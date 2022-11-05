Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Eatgud Cafe

932 Reviews

$

3008 Tweedy Blvd

South Gate, CA 90280

Order Again

Popular Items

Roasted Pepper
Classic
Albacore Tuna

SANDWICHES

Pick from a Sourdough Open Face Toast, Organic Whole Wheat Sandwich or Spinach Wrap. Or try our popular Veggie Grilled Cheese.
Roasted Pepper

Roasted Pepper

$9.95

chicken or avocado (v), roasted red peppers, spinach, sprouts, radishes, pesto mayo

Strawberry

Strawberry

$9.95

chicken or avocado (v), strawberries, spinach, red onions, paprika mayo

Veggie Love

Veggie Love

$9.95

chicken or avocado (vg), spinach, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, radishes, sprouts, hummus spread

Albacore Tuna

Albacore Tuna

$9.95

albacore tuna, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, mayo

Classic

Classic

$9.95

chicken or avocado (v), tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, spinach, mayo and dijon mustard

Veggie Grilled Cheese

$6.95

monterey jack, roasted red pepper, spinach on sourdough

The Melt

The Melt

$8.95

albacore tuna with monterey jack on sourdough.

Mushroom Chicken Grilled Cheese

Mushroom Chicken Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Try our NEW grilled Mushroom Chicken Grilled Cheese. Loaded with mushrooms, chicken, red onions with monterey jack on our sourdough bread!

SIDES

Add a seasonal salad side to any sandwich!
Pesto Pasta

Pesto Pasta

$1.95
Chips

Chips

$1.75

Sea Salt, Jalapeño, Sea Salt and Vinegar, Smokehouse BBQ (Please note: Some options may not be available)

Extra Pepporicinis

$0.50+

KIDS EATGUD BOX

A healthier option for kids, try one of our 4 Kids Eatgud Boxes.
1/2 Grilled Cheese

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Our kids meal with half a grilled cheese, your choice of side and an Honest fruit drink.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$5.95

Our kids meal with chicken breast bites, your choice of side and an Honest fruit drink.

PB & J

$5.95

Our kids meal with a traditional PB&J, your choice of side and an Honest fruit drink.

1/2 Avo w/Tuna

$5.95

Our kids meal with half an avocado with tuna, your choice of side and an Honest fruit drink.

TOAST BITES

Not too hungry? Try an Avocado Mash, Nana Toast or Nutella-Yeah Toast.
The Nana

The Nana

$4.95

peanut butter, banana, blueberries, chia seeds, honey

Avocado Mash

Avocado Mash

$4.95

avocado, red chili flakes, kosher salt, pepper, lime

The Nutell-Yeah Toast

$4.95

nutella, banana, strawberries, sliced almonds

AVOCADO HALVES

Plain or Tuna loaded avocado halves with chili flakes, kosher salt and pepper.

Avocado Halves

$3.95

Avocado Halves dressed with salt, pepper and chili flakes. Served with a lime wedge.

Avocado Halves with Tuna

Avocado Halves with Tuna

$6.95

Avocado Halves loaded with Albacore Tuna dressed with salt, pepper and chili flakes. Served with a lime wedge.

DESSERT

Mini Sorbet

Mini Sorbet

$4.25

Base: Organic Acai Sorbet Toppings: Strawberries, Blueberries, Organic Hemp Granola, Honey

Chocolate Joy Sorbet (Vegan)

Chocolate Joy Sorbet (Vegan)

$4.25Out of stock

Organic Acai Sorbet topped with sliced almonds, coconut shavings and chocolate syrup.

Eatgud Split

Eatgud Split

$7.95Out of stock

Two scoops of Acai Sorbet, bananas and strawberries. Topped with peanuts, chocolate syrup and almond whipped cream.

ACAI BOWLS

Try one of our freshly made Acai and Pitaya Bowls, the Mini Sorbet Bowl or the delicious Acai Eatgud Split.
Original

Original

$9.25

base: acai, banana, strawberries, almond milk toppings: banana, strawberries, blueberries, organic hemp granola, shredded coconut, honey *make it a Vegan option by removing honey

El Nutter

El Nutter

$9.25

base: acai, banana, strawberries, peanut butter, almond milk toppings: banana, strawberries, organic hemp granola, chia seeds, peanut butter

Sunshine

Sunshine

$9.25

base: acai, banana, pineapples, pineapple juice toppings: mango, banana, organic hemp granola, shredded coconut, chia seed, honey

Eatgud Bowl

Eatgud Bowl

$10.95Out of stock

base: chia pudding and acai, banana, blueberries, strawberries, almond milk toppings: blueberries, mango, organic hemp granola, dates, honey

Pitaya

Pitaya

$9.50

base: pitaya, strawberries, banana, almond milk toppings: bananas, blueberries, mango, organic hemp granola, shredded coconut, chia seeds, honey

B.Y.O SORBET BOWL

BYO

BYO

$10.95+

*NEW ITEM* Build Your Own Sorbet is a fully customizable 24oz. bowl. Pick your base, fruits, toppings and your favorite drizzle!

HEALTHY BOWLS

Chia Pudding, Overnight Oatmeal and Parfait Bowls
Overnight Oatmeal

Overnight Oatmeal

$4.95+

Overnight Oatmeal with your choice of toppings.

Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$4.95+Out of stock

Chia Pudding (v) with your choice of toppings.

1/2 & 1/2

1/2 & 1/2

$4.95+Out of stock

1/2 Overnight Oatmeal and 1/2 Chia Pudding with your choice of toppings.

Yogurt

Yogurt

$4.95+

Honey Greek Yogurt with your choice of toppings.

FRESH FRUIT TEAS

Black iced tea with your choice of our freshly blended fruit puree
Fresh Fruit Teas

Fresh Fruit Teas

$3.95+

Freshly brewed black iced tea with your choice of one of our fresh fruit purees.

MILK TEAS + ICED COFFEE

Almond Turmeric, Classic Black Tea, Thai Tea, Jasmine Tea and Patria Iced Coffee.
Milk Tea & Iced Coffee

Milk Tea & Iced Coffee

$3.65+

Your choice of our iced coffee or Thai, Jasmine, Black or Almond Turmeric Teas.

SMOOTHIES

Naturally sweetened, equally delicious!
Berry Acai

Berry Acai

$8.50

Naturally sweetened, equally delicious! Acai, Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries, Almond Milk

Banana Oats w/Chia

$6.95

Naturally sweetened, equally delicious! Banana, Rolled Oats, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk

Banana Nutter

Banana Nutter

$6.50

Naturally sweetened, equally delicious! Banana, Peanut Butter, Granola, Almond Milk

Berries n Milk

Berries n Milk

$6.95

Naturally sweetened, equally delicious! Banana, Raspberries, Strawberries, Almond Milk

Banana Mango

Banana Mango

$6.50

Naturally sweetened, equally delicious! Banana, Mango, Almond Milk

Chocolate Nutter

Chocolate Nutter

$6.50

Naturally sweetened, equally delicious! Cocoa, Peanut Butter, Banana, Almond Milk

Classic Green (contains dairy)

Classic Green (contains dairy)

$6.95

Naturally sweetened, equally delicious! Spinach, Banana, Pineapple, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk, Greek Yogurt

Turmeric Smoothie

Turmeric Smoothie

$6.95Out of stock

Naturally sweetened, equally delicious! Turmeric, Banana and Almond Milk

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

a healthy alternative eatery located in South Gate, CA. *vegetarian and vegan options available *

Website

Location

3008 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate, CA 90280

Directions

Gallery
Eatgud Kitchen image
Eatgud Kitchen image
Eatgud Kitchen image
Eatgud Kitchen image

