Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
4,655 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Argentine inspired wood-fired grill!
Location
146 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta - 123 6th Street
No Reviews
123 6th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurant
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
No Reviews
144 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurant