656 Long Point Rd

G

Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

SALAD

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cheese Tortellini, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Antipasti Salad

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Italian Meats, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Sicilian Beet Salad

$14.00

Beets, Grapefruit, Shaved Fennel, Baby Arugula, Gorgonzola, Pistachio, Balsamic Vinaigrette

STARTER

SARTER

Shrimp Milanese

$15.00

Roasted Shrimp, Baby Arugula, Tomatoes, Butterbeans, Pickled Red Onions, Capers, Lemon Parmesan Vinaigrette

Whipped Ricotta

$10.00

Honey, Calabrian Chiles, Flatbread

Prosciutto & Burrata

$18.00

Shaved Prosciutto di Parma, Burrata Cheese, Baby Arugula, Fig Vincotto, Breadstick

Wood-Fired Meatballs

$12.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella

PASTA

Penne Alla Vodka

$18.00

Tomato Cream Sauce, Parmesan, Basil

Rigatoni Bolognese

$20.00

Beef and Pork Bolo, Whipped Ricotta, Parmesan, Basil

Cacio E Pepe

$17.00

Spaghetti, Parmesan, Cracked Pepper, Basil

PIZZA

Margherita

$16.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Pepperoni

$17.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Bianco

$17.00

Whipped Ricotta, Goat Cheese, Red Onions, Pistachio, Truffle Honey

Bolo

$20.00

Rigatoni Pasta, Bolognese Sauce, Whipped Ricotta, Parmesan, Basil

Sausage

$18.00

Red Sauce, Ground Spicy Sausage, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Onions & Peppers, Fontina Cheese

Fig & Prosciutto

$19.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Fig Jam, Gorgonzola, Rosemary, Baby Arugula, Balsamic

Mortadella

$18.00

Whipped Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Confit, Shaved Mortadella, Pistachio Pesto

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$19.00

Red Sauce, Roasted Shrimp, Fresh Mozzarella, Green Olives, Calabrian Chiles, Oregano

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Roasted Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Jalapeño, Fresh Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Oregano

Mushroom Marsala

$17.00

Coal Roasted Mushrooms, Garlic Confit, Fresh Mozzarella, Fontina, Marsala Cream

Ayla's White Pie

$18.00

Lemon Cream Sauce, Pancetta, Fresh Mozzarella, Scallion, Soft Egg, Crushed Red Pepper

Cauliflower Pizzaiola (GF)

$15.00

Roasted Cauliflower Steak, Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, Basil

SANDWICH

Meatball Sub

$15.00

Wood-Fired Meatballs, Burrata Cheese, Pepperoncini, Garlic Aioli, Sub Roll

The Italian

$16.00

Mortadella, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Garlic Aioli, Olive Salad, Baby Arugula, Sub Roll

Caprese

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomatoes, Baby Arugula, Basil Pesto, Balsamic, Focaccia

Roasted Chicken Club

$16.00

Roasted Chicken, Pancetta, Melted Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto, Arugula, Focaccia

N/A DRINKS

N/A Beverage

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Floats

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Lemonade Float

$6.00

Shirley Temple Float

$6.00

Roy Rodgers Float

$6.00

BEER

Canned Beer

Edmund's Oast - Something Cold

$10.00

Edmund's Oast - Leather Jacket Porter

$10.00

Edmund's Oast - Sour Blackberry Raspberry

$10.00

Athletic Brewing - Upside Dawn Golden N/A

$6.00

Canned Misc

High Rise - Pineapple D9 Seltzer

$10.00

5mg Delta-9, 20mg CBD (non-alcoholic)

High Rise - Blackberry D8 Seltzer

$10.00

20mg Delta-8, 10mg CBG (non-alcoholic)

High Rise - Grapefruit CBD Seltzer

$10.00

WINE

RED

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$10.00+

Chianti

$11.00+

Rosso

$15.00+

Barbera del Monferrato

$13.00+

1 liter bottle

WHITE

Draft White Wine

$10.00+

Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Chardonnay

$13.00+

ROSE / SPARKLING

Draft Rose Wine

$10.00+

Draft Sparkling

$10.00+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood-fired pizza, hand-spun milkshakes, and arcade games in Mount Pleasant.

Website

Location

656 Long Point Rd, G, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

