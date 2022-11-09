Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gaucho Parrilla Argentina

4,655 Reviews

$$

146 Sixth Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Order Again

Popular Items

Ensaladas

La Casa

$11.00

Heritage lettuces, carrot, radish, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette.

Calabaza Salad

$14.00

Roasted Acorn Squash with Golden Beets, Arugula, Shallots, Sunflower Seeds & Cranberry Vinaigrette

Small Plates

Camarones-Shrimp

$22.00

Eight seared white shrimp, rosemary, garlic, Pimenton, charred lemon

Chorizos

$11.00

Wood-fired sausages, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, Pimenton & ciabatta toast. *Chorizos are a beef and pork blend.*

Empanadas

$13.00

House-made empanadas with beef, chicken-chorizo or veggie filling with chimmi-churri *Please select the amount and flavors you would like.* *If only one flavor is selected all the emps in your order will be the same filling.* *Can NOT be made gluten free*

Fugazza

$12.00

Baked, deep dish focaccia, salt cured onions, aged provolone, and fresh oregano

Picada

$20.00

For Two. Our daily selection of charcuterie & cheeses with pickled things, savories & sundries and warm crusty bread

Provoletta

$15.00

Aged provolone cheese wheel, baked and topped with tomato-kalamata olive confit, toasted ciabatta bread

Los Chimmis

$10.00

8 ounces: - Pimenton - charred red pepper - Ajo Chimmi - roasted garlic - Cebolla Chimmi - caramelized onion - Chimmi-Churri - classic herbs & garlic Served with wood-fired Ciabatta Toast

Sandwiches

Chor y Pan

$15.00

Toasted ciabatta bread, chorizo sausage, chimmi-churri, carmies & roasted peppers

Gaucho Cheese Steak

$16.00

Horseradish roast beef, roasted peppers, carmies & provolone cheese on toasted ciabatta bread

Manzana & Queso

$10.00

Zucchini, eggplant, peppers, carmies, shrooms and cebolla on ciabatta bread.

Pollo Milanese

$15.00

Hand breaded, natural chicken breast pounded thin, pan fried and topped with fresh arugula and shaved cabbage slaw, Ajo chimmi.

Steakburger

$15.00

Wood-Fired half-pound of fresh ground beef, 2-toppings included on a potato roll.

Entrees

Chuleta De Cerdo

$25.00

12 oz bone in, wood-fire grilled pork chop with braised cabbage, black currants, cider reduction & toast

Sirloin (Vacio)

$35.00

Tender/Juicy/Robust

20oz Ribeye (Bife de Gaucho)

$65.00

20oz Bone-In Ribeye With Roasted Mushrooms & Chimi Churri Butter Marbled/Full-flavor/Rich

Flank (Arrachera)

$30.00

Very lean/Meaty/Flavorful

NY (Bife de Chorizo)

$50.00

Full-bodied/Tender/Marbled

Swordfish

$29.00

Our Fresh Seafood of The Day, Seared a la Plancha, with Grilled Lemon, Toast & La Casa Salad

Milanesas De Pollo

$23.00

"Chicken Cutlet" Hand breaded, natural chicken breast, pan fried, with dressed arugula, sunny side egg and toast

Shareables

Parrillada Mixta

$80.00

Our most popular item to share with 12oz of sliced, wood-grilled New York Strip Steak, 2 pieces of Chorizo Sausages, 8 pieces of Shrimp a la Plancha, 4 pieces of toast and all 4 of our homemade chimmi-churris

Paella de Mariscos

$60.00

Fish, clams, mussels, and sausage sautéed with sofrito, and simmered with rice and peas in saffron broth

Sides

Batata

$6.00

Baked whole sweet yam topped with cinnamon-honey butter and candied chopped walnuts

Humita

$7.00

South American Style Corn Pudding with Basil Oil and Smoked Paprika

Zanahorias

$9.00

Roasted baby carrots with smoked thyme-honey glaze

$8.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes with Rosemary & Garlic, spicy aioli drizzle

Tostado

$3.00

Wood-fire grilled ciabatta bread

Sauces

Ajo Sauce

$2.00+

roasted garlic cloves with caramelized onions, parsley and pepper with olive oil

Cebolla Sauce

$2.00+

Caramelized onyinz, vinegar, olive oil and parsley

Chimmi Churri Sauce

$2.00+

"Argentine Steak Sauce" fresh parsley and oregano, garlic, pepper flakes, red wine vinegar and olive oil

Pimenton Sauce

$2.00+

grilled red bell peppers, fresh garlic, parsley, vinegar and olive oil

Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

Chipotle Lime Aioli

$2.00

Horsey Side

$2.00

Mayo Side

$2.00

Sweets

Alfajores

$3.00

Shortbread cookies with dulce de leche and rolled in coconut. Sold in pairs, one chocolate and one vanilla!

Flan w/ Berry Compote & Candied Walnut

$6.00

Rich condensed milk custard with caramelized sugar syrup

Dark Chocolate Ganache w/ Dulce & Whip

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00
Bottled Water

$2.00

Mexi Coke

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

IBC Rootbeer

$5.00

Boylan Cream Soda

$5.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Argentine inspired wood-fired grill!

