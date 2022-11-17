A map showing the location of Pizza Chef 1007 East Bayview BoulevardView gallery

Pizza Chef 1007 East Bayview Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

1007 East Bayview Boulevard

Norfolk, VA 23503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks.

$11.05+

Beer battered mozzarella fried golden brown, served wit marinara or ranch.

Jumbo Wings

$11.95+

Juicy chicken wings available with spicy breading or naked. Served with your favorite sauce.

Boneless Wings

$11.05+

Meaty bites of breaded all white meat chicken served with your favorite sauce

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.99+

Spicy jalapeño poppers stuffed with cheddar cheese then breaded and deep fried. Served with homemade ranch or marinara sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$11.99+

Jumbo strips of breaded and fried white meat chicken. Served with your choice of sauce.

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Tender calamari lightly dusted in seasoned flour and fried. Served with lemon and choice of marinara or cocktail sauce.

Onion Rings

$12.95

Large order of lightly battered and fried onion rings.

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$10.95

Bite sized broccoli florets with cheddar cheese breaded and deep fried served with homemade ranch dressing.

Cheese Bread

$10.99

8 pieces of oven hot baked garlic bread topped with provolone cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

Loaded Fries

$12.95

Steak fries topped with extra melted cheddar and mozzarella and crispy bacon. Served with sour cream or homemade ranch.

Cheesy Fries

$10.95

Steak fries smothered in melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.95

Potato loaded with cheddar, and bacon baked to perfection. Served with butter and sour cream.

Sampler Platter

$19.99

Cheese Sticks

$10.05+

Beer battered mozzarella fried golden brown, served wit marinara or ranch.

Cheese Sticks. (Copy)

$10.05+

Beer battered mozzarella fried golden brown, served wit marinara or ranch.

Salads

Garden Side Salad

$6.99+

Iceberg lettuce, with zesty pepperoni, tomatoes, croutons and Roma cheese blend

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.95+

Iceberg lettuce with tomato’s, zesty pepperoni, croutons and mozzarella topped with juicy breaded white meat chicken tenders. Served with our choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.95+

Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, zesty pepperoni, croutons and Roma cheese topped with grilled to order chicken breast. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$14.95+

Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, green and black olives, pepperoncini and provolone with ham and crispy bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$13.95+

Iceberg lettuce with mounds of feta cheese, pepperoncini, green and black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese. Served with Greek dressing.

Pasta

Shrimp or Chicken Alfredo

$17.99+

Thick fettuccine noodles smothered in homemade Alfredo sauce with your choice of chicken or shrimp. Served with salad and bread.

Meat Lasagna

$17.95

Tender sheets of pasta layered with ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, Italian herbs, and homemade marina, topped with mozzarella and baked. Served with salad and bread.

Spaghetti Supreme

$19.05

Spaghetti with homemade meat sauce, Italian sausage, meatballs, green peppers, and mushrooms smothered in mozzarella cheese. Served with salad and bread.

Spaghetti

$16.99

Spaghetti noodles topped with marinara sauce with meatballs. Served with salad and bread.

Stuffed Shells

$16.99

Large pasta shells stuffed with ricotta cheese topped with meaty marinara sauce and smothered in cheese. Served with a salad and bread.

Chicken Parmesan.

$17.95

Juicy breaded chicken breast fried served with spagetti topped with marinara and smothered in cheese. Served with salad and bread.

Dinners

Rib-Eye Steak

$23.99

Premium USDA beef, marbled and full of flavor. Cooked to your liking. Served with bread a salad and one side.

Fried Jumbo Shrimp.

$18.99

8 Butterflied jumbo shrimp lightly breaded and fried golden. Served with lemon and cocktail sauce. Served with bread, salad and one side.

Southwestern Chicken

$18.99

2 juicy grilled chicken breasts smothered with onions, tomatoes, green peppers and cheddar.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$17.99

2 chicken breasts lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with bread, salad and one side.

Pizzas

Small 10" Cheese Pizza

$9.49

Medium 10" x 15" Cheese Pizza

$13.49

Large 12" x 17" Cheese Pizza

$15.49

Burgers

Angus Burger

$12.99

Topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and choice of ketchup, mustard, mayo.

Smokehouse Burger

$15.95

Topped with cheddar, crispy bacon, bbq, and 2 onion rings.

