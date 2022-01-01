Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cravings Pizza 2000 Canfield Rd Unit A

review star

No reviews yet

2000 Canfield Rd Unit A

Youngstown, OH 44511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Medium (6 Slices)
Large (8 Slices)
Gluten-Free Vegan (6 Slices)

Build Your Own

Personal (4 Slices)

Personal (4 Slices)

$5.50
Medium (6 Slices)

Medium (6 Slices)

$10.00
Large (8 Slices)

Large (8 Slices)

$13.00
Gluten-Free Vegan (6 Slices)

Gluten-Free Vegan (6 Slices)

$10.00

Specialty Pizza

Cheese Specialty Pizza

$5.50

If it ain't broke, don't fix it; am I right? Our Original Cheese Pizza has you covered.

Pepperoni Specialty Pizza

Pepperoni Specialty Pizza

$6.50

Topped with America's most beloved topping, pepperoni! This specialty pizza is loaded to make sure you get with Pepperoni with Every Bite!

Meat Cravings Specialty Pizza

Meat Cravings Specialty Pizza

$9.50

Are you a meat lover? We got you! This Specialty pizza is topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, and bacon.

White Parmesan Garlic & Grilled Chicken Specialty Pizza

White Parmesan Garlic & Grilled Chicken Specialty Pizza

$7.50

Looking for a White Pizza? This is the perfect Pizza for you! This specialty pizza has our Garlic Parmesan sauce based topped with Mozzarella & Grilled Chicken. To kick it up a notch, request for red-pepper flakes on top!

All Veggie, All Day Specialty Pizza

All Veggie, All Day Specialty Pizza

$9.50

For all of our veggie lovers out there; this pizza is JUST for you! This specialty pizza is topped with Banana Peppers, Black Mediterranean Olives & Mushrooms.

Hawaiian Specialty Pizza

Hawaiian Specialty Pizza

$8.50

This specialty pizza is a delicious blend of sweet and savory with Ham, and Pineapple with BBQ sauce base and Mozzarella Cheese.

Bar-B-Que Grilled Chicken Specialty Pizza

$7.50

This specialty pizza has a delicious Bar-B-Que sauce base topped with Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese & Red Onion.

Buffalo Chicken Specialty Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Specialty Pizza

$7.50

This delicious specialty pizza comes with Franks RedHot Sauce as a base topped with Mozzerlla Cheese, Grilled Chicken & Green Bell Peppers for the perfect Spicy Lover's Dream!

Sliced Pizza

Slice of Cheese Pizza

Slice of Cheese Pizza

$2.50

Don't want a whole Pie? Don't worry, we sell Pizza by the Slice All Day, Everyday!

Pepperoni Sliced Pizza

Pepperoni Sliced Pizza

$3.50

Don't want a whole Pie? Don't worry, we sell Pizza by the Slice All Day, Everyday!

SPECIAL: 3 for $6 Slices of Cheese Pizza

SPECIAL: 3 for $6 Slices of Cheese Pizza

$6.00
SPECIAL: 3 for $9 Slices of Pepperoni Pizza

SPECIAL: 3 for $9 Slices of Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Build Your Own Calzone

Personal Calzone

Personal Calzone

$7.00
Large Calzone

Large Calzone

$10.00

Wing Choices

Jumbo Bone-In Unbreaded - 6 Count

$9.00

Bone-In Breaded - 6 Count

$6.75

Boneless Breaded - 6 Count

$3.00

Mix & Match Combos

Choose a Mix & Match

$12.99

Dinner Combo

Great Family Cravings

$50.82

Get 2 Large Pan Crust Pizzas with 2 Toppings, 24 Bone-In Breaded Wings, and 2 2-liters drinks Normally $78 only $50 Save $28 (.82 cents is tax on the drink)

Large Family Cravings

$30.42

Get 1 Large Pan Crust Pizzas with 2 Toppings 12 Bone-In Breaded Wings 1 2-liters drink Normally $39.45 only $30 Save $19 (.42 cents is tax on the drink)

Standard Family Craving

$20.42

Get 1 Medium Pan Crust Pizzas with 1 Toppings 12 Boneless Breaded Wings 1 2-liters drinks (.42 cents is tax on the drink)

Lunch Combo

$5 Cravings Lunch Combo

$5.00

Get a Sliced of Cheese Pizza, Drink and Chips

$7 Cravings Lunch Combo

$7.00

Get 6 Boneless wings and a drink.

$9 Cravings Lunch Combo

$9.00

Get $1 Sliced Pizza, Chips, 6 Boneless Wings and a Drink!

The Ultimate Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$7.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.99

Bread Sticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

$5.99

Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks

$5.99

Garlic Seasoning Breadsticks

$5.99

Brownie

Blondie Brownie

$3.99

Build Your Own Salad

Personal Salad

$8.00

Build Your Own Sub

6" Sub

$5.00

12" Sub

$7.00

Coca-Cola Products

Coca-Cola

$2.50

The Original Coca-Cola that is apart of everyone's sharable moments.

Cherry Coca-Cola

$2.50

Cherry Vanilla Coca-Cola

$2.50

20oz Cherry Vanilla Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

$2.50

20oz Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Diet Coca-Cola

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Mexico Cola

Sprite

$3.00

Coca-cola

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Dasani Water

16.9oz Dasani Water

$2.00

Power Ade

Mountain Berry Blast

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Teas & Lemonade

Sweet Tea From Gold Peak

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea From Gold Peak

$2.50

Green Tea From Gold Peak

$2.50

Lemonade From Minute Maid

$2.50

Fruit Punch From Minute Maid

$2.50

Pink Lemonade From Minute Maid

$2.50

Beer (Coming Soon with Delivery)

Beer (Coming Soon with Delivery)

$0.01
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

What are you Craving? Here at Cravings Pizza, enjoy our handcrafted menu of Pizza, Calzones, Wings, Subs, & Salads that will satisfy! Open Everyday from 10:30 AM - 8 PM.

Location

2000 Canfield Rd Unit A, Youngstown, OH 44511

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Common Goods Studio - 2000 Canfield Road
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Canfield Road Youngstown, OH 44511
View restaurantnext
Belleria Pizza & Italian
orange star3.9 • 36
3460 S Meridian Rd Youngstown, OH 44511
View restaurantnext
Kravitz Garden - 123 Mckinley Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
123 Mckinley Avenue Youngstown, OH 44509
View restaurantnext
Avalon Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
17 W. Federal Street Youngstown, OH 44503
View restaurantnext
Gringo's
orange starNo Reviews
24 N Phelps Street Youngstown, OH 44503
View restaurantnext
V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria by Vernon
orange star4.3 • 588
100 W Federal Street Youngstown, OH 44503
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Youngstown

Antone's Kitchen - Boardman
orange star4.6 • 3,079
1419 Boardman-Canfield Road Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Aladdin’s Eatery - Boardman
orange star4.8 • 2,712
7325 South Ave Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Salvatore's Italian Grill - Austintown
orange star4.6 • 2,012
4831 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext
Station Square Ristorante - 4250 Belmont Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,532
4250 Belmont Ave Youngstown, OH 44505
View restaurantnext
Westside Bowl
orange star4.7 • 1,349
2617 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44509
View restaurantnext
Blue Wolf Tavern
orange star4.4 • 825
1295 Boardman-Canfield Rd Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Youngstown
Girard
review star
No reviews yet
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mercer
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Ellwood City
review star
Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Beaver Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Slippery Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston