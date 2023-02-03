- Home
PorchBox
No reviews yet
25616 Alicia Parkway
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Request Utensils & Service Ware (free)
Add utensils
We will add the number of utensils to match the number of boxes ordered. Please add in your order comments if you need more/less sets of utensils. We put one napkin per set. If you would like more, select "extra napkins" as well.
Extra napkins
Add this if you want extra napkins! When you request utensils, we put 1 napkin per box. Selecting extra napkins doesn't mean we give utensils-- if you want some, please select that as well :)
Sharing trays
Are you sharing a family box or a single box with another? We'll add extra trays to make sharing easier. Please add in the comments below how many you would like. *Note: if you order one box/person, we include trays so this is not needed.
"Picnic style"/Tie it up
We'll tie your boxes together for easier carrying! (We don't have bags that fit our boxes, so this is the closest we can get).
Build Your Own Box
Bite Box (1 main and 1 side)
Build your own Bite Box. Choose one main dish and one side dish
Single Box (1 main and 3 sides)
Build your own single box! Choose one main dish and three sides.
Family Box (1 main and 3 sides, 4 portions)
Build your own family box! Choose one main dish and three sides to share with your family. Comes in communal trays.
Kid Box (2 items, kid-sized portions)
Choose any two kid-friendly items for $7. Designed for kids 10 and under. Cornbread, Fruit, Herb Stuffing, Mac and Cheese, Maple Coleslaw, Mashed Potatoes, PorchBox House Salad, Pulled BBQ Chicken, Pulled Pork, Roasted Chicken (change visibility of salad, stuffing, mash)
Can't decide? Choose a Classic Single or Family Box
'Cue Box (Box comes as is, with all three sides)
Winter ‘Cue Box: Pulled Pork OR BBQ Chicken Sandwich, Mac & Cheese, Cornbread, Maple Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce, Pickles *For any substitutions, build your own box above.
Pie Box (Box comes as is, with all three sides)
Winter Pie Box: Turkey OR Classic Veggie Pot Pie, Scallion Mashed Potatoes, Kale Currant Salad, Spiced Green Beans, Cranberry Sauce *For any substitutions, build your own box above.
Roast Box (Box comes as is, with all three sides)
Winter Roast Box: Garlic Rosemary Roasted Chicken OR Creamy Southwestern Pasta (GF), Winter Potato Salad, Roasted Brussels Sprouts w/ sweet onion cream, Kale Currant Salad *For any substitutions, build your own box above.
Cue Box for 4 (Box comes as is, with all three sides)
Winter ‘Cue Box: Pulled Pork OR BBQ Chicken Sandwich, Mac & Cheese, Cornbread, Maple Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce, Pickles. *Due to our seasonal menu, image may not match box contents.
Pie Box for 4 (Box comes as is, with all three sides)
Winter Pie Box: Turkey OR Classic Veggie Pot Pie, Scallion Mashed Potatoes, Kale Currant Salad, Spiced Green Beans, Cranberry Sauce *Due to our seasonal menu, image may not match box contents.
Roast Box for 4 (Box comes as is, with all three sides)
Winter Roast Box: Garlic Rosemary Roasted Chicken OR Creamy Southwestern Pasta (GF), Winter Potato Salad, Brussels Sprouts w/ sweet onion cream, Kale Currant Salad *Due to our seasonal menu, image may not match box contents.
Allergy or Dietary Restriction? Build an allergen-friendly box
Vegan Box
Build your own vegan box! Choose a size and vegan options. If you have any other dietary restrictions, please add them in the comments.
Gluten-Free Box
Build your own gluten-free box! Choose a size and gluten-free options. If you have any other dietary restrictions, please add them in the comments.
Dairy-Free Box
Build your own dairy-free box! Choose a size and dairy-free options. Please note: roasted chicken contains butter, but no cream or milk. If you have any other dietary restrictions, please add them in the comments.
Low-Carb Box
Build your own low-carb box! Choose a size and low-carb options. If you have any other dietary restrictions, please add them in the comments. For carb counts on the sides, view our allergen guide at www.eatporchbox.com/low-carb Please note: the quiche filling is low carb (just don't eat the crust).
Low-Sodium Box
Build your own low-sodium box! Choose a size and low-sodium options. If you have any other dietary restrictions, please add them in the comments.
Soy-Free Box
Build your own soy-free box! Choose a size and soy-free options. If you have any other dietary restrictions, please add them in the comments.
Winter Desserts
Caramel Apple Crumble
Sweet cinnamon-glazed apples with a graham cracker streusel drizzled with caramel sauce. Served warm or cold. + Can be dairy-free, gluten-free, or vegan.
Pumpkin Rice Pudding
A creamy pumpkin dessert perfect for a cozy fall evening (regardless of the warm weather). Gluten-Free
Extras/ALC
House-made Bottled Sauces
Seasonal Store-made Drinks
Coffee, Tea, Kombucha
Juice And Water
Charter Oaks Jam- San Diego
Cocoa Parlor Chocolate- Laguna Niguel
Laguna Salt- San Clemente
Lost Bean Coffee & Tea- Tustin
Mago Hot Sauce- Laguna Beach
Pineapple Habanero
Pineapple Habanero Hot Sauce from Mago Hot Sauce in Laguna Beach. A sweet, mild hot sauce. 5 fl. oz bottle.
Chipotle Hot Sauce
Chiptole Hot Sauce from Mago Hot Sauce in Laguna Beach. 8 fl. oz bottle. Great for grilling, marinading, or as a condiment.
Ghost Pepper
Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce from Mago Hot Sauce in Laguna Beach. 5 fl. oz bottle.
Massey Honey- Yorba Linda
Give Back to Our Community
Bracken's Kitchen Donation
Donate any amount to support our community partner, Bracken's Kitchen. They provide meals and culinary training for underserved members of our Orange County community.
Buy a Healthcare Worker a Meal
Support those working tirelessly to keep our community healthy. For every $8, we'll give a free meal (a pie, roast, or salad box) to a healthcare worker in Laguna Hills. Add a personalized message under "special requests" and we'll include your note!
Catering Boxes
'Cue Sando Catering Box
CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). Our 'Cue Box for catering: Choice of a pulled chicken or pulled pork sandwich with fruit, coleslaw, and cornbread. Please mark in the comments if you need any boxes to be adapted for allergens or dietary restrictions. Ex) 1 gluten-free, put salad box sides.
Quiche Catering Box
CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). Our Quiche Box for catering: Choice of quiche with fruit, seasonal salad, and tomato basil gazpacho.
Salad Catering Box
CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). Our Salad Box for catering: Choice of a seasonal or arugula strawberry salad, with fruit, cucumber chickpea salad, and tomato basil gazpacho.
Kid Box Catering
CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). Order 10 or more kid boxes to get this bulk discount. For 9 or less boxes, add the Kid Box from our regular menu.
BiteBox Catering
Catering Trays
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich Catering
CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). All catering orders over $200 will have a 10% service fee added. Serving utensils are not included. Please add them on at $2.5 each. Eating utensils are free of charge. Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwiches come with buns, BBQ sauce, and pickles on the side.
Pulled Pork Sandwich Catering
CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). All catering orders over $200 will have a 10% service fee added. Serving utensils are not included. Please add them on at $2.5 each. Eating utensils are free of charge. Pulled pork comes with sides of buns, BBQ sauce, and pickles.
Roast Chicken Catering
CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). All catering orders over $200 will have a 10% service fee added. Serving utensils are not included. Please add them on at $2.5 each. Eating utensils are free of charge. Roasted Chicken is topped with a lemon herb sauce and chives.
Creamy Southwestern Pasta (GF) catering
Pot Pie Catering
CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). All catering orders over $200 will have a 10% service fee added. Serving utensils are not included. Please add them on at $2.5 each. Eating utensils are free of charge. Pot pie: pot pie base with garnishes of crispy onion and chives. Puff pastry crusts on the side.
Cornbread Catering
CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). All catering orders over $200 will have a 10% service fee added. Serving utensils are not included. Please add them on at $2.5 each. Eating utensils are free of charge.
Maple Coleslaw Catering
CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). All catering orders over $200 will have a 10% service fee added. Serving utensils are not included. Please add them on at $2.5 each. Eating utensils are free of charge.
French Onion Soup Catering
Kale Currant Salad Catering
Mac & Cheese Catering
CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). All catering orders over $200 will have a 10% service fee added. Serving utensils are not included. Please add them on at $2.5 each. Eating utensils are free of charge. Mac & Cheese is garnished with chives.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts Catering
Scallion Mashed Potatoes Catering
Seasonal Salad Catering
Seasonal Fruit Catering
CATERING POLICIES: if the total of your event is more than $200, please call us at (949) 446-9083. Catering orders over $200 not scheduled/pre-approved in advance may not be accepted (due to kitchen capacities). All catering orders over $200 will have a 10% service fee added. Serving utensils are not included. Please add them on at $2.5 each. Eating utensils are free of charge.
Sesame Quinoa Salad Catering
Spiced Green Beans Catering
Winter Potato Salad Catering
Caramel Apple Crumble Catering
Pumpkin Rice Pudding Catering
Catering Extras
Honey Butter Catering
8oz cup of homemade honey butter for cornbread trays.
Serving Utensils
Re-usable serving utensil for catering trays. Add one per tray type ordered.
Eating Utensils
Specify how many utensils needed for the order. Please note: we do not provide plates for serving catering tray items.
Fresh, American Comfort Food designed for take-out. Meal "boxes" of main dishes and sides of varying sizes. Feeds 1 or a family. Build your own boxes or order a classic box of a balance meal curated by our team. Options for all allergens or dietary restrictions.
25616 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Hills, CA 92653