Mushroom Onion Burger

$13.95

Topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and provolone cheese.

Sandwiches

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwhich

$11.95

Chicken breast topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Juicy grilled chicken breast in bbq, topped with sautéed onions and cheddar.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich

$13.95

Grilled or crispy chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce with provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and homemade ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Subs

Italian

$9.95+

Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar, served hot or cold. With a side of chips.

Italian Supreme

$9.99+

Ham, Salami, pepperoni, provolone, hot peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil and vinegar. Served with a side of chips.

Meatball Sub

$8.95+

Homemade meatballs and onions with marinara sauce and provolone. Served with a side of chips.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$8.95+

Breaded juicy chicken breast tenders with marinara sauce and mozzarella. Served with a side of chips.

Steak and Cheese Sub

$8.99+

Thin slices of ribeye, topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar. Served with a side of chips.

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Season chops and grilled ribeye steak and onions. Topped with melted cheddar. Served with a side of chips.

Chicken Philly

$9.95+

Chicken, provolone cheese, and onions. Served with a side of chips.

Southwest Chicken Sub

$9.95+

Breaded and fried chicken breast diced with green peppers provolone and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of chips.

Club Sub

$10.95+

Thinly sliced premium turkey breast, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone, and mayo. Served with a side of chips.

USS Enterprise

$12.99+

Sirloin steak, turkey burgers, ham, provolone, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and onions with homemade herb dressing. Served with a side of chips.

Ham and Cheese

$9.95+

Thinly sliced premium ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil and vinegar. Served with a side of chips.

Veggie Lovers Sub

$9.05+

Provolone, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, hot and sweet peppers and banana peppers. Choice of oil and vinegar or marinara sauce. Served with a side of chips.

Overstuffed Sub

$2.50

Turkey Sub

$11.95+

Specialty Pizzas

Bayview Burner

$12.95+

Sausage, jalapeños, crushed red peppers, fresh tomatoes and onion.

White Pizza

$11.99+

Crust brushed with olive oil, topped with fresh spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella and ricotta.

Alfredo Chicken Pizza

$12.95+

Creamy homemade Alfredo sauce base with sliced grilled chicken breast and diced tomatoes.

Buffalo Ranch Pizza

$14.95+

Or homemade ranch dressing, chicken breast, bacon, red onions and mozzarella. Drizzled with buffalo sauce.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.95+

Chicken breast, bacon, red onion, barbecue sauce and mozzarella.

The Big Kahuna

$14.95+

Him, crispy bacon, Sunsweet pineapple and onion.

Supreme 8

$15.99+

Pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, ham, crispy bacon, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.

Margarita Pizza

$12.99+

Grilled chicken breast, fresh spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella. Sprinkle with garlic powder.

The Godfather

$13.95+

Pepperoni, ham, crispy bacon, sausage and ground beef.

Greek Pizza

$13.95+

Crust brushed with olive oil, topped with fresh spinach, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, pepperoncinis, oregano, garlic, feta and mozzarella.

Kids Menu

3 Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Three strips of breaded and fried all white meat chicken. Served with homemade ranch.

6” Hero Sub

$7.99

Choice of turkey or ham or meatball hero. Served with chips.

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Choice of butter noodles or spaghetti topped with marinara or meat sauce. Served with bread.

Mini Cheese Pizza

$7.99+

8 inch pizza, additional toppings $.99 each. Premium toppings $1.49 each

Beverages N/A

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweetened Tea

$1.99

Coca-Cola

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Mr. Pibb

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Hi-C

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Grapefruit Juice

$2.49

Red Bull (any flavor)

$4.00

Ghost Energy Drink

$4.00

Red Bull Up

$2.00

Ghost Up

$2.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.50

Choc Cake

$4.50

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Key Lime Pie

$4.50

Red Velvet

$4.50

Sides/Extras

Onion Rings.

