Eating house (USE THIS ONE) 128 Giralda Ave

Order Again

SMALL DISHES

OLIVES

$8.00

PARKER ROLLS

$9.00

CRISPY CHEESE

$14.00

TOMOATOES

$18.00

SWEET POTATO

$16.00

BRUSSEL CAESAR

$19.00

STRACCIATELLA

KAMPACHI

$23.00

TUNA

$27.00

CARPACCIO

$25.00

POTATOES

$22.00

CAULIFLOWER

$19.00

MUSHROOMS

$18.00

GNUDI

$24.00

BONE MARROW

$25.00

----------------------------

FIRE

TOAST

$1.00

LARGE DISHES

HALF CHICKEN

$36.00

CARBONARA

$34.00

DUCK BREAST

$46.00

SEA SCALLOP

$45.00

HALIBUT

$48.00

STEAK

$54.00

STEAK FOR 2-LOBSTER BISQUE

----------------------------

FIRE

KIDS TENDERS

$13.00

DESSERTS

DIRT CUP

$15.00

EH MESS

$14.00

POTATOE BEIGNET

$13.00

ICE CREAM SCOOP

$7.00

DESSERT FEE

$3.50

WINE

ADAMI PROSECO GL

$16.00

CECI OTELLO LAMBRUSCO GL

$15.00

ANNIVERSARY PROSECO

ADAMI PROSECCO BTL

$64.00

CECI OTELLO LAMBRUSCO BTL

$60.00

BARONE PIZZINI ANIMANTE FRANCIACORTA BTL

$95.00

LAURENT PERRIER BTL

$155.00

PIPER-HEIDSIECK RARE BRUT MELLESIME BTL

$245.00

ST. SUPERY DOLLARHIDE VINEYARDS GL

$20.00

ST. SUPERY DOLLARHIDE VINEYARDS BTL

$80.00

SAGER & VEDIERE SANCERRE BTL

$88.00

KNIGHTS BRIDGE KB ESTATE BTL

$102.00

MERRY EDWARDS, RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEY BTL

ZD WINES CHARDONNAY GL

$21.00

ZD WINES CHARDONNAY BTL

$84.00

SEA SMOKE ESTATE VINEYARDS BTL

$168.00

ORIN SWIFT, MANNEQUIN BTL

$92.00

THE PRISONER BTL

$98.00

CARTE BLANCHE UV VINEYARD BTL

$106.00

BLEDSOE FAMILY JOI BTL

$75.00

BODEGAS CHACRA BTL

$164.00

ALBERT BICHOT CHABLIS BTL

$102.00

DOMAINE FERRET BTL

$104.00

ROMBAUER VINEYARDS BTL

BRUNO VERDI GL

$17.00

PACO Y LOLA ALBARINO GL

$15.00

EVESHAM WOOD GL

$16.00

BRUNO VERDI BTL

$68.00

PACO Y LOLA ALBARINO BTL

$60.00

EVESHAM WOOD BTL

$64.00

BODEGAS EMILIO MORO BTL

$84.00

FRANCOIS CAZAIN CHEVERNY BLANC BTL

$76.00

DOMAINE KIRALYUDVAR FERMIINT SEC BTL

$82.00

ZIND-HUMBRECHT CLOS WINDSBUHL BTL

WOLFFER ESTATE SUMMER GL

$18.00

WOLFFER ESTATE SUMMER IN A BOTTLE BTL

$72.00

HECHT & BANNIER ROSE BTL

$82.00

RALLSBACK FERES BTL

$71.00

VALENTINA PASSALACQUA CALCARIUS BTL

$85.00

MAISON NOIR O.P.P. GL

$19.00

BANSHEE SONOMA GL

$16.00

MAISON NOIR O.P.P BTL

$76.00

BANSHEE, SONOMA COUNTY BTL

$64.00

FAILLA, SONOMA COAST BTL

$93.00

RAEN ROYAL ST. ROBERT CUVEE BTL

$127.00

SEA SMOKE THE TEN BTL

$158.00

SEA SMOKE SOUTHING BTL

$164.00

ALBERT BICHOT LES MUROTS GEVREY-CHAMBERTIN BTL

$146.00

SYLVANIN PATAILLE MARSENNAY BTL

$104.00

MERRY EDWARDS, RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEY BTL

ARCHERY SUMMIT, DUNDEE HILLS BTL

ROUTESTOCK GL

$19.00

TURNBULL GL

$22.00

ROUTESTOCK BTL

$76.00

TURNBULL BTL

$88.00

PURSUIT BTL

$110.00

WHITEHALL LANE BTL

$107.00

FAR NIENTE BTL

$165.00

GHOST BLOCK ESTATE BTL

