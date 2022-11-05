Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Eatgud Cafe
932 Reviews
$
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
a healthy alternative eatery located in South Gate, CA. *vegetarian and vegan options available *
3008 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate, CA 90280
