke (BTL)

$4.00

Mexican Diet Coke Baby

$2.95

Fresca Lrg

$4.95

All Sodas (BTL)

$3.50

Acqua Panna

$4.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Fountain Soda

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Roy Rogers

$3.25

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Agua Fresca

$4.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Peach Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Juices

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Bloody Mary mix (tomato)

$4.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Cranberry

$2.75

Brunch

Tres Leches Pancakes

$12.00

Fluffy pancakes drenched in a sweet milk mixture and served with Cajeta (Mexican caramel) Topped with fresh fruit

Brioche Stuffed French Toast

$15.99

Your favorite French toast stuffed with mascarpone cheese and strawberry compote, and served with syrup

Chorizo Benedict

$13.99

Chorizo and eggs benedict served on brioche toast with House made jalapeño hollandaise sauce and side of breakfast potatoes

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$10.00

A selection of fresh fruits served with strawberry crème fraiche.

Volacano Chilaquiles

$11.99

Traditional style crispy tortillas tossed in your choice of homemade guajillo red salsa or jalapeno green salsa topped with pico de gallo, Mexican cheese, crema and two eggs any style. Momas Favorite!!!

Side Plain Pancake(1)

$2.95

1 Side Tres Leches Pancake

$3.50

For 2 (probably 3) Kids

$13.50

Kid's Taco

$4.50

Kids Certain Famous Mouse Pancake (1)

$6.00

Breakfast Tacos

Roasted Tomatillo, Chorizo, and Potato

$3.99

Scrambled eggs with chorizo and potatoes mixed with our homemade roasted tomatillo sauce and topped with Mexican cheese.

Bandera Taco

$3.99

Scrambled eggs mixed with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños topped with chipotle aioli and Mexican cheese.

Machaca Taco

$4.99

House made Carnitas, onions, jalapeño and tomatoes on top of scrambled eggs with an avocado sauce and picked red onions.

Huevo con Chorizo Taco

$3.99

Scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo, Mexican cheese, and your choice of our house roasted arbol red salsa or green jalapeño salsa. Choice of soy chorizo or regular chorizo.

Bacon and Egg Taco

$3.99

Scrambled eggs mixed with our hickory smoked bacon topped with Chipotle Aioli, pico de gallo, and Mexican cheese.

Breakfast Burritos

Cali Baja Burrito

$8.99

Two eggs scrambled with crispy french fries, pinto beans, guacamole, cheese, and homemade green salsa topped with Mexican crema.

Mexican Egg Burrito

$8.99

Two Scrambled eggs, pinto beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, chipotle aioli, and Mexican cheese.

Chorizo and Potato Burrito

$8.99

Mix of scrambled eggs with chorizo and potato topped with our homemade roasted tomatillo sauce and Mexican cheese. Choice of soy chorizo or regular chorizo.

Breakfast Tortas

Machaca Torta

$9.50

Carnitas Michoacán style with onion, tomato, jalapeño peppers and scrambled eggs topped with our creamy avocado sauce and pickled red onion.

Chorizo Sandwich

$9.50

Eggs any style with chorizo, pico de gallo, homemade aioli served on a pretzel bun.

Potato, Chorizo, & Egg Torta

$9.50

NEED DESCRIPTION - WRONG ON OUR MENU

Cali Baja Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Eggs any style with bacon, Mexican cheese, lettuce, tomato, homemade aioli sauce served on a pretzel bun.

Breakfast Sides

Cup of Fruit

$4.00

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side 1 Egg

$2.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side 3 pieces Hickory smoked bacon

Side Chorizo

$4.00

side of crumbled Mexican chorizo sausage

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

side of breakfast potatoes with peppers and onions

Brunch Specials

Carnitas Benedict Spec

$14.95Out of stock

French Toast Shots

$10.00

Birria Bowl (lrg)

$12.00

Birria Tacos(2)

$12.75

All American Breakfast

$9.95

3 Eggs any style, 3 pieces of bacon, with potatoes and toast

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Mole PLATE Spec

$12.95Out of stock

Mole Chicken TACO

$5.75Out of stock

Filet Benedict Special

$18.95Out of stock

Pozole Bowl (lrg)

$12.00Out of stock

Bloody Maria Chipotle Teq.

