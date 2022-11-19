Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Mediterranean

Eat's Sushi Costa Mesa

No reviews yet

1175 Baker st

Suite E25

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Popular Items

CALIFORNIA ROLL
ALASKAN ROLL
RAINBOW ROLL

NEW STYLE SASHIMI / 4PCS

SLICED SALMON WITH LEMON, SEA SALT, WHITE TRUFFLE OIL
NEW STYLE YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

NEW STYLE YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$9.00

SLICED YELLOWTAIL WITH YUZU, PONZU, JALAPENO

NEW STYLE JUMBO SCALLOP SASHIMI

NEW STYLE JUMBO SCALLOP SASHIMI

$9.00

SLICED JUMBO SCALLOP WITH WHITE TRUFFLE OIL, LEMON, BLACK TRUFFLE SALT, YUZU,

NEW STYLE BLUEFIN TUNA SASHIMI

NEW STYLE BLUEFIN TUNA SASHIMI

$9.00

SLICED SEARED TUNA WITH PEPPER, GARLIC PONZU, JALAPENO

NEW STYLE SALMON SASHIMI

NEW STYLE SALMON SASHIMI

$9.00

SLICED SALMON WITH WHITE TRUFFLE OIL, YUZU PONZU, BLACK TRUFFLE SALT,

NEW STYLE ALBACORE SASHIMI

NEW STYLE ALBACORE SASHIMI

$9.00

SLICED ALBACORE WITH CRUNCH ONION, GALRIC PONZU

NEW STYLE OCTOPUS SASHIMI

NEW STYLE OCTOPUS SASHIMI

$9.00

SLICED OCTOPUS WITH WHITE TRUFFLE OIL, LEMON, YUZU, BLACK TRUFFLE SALT,

NEW STYLE ANKIMO(MONKFISHI LIVER)

NEW STYLE ANKIMO(MONKFISHI LIVER)

$9.00

SLICED COOKED MONKFISH LIVER WITH PONZU, ONION

SUSHI /1PCS

BLUEFIN TUNA SUSHI

BLUEFIN TUNA SUSHI

$1.95
SALMON SUSHI

SALMON SUSHI

$1.95
YELLOTAIL SUSHI

YELLOTAIL SUSHI

$1.95
MADAI(JAPANESE SNAPPER) SUSHI

MADAI(JAPANESE SNAPPER) SUSHI

$1.95
SHRIMP SUSHI

SHRIMP SUSHI

$1.95
EGG SUSHI

EGG SUSHI

$1.95
SMELT EGG SUSHI

SMELT EGG SUSHI

$1.95
SALMON EGG SUSHI

SALMON EGG SUSHI

$3.25
SWEET SHRIMP SUSHI

SWEET SHRIMP SUSHI

$4.50
Fatty Tuna (TORO) SUSHI

Fatty Tuna (TORO) SUSHI

$4.50
PEPPER BLUEFIN TUNA SUSHI

PEPPER BLUEFIN TUNA SUSHI

$2.25
PEPPER SALMON SUSHI

PEPPER SALMON SUSHI

$2.25
SEARED ALBACORE SUSHI

SEARED ALBACORE SUSHI

$1.95
OCTOPUS SUSHI

OCTOPUS SUSHI

$1.95
STICK CRAB SUSHI

STICK CRAB SUSHI

$1.95
BAY SCALLOP SUSHI

BAY SCALLOP SUSHI

$1.95
FRESH WATER EEL SUSHI

FRESH WATER EEL SUSHI

$2.25
SEARED JUMBO SCALLOP SUSHI

SEARED JUMBO SCALLOP SUSHI

$3.50
SEA URCHIN SUSHI

SEA URCHIN SUSHI

$8.50

SASHIMI / 5PCS

BLUEFIN TUNA SASHIMI(5PCS)

$12.00

SALMON SASHIMI(5PCS)

$12.00

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI(5PCS)

$12.00

ALBACORE SASHIMI(5PCS)

$12.00
SASHIMI COMBO A(9PCS)

SASHIMI COMBO A(9PCS)

$21.00
SASHIMI COMBO B(12PCS)

SASHIMI COMBO B(12PCS)

$28.00

NO RICE ROLL / 4PCS

EX-GIRLFRIEND

EX-GIRLFRIEND

$7.95

IN:KRAB,SPICY TUNA IN SOY PAPER OUT:TUNA, SALMON,YELLOWTAIL,SESAME DRESSING

PINK LADY

PINK LADY

$7.95

IN :SHRIMP TEMPURA, SPCIY KRAB, AVOCADO OUT : SALMON, JAPAPENO, SOY MUSTARD DRESSING

CALIENTE

CALIENTE

$7.95

IN:SHRIMP TEMPURA,KRAB,AVOCADO,SPICY TUNA, CRUNCH IN SOY PAPER OUT:SEARED ALBACORE,JALAPENO, SPICY GARLIC PONZU & EEL SAUCE

ROLY POLY

ROLY POLY

$7.95

IN:KRAB OUT:SALMON, GREEN ONION, W/SPICY EEL SAUCE

RED EYE

RED EYE

$7.95

IN:SPICY KRAB, AVOCADO OUT:TUNA, Green onion, SOY MUSTARD DRESSING

SUSHI BLOSSOM

SUSHI BLOSSOM

$7.95

IN: KRAB OUT : TUNA, SALMON, YELLOWTAIL, ALBACORE WITH SESAME DRESSING

MOUNTAIN HAND ROLL(2PCS)

MOUNTAIN HAND ROLL(2PCS)

$7.95

IN:TUNA,SALMON,YELLOWTAIL,SHRIMP TEMPURA,SPICY KRAB,CRUNCH,AVOCADO, SPICY MAYO, EEL SAUCE

CUCUMBER WRAP

CUCUMBER WRAP

$7.95

IN:TUNA,SALMON,YELLOWTAIL,ALBACORE,AVOCADO,KRAB OUT:CUCUMBER,PONZU SAUCE

TOPPING ROLL / 4PCS

ENERGY ROLL

ENERGY ROLL

$7.50

IN:SHRIMP TEMPURA, KRAB, AVOCADO OUT:SPICY ALBACORE,UNAGI,SPICY MAYO &EEL SAUCE

ZEN ROLL

ZEN ROLL

$7.50

IN:TUNA, SALMON, YELLOWTAIL IN SOY PAPER OUT:AVOCADO, SESAME DRESSING

BAJA CALIFORNIA ROLL

BAJA CALIFORNIA ROLL

$6.95

IN:SPICY TUNA, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, OUT:YELLOWTAIL,CILANTRO, PONZU

ALBACORE DELIGHT ROLL

ALBACORE DELIGHT ROLL

$6.95

IN:SPICY TUNA, CUCUMBER OUT: ALBACORE,CRISPY ONION, WITH GARLIC PONZU

ALASKAN ROLL

ALASKAN ROLL

$6.95

IN: KRAB, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER OUT : SALMON WITH PONZU

TEKKA TUNA ROLL

TEKKA TUNA ROLL

$6.95

IN : SPCIY TUNA, CRUNCH OUT: TUNA, JALAPENO, EEL SAUCE

FIRE ISLAND ROLL

FIRE ISLAND ROLL

$6.95

IN:SHRIMP TEMPURA,SPICY TUNA, AVOCADO OUT:SEARED TUNA,JALAPENO,ONION WITH GARLIC PONZU

HAWAIIAN ROLL

HAWAIIAN ROLL

$6.95

IN : KRAB, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER OUT : TUNA, AVO,PONZU

DRAGON ROLL

DRAGON ROLL

$6.95

IN : SHRIMP TEMPURA, KRAB, AVOCADO OUT : EEL, AVOCADO WITH EEL SAUCE

TIGER ROLL

TIGER ROLL

$6.95

IN:SHRIMP TEMPURA,KRAB, AVOCADO OUT:TIGER SHRIMP,AVOCADO,CRUNCH,EEL SAUCE

CATERPILLAR ROLL

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$6.95

IN: FRESH WATER EEL,KRAB,CUCUMBER OUT:AVOCADO, EEL SAUCE

ALBACORE LOVER ROLL

ALBACORE LOVER ROLL

$6.95

IN:STICK CRAB,CUCUMBER,ONION OUT:SPICY ALBACORE,ALBACORE, JALAPENO, GALRIC PONZU

HOT NIGHT ROLL

HOT NIGHT ROLL

$6.95

IN:SHRIMP TEMPURA,KRAB,AVOCADO OUT:SPICY TUNA, CRUNCH, EEL SAUCE

RAINBOW ROLL

RAINBOW ROLL

$6.95

IN:KRAB,AVOCADO,CUCUMBER OUT : ASSORTED FISH, AVO

BIKINI ROLL

BIKINI ROLL

$6.95

IN:SPICY TUNA, SHRIMP TEMPURA, AVOCADO OUT:TUNA, SALMON, EEL SAUCE

SALMON CRUNCH ROLL

SALMON CRUNCH ROLL

$6.95

IN:KRAB,SALMON TEMPURA OUT: SPICY TUNA,CRUNCH, SPICY MAYO &EEL SAUCE

IN&OUT SALMON ROLL

IN&OUT SALMON ROLL

$6.95

IN:SALMON TEMPURA, KRAB OUT:SALMON, AVO,SPICY MAYO& EEL SAUCE

CHEESE CRUNCH ROLL

CHEESE CRUNCH ROLL

$5.95

IN:SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE, AVOCADO OUT: CRUNCH, EEL SAUCE

CRUNCH ROLL

CRUNCH ROLL

$5.95

IN:SHRIMP TEMPURA,KRAB,AVOCADO OUT:CRUNCH,EEL SAUCE

SPICY CRUNCH ROLL

SPICY CRUNCH ROLL

$5.95

IN : SPICY TUNA, SHRIMP TEMPURA, AVOCADO OUT : CRUNCH, EEL SAUCE

BIG ROLL / 5PCS

BLACK SPIDER ROLL

BLACK SPIDER ROLL

$14.00

IN:SOFT SHELL CRAB,AVOCADO,KRAB,CUCUMBER OUT:SPICY ALBACORE,UNAGI,SPICY MAYO, EEL SAUCE

VEGAS ROLL

VEGAS ROLL

$13.00

IN:TUNA, SALMON, YELLOWTAIL, CREAM CHEESE, CRAB STICK, AVOCADO OUT : DEEP FRIED WITH SPICY MAYO, EEL SAUCE, PEANUT SAUCE

SPIDER ROLL

SPIDER ROLL

$11.00

IN:SOFT SHELL CRAB,CRAB STICK,CUCUMBER,MASAGO, SPICY MAYO,KAIWARE OUT: EEL SAUCE

FUTO MAKI

FUTO MAKI

$10.00

IN:, UNAGI, SHRIMP, CRAB STICK, TAMAGO, KAMPYO, CUCUMBER,

BAKED ROLL / 4PCS

SNOW CONE ROLL

SNOW CONE ROLL

$7.50

IN:KRAB,AVOCADO,CUCUMBER OUT: BAKED SPICY ALBACORE&CRAWFISH, SPICY MAYO&EEL SAUCE

SPICY BAKED SALMON ROLL

SPICY BAKED SALMON ROLL

$6.95

IN:KRAB, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER OUT: BAKED SPICY SALMON, GREEN ONION, CRUNCH,EEL SAUCE

BABY LOBSTER(CRAWFISH) ROLL

BABY LOBSTER(CRAWFISH) ROLL

$6.95

IN:KRAB,AVOCADO,CUCUMBER OUT: BAKED CRAWFISH,GREEN ONION,EEL SAUCE

BAKED SCALLOP ROLL

BAKED SCALLOP ROLL

$6.95

IN:KRAB,AVOCADO,CUCUMBER OUT:BAKED SCALLOP,GREEN ONION,EEL SAUCE

FRIED ROLL / 4PCS

POPCORN ROLL

POPCORN ROLL

$7.95

IN : KRAB, AVO, CUCUMBER OUT : FRIED CRAWFISH, PEANUT SACUE, SPICY MAYO & EEL SAUCE,

GOLDEN PHILADELPHIA ROLL

GOLDEN PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$6.95

IN : SALMON, AVO, CREEMCHEESE OUT : EEL SAUCE, PEANUT SAUCE

GOLDEN CALFORNIA ROLL

GOLDEN CALFORNIA ROLL

$5.95

IN : KRAB, AVO, CUCUMBER OUT: EEL SAUCE, PEANUT SAUCE

GOLDEN SPICY TUNA ROLL

GOLDEN SPICY TUNA ROLL

$5.95

IN : SPICY TUNA, AVO OUT : EEL SAUCE, PEANUT SAUCE

CUT ROLL / 8PCS

KRAB, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$5.50

KRAB, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER

SPICY CALIFORNIA ROLL

$5.75

SPICY KRAB, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER

TUNA ROLL(6PCS)

