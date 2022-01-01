Eating House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
804 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Lion & The Rambler - 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd
No Reviews
804 Ponce de Leon Blvd Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Coral Gables
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant