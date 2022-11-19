Sushi & Japanese
Mediterranean
Eat's Sushi Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and Enjoy! Quality Sushi and Japanese cuisine at an affordable price. Let's Eat Sushi!
Location
1175 Baker st, Suite E25, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Istanbul Grill California - 18010 Newhope St Unit D
4.8 • 3,796
18010 Newhope St Unit D Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurant
VACA - 695 Town Center Drive, Suite 170
No Reviews
695 Town Center Drive, Suite 170 Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurant