Pizza Chef 1007 East Bayview Boulevard

Appetizers
Cheese Sticks.
Beer battered mozzarella fried golden brown, served wit marinara or ranch.
Jumbo Wings
Juicy chicken wings available with spicy breading or naked. Served with your favorite sauce.
Boneless Wings
Meaty bites of breaded all white meat chicken served with your favorite sauce
Jalapeño Poppers
Spicy jalapeño poppers stuffed with cheddar cheese then breaded and deep fried. Served with homemade ranch or marinara sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Jumbo strips of breaded and fried white meat chicken. Served with your choice of sauce.
Fried Calamari
Tender calamari lightly dusted in seasoned flour and fried. Served with lemon and choice of marinara or cocktail sauce.
Onion Rings
Large order of lightly battered and fried onion rings.
Broccoli Cheddar Bites
Bite sized broccoli florets with cheddar cheese breaded and deep fried served with homemade ranch dressing.
Cheese Bread
8 pieces of oven hot baked garlic bread topped with provolone cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
Loaded Fries
Steak fries topped with extra melted cheddar and mozzarella and crispy bacon. Served with sour cream or homemade ranch.
Cheesy Fries
Steak fries smothered in melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Loaded Baked Potato
Potato loaded with cheddar, and bacon baked to perfection. Served with butter and sour cream.
Sampler Platter
Salads
Garden Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce, with zesty pepperoni, tomatoes, croutons and Roma cheese blend
Crispy Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce with tomato’s, zesty pepperoni, croutons and mozzarella topped with juicy breaded white meat chicken tenders. Served with our choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, zesty pepperoni, croutons and Roma cheese topped with grilled to order chicken breast. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, green and black olives, pepperoncini and provolone with ham and crispy bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce with mounds of feta cheese, pepperoncini, green and black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese. Served with Greek dressing.
Pasta
Shrimp or Chicken Alfredo
Thick fettuccine noodles smothered in homemade Alfredo sauce with your choice of chicken or shrimp. Served with salad and bread.
Meat Lasagna
Tender sheets of pasta layered with ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, Italian herbs, and homemade marina, topped with mozzarella and baked. Served with salad and bread.
Spaghetti Supreme
Spaghetti with homemade meat sauce, Italian sausage, meatballs, green peppers, and mushrooms smothered in mozzarella cheese. Served with salad and bread.
Spaghetti
Spaghetti noodles topped with marinara sauce with meatballs. Served with salad and bread.
Stuffed Shells
Large pasta shells stuffed with ricotta cheese topped with meaty marinara sauce and smothered in cheese. Served with a salad and bread.
Chicken Parmesan.
Juicy breaded chicken breast fried served with spagetti topped with marinara and smothered in cheese. Served with salad and bread.
Dinners
Rib-Eye Steak
Premium USDA beef, marbled and full of flavor. Cooked to your liking. Served with bread a salad and one side.
Fried Jumbo Shrimp.
8 Butterflied jumbo shrimp lightly breaded and fried golden. Served with lemon and cocktail sauce. Served with bread, salad and one side.
Southwestern Chicken
2 juicy grilled chicken breasts smothered with onions, tomatoes, green peppers and cheddar.
Grilled Chicken Dinner
2 chicken breasts lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with bread, salad and one side.
Pizzas
Burgers
Sandwiches
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwhich
Chicken breast topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Juicy grilled chicken breast in bbq, topped with sautéed onions and cheddar.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich
Grilled or crispy chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce with provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and homemade ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Subs
Italian
Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar, served hot or cold. With a side of chips.
Italian Supreme
Ham, Salami, pepperoni, provolone, hot peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil and vinegar. Served with a side of chips.
Meatball Sub
Homemade meatballs and onions with marinara sauce and provolone. Served with a side of chips.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded juicy chicken breast tenders with marinara sauce and mozzarella. Served with a side of chips.
Steak and Cheese Sub
Thin slices of ribeye, topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar. Served with a side of chips.
Philly Cheesesteak
Season chops and grilled ribeye steak and onions. Topped with melted cheddar. Served with a side of chips.
Chicken Philly
Chicken, provolone cheese, and onions. Served with a side of chips.
Southwest Chicken Sub
Breaded and fried chicken breast diced with green peppers provolone and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of chips.
Club Sub
Thinly sliced premium turkey breast, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone, and mayo. Served with a side of chips.
USS Enterprise
Sirloin steak, turkey burgers, ham, provolone, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and onions with homemade herb dressing. Served with a side of chips.
Ham and Cheese
Thinly sliced premium ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar. Served with a side of chips.
Veggie Lovers Sub
Provolone, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, hot and sweet peppers and banana peppers. Choice of oil and vinegar or marinara sauce. Served with a side of chips.
Overstuffed Sub
Turkey Sub
Specialty Pizzas
Bayview Burner
Sausage, jalapeños, crushed red peppers, fresh tomatoes and onion.
White Pizza
Crust brushed with olive oil, topped with fresh spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella and ricotta.
Alfredo Chicken Pizza
Creamy homemade Alfredo sauce base with sliced grilled chicken breast and diced tomatoes.
Buffalo Ranch Pizza
Or homemade ranch dressing, chicken breast, bacon, red onions and mozzarella. Drizzled with buffalo sauce.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken breast, bacon, red onion, barbecue sauce and mozzarella.
The Big Kahuna
Him, crispy bacon, Sunsweet pineapple and onion.
Supreme 8
Pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, ham, crispy bacon, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.
Margarita Pizza
Grilled chicken breast, fresh spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella. Sprinkle with garlic powder.
The Godfather
Pepperoni, ham, crispy bacon, sausage and ground beef.
Greek Pizza
Crust brushed with olive oil, topped with fresh spinach, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, pepperoncinis, oregano, garlic, feta and mozzarella.
Kids Menu
3 Chicken Tenders
Three strips of breaded and fried all white meat chicken. Served with homemade ranch.
6” Hero Sub
Choice of turkey or ham or meatball hero. Served with chips.
Kids Pasta
Choice of butter noodles or spaghetti topped with marinara or meat sauce. Served with bread.
Mini Cheese Pizza
8 inch pizza, additional toppings $.99 each. Premium toppings $1.49 each