Order Again

Popular Items

Single Box (1 main and 3 sides)
Bite Box (1 main and 1 side)
'Cue Box (Box comes as is, with all three sides)

Request Utensils & Service Ware (free)

Add utensils

We will add the number of utensils to match the number of boxes ordered. Please add in your order comments if you need more/less sets of utensils. We put one napkin per set. If you would like more, select "extra napkins" as well.

Extra napkins

Add this if you want extra napkins! When you request utensils, we put 1 napkin per box. Selecting extra napkins doesn't mean we give utensils-- if you want some, please select that as well :)

Sharing trays

Are you sharing a family box or a single box with another? We'll add extra trays to make sharing easier. Please add in the comments below how many you would like. *Note: if you order one box/person, we include trays so this is not needed.

"Picnic style"/Tie it up

We'll tie your boxes together for easier carrying! (We don't have bags that fit our boxes, so this is the closest we can get).

Build Your Own Box

Bite Box (1 main and 1 side)

Bite Box (1 main and 1 side)

$11.00

Build your own Bite Box. Choose one main dish and one side dish

Single Box (1 main and 3 sides)

Single Box (1 main and 3 sides)

$15.00

Build your own single box! Choose one main dish and three sides.

Family Box (1 main and 3 sides, 4 portions)

Family Box (1 main and 3 sides, 4 portions)

$54.00

Build your own family box! Choose one main dish and three sides to share with your family. Comes in communal trays.

Kid Box (2 items, kid-sized portions)

Kid Box (2 items, kid-sized portions)

$7.00

Choose any two kid-friendly items for $7. Designed for kids 10 and under. Cornbread, Fruit, Herb Stuffing, Mac and Cheese, Maple Coleslaw, Mashed Potatoes, PorchBox House Salad, Pulled BBQ Chicken, Pulled Pork, Roasted Chicken (change visibility of salad, stuffing, mash)

Can't decide? Choose a Classic Single or Family Box

'Cue Box (Box comes as is, with all three sides)

'Cue Box (Box comes as is, with all three sides)

$15.00

Winter ‘Cue Box: Pulled Pork OR BBQ Chicken Sandwich, Mac & Cheese, Cornbread, Maple Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce, Pickles *For any substitutions, build your own box above.

Pie Box (Box comes as is, with all three sides)

Pie Box (Box comes as is, with all three sides)

$15.00

Winter Pie Box: Turkey OR Classic Veggie Pot Pie, Scallion Mashed Potatoes, Kale Currant Salad, Spiced Green Beans, Cranberry Sauce *For any substitutions, build your own box above.

Roast Box (Box comes as is, with all three sides)

Roast Box (Box comes as is, with all three sides)

$15.00

Winter Roast Box: Garlic Rosemary Roasted Chicken OR Creamy Southwestern Pasta (GF), Winter Potato Salad, Roasted Brussels Sprouts w/ sweet onion cream, Kale Currant Salad *For any substitutions, build your own box above.

Cue Box for 4 (Box comes as is, with all three sides)

Cue Box for 4 (Box comes as is, with all three sides)

$54.00

Winter ‘Cue Box: Pulled Pork OR BBQ Chicken Sandwich, Mac & Cheese, Cornbread, Maple Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce, Pickles. *Due to our seasonal menu, image may not match box contents.

Pie Box for 4 (Box comes as is, with all three sides)

Pie Box for 4 (Box comes as is, with all three sides)

$54.00

Winter Pie Box: Turkey OR Classic Veggie Pot Pie, Scallion Mashed Potatoes, Kale Currant Salad, Spiced Green Beans, Cranberry Sauce *Due to our seasonal menu, image may not match box contents.

Roast Box for 4 (Box comes as is, with all three sides)

Roast Box for 4 (Box comes as is, with all three sides)

$54.00

Winter Roast Box: Garlic Rosemary Roasted Chicken OR Creamy Southwestern Pasta (GF), Winter Potato Salad, Brussels Sprouts w/ sweet onion cream, Kale Currant Salad *Due to our seasonal menu, image may not match box contents.

Allergy or Dietary Restriction? Build an allergen-friendly box

Vegan Box

Vegan Box

Build your own vegan box! Choose a size and vegan options. If you have any other dietary restrictions, please add them in the comments.

Gluten-Free Box

Build your own gluten-free box! Choose a size and gluten-free options. If you have any other dietary restrictions, please add them in the comments.

Dairy-Free Box

Build your own dairy-free box! Choose a size and dairy-free options. Please note: roasted chicken contains butter, but no cream or milk. If you have any other dietary restrictions, please add them in the comments.

Low-Carb Box

Build your own low-carb box! Choose a size and low-carb options. If you have any other dietary restrictions, please add them in the comments. For carb counts on the sides, view our allergen guide at www.eatporchbox.com/low-carb Please note: the quiche filling is low carb (just don't eat the crust).

Low-Sodium Box

Build your own low-sodium box! Choose a size and low-sodium options. If you have any other dietary restrictions, please add them in the comments.

Soy-Free Box

Build your own soy-free box! Choose a size and soy-free options. If you have any other dietary restrictions, please add them in the comments.

Winter Desserts

Caramel Apple Crumble

Caramel Apple Crumble

$3.50+

Sweet cinnamon-glazed apples with a graham cracker streusel drizzled with caramel sauce. Served warm or cold. + Can be dairy-free, gluten-free, or vegan.

Pumpkin Rice Pudding

Pumpkin Rice Pudding

$2.75+

A creamy pumpkin dessert perfect for a cozy fall evening (regardless of the warm weather). Gluten-Free

Extras/ALC

Extra Side

$4.00

Extra Salad Dressing

Extra BBQ Sauces

Housemade Honey Butter (single portion)

$0.50

Housemade Honey Butter (family portion)

$2.00

House-made Bottled Sauces

You can now purchase our house-made sauces! Try the green sauce, a spicy and creamy jalapeno based sauce that goes on everything. Or try the tangy and sweet white sauce, great on smoked foods and meats!
Spicy Green Sauce (10 fl. oz)

Spicy Green Sauce (10 fl. oz)

$8.99
Tangy White Barbecue Sauce (10 fl. oz)

Tangy White Barbecue Sauce (10 fl. oz)

$8.99

Apple Cider Vinaigrette (10 fl. oz)

$8.99

Balsamic Vinaigrette (10 fl. oz)

$8.99
Champagne Vinaigrette (10 fl. oz)

Champagne Vinaigrette (10 fl. oz)

$8.99

Greek Feta (10 fl. oz)

$8.99

Maple Vinaigrette (10 fl. oz)

$8.99

Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette (10 fl. oz)

$8.99

Seasonal Store-made Drinks

Our seasonal drink-- A Passionfruit Arnold Palmer.
Cranberry Lemonade

Cranberry Lemonade

$3.50

Freshly squeezed lemonade with hpusemade cranberry juice

Toasted Coconut Cold Brew Coffee

Toasted Coconut Cold Brew Coffee

$4.75

Cold Brew coffee brewed from local beans from the Lost Bean. Shaken with homemade toasted coconut creamer (Creamer made with coconut milk; dairy-free/vegan)

Sodas

Coke (Diet)

$2.50

Coke (Regular)

$2.50

Stubborn Soda

$3.50

Coffee, Tea, Kombucha

Honest Tea

$3.75Out of stock

Fine Feathers Kombucha

$5.00

Made locally, naturally, and sustainably in Long Beach

Teatulia Iced Tea

$3.50

Juice And Water

Acqua Panna Water

$3.00

Apple Juice Box (4.2 oz)

$1.00

Bubly (Sparkling Lime Water)

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Fruit Punch Juice Box (6 Oz)

$1.50

Charter Oaks Jam- San Diego

Summer Berry Preserves

$7.50

Cocoa Parlor Chocolate- Laguna Niguel

Night Train 75

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry Mermaid 67

$7.00

Simple Pleasure 67

$7.00

Surfer Girl 67

$7.00Out of stock

Deep Velvet 51

$7.00

Popped Quinoa 70

$7.00

More Please 35

$7.00Out of stock

Laguna Salt- San Clemente

Himalayan Pink Salt

$6.50

Lemon Flake

$6.50

Lost Bean Coffee & Tea- Tustin

Loose leaf tea and whole bean coffee roasted in Orange County, CA

Black Hawaiian Tea

$15.00

Masala Chai Tea

$15.00

Lemon Ginger Tea

$15.00

Honduras Coffee Beans

$17.00Out of stock

Mago Hot Sauce- Laguna Beach

Pineapple Habanero

$7.50

Pineapple Habanero Hot Sauce from Mago Hot Sauce in Laguna Beach. A sweet, mild hot sauce. 5 fl. oz bottle.

Chipotle Hot Sauce

$10.00

Chiptole Hot Sauce from Mago Hot Sauce in Laguna Beach. 8 fl. oz bottle. Great for grilling, marinading, or as a condiment.

Ghost Pepper

$7.50

Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce from Mago Hot Sauce in Laguna Beach. 5 fl. oz bottle.

Massey Honey- Yorba Linda

Orange Blossom Honey

$12.00

Wildflower Honey

$12.00

Blackberry Honey

$12.00

Give Back to Our Community

Bracken's Kitchen Donation

$1.00+

Donate any amount to support our community partner, Bracken's Kitchen. They provide meals and culinary training for underserved members of our Orange County community.

Buy a Healthcare Worker a Meal

$8.00

Support those working tirelessly to keep our community healthy. For every $8, we'll give a free meal (a pie, roast, or salad box) to a healthcare worker in Laguna Hills. Add a personalized message under "special requests" and we'll include your note!

Catering Boxes

'Cue Sando Catering Box

'Cue Sando Catering Box

CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). Our 'Cue Box for catering: Choice of a pulled chicken or pulled pork sandwich with fruit, coleslaw, and cornbread. Please mark in the comments if you need any boxes to be adapted for allergens or dietary restrictions. Ex) 1 gluten-free, put salad box sides.

Quiche Catering Box

Quiche Catering Box

CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). Our Quiche Box for catering: Choice of quiche with fruit, seasonal salad, and tomato basil gazpacho.

Salad Catering Box

Salad Catering Box

CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). Our Salad Box for catering: Choice of a seasonal or arugula strawberry salad, with fruit, cucumber chickpea salad, and tomato basil gazpacho.

Kid Box Catering

CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). Order 10 or more kid boxes to get this bulk discount. For 9 or less boxes, add the Kid Box from our regular menu.

BiteBox Catering

$9.50

Catering Trays

CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). Serving utensils are not included. Please add them on at $2.5 each. Eating utensils are free of charge. All catering trays are offered in three sizes. A small tray feeds 5-10 people. A medium tray feeds 10-20. A large tray feeds 20-30.

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich Catering

$65.00+

CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). All catering orders over $200 will have a 10% service fee added. Serving utensils are not included. Please add them on at $2.5 each. Eating utensils are free of charge. Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwiches come with buns, BBQ sauce, and pickles on the side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich Catering

$75.00+

CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). All catering orders over $200 will have a 10% service fee added. Serving utensils are not included. Please add them on at $2.5 each. Eating utensils are free of charge. Pulled pork comes with sides of buns, BBQ sauce, and pickles.

Roast Chicken Catering

$80.00+

CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). All catering orders over $200 will have a 10% service fee added. Serving utensils are not included. Please add them on at $2.5 each. Eating utensils are free of charge. Roasted Chicken is topped with a lemon herb sauce and chives.

Creamy Southwestern Pasta (GF) catering

$75.00+

Pot Pie Catering

$60.00+

CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). All catering orders over $200 will have a 10% service fee added. Serving utensils are not included. Please add them on at $2.5 each. Eating utensils are free of charge. Pot pie: pot pie base with garnishes of crispy onion and chives. Puff pastry crusts on the side.

Cornbread Catering

$20.00+

CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). All catering orders over $200 will have a 10% service fee added. Serving utensils are not included. Please add them on at $2.5 each. Eating utensils are free of charge.

Maple Coleslaw Catering

$20.00+

CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). All catering orders over $200 will have a 10% service fee added. Serving utensils are not included. Please add them on at $2.5 each. Eating utensils are free of charge.

French Onion Soup Catering

$35.00+

Kale Currant Salad Catering

$25.00+

Mac & Cheese Catering

$35.00+

CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). All catering orders over $200 will have a 10% service fee added. Serving utensils are not included. Please add them on at $2.5 each. Eating utensils are free of charge. Mac & Cheese is garnished with chives.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts Catering

$35.00+

Scallion Mashed Potatoes Catering

$25.00+

Seasonal Salad Catering

$30.00+

Seasonal Fruit Catering

$25.00+

CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). All catering orders over $200 will have a 10% service fee added. Serving utensils are not included. Please add them on at $2.5 each. Eating utensils are free of charge.

Sesame Quinoa Salad Catering

$25.00+

Spiced Green Beans Catering

$35.00+

Winter Potato Salad Catering

$35.00+

Caramel Apple Crumble Catering

$35.00+

Pumpkin Rice Pudding Catering

$30.00+

Catering Extras

Honey Butter Catering

$10.00

8oz cup of homemade honey butter for cornbread trays.

Serving Utensils

$2.50

Re-usable serving utensil for catering trays. Add one per tray type ordered.

Eating Utensils

Specify how many utensils needed for the order. Please note: we do not provide plates for serving catering tray items.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, American Comfort Food designed for take-out. Meal "boxes" of main dishes and sides of varying sizes. Feeds 1 or a family. Build your own boxes or order a classic box of a balance meal curated by our team. Options for all allergens or dietary restrictions.

Website

Location

25616 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Directions

Gallery
PorchBox image
Banner pic
PorchBox image

