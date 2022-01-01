Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Vegan

Noble Restaurant Wyoming

3 Reviews

$$

1851 44th St.

Sw Ste F

Wyoming, MI 49519

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Benedict
Breakfast Burrito
Banana Bread French Toast

Sides

Side

$2.50

Single Egg

$1.25

Salsa/Sour Cream

$0.50

Omelets - Online Ordering

Classic House

$13.00

Ham, sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom, cheddar cheese, and chives. Served with a standard side.

Classic Garden

$12.00

Kale, mushroom, green pepper, broccoli, onion, tomato, feta cheese. Served with a standard side.

Omelet Bar

Omelet Bar

$8.00

Includes a choice of cheese. Add extra ingredients for an upcharge. Served with a standard side.

Bacon and Goat

Bacon and Goat

$13.00

Pesto, bacon, goat cheese, grilled tomato, topped with heritage greens, and white wine vinaigrette. Served with a standard side.

Avocado and Cauliflower

$13.00

Cauliflower chorizo, avocado, feta, roasted tomato chutney, topped with heritage greens, and balsamic vinaigrette. Served with a standard side.

Vegan Scramble

$9.00

Includes a choice of cheese. Add additional ingredients for an upcharge. Served with a standard side.

Veggie & Hummus

$13.50

Sweet potato, broccoli, onion, kale, black beans, hummus, capers, topped with heritage greens, fresh basil, and balsamic reduction. Served with a standard side.

Scramble

$8.00

Traditional - Online Ordering

B&G Combo

$11.00+

Housemade biscuit topped with housemade sausage gravy. Served with two eggs and your choice of redskin potatoes or hashbrowns.

Benedict

Benedict

$11.00

Nitrate-free ham, english muffin, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of redskin potatoes or hashbrowns.

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$12.50

Housemade sausage, nitrate-free ham, onion, green pepper, redskin potatoes, scrambled eggs, topped with sausage gravy. Served with choice of toast.

Platter

Platter

$11.00

Two eggs, choice of meat, choice of potatoes, and a standard side.

Favorites - Online Ordering

Avocado Toast

$13.00
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00+

Non-GMO tortilla filled w/scrambled eggs, cauliflower chorizo, ham, bacon, redskin potatoes, salsa and cheddar cheese. Topped w/chipotle hollandaise, avocado, tomato, and cilantro.

Farmer's Hash Browns

$13.00

Hashbrowns stuffed w/housemade sausage, nitrate-free ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and cheddar cheese. Served w/a side of sour cream, two eggs, and choice of toast.

Mitten Breakfast Pizza

$13.00

Housemade biscuit crust topped w/nitrate-free ham, housemade sausage, onion, green pepper, scrambled eggs, hollandaise sauce, tomato, oregano, fresh basil, feta, and cheddar cheese.

Waffle Sandwich

$13.00+

Uncured bacon, over-hard egg, colby cheese, mixed greens, chive-cream cheese. Served w/choice of potatoes.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$15.00+

Non-GMO tortilla stuffed w/scrambled eggs, colby cheese, ham, bacon, and grilled peppers. Served w/a side of salsa, avocado and sour cream.

Griddle - Online Ordering

Almond Layer Cake

Almond Layer Cake

$12.00+

Vegan pancakes, vegan vanilla cream filling, blueberries, strawberries, granola, vegan vanilla glaze, topped with coconut whipped cream.

Banana Bread French Toast

$12.00+

Housemade banana bread topped w/sliced bananas, roasted pecans, and powdered sugar.

Brown Butter Waffle

$8.00+

Brown butter waffle topped w/powdered sugar.

French Toast

$9.00+

Housemade bread dipped in a vanilla-cinnamon batter, topped w/powdered sugar.

Pancakes

$8.00+

Stack of 3 scratch-made buttermilk pancakes.

Stuffed French Toast

$12.00+

Housemade bread dipped in vanilla-cinnamon batter. Layered w/vanilla cream cheese filling and blueberries. Topped w/strawberries, vanilla glaze, and powdered sugar.

Waffle Benedict

$13.00+

Brown buttered waffle topped w/nitrate-free ham, poached eggs, hollandaise, paprika, and fresh basil.

Vegan - Online Ordering

Gardener

Gardener

$13.00

Hashbrowns layered w/broccoli, onion, green pepper, mushroom, kale, tomato, and vegan basil pesto. Served w/vegan sour cream and a standard side.

Noble Nosh

$10.00

Mixture of sweet potato, broccoli, onion, kale, black beans, hummus, capers, fresh basil, and balsamic reduction. Served w/standard side.

Veg Burrito

$13.00+

Non-GMO tortilla filled w/cauliflower chorizo, turmeric scrambled tofu, hashbrowns, tomato, black beans, and vegan sour cream. Topped w/salsa and avocado. Served w/fruit.

DD - Sides

Side

$3.00

Single Egg

$1.75

DD- Bakery

Homemade Loaf

$9.00

Banana Bread Loaf

$11.00

Dozen Cinn Rolls

$22.00

Sides

Side

$2.50

Dressing/Sour Cream/Salsa

$0.50

Burger - Online Ordering

Classic

$11.00+

Fresh ground beef, organic vegan bun. Served w/fries.

Olive

$12.00

Organic vegan bun, fresh ground beef, vegan olive mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Served w/fries.

Patty Melt

$13.00

Grilled rye bread, fresh ground beef, grilled onions, swiss cheese, housemade pickles, tomato, onion tanglers, and 1000 island dressing. Served w/fries.

Vegan

$13.00

Organic vegan bun, nutcase burger (contains nuts), heritage greens, roasted tomato chutney, vegan aioli, and fresh cilantro. Served w/a standard side.

Vegan Olive Burger

$13.00

Organic vegan bun, nutcase burger (contains nuts), vegan cheese sauce, vegan olive mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Served w/a standard side.

Handheld - Online Ordering

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

$13.00+

Housemade waffle, antibiotic-free chicken strips, uncured bacon, lettuce, coleslaw, and maple aioli. Served w/fries.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.00+

Non-GMO tortilla filled w/all natural chicken, dijon mayo, fresh dill, toasted pecans, grapes, lettuce, and tomato. Served w/fries.

Club Wrap

$13.00+

Non-GMO tortilla filled w/antibiotic-free chicken, uncured bacon, red onion, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing. Served w/fries.

BLT Quesadilla

$15.00+

Non-GMO tortilla filled w/bacon, colby, and mayo. Topped w/lettuce and tomato. Served w/fries.

Whitefish Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Organic vegan bun, lake superior whitefish, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. Served w/fries.

Salad - Online Ordering

Apple & Walnut Salad

$14.00+

Heritage greens topped w/apple, candied walnuts, red onion, dried cranberries, goat cheese, and white wine vinaigrette.

Chicken Salad Salad

$12.00

Heritage greens topped w/homemade chicken salad, bacon, avocado, tomato, extra virgin olive oil, and lemon juice.

Chop

Chop

$13.00

Heritage greens topped w/grilled antibiotic-free chicken, tomato, red onion, carrots, hardboiled egg, cheddar cheese, and gluten-free croutons.

Baskets - Online Ordering

Chicken Strips

$13.00

Hand-battered, antibiotic-free chicken strips (gluten-free) w/choice of dipping sauce. Served w/fries and coleslaw.

Fish & Chips

$15.00Out of stock

Hand-battered lake superior whitefish (gluten-free). Served w/fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

DD - Sides

Side

$3.00

Kids

Burger

$6.00+

Chicken Strips

$5.00

Fish

$5.00

Griddle

$5.00+

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Toast

$5.00

Retail

Mask

$2.00

Noble Shirt

$25.00

Bev (Deep Copy)

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet

$2.25

Black Cherry

$2.25

Lemon-Lime

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.50

50/50

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50+

Tomato

$3.00+

Cranberry Juice

$3.50+

Water

Milk

$3.50+

Chocolate Milk

$3.50+

Almond Milk

$3.50+

Kids Meal

$1.00

Orange Cream

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.50+

Espresso drinks (Deep Copy)

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.84

Triple Espresso

$4.29Out of stock

Americano

$3.00Out of stock

Latte

$4.20Out of stock

Hazelnut Latte

$5.27Out of stock

Vanilla Latte

$5.27Out of stock

Caramel Latte

$5.27Out of stock

Iced

$1.00

Almond Milk

$0.75

Chai Latte

$5.27Out of stock

Seasonal Flavor

$5.27Out of stock

Coffee

Irish Cream Coffee

$3.79Out of stock

Irish Pancakes

Irish Pancakes with Peach Jam

$8.00Out of stock

Cornbeef Skillet

Corn Beef Skillet

$13.00Out of stock

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Open Food

Open Food

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving allergy aware clean food for breakfast and lunch.

Website

Location

1851 44th St., Sw Ste F, Wyoming, MI 49519

Directions

Gallery
Noble Restaurant image
Noble Restaurant image
Noble Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Fish Wings & Things - 817 FRANKLIN SE
orange starNo Reviews
817 FRANKLIN SE GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49507
View restaurantnext
Social House - Grand Rapids
orange starNo Reviews
25 Ottawa Ave SW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
San Chez Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
38 W Fulton St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Littlebird
orange starNo Reviews
95 Monroe Center NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Royals
orange star4.6 • 641
701 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Lucys Creston Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1747 Plainfield Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wyoming

Boardwalk Subs - Wyoming
orange star4.0 • 125
901 Gezon Parkway Wyoming, MI 49509
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wyoming
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Grand Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston