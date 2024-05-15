Restaurant info

Welcome to Eatopia Eatery, an Ethiopian fine dining experience located in the heart of the historic U Street Corridor. We offers a luxurious dining experience with a communal touch. Indulge in the vibrant atmosphere from our wide window seats while our excellent service ensures that every moment is memorable. At Eatopia, our culinary artisans craft each dish with love, using authentic ingredients and traditional techniques to bring the flavors to life. Signature dishes include our tantalizing Doro Wot & our savory Shiro (Chickpeas ) to our wide plant based selections, sea food entrees. You got to try the Eatopia Beef Tibs and Lega Tibs (Lamb) Join us for a dining experience where the present meets the future, and every bite is a celebration of hope, heritage, and tradition.” Eatopia is just steps away from iconic landmarks such as the Lincoln Theatre and the African American Civil War Memorial and close to DC's main attractions, including the White House and the National Mall.