$2.69

French Fries

$1.99

Bag of Chips

$0.99

Order Attention Required

Out of stock

Lunch Menu

Spagetti and Meatballs

$11.99

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Small Italian Sub w/ff

$7.99

Turkey Bacon Melt w/ff

$8.99

Cheeseburger w/ff

$9.99

Large Philly Sub w/ff

$10.99

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

6 Naked Wings w/ff

$8.99

Small 1 Topping and Salad

$11.99

Liquor

Absolut

$7.80

Absolut Rasberri

$7.80

Absolute citron

$7.80

Absolute Lime

$7.80

Absolute Mandarin

$7.80

Absolute Peppar

$7.80

Burnetts Cherry

$6.50

Burnetts Grape

$6.50

Burnetts Orange

$6.50

Burnetts Pink Lemonade

$6.50

Burnetts Raspberry

$6.50

Ciroc

$8.70

DE Grapefruit

$6.75

Dr. Stoners

$7.15

Grey Goose

$9.25

Grey Goose LG

$9.25

Grind

$6.75

Nikolai Vodka

$5.50

Nikolai Vodka (Copy)

$5.00

Pineapple Vodka

$6.50

Pink Whitney

$6.50

Pinnacle Blueberry

$6.50

Pinnacle Cake

$6.50

Pinnacle Vodka

$6.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.50

Skyy Vodka

$7.25

Smirnoff

$6.75

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.75

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$6.75

Stoli

$7.50

Stoli Orange

$7.50

Titos

$6.75

TO Grape

$7.25

Van Gough

$6.75

Smirnoff Rasberri

$6.75

Aristocrat Gin

$5.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.75

Seagrams Gin

$6.25

Tanqueray

$7.75

Aristocrat Rum

$5.50

Bacardi Rum

$7.15

Bacardi Mango

$7.15

Bacardi Spice

$7.15

Dragonberry

$7.15

Capt Morgan

$7.15

151

$7.15

Malibu

$6.75

Myers’s Rum

$6.25

Rumhaven

$6.75

Sailor Jerry

$7.75

Aristocrat Tequila

$5.50

Dr. Stoners Tequila

$7.15

1800

$9.15

1800 Coconut

$9.15

1800 Silver

$9.15

Casamigos

$8.75

Jose Quervo

$7.15

Jose Quervo SIlver

$7.15

Teremana

$8.15

Patron

$9.75

Tequila Rose

$6.75

Lunazol

$7.00

Hennessey

$9.75

Skrewball

$6.75

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Peach

$7.00

Jefferson Reserve

$8.75

Woodford Reserve

$8.75

Evan Williams

$6.15

Red Stag

$7.75

Seagrams 7

$7.15

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.75

Yukon Jack

$7.75

Canadian Club

$7.00

Canadian Mist

$7.15

Dr. Stoners Whisky

$7.15

Bulleit

$8.75

Kentucky Gentleman

$5.50

American Honey

$7.75

Bird Dog

$7.50

Old Smokey

$6.75

Makers Mark

$8.25

Crown Royal

$8.25

Crown Apple

$8.25

Crown Peach

$8.25

Crown Vanilla

$8.25

McKenna

$5.75

Fireball

$6.25

Jack Daniels

$7.25

Jack Honey

$7.25

Jack Fire

$7.25

Jack Apple

$7.25

Jim Fire

$6.75

Jameson

$7.25

Jameson Orange

$7.25

E&J

$6.75

House of Stewart

$5.50

Glenfiddich

$9.25

Dewars

$8.25

Apple Pucker

$4.00

Watermelon Pucker

$4.00

Strawberry Pucker

$4.00

99 Blackberry

$6.00

Baileys

$5.90

Blue Curaçao

$4.00

Butter Shots

$4.00

Cafe Lolita

$5.00

Orchata

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Crème de Banana

$4.00

Crème de Coco

$4.00

Frangelica

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Melon Pucker

$4.00

Midori

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Razzmatazz

$4.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Goldschlager

$7.85

Hypnotiq

$8.25

Jager

$7.90

Jager Spice

$7.90

Tuaca

$6.50

Lemoncello

$6.75

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Sambvca

$7.75

Rumpleminz

$7.25

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$4.50

Baby Duck

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$9.70

BELINDA YOU DA BOMB

$7.75

Blackberry Lemonade

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$6.75

Blue Gatorade

$8.50

Blue Motorcycle

$9.60

Chef's Pink Lemonade

$9.00

chef's Punch

$9.20

Country Crown

$6.50

Daiquiri

$7.50

Espresso Martini

$12.50

Flavored Crush

$8.00

Fuzzy Naval

$6.50

Gold Rush

$6.50