$162.00

DANA ESTATES VASO BTL

$150.00

THE MASCOT BY HARLAN BTL

$232.00

DUNN VINEYARDS HOWELL MOUNTAIN BTL

$265.00

CARDINALE BTL

$498.00

BRAND BTL

$415.00

QUILCEDA CREEK BTL

$277.00

ORIN SWIFT MERCURY HEAD 1.5 BTL

$375.00

PROMONTORY BTL

$1,350.00

CADE HOWELL MOUNTAIN BTL

8 YEARS IN THE DESSERT GL

$22.00

8 YEARS IN THE DESSERT BTL

$88.00

ORIN SWIFT MACHETE BTL

$105.00

BLUE ROCK BABY BLUE BTL

$88.00

VENGE SCOUT’S HONOR BTL

$112.00

ST. SUPERY ELU ESTATE BOTTLED BTL

$129.00

WESTWOOD LEGEND RED BLEND BTL

$106.00

REALM CELLARS THE BARD BTL

$258.00

MERRYVALE PROFILE BTL

$219.00

QUINTESSA ESTATE RED BTL

$275.00

COLGIN IX ESTATE BTL

$1,180.00

BIBI GRAETZ GRILLI ‘SUPER TUSCAN’ GL

$17.00

EL ENEMIGO MALBEC GL

$20.00

BIBI GRAETZ GRILLI ‘SUPER TUSCAN’ BTL

$68.00

EL ENEMIGO MALBEC BTL

$80.00

EL GRAN ENEMIGO GUALTALLARY BTL

$166.00

ARAUCANO ALKA CARMENERE BTL

$138.00

DARIOUSH SIGNATURE SHIRAZ BTL

$127.00

CAKEBREAD CELLERS MERLOT BTL

$128.00

TURLEY BUCK COBB ZINFANDEL BTL

$106.00

STRATUM MATAS ALTAS BTL

$62.00

ENVINATE GARNACHA TINTORERA BTL

$84.00

CELLERS CAN BLAU MAS BTL

$99.00

DOMINIO DE PINGUS RIBERA BTL

$95.00

GLENELLY ESTATE LADY MAY BTL

$95.00

CHATEAU DE ST. COSME LES DEUX BTL

$80.00

DOMAINE DE GALOUCHEY VIN DE JARDIN BTL

$96.00

CHATEAU ST. ANDRE CORBIN BTL

$91.00

PIEMAGGIO LE FIORAIE CHIANTI CLASSICO BTL

$88.00

ANTINORI PIAN DELLE VIGNE BRUNELLO BTL

$155.00

TENUTADI BISERNO IL PINO SUPER BTL

$117.00

BIBI GRAETZ TESTAMATTA SANGIOVESE BTL

$148.00

MASI AMARONE DELLA VALPOLICELLA BTL

$136.00

BORGOGNO NO NAME BAROLO BTL

$108.00

MICHELE CHIARLO BAROLO CEREQUIO BTL

$152.00

ZYME AMARONE DELLA VALPOLICELLA BTL

TRUCHARD CABERENET FRANC BTL

Far Niente Dolce

$14.00

CORKAGE FEE

$35.00

COFFEE & TEA

SINGLE ESPRESSO

$4.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$7.00

CAPPUCCINO

$7.00

LATTE

$7.00

AMERICANO

$5.00

COCKTAILS

NERDY

$16.00

ARTETE TEQUILA ANCHO REYES APEROL LIME GRAPEFRUIT

CLOCKWISE SWIRL

$17.00

STOP SHORT

$18.00

CRIB NOTES

$17.00

E.H. OLD FASHIONED

$19.00

JOSEFINA

$18.00

LITTLE LIE

$18.00

SPIRITS

ABSOLUT ELYX

$14.00

BELVEDERE

$14.00

CHOPIN

$15.00

CHOPIN FAMILY RESERVE

$33.00

GREY GOOSE

$14.00

KETEL ONE

$16.00

TITOS

$14.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$14.00

HENDRICKS

$17.00

MAHON

$18.00

MONKEY 47

$21.00

TANQUERAY

$16.00

TANQUERAY TEN

$19.00

BOTANIST

$16.00

BACARDI 8

$15.00

HAVANA CLUB BLANCO

$14.00

LEBLON CACHACA

$14.00

URUAPAN CHARANDA BLANCO

$14.00

PLANTATION PINEAPPLE

$17.00

ZACAPA 23

$18.00

Clairin Communal

$14.00

Arette Blanco

$14.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$23.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$19.00

El Tequileno Blanco

$16.00

El Tequileno Reposado

$17.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$27.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$17.00

El Tesoro Extra Anejo

$40.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$22.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$18.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$22.00

La Venenosa Raicilla - Rhodacantha

$29.00

La Venenosa Raicilla - Tabernas

$16.00

Lost Explorer Espadin

$25.00

Lost Explorer Salmiana

$55.00

Lost Explorer Tobala

$41.00

Patron

$17.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Real Minero Espadin/Largo

$37.00

Real Minero Pechuga

$55.00

Reserva De La Familia

$59.00

Siembra Valley Ancestral

$37.00

Siete Leguas Decadas Blanco

$31.00

Tequlia Ocho Plata

$16.00

Vago Ensamble

$25.00

El Jolgorio Coyote Black 1 oz

$35.00

El Jolgorio Coyote Black 2 oz

$70.00

El Jolgorio Tepeztate

$40.00

ANGEL'S ENVY

$16.00

MAKER'S MARK 90 PROOF

$14.00

MICHTER'S BOURBON

$16.00

OLD GRAND DAD 100

$14.00

WIDOW JANE 10 YEAR

$23.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$17.00

ANGEL'S ENVY RYE

$31.00

MICHTER'S RYE

$16.00

RITTENHOUSE 100

$16.00

WIDOW JANE RYE

$18.00

WHISTLE 10 YR RYE

$27.00

Teeling

$16.00

KIKORI

$16.00

SUNTORY HIBIKI JAPANESE HARMONY

$45.00

SUNTORY TOKI

$16.00

ICHIRIO MALT & GRAIN

$35.00

AKASHI WHITE

$16.00

TAKAMINE 8

$32.00

SUNTORY HIBIKI BLOSSOM

$51.00

CHIVAS 12

$15.00

THE GLENLIVET 12YR

THE GLENLIVET 18YR

HAIGH CLUB

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$16.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE

$86.00

LAGAVULIN 16YR

$32.00

LAPHROAIG 10YR

$23.00

MACALLAN 12

$25.00

MACALLAN 25

BUCHANAN'S 12

$16.00

DALMORE CIGAR MALT

$137.30

HENNESSY VS

$17.00

HENNESSY V.S.O.P

$21.00

AMARO MONTENEGRO

$14.00

AMARO NONINO

$15.00

ANTICA CARPANO

$16.00

APEROL APERTIVO

$14.00

AVERNA

$14.00

BRAULIO AMARO

$14.00

CAMPARI

$14.00

CHARTREUSE GREEN

$21.00

CHARTREUSE YELLOW

$21.00

CYNAR

$14.00

GIFFARD PAMPELMOUSSE

$12.00

GRAND MARNIER

$14.00

ITALICUS BERGAMOT LIQUEUR

$12.00

LEBLON

$14.00

LICOR 43

$14.00

LUXARDO MARASCHINO

$14.00

PERNOD RICHARD ABSINTHE

$14.00

PIERRE FERRAND DRY CURAÇAO

$14.00

ST. GERMAIN ELDERFLOWER

$14.00

LAZZARONI AMARETTO

$12.00

LAZZARONI SAMBUCA

$12.00

FERNET BRANCA

$14.00

COCCHI AMERICANO

$14.00

CAFE AMARO

$14.00

BEER

DRAFT Monopolio Clara

$8.00

CAN Monopolio IPA

$8.00

DRAFT Tripping Animals Dark

$8.00

DRAFT Tripping Animals D-Volt

$8.00

CAN Tripping Animals Fruits

$10.00

CAN OFFSITE - LAGER

$8.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Aqua Panna

$7.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Tonic Water

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Yuzu N/A

$10.00

Giffard N/A

$10.00

Martini N/A

$10.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:11 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:11 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

128 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