$8.00Out of stock

Lengua Taco

$5.50Out of stock

Homemade Tamales(2 per order)

$7.00Out of stock

Brunch Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Pozole Bowl (small)

$8.95Out of stock

Chipotle Steak Benedict

$15.95

Steak Benedict Special

$15.95Out of stock

Steak & Eggs Special

$15.00Out of stock

Breakfast Enchilada Mole

$10.50Out of stock

Korean Pork belly Benedict Spec

$14.95Out of stock

Filet Mignot Fajitas (1)

$24.00

Filet Mignot Fajitas (2)

$46.00

Mama's Egg Benedict

$18.99

Baja Chicken Cone

$14.99

Lunch Tacos

Baja Fish Taco

$5.99

Panko crusted Basa Fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and homemade jalapeño ranch.

Taco Veracruz

$5.95

Chilli grilled Basa fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade smoked aioli.

Carne Asada Taco

$6.95

Grilled grilled skirt steak topped with sauteed onion, cilantro and your choice of homemade jalapeño green salsa or roasted chili arbol red salsa.

Barbacoa Taco

$6.95

Traditional beef cheek braised to perfection and topped with onion, cilantro, and our homemade jalapeño green salsa.

Rosarito Shrimp Taco

$6.99

Your choice of grilled or fried jumbo shrimp topped with elote corn salsa, smoked aioli, pico de gallo and mexican cheese.

Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.50

Grilled chicken breast, sauteed onions, and cilantro with your choice of roasted jalapeño green or roasted chili arbol red salsa.

Carnitas Taco

$5.50

House carnitas Michoacán style topped with avocado sauce, cilantro, and pickled red onion.

Vegetarian Taco

$3.00

We have many choices for vegetarian tacos, This veggie taco comes with beans ,cheese ,pico de gallo ,avocado and lettuce There is also a fried avocado taco on the menu.

Taco Plate(2)

$10.00

Make any 2 tacos a plate with rice and beans

Taco Plate Veggie(2)

$10.50

Vegetarian Taco Plate(2)

Brunch Drinks

$15 Bottle Mimosa Service

$15.00

Tropical Mimosa

$6.00

Martini Ross BTLE

$25.00

$5 Mimosa

$5.00

Baja Mary

$11.00

Baja Maria

$11.00

Baja Bull

$11.00

Baja Sunset

$11.00

Baja Sunrise

$11.00

Baja Ranch Water

$11.00

Baja Michelada

$12.00

Baja Green Tea

$10.00

Spiked Coffee

$12.00

$50 Bottle Service Cantina Size

$50.00

Pups

Bow Wow! Grilled steak (DOG Menu)

$14.00

Mouth-watering grilled skirt steak

Chicken & Egg Scramble (DOG menu)

$6.00

Tender, boneless chicken mixed with two plain scrambled eggs

The Good Dog (Chicken/Carrots)

$8.00

Grilled chicken breast with crunchy, raw carrots

The Scooby Dog (hot Dog)

$5.00

Grilled beef hot dog served with our without a bun

Group/Family Packs

Cantina Pack

$35.00

Tacos for four (4) with your choice of protein and sides of rice, beans, lettuce, onion, cheese, and corn tortillas. Includes chips and salsa for your group too! Add on options include guacamole, poblano queso and even margaritas!

Fiesta Pack

$50.00

Fajita steak and shrimp with sauteed peppers and onions served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, cilantro, and warm corn tortillas. Includes chips and two salsas too! Add on options include guacamole, poblano queso and even margaritas!

Deluxe Pack

$97.00

Our Fiesta Pack PLUS four (4) Margaritas and four (4) desserts - everything you need to take the fiesta with you! Check out the add on options if you want guacamole or our poblano queso!

Pack Add On Guacamole

$6.00

8 ounces of our fresh, homemade guacamole to go with your group/family pack

Pack Add On Queso

$6.00

8 ounces of our creamy poblano queso to go with your group/family pack

Pack Add On Margarita Pint

$8.00

Our popular margarita - the perfect compliment to your group/family pack meal!

Pack Add 1/2 Gallon Margarita

$28.00

Pack Add 1 Gallon Margarita

$50.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

We're passionate about bringing authentic Mexican food with a Latin and/or SoCal flare to The Woodlands along with a hip, inviting environment to hang and connect with family, friends, and colleagues!  Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS, TX 77380

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