$5.50

6PCS/ TUNA, SESAME SEED INSIDE(SEAWEED OUTSIDE)

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$5.75

SPICY TUNA, CUCUMBER

SALMON ROLL(6PCS)

$5.50

6PCS/ SALMON, SESAME SEED INSIDE(SEAWEED OUTSIDE)

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$5.95

DICED SALMON WITH SPICY SAUCE, MASAGO, GREEN ONION, SPICY OIL ON TOP OF AVOCADO+CUCUMBER ROLL

PHILADEPHIA ROLL

$6.50

SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, AVOCADO

YELLOWTAIL ROLL(6PCS)

$5.50

6PCS/ YELLOWTAIL, SESAME SEED INSIDE(SEAWEED OUTSIDE)

SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$5.95

DICED YELLOTAIL WITH SPICY SAUCE, MASAGO, GREEN ONION, SPICY OIL ON TOP OF AVOCADO+CUCUMBER ROLL

FRESH WATER EEL ROLL

$5.95

FRESH WATER EEL, CUCUMBER

SPICY ALBACORE ROLL

$5.75

SPICY ALBACORE, CUCUMBER

SALMON SKIN ROLL(5PCS)

$5.50

CRISPY SALMON SKIN, GOBO, CUCUMBER, KAIWARE, BONITO WITH EEL SAUCE

CRABSTICK ROLL

$5.50

IMITATION CRAB STICK, CUCUMBER

SPICY SCALLOP ROLL

$5.95

BAY SCALLOP WITH SPICY SAUCE, MASAGO, GREEN ONION, SPICY OIL ON TOP OF AVOCADO+CUCUMBER ROLL

VEGETABLE ROLL

$5.50

AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, GOBO, KANPYO(ORIENTAL SQUASH)

AVOCADO ROLL

$4.95

8PCS/ ONLY AVOCADO INSIDE

CUCUMBER ROLL(6PCS)

$4.50

6PCS/ ONLY CUCUBER INSIDE(SEAWEED OUTSIDE)

KAMPYO ROLL(6PCS)

$4.50

OSHINKO ROLL(6PCS)

$4.50

HAND ROLL / 1PCS

TUNA, RADISH SPROUTS

CALIFORNIA H/R

$5.50

KRAB, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER

SPICY CALIFORNIA H/R

$5.75

SPICY KRAB, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER

TUNA H/R

$5.50

TUNA, RADISH SPROUTS

SPICY TUNA H/R

$5.75

SPICY TUNA, CUCUMBER, RADISH SPROUTS

SALMON H/R

$5.50

SALMON, RADISH SPROUTS

SPICY SALMON H/R

$5.95

SALMON, SMELT EGG, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, RADISH SPROUT WITH SPICY SAUCE

PHILADELPHIA H/R

$6.50

SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, AVOCADO

YELLOWTAIL H/R

$5.50

YELLOWTAIL, RADISH SPROUTS

SPICY YELLOWTAIL H/R

$5.95

YELLOWTAIL, SMELT EGG, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, RADISH SPROUTS WITH SPICY SAUCE

FRESH WATER EEL H/R

$5.95

FRESH WATER EEL, CUCUMBER, RADISH SPROUTS

SPICY ALBACORE H/R

$5.75

SPICY ALBACORE, CUCUMBER, RADISH SPROUTS

SALMON SKIN H/R

$5.50

CRISPY SALMON SKIN, GOBO, CUCUMBER, RADISH SPROUTS, BONITO WITH EEL SAUCE

CRABSTICK H/R

$5.50

CRAB STICK, CUCUMBER

SPICY SCALLOP H/R

$5.95

BAY SCALLOP, SMELT EGG, GREEN ONION, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO WITH SPICY SAUCE & SPICY MAYO

VEGETABLE H/R

$5.50

AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, GOBO, KAMPYO

AVOCADO H/R

$4.95

AVOCADO ONLY

CUCUMBER H/R

$4.50

CUCUMBER ONLY

SPIDER H/R

$11.00

CRUNCH H/R

$5.95

SMALL PLATE

With Spicy Ponzu Sauce
CHICKEN CUTLET

CHICKEN CUTLET

$8.95

Deep Fried Juicy Chicken Tenderloin covered with Bread Crumb

SOFT SHELL CRAB

SOFT SHELL CRAB

$7.95

Lightly Fried With Ponzu Sauce

CHICKEN KARAAGE

CHICKEN KARAAGE

$7.95

Deep Fried Marinated Chicken with Spicy BBQ Sauce

SHISHITO PEPPER

SHISHITO PEPPER

$6.95

Pan Fried Shishito Pepper W/ Garlic Soy Sauce

TAKO YAKI

TAKO YAKI

$6.50

4PCS/ Fried Osaka Style Octopus Ball

SPICY GARLIC EDAMAME

SPICY GARLIC EDAMAME

$5.95

Pan Fried Soy Bean with Chopped Fresh Garlic & Chili Pepper

VEGETABLE TEMPURA(5PCS)

VEGETABLE TEMPURA(5PCS)

$4.50

5pcs / Sweet potato, Kabocha 2pcs each, Shishito Pepper 1pc)

GYOZA(4PCS)

GYOZA(4PCS)

$4.50

4pcs/ Dumpling w/Sweet & Sour Soy Sauce

JALAPENO BOMB(2PCS)

JALAPENO BOMB(2PCS)

$4.50

2pcs/Lightly Fried With Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese In Jalapeno

CRISPY RICE WITH SPICY TUNA(2PCS)

CRISPY RICE WITH SPICY TUNA(2PCS)

$4.50
BAKED GREEN MUSSEL(2PCS)

BAKED GREEN MUSSEL(2PCS)

$4.50

2pcs/Baked New Zealand Mussels with Crawfish & Scallop

SHRIMP TEMPURA(2PCS)

SHRIMP TEMPURA(2PCS)

$3.95

2pcs / With Tempura Sauce

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$3.95

Steamed Soy Bean with Salt

SUSHI RICE

$2.50

STEAMED RICE

$2.00

SOUP & SALAD

MISO SOUP

$2.50

Tofu, Seaweed, Green Onion

UDON SOUP

$2.95

(NO NOODLE, SOUP ONLY) Tempura Crumb, Green Onion, Fish Cake, Fried Tofu, Nori

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$5.95

Crispy Lettuce, Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber with Ginger Dressing

CUCUMBER SALAD

CUCUMBER SALAD

$5.95

Marinated Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Stick Crab, Gobo with Vinegar Sauce

SEAWEED SALAD

SEAWEED SALAD

$5.95

Mixed Seaweed Salad, Stick Crab, Gobo with Ponzu Sauce

AVOCADO SALAD

AVOCADO SALAD

$8.95

House Salad with Sliced Avocado, Lemon, Sea salt

SALMON SKIN SALAD

SALMON SKIN SALAD

$9.95

House Salad with Cripy Salmon Skin, Bonito, Red Onion, Gobo and Ponzu Sauce

POKE SALAD

POKE SALAD

$12.95

House Salad with Diced Marinated Fish & Smelt egg, Sliced Onion

BENTO

BENTO - CHICKEN TERIYAKI

BENTO - CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN THIGH MEAT SERVED WITH MISO SOUP, SALAD, RICE

BENTO - BEEF TERIYAKI

BENTO - BEEF TERIYAKI

$15.00

GRILLED TOP BLADE STEAK SERVED WITH MISO SOUP, SALAD, RICE

BENTO - SALMON TERIYAKI

BENTO - SALMON TERIYAKI

$16.00

GRILLED SASHIMI QUALITY SALMON FILLET SERVED WITH MISO SOUP, SALAD, RICE

BENTO - CHICKEN KATSU

BENTO - CHICKEN KATSU

$14.00

Deep Fried Juicy Chicken Tenderloin covered with Bread Crumb (comes with Miso Soup, Salad, & Rice)

UDON & RAMEN

TEMPURA UDON

TEMPURA UDON

$13.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA 2pcs, TEMPURA CRUMB, FISH CAKE, GREEN ONION, NORI

TONKOTSU RAMEN

TONKOTSU RAMEN

$14.00

PORK BROTH, SHOYU BASE, CHASHU, GREEN ONION, FISH CAKE, NORI

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

PERRIER

$3.50

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and Enjoy! Quality Sushi and Japanese cuisine at an affordable price. Let's Eat Sushi!

