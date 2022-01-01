  • Home
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • Eatery 73/Austin CC - 6101 Highland Campus Drive
A map showing the location of Eatery 73/Austin CC 6101 Highland Campus DriveView gallery

Eatery 73/Austin CC 6101 Highland Campus Drive

review star

No reviews yet

6101 Highland Campus Drive

Austin, TX 78702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bar Snacks

Olives

$6.00

Marinated olives, Manchego, Marcona Almonds

Pimento Cheese

$6.00

Pimento Cheese and Fritos

East Coast oyster

$3.00

Pickled Pear mignotette, Crispy Shallot, Chives

Steak Fries

$5.00

Herb Salt, Pickle Aoili

Appetizers

Tuna Crudo

$12.00

Pineapple, Macadeamia Nut, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Lime

Roasted Baby Carrots

$8.00

Spiced yogurt, Cilantro, Dukkah

Charred Broccoli

$8.00

Tahini,raisin, preserved lemon, calabrian chili, black sesame

Octopus

$15.00

Braised beans, Castelvetrano olice, Crispy spec, Calabrian Chili

Squash Tortellini

$12.00

Brown butter, sage, almonds, parmesean

Salads

Kale Salad

$10.00

Currants, Pine nuts, Pecorino, Citrus Vinaigrette

Baby lettuces

$10.00

Shaved roots, Sherry shallot vinegrette, pecorino

Entree

Skirt Steak

$20.00

Grilled skirt steak, Chermoula, Roasted Cauliflower, Oyster Mushroom, Pickled Mushroom, Smoked soubise

Chicken Milanese

$16.00

Spicey greens, Pecorino, Charred lemon, Calabrian Chili, Ailoi, Pickled peppers

Bucatini

$15.00

Bucatini Amatriciana, Crushed tomato, Red onion, Guanchala, Parmesean

Rigatoni

$14.00

Mushroom rigatoni, House bacon, pecorino cream, roasted mushrooms, fines herbs

Grain Bowl

$12.00

Quinoa brown rice, poached egg, pickled mushrooms, cilantro pesto, baby carrots, roasted beets, pepitas, marinated kale

Sandwhich

Double cheeseburger

$13.00

Sesame seed bun, B&B pickles, american cheese, special sauce, shrettuce, fries

Turkey Club

$12.00

Pastrami turkey, Pullman loaf, house bacon, dukes mayo, bibb lettuce, tomato, fries

Pizza

Margarita

$12.00

D'napoli tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Fennel Sausage

$14.00

Garlic puree, red grapes, goat cheese, fontina, italian herbs

Spectacular

$14.00

D'napoli tomato sauce, spec, fontina, calabrian chili, honey

Tuscan kale

$14.00

Garlic puree, Smoked Cheddar, Fontina, Oyster Mushrrom, Calabrese salami

Dessert

Ice Cream

$4.00

Sorbet

$4.00

Soft drinks

Mexican Cola

$2.00

Diet Mexican Cola

$2.00

Doppelganger

$2.00

Lemon Lime

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Coffee/Hot Tea

Drip Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

**** COURSE ****

COURSE

GG Dessert

Ice Cream

$4.50

Sorbet

$4.50

GG Soft Drinks

Mexican Cola

$2.25

Diet Mexican Cola

$2.25

Doppelganger

$2.25

Lemon Lime

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.25

GG Coffee/Hot Tea

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$3.25

Americano

$3.25

Latte

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

GG Breakfast

Bagel

$3.25

Granola Parfait

$5.25Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$2.50Out of stock

Orange

$1.00

Apple

$1.00

GG Smoothies

Green Smoothie

$6.50

Strawberry Banana Smothie

$6.50

GG Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Monster

$3.00

Cold Brew

$3.50

GG Lunch

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

shaved carrots, shaved radish, avocado, cucumber, toasted sesame seeds, carrot miso vinagrette

Soba Noodles

$9.00Out of stock

Peanut dressing, scallion, carrots, red cabbage, cilantro

Soup of the Day

$5.25Out of stock

varies, see the board

Veggie Wrap

$8.50

Spinach tortilla, red pepper hummus, red onion, tomato, cucumber, bibb lettuce

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Sourdough, cheddar, cilantro pumpkin seed pesto, tomato

Turkey Club

$8.00

Sourdough, turkey, bacon, mayo, tomato, swiss, bibb

Quinoa Bowl

$9.50Out of stock

Quinoa, cilantro pumpkin seed pesto, cotija, avocado, green onion, cilantro, black bean corn salsa

Power Snack Pack

$4.50Out of stock

Cheddar cheese, hardcooked egg, hummus, crudite, crackers

GG Sides

Uglies Chips

$2.25

Pretzels

$2.00

GG Pastry Case

Muffin

$2.75

Quick Breads

$3.25

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.25

Brownies

$3.25

Cookies

$3.25

Cookie Assortment

$3.50

Food

Calamari

$12.00

Fried Calamari, Marinara, Parmesan, Aleppo Chili, Italian herbs, Lemon

Burrata

$11.00

Burrata Cheese, Pear mostarda, arugula, balsamic, grilled bread

Kale Salad

$9.00

Kale Salad, Citrus mustard vin, aged gouda, toasted pine nuts, vinegar currants

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Traditional Cesar salad, parmesan, garlic croutons, white anchovy

Fennel Sausage

$14.00

Garlic puree, red grapes, goat cheese, fontina, italian herbs

Margarita

$12.00

D'napoli tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Spectacular

$14.00

D'napoli tomato sauce, spec, fontina, calabrian chili, honey

Ice Cream

$5.00

Sorbet

$5.00

Drinks

Wine - Chardonnay

$6.00

Wine - Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Wine - Sauv. Blanc

$6.00

Wine - Cab Sauv.

$6.00

Wine - Claret

$6.00

Wine - Montepulciano

$6.00

Beer - Crawford Bock

$4.00

Beer - Shiner Orale'

$4.00

Beer - St. Arnold IPA

$4.00

Beer - Yuengling Flight

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6101 Highland Campus Drive, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Arpeggio Grill
orange starNo Reviews
6619 Airport Blvd Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
Stiles Switch - N Lamar
orange star4.2 • 2,733
6610 N LAMAR BLVD AUSTIN, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
The Brewtorium
orange starNo Reviews
6015 Dillard Circle Suite A Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
Revelry on the Boulevard
orange star4.5 • 622
6215 N. Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
Michi Ramen - North Lamar
orange star3.5 • 1,324
6519 N Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
Yahala Hookah Lounge - 6617 Airport Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
6617 Airport Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston