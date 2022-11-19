Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eats at The Cottage 7409 US-301

review star

No reviews yet

7409 US-301

Riverview, FL 33578

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Meals

Alafia Shrimp & Grits

$8.98

Corned Beef Hash & 3 Eggs

$8.98

3 Pancakes or French Toast

$7.98

Biscuits & Gravy

Country Fried Steak

$9.98

Oatmeal

Create A Plate

Create Your Own Bowl 3 Toppings

$9.98

Create Your Own Bowl 4 Toppings

$10.98

Create Your Own Bowl 5 Toppings

$12.98

Fried Catfish

$11.98

One Pork Chop (8 oz)

$10.48

Prime Ribeye Steak (8 oz)

$14.98

Sides

Omelettes

3 Ingredient Omelette

$9.98

4 Ingredient Omelette

$10.98

5 Ingredient Omelette

$12.98

2 Ingredient Omlette

$8.98

Kids Breakfast

(Kids) French Toast

$5.49

(Kids) Pancakes

$5.49

(Kids) Bacon & Eggs

$5.49

(Kids) Cereal

$3.99

Bottled/Canned Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Canned Drinks

$3.45
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

A Riverview HotSpot!

Location

7409 US-301, Riverview, FL 33578

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hunter's Brunch Shack - 8001 US-301
orange starNo Reviews
8001 US-301 Riverview, FL 33578
View restaurantnext
Lola's Club and Kitchen - 6656 U.S. 301
orange starNo Reviews
6656 U.S. 301 Riverview, FL 33578
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Riverview FL (US 301)
orange starNo Reviews
9622 US Hwy 301 S Riverview, FL 33569
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill
orange star4.7 • 348
3920 US Highway 301 Riverview, FL 33578
View restaurantnext
Fred's Market - Riverview
orange starNo Reviews
6501 US Highway 301 S Riverview, FL 33578
View restaurantnext
Datz - Riverview
orange starNo Reviews
6264 Winthrop Town Centre Riverview, FL 33578
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverview

Beef 'O' Brady's - Riverview FL (Summerfield)
orange star4.3 • 1,746
13326 Lincoln Rd Riverview, FL 33578
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill
orange star4.7 • 348
3920 US Highway 301 Riverview, FL 33578
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0252 - Riverview, FL
orange star4.8 • 213
11238 Sullivan St Riverview, FL 33578
View restaurantnext
Donovan's Steakhouse
orange star4.0 • 186
11206 SULLIVAN ST RIVERVIEW, FL 33578
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riverview
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Tampa
review star
Avg 4.3 (311 restaurants)
Plant City
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Lakeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston