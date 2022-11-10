Sabor Brazilian Grill
2,297 Reviews
$$
215 S. El Camino Real Suite G
Encinitas, CA 92024
Popular Items
Appetizers
Beef Croquette
Brazil's most popular Lebanese style snack.
Beef Pastel
Ground Picanha and hard-boiled egg wrapped in a thin crispy pastry.
Cheese Pastel
Mozzarella, Gouda and Parmesan cheese wrapped in a thin crispy pastry.
Chicken Croquette
Popular Brazilian snack made with a potato mix dough filled with shredded chicken and spices.
Chicken Croquette (Catupiry)
Popular Brazilian snack made with a potato mix dough filled with shredded chicken, spices and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.
Chicken Pastel
Creamy shredded chicken and corn.
Crispy Polenta
Handcrafted seasoned cornmeal bites served with shredded mozzarella cheese.
Crispy Yuca
Fried Yuca sticks.
Floripa Pastel
Mozzarella and Hearts of Palm wrapped in a thin crispy pastry.
French Fries
Guava Beef Sliders
Three sliders with pulled beef cooked with our secret tangy homemade guava sauce.
Margherita Pastel
Mozzarella. tomatoes and oregano wrapped in a thin crispy pastry.
PÃO DE QUEIJO
One of the most popular and traditional Brazilian snack. Gluten free delight!
Rice Cakes
Mom's old recipe for this South Brazil snack.
Romeo & Juliet Pastel
Mozzarella and Guava paste wrapped in a thin crispy pastry.
Sweet Potato Fries
Entrees
BBQ Platter
Carreteiro Campeiro
Our very own version of a popular South Brazilian dish made with white rice, small pieces of tri-tip, beef sausage and chicken breast cooked in a tangy red wine sauce.
Chicken Acebolada
Small pieces of chicken breast cooked with caramelized onions and serve along with white rice, black beans, grilled seasonal vegetables, and farofa (Brazilian Seasoning).
Chicken Plate
Grilled chicken breast serve along with white rice, black beans, grilled seasonal vegetables, and farofa (Brazilian Seasoning).
Chicken Prato-Feito
One of the most popular day-to-day Brazilian dishes! White rice, black beans, French fries, and one egg over easy on top of our grilled chicken breast.
Chicken Stroganoff
Pieces of Chicken breast cooked in our creamy homemade sauce (tomato sauce, mushrooms, Brazilian table cream, and a hint of cachaça). Served along with white rice and shoestring potatoes.
Combo Plate
Grilled picanha (top sirloin cap), chicken breast, and all beef sausage serve along with white rice, black beans, grilled seasonal vegetables, and farofa (Brazilian Seasoning). Upgrade trip-tip for picanha for an extra $2.
Fish Plate
Hand-battered Cod fillets serve along with white rice, black beans, and grilled seasonal vegetables.
Fish Prato-Feito
One of the most popular day-to-day Brazilian dishes! White rice, black beans, French fries, and one egg over easy on top of our Cod fish fillets.
Moqueca Fish
Northeast Brazilian seafood stew. Cod fillet poached in a rich coconut milk based sauce with onions, tomatoes, red and yellow bell peppers, and finished with dendê oil and cilantro. Served along with white rice and dendê oil farofa.
Moqueca Plantain
Vegetarian version of a Northeast Brazilian seafood stew. Plantains poached in a rich coconut milk based sauce with onions, tomatoes, red and yellow bell peppers, and finished with dendê oil and cilantro. Served along with white rice and dendê oil farofa.
Picanha Acebolada
Small pieces of picanha cooked with caramelized onions and serve along with white rice, black beans, grilled seasonal vegetables, and farofa (Brazilian Seasoning).
Picanha Plate
Grilled picanha (top sirloin cap) serve along with white rice, black beans, grilled seasonal vegetables, and farofa (Brazilian Seasoning).
Picanha Prato-Feito
One of the most popular day-to-day Brazilian dishes! White rice, black beans, French fries, and one egg over easy on top of our picanha steak.
Picanha Stroganoff
Pieces of Picanha steak cooked in our creamy homemade sauce (tomato sauce, mushrooms, Brazilian table cream, and a hint of cachaça). Served along with white rice and shoestring potatoes.
Salmon Plate
Grilled salmon serve along with white rice and grilled seasonal vegetables.
SDV Risotto
Our original recipe of this classic contains small bites of tri-tip, beef sausage and chicken breast cooked with white rice, Gouda cheese and our creamy homemade sauce.
Tri-Tip Milanesa
Tri-tip steak hand battered with our milanese mix and serve along with white rice, black beans, and your choice of grilled seasonal vegetables or French fries.
Sandwiches
Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken breast served with our homemade dressing. All sandwiches served with mixed greens, tomatoes, sprouts and a side of French fries. Your choice of havarti or mozzarella cheese.
X-Burger
Handcrafted picanha (top sirloin cap) burger served with our homemade dressing. All sandwiches served with mixed greens, tomatoes, sprouts and a side of French fries. Your choice of havarti or mozzarella cheese.
Salads
Floripa Salad
Fresh mixed greens, hearts of palm, avocado, and citric dressing.
SDV Salad
Fresh mixed greens, hearts of palm, diced tomatoes, beets, shredded carrots, olive oil, and lime juice.
Spinach Delight
Our Signature Salad! Fresh spinach, strawberries, Gouda cheese, and citric dressing.
Add-Ons
Desserts
Baked Cocada
Crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside. Our oven cooked version of this classic Brazilian coconut candy is served warm and topped with rich vanilla ice cream. Available Saturday, Sunday, and Monday Valentines Day!
Brazilian Flan
Brigadeiro
One of Brazil's most famous desserts. Chocolate ganache and sprinkled chocolate.
Chocolate Mousse
Creme de Papaya
Grilled Sweet Pineapple
Passion Fruit Mousse
Beijinho
Bolo no Pote
Kids Menu
Drinks
Fresh Fruit Juices
Smoothies
Beer
Wine By Glass
Store
Acai Pulp
Alpino
Amafil Tapioca
Amafil Tapioca Hidratada
Amandita
Azeite de Dende
Bananada Predilecta
Bananinha Cremosa Paraibuna
Batata Palha Extra Fina
Batata Palha Extra Fina Yoki
Batata Palha Tradicional
Batata Palha Yoki
Baton Branco
Baton Preto
Beijinho Lata
BIS Branco
Bis Oreo Branco
BIS Preto
Biscoito de Polvilho 100gr
Bolacha Bono Chocolate
Bolacha Bono Doce De Leite
Bolacha Bono Morango
Brigadeiro Lata
Cafe 3 Coracoes Tradicional
Cafe 3 Coracoes Capputino Achocolatado
Cafe Melita Tradicional
Cafe Pilao
Caixa de Bombom Nestlé
Catupiry Soft Round 250g
Catupiry Soft Round 410g
Cha Mate Leao
Cha Matte Leao