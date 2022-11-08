- Home
Baja Cantina & Fiesta The Woodlands
24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160
THE WOODLANDS, TX 77380
Popular Items
Bites/Apps
Salsa Trio
Roasted arbol red salsa, green jalapeno salsa, and roasted tomatillo with a basket full of crispy chips.
Baja Fiesta Board
You don't need to choose - you get it all! Salsa trio (roasted arbol red salsa, green jalapeño salsa, and roasted tomatillo salsa), homemade guacamole, and creamy queso (plain or with chorizo) with fresh crispy chips.
Nacho Tower
Layers upon layers of homemade chips, pinto beans, Pico de Gallo, melted nacho cheese, fresh jalapenos, and crema. Keep it vegetarian or choose chorizo or chicken.
Mini Tostadas(2 Pieces)
Choose any two tostadas to try out...Ceviche, Chorizo, and Carnitas. Our ceviche includes fresh fish prepared traditional style with fresh lime juice, tomato, jalapeño, onion, and avocado. Our chorizo is paired with black beans, guacamole, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo topped with chili aioli. The carnitas are prepared with smashed pinto beans, avocado, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo and Jalapeño Ranch.
Flautas de la Casa
Three (3) flautas with our house Pico de Gallo, guacamole, lettuce, and crema.. Your choice of cheese or chicken
Rosarito Tostada
Seared Ahi Tuna on a crispy tortilla tostada with guacamole, mint pico de gallo, and smoked chili aioli. A house Favorite!!
Baja Wings
A serving of eight (8) tender chicken wings tossed with our homemade Puerto Rican salsa with a side of jalapeño ranch.
Barrio Dog
Mexican jumbo hot dog topped with grilled elote corn, Mexican cheese, and pico de gallo. A customer favorite!!
Emiliano Zapata Quesadilla
Two of our incredible homemade tortillas with cheese topped with Mexican crema and pico de gallo. Option to add chicken, Steak or even our house made Carnitas
Birria Quesadilla (2 per order)
Two homemade tortillas with cheese filled with tender beef cheek meat cooked in our rich adobo consommé .
Ceviche Bowl
Basa white fish marinated in fresh lime juice, Pico de Gallo and avocado. Served with tostada and chips.
Ceviche Tostada (Large)
Crunchy tostada topped with our fresh ceviche made with Basa white fish marinated in fresh lime juice topped with Pico de Gallo and avocado.
Chips & Salsa
Crispy house-fried chips with your choice of one of our fresh-made salsas: Roasted arbol red salsa, green jalapeno salsa, and roasted tomatillo
Chips & Queso
Crispy house-fried chips with our creamy queso (add chorizo or steak too if you like!)
Chips & Guacamole
Our fresh, house-made guacamole with crispy chips
Side Guacamole (no chips)
Add our freshly made guac to anything else on the menu
Side Queso (no chips)
Queso makes everything better so add it on!!
Shrimp Cocktail
Baja Cobb
Diablo Shrimp
Crawfish Bowl & Chips
Boneless Wings
Fries
Regular Fries
Our super crispy house fries
Cali Garlic Fries
Crispy garlic fries tossed in our fresh garlic olive oil with a drizzle of garlic aioli and parmesan.
Truffle Fries
Crispy fries tossed with truffle oil, black pepper, and Parmesan cheese with a drizzle of garlic aioli.
Cajun Fries
Crispy fries tossed in Cajun seasoning.
Carne Asada Fries
Loaded Carnitas Fries
Salads/Ensaladas
Cantina Steak Salad
Grilled skirt steak, fresh avocado, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens and queso fresco tossed with our homemade jalapeño ranch.
Mi Barrio Caesar
Fresh romaine lettuce, grilled corn, radish, fresh jalapeño, queso fresco, and crispy tortilla strips tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing.
Salad Veracruzana
Grilled shrimp, black beans, grilled corn, and pico de gallo served on a bed of mixed greens and tossed with our smoked lime vinaigrette.
Small Caesar Salad
Small version of our Mi Barrio Caesar salad
Small Green Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.
Stuffed Avocado Salad
Two avocado halves filled with your choice of grilled shrimp and a smoked chili aioli or house ceviche served on a bed of greens with cherry tomatoes.
Sides
Extra Side Regular Ranch
Extra Side Jalapeños Fresh
Extra Side Jalepeno Ranch
Extra Side Mex Cheese
Extra side Mozzarella Cheese
Extra side Pickled Jalepenos
Extra Side Pico
Extra Side Tomatoes
Extra Sour Cream
Fresh fruit
Side Pico
Side Charro Beans
Queso No Chips
Side Avocado
Side Black Beans
Side Carnitas
Side Chicken
Side Chorizo
Side Elote Corn
Side of our Elote corn thats roasted and taken off the cobb mixed with our house made smoked aioli and topped with mexican cheese and pico
Side Guacamole for chips(no chips)
side guacamole(small)for taco
This is a very small side House made Guacamole for a 1 or 2 tacos
Side Pinto Beans
Side of our house made smashed vegetarian pinto beans
Side Rice
side of our house made Mexican rice
Side Rice & Beans
Choice of smashed black or pinto beans and our house made Mexican rice
Side Steak
side of grilled skirt steak with grilled onions and cilantro
Side Tortilla (2)
2 warm homemade tortillas
Side Tortilla (5)
5 warm homemade tortillas
Small(taco size) Queso nacho cheese
Sweet Treats
Tres Leches Cake
A classic Mexican vanilla cake soaked in tres leches (sweet condensed milk, evaporated milk, and half-and-half) and topped with whipped cream.
Peach /Plum Crisp
Mexican Bread Pudding
Churro style bread pudding with cajeta (Mexican caramel) served with vanilla ice cream
Flan with Caramel
Creamy Mexican flan with cajeta (Mexican caramel sauce) and whipped cream
Chocolate Flan
2 Scoops Ice Cream
Birthday Bread Pudding
Side of ice cream
Fiesta Floats
Flavored sodas served with vanilla ice cream
KICPOPS
Award-winning artisan ice pops in a variety of flavors.
KICPOPS Add to Drink
Add an artisan ice pop to any drink
Sweet Taco Berries N Cream With Ice Cream
Baja Funnel
Fried Bananas
Churros
Tequila Bites
Tacos Plate
Taco Plate (2)
Choice of any 2 tacos with a side of mexican rice and house made smashed beans.
Taco Plate (3)
Choice of any 3 tacos with a side of mexican rice and house made smashed beans.
Taco Plate Veggie (2)
Choice of two vegetarian tacos with a side of mexican rice and house made smashed beans.
Baja Smoked Taco Platter (2)
Tacos/Fiesta
Baja Fish Taco
Panko crusted Basa Fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and homemade jalapeño ranch.
Taco Veracruz
Chilli grilled Basa fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade smoked aioli.
Carne Asada Taco
Grilled grilled skirt steak topped with sauteed onion, cilantro and your choice of homemade jalapeño green salsa or roasted chili arbol red salsa.
Barbacoa Taco
Traditional beef cheek braised to perfection and topped with onion, cilantro, and our homemade jalapeño green salsa.
Rosarito Shrimp Taco
Your choice of grilled or fried jumbo shrimp topped with elote corn salsa, smoked aioli, pico de gallo and mexican cheese.
Grilled Chicken Taco
Grilled chicken breast, sauteed onions, and cilantro with your choice of roasted jalapeño green or roasted chili arbol red salsa.
Carnitas Taco
House carnitas Michoacán style topped with avocado sauce, cilantro, and pickled red onion.
Birria Taco
A classic Beef Cheek Taco slow cooked in a rich mild red chili broth. Served with consommé on side onion and cilantro
Chorizo Taco
Chorizo sausage topped with onion and cilantro
Maui Wowie Taco
Sashimi grade ahi tuna topped with chunky avocado, mango tropical salsa, green onions and miso sauce.
Korean Beef Taco
Marinated and grilled beef topped with homemade kimchi, Gochujang BBQ sauce, smoked aioli, and cilantro garnish.
Fried Avocado Taco
Perfect fried avocado with smoked aioli cole slaw and fresh pico de gallo.
Vegetarian Taco
We have many choices for vegetarian tacos, This veggie taco comes with beans ,cheese ,pico de gallo ,avocado and lettuce There is also a fried avocado taco on the menu.
Baja crawfish etoufee taco
Surf n Turf
Filet mignon taco
Tortas
Cubana w/ Mex Twist
Pork filet Milanese, Texas smoked sausage, cured ham, grilled Mexican cheese, avocado, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, mayo and yellow mustard served on our fresh Torta Bolillo roll.
Torta de Carnitas
Michoacán style carnitas sautéed with onion, tomato, jalapeno, and smashed pinto beans. Topped with creamy avocado sauce and red pickled onions and served on a Torta Bolillo roll.
Beef Fajita Torta
Grilled marinated skirt steak, sautéed onions, melted Oaxacan cheese, mayo, tomato, lettuce, avocado, and jalapeño served on a Torta Bolillo roll.
Kids menu
Kids Hot Dog
Our Mexican hot dog served with fries
Kids Chicken Strips
Crispy, juicy chicken strips served with fries
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito
Tasty beans and lots of cheese wrapped in tortilla
Kids Quesadillas
Two of our homemade flour tortillas with cheese and the option to add chicken
Kids Side Pinto Beans
Side of pinto beans
Kids Side Mexican Rice
Side of mexican rice
Kids Pina Colada Soda
Kids pina colada soda
Kids Strawberry Crush Soda
Kids strawberry daiquiri soda
Kids Root Beer Float
Kids root beer float
Kids Bacon and Egg Taco
Bacon and egg taco with cheese and a side of breakfast potatoes
Kids Mickey Mouse Pancake
Served with whipped cream and syrup
Kids Brunch Breakfast Pancake for Two
Two Micky Mouse pancakes with syrup and whipped cream along with two egg, bacon, and cheese tacos. Served with fruit and bacon.
Baja Fuego
Beers
B52 Cerveza Pint
Fat Tire Amber Pint
Dos XX Pint
Hopadillo Pint
Cali Squeeze Pint
Crawford Bock Pint
Landshark Pint
Michelob Ultra Pint
Budlight Pint
Blue Moon Pint
Modelo Esp Pint
Stella Artois Pint
Sam Adams Pint
Pacifico Pint
Fat Tire Amber 22 oz.
Dos XX 22 Oz
Hopadillo 22 Oz
Cali Squeeze 22oz
B52 Cerveza 22oz
Crawford Bock 22oz
Landshark Lager 22oz
Michelob Ultra 22oz
Budlight 22oz
Blue Moon 22oz
Modelo Especial 22oz
Pacifico 22oz
Sam Adams 22oz
Stella Artois 22oz
White Claw Pineapple
White Claw Grapefruit
White Claw Mango
Celius white Belgium
Karbach ranch water
Truly berry
Truly marg
Mango cart
B52 cerveza
Coors banquet
Dos XX Flavored Can
Voodo
Corona BTL
Bud Light BTL
Coors Lite BTL
Sol BTL
Dox XX BTL
Michelob Ultra BTL
Miller Lite BTL
Modelo Negra BTL
Shiner Bock BTL
Bohemia BTL
Modelo Especial BTL
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
Coronita BTL
Corona Premier BTL
Crawford Bock BTL
Stella Artois BTL
Budweiser BTL
Pacifico BTL
Victoria BTL
Dos XX Bucket (6)
Corona Extra Bucket (6)
Bud Light Bucket (6)
Coors Lite Bucket (6)
Sol Bucket (6)
Michelob Ultra Bucket (6)
Miller Lite Bucket (6)
Modelo Negra (6)
Shiner Bock Bucket (6)
Bohemia Bucket (6)
Modelo Especial Bucket (6)
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Bucket (6)
Coronita Bucket (6)
Corona Premier Bucket (6)
Crawford Bock Bucket (6)
Stella Artois Bucket (6)
Budweiser Bucket (6)
Margaritas
Baja Margarita
Campo Bravo Tequila, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar blended. Flavor option (+$2) include: Hibiscus, Mango Chamoy, Strawberry, Peach, and Blackberry.
Hibiscus Margarita
Cantina Margarita
Mi Campo Tequila, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar served tall on the rocks with a float of Grand Gala Liquor Flavor option (+$2) include: Hibiscus, Mango Chamoy, Strawberry, Peach, and Blackberry.
Fiesta Top Shelf Margarita
Herradura Reposado Tequila, fresh lime juice, splash of fresh orange juice and a float of Grand Marnier. Flavor option (+$2) include: Hibiscus, Mango Chamoy, Strawberry, Peach, and Blackberry.
Mezcal (Smokey) Margarita
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar served on the rocks with a Tajin chili rim.
Prima Spicy Margarita
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar served on the rocks with a Tajin chili rim.
Spicy Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita
Herradura Reposado Tequila, spicy jalapeño syrup, fresh pineapple juice, orange liquor, fresh lime juice, and cilantro leaves shaken and served on the rocks.
El Jefe Premium Margarita
Don Julio 1942 Silver tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar topped with Grand Marnier.
Bubbles and Berries
Our house frozen Margareta with raspberry puree with a float of champagne and Chambord liquor topped with freeze dried raspberries.
Organic Skinny Margarita
Dulce Vida Silver Tequila, fresh lime juice and agave nectar. Add any flavor! Options for Repo, Anjeo, or Blanco too!
Whiskey Rita
Beerrita
Margarita Gallon
Mexican Candy Margarita
Margarita Flight (3)
Margarita Flight (4)
22 oz Marg (Frozen)
Beerrita
Corona rita
Mangonada
Guava Margarita
Wine Vino
19 Crimes Pinot Noir GLS
19 Crimes Cab Sauvignon GLS
Novecento Malbec GLS
Sangria
Benton Pinot Noir BTL
Drumheller Cab BTL
Joel Gott Cab BTL
Novecento Malbec BTL
Prisoner Cab BTL
Velvet Devil Merlot BTL
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio GLS
Novecento Chardonnay GLS
KJ Chardonnay GLS
Beppe Gold Moscato GLS
19 Crimes Sauvignon Block GLS
Cupcake Prosecco GLS
19 Crimes Cardonnay
Kim C Sauv Blanc BTL
Novecent Chard BTL
Bette Moscato BTL
Moscato BTL
Rombuaer Chard BTL
Sonoma Cut Chard BTL
Hess Chard BTL
Nica Grigio BTL
Mimosa GLS
Mimosa Carafe
Beppe Moscato
Novecento Champ GLS
Zonin Prosecco Split GLS
Nicolas Feuillatte Champ BTL
Novecento Champ BTL
Cupcake Prosecco BTL
Zonin Prosecco Split BTL
Bottled Beverages
Fountain Soda
Virgin Drinks
Beverages
Juices
Brunch
Tres Leches Pancakes
Fluffy pancakes drenched in a sweet milk mixture and served with Cajeta (Mexican caramel) Topped with fresh fruit
Brioche Stuffed French Toast
Your favorite French toast stuffed with mascarpone cheese and strawberry compote, and served with syrup
Chorizo Benedict
Chorizo and eggs benedict served on brioche toast with House made jalapeño hollandaise sauce and side of breakfast potatoes
Fresh Fruit Bowl
A selection of fresh fruits served with strawberry crème fraiche.
Volacano Chilaquiles
Traditional style crispy tortillas tossed in your choice of homemade guajillo red salsa or jalapeno green salsa topped with pico de gallo, Mexican cheese, crema and two eggs any style. Momas Favorite!!!
Side Plain Pancake(1)
1 Side Tres Leches Pancake
For 2 (probably 3) Kids
Kid's Taco
Kids Certain Famous Mouse Pancake (1)
Breakfast Tacos
Roasted Tomatillo, Chorizo, and Potato
Scrambled eggs with chorizo and potatoes mixed with our homemade roasted tomatillo sauce and topped with Mexican cheese.
Bandera Taco
Scrambled eggs mixed with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños topped with chipotle aioli and Mexican cheese.
Machaca Taco
House made Carnitas, onions, jalapeño and tomatoes on top of scrambled eggs with an avocado sauce and picked red onions.
Huevo con Chorizo Taco
Scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo, Mexican cheese, and your choice of our house roasted arbol red salsa or green jalapeño salsa. Choice of soy chorizo or regular chorizo.
Bacon and Egg Taco
Scrambled eggs mixed with our hickory smoked bacon topped with Chipotle Aioli, pico de gallo, and Mexican cheese.
Breakfast Burritos
Cali Baja Burrito
Two eggs scrambled with crispy french fries, pinto beans, guacamole, cheese, and homemade green salsa topped with Mexican crema.
Mexican Egg Burrito
Two Scrambled eggs, pinto beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, chipotle aioli, and Mexican cheese.
Chorizo and Potato Burrito
Mix of scrambled eggs with chorizo and potato topped with our homemade roasted tomatillo sauce and Mexican cheese. Choice of soy chorizo or regular chorizo.
Breakfast Tortas
Machaca Torta
Carnitas Michoacán style with onion, tomato, jalapeño peppers and scrambled eggs topped with our creamy avocado sauce and pickled red onion.
Chorizo Sandwich
Eggs any style with chorizo, pico de gallo, homemade aioli served on a pretzel bun.
Potato, Chorizo, & Egg Torta
NEED DESCRIPTION - WRONG ON OUR MENU
Cali Baja Egg Sandwich
Eggs any style with bacon, Mexican cheese, lettuce, tomato, homemade aioli sauce served on a pretzel bun.
Breakfast Sides
Brunch Specials
Carnitas Benedict Spec
French Toast Shots
Birria Bowl (lrg)
Birria Tacos(2)
All American Breakfast
3 Eggs any style, 3 pieces of bacon, with potatoes and toast
Pumpkin Spice Pancakes
Chicken Mole PLATE Spec
Mole Chicken TACO
Filet Benedict Special
Pozole Bowl (lrg)
Bloody Maria Chipotle Teq.
Lengua Taco
Homemade Tamales(2 per order)
Brunch Burger
Pozole Bowl (small)
Chipotle Steak Benedict
Steak Benedict Special
Steak & Eggs Special
Breakfast Enchilada Mole
Korean Pork belly Benedict Spec
Filet Mignot Fajitas (1)
Filet Mignot Fajitas (2)
Mama's Egg Benedict
Baja Chicken Cone
Lunch Tacos
Baja Fish Taco
Panko crusted Basa Fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and homemade jalapeño ranch.
Taco Veracruz
Chilli grilled Basa fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade smoked aioli.
Carne Asada Taco
Grilled grilled skirt steak topped with sauteed onion, cilantro and your choice of homemade jalapeño green salsa or roasted chili arbol red salsa.
Barbacoa Taco
Traditional beef cheek braised to perfection and topped with onion, cilantro, and our homemade jalapeño green salsa.
Rosarito Shrimp Taco
Your choice of grilled or fried jumbo shrimp topped with elote corn salsa, smoked aioli, pico de gallo and mexican cheese.
Grilled Chicken Taco
Grilled chicken breast, sauteed onions, and cilantro with your choice of roasted jalapeño green or roasted chili arbol red salsa.
Carnitas Taco
House carnitas Michoacán style topped with avocado sauce, cilantro, and pickled red onion.
Vegetarian Taco
We have many choices for vegetarian tacos, This veggie taco comes with beans ,cheese ,pico de gallo ,avocado and lettuce There is also a fried avocado taco on the menu.
Taco Plate(2)
Make any 2 tacos a plate with rice and beans
Taco Plate Veggie(2)
Vegetarian Taco Plate(2)
Brunch Drinks
Pups
Bow Wow! Grilled steak (DOG Menu)
Mouth-watering grilled skirt steak
Chicken & Egg Scramble (DOG menu)
Tender, boneless chicken mixed with two plain scrambled eggs
The Good Dog (Chicken/Carrots)
Grilled chicken breast with crunchy, raw carrots
The Scooby Dog (hot Dog)
Grilled beef hot dog served with our without a bun
Group/Family Packs
Cantina Pack
Tacos for four (4) with your choice of protein and sides of rice, beans, lettuce, onion, cheese, and corn tortillas. Includes chips and salsa for your group too! Add on options include guacamole, poblano queso and even margaritas!
Fiesta Pack
Fajita steak and shrimp with sauteed peppers and onions served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, cilantro, and warm corn tortillas. Includes chips and two salsas too! Add on options include guacamole, poblano queso and even margaritas!
Deluxe Pack
Our Fiesta Pack PLUS four (4) Margaritas and four (4) desserts - everything you need to take the fiesta with you! Check out the add on options if you want guacamole or our poblano queso!
Pack Add On Guacamole
8 ounces of our fresh, homemade guacamole to go with your group/family pack
Pack Add On Queso
8 ounces of our creamy poblano queso to go with your group/family pack
Pack Add On Margarita Pint
Our popular margarita - the perfect compliment to your group/family pack meal!
Pack Add 1/2 Gallon Margarita
Pack Add 1 Gallon Margarita
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
We're passionate about bringing authentic Mexican food with a Latin and/or SoCal flare to The Woodlands along with a hip, inviting environment to hang and connect with family, friends, and colleagues! Come in and enjoy!
24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS, TX 77380