Sabor Brazilian Grill

2,297 Reviews

$$

215 S. El Camino Real Suite G

Encinitas, CA 92024

Order Again

Popular Items

Picanha Plate
Crispy Yuca
Kids Lil'Plate

Appetizers

Beef Croquette

$4.00

Brazil's most popular Lebanese style snack.

Beef Pastel

$5.00

Ground Picanha and hard-boiled egg wrapped in a thin crispy pastry.

Cheese Pastel

$5.00

Mozzarella, Gouda and Parmesan cheese wrapped in a thin crispy pastry.

Chicken Croquette

$4.50

Popular Brazilian snack made with a potato mix dough filled with shredded chicken and spices.

Chicken Croquette (Catupiry)

$5.50

Popular Brazilian snack made with a potato mix dough filled with shredded chicken, spices and Brazilian Catupiry cheese.

Chicken Pastel

$5.00Out of stock

Creamy shredded chicken and corn.

Crispy Polenta

$7.50Out of stock

Handcrafted seasoned cornmeal bites served with shredded mozzarella cheese.

Crispy Yuca

$8.50

Fried Yuca sticks.

Floripa Pastel

$5.00

Mozzarella and Hearts of Palm wrapped in a thin crispy pastry.

French Fries

$6.00
Guava Beef Sliders

$13.00

Three sliders with pulled beef cooked with our secret tangy homemade guava sauce.

Margherita Pastel

$5.00

Mozzarella. tomatoes and oregano wrapped in a thin crispy pastry.

PÃO DE QUEIJO

$5.00Out of stock

One of the most popular and traditional Brazilian snack. Gluten free delight!

Rice Cakes

$3.50Out of stock

Mom's old recipe for this South Brazil snack.

Romeo & Juliet Pastel

$5.00

Mozzarella and Guava paste wrapped in a thin crispy pastry.

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Entrees

BBQ Platter

$31.00
Carreteiro Campeiro

$12.00

Our very own version of a popular South Brazilian dish made with white rice, small pieces of tri-tip, beef sausage and chicken breast cooked in a tangy red wine sauce.

Chicken Acebolada

$15.00

Small pieces of chicken breast cooked with caramelized onions and serve along with white rice, black beans, grilled seasonal vegetables, and farofa (Brazilian Seasoning).

Chicken Plate

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast serve along with white rice, black beans, grilled seasonal vegetables, and farofa (Brazilian Seasoning).

Chicken Prato-Feito

$14.00

One of the most popular day-to-day Brazilian dishes! White rice, black beans, French fries, and one egg over easy on top of our grilled chicken breast.

Chicken Stroganoff

$15.00

Pieces of Chicken breast cooked in our creamy homemade sauce (tomato sauce, mushrooms, Brazilian table cream, and a hint of cachaça). Served along with white rice and shoestring potatoes.

Combo Plate

$21.00

Grilled picanha (top sirloin cap), chicken breast, and all beef sausage serve along with white rice, black beans, grilled seasonal vegetables, and farofa (Brazilian Seasoning). Upgrade trip-tip for picanha for an extra $2.

Fish Plate

$16.00

Hand-battered Cod fillets serve along with white rice, black beans, and grilled seasonal vegetables.

Fish Prato-Feito

$17.00

One of the most popular day-to-day Brazilian dishes! White rice, black beans, French fries, and one egg over easy on top of our Cod fish fillets.

Moqueca Fish

$18.00Out of stock

Northeast Brazilian seafood stew. Cod fillet poached in a rich coconut milk based sauce with onions, tomatoes, red and yellow bell peppers, and finished with dendê oil and cilantro. Served along with white rice and dendê oil farofa.

Moqueca Plantain

$15.00

Vegetarian version of a Northeast Brazilian seafood stew. Plantains poached in a rich coconut milk based sauce with onions, tomatoes, red and yellow bell peppers, and finished with dendê oil and cilantro. Served along with white rice and dendê oil farofa.

Picanha Acebolada

$18.00

Small pieces of picanha cooked with caramelized onions and serve along with white rice, black beans, grilled seasonal vegetables, and farofa (Brazilian Seasoning).

Picanha Plate

$17.00

Grilled picanha (top sirloin cap) serve along with white rice, black beans, grilled seasonal vegetables, and farofa (Brazilian Seasoning).

Picanha Prato-Feito

$18.00

One of the most popular day-to-day Brazilian dishes! White rice, black beans, French fries, and one egg over easy on top of our picanha steak.

Picanha Stroganoff

$18.00

Pieces of Picanha steak cooked in our creamy homemade sauce (tomato sauce, mushrooms, Brazilian table cream, and a hint of cachaça). Served along with white rice and shoestring potatoes.

Salmon Plate

$18.00

Grilled salmon serve along with white rice and grilled seasonal vegetables.

SDV Risotto

$14.00

Our original recipe of this classic contains small bites of tri-tip, beef sausage and chicken breast cooked with white rice, Gouda cheese and our creamy homemade sauce.

Tri-Tip Milanesa

$17.00

Tri-tip steak hand battered with our milanese mix and serve along with white rice, black beans, and your choice of grilled seasonal vegetables or French fries.

Sandwiches

Chicken Burger

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast served with our homemade dressing. All sandwiches served with mixed greens, tomatoes, sprouts and a side of French fries. Your choice of havarti or mozzarella cheese.

X-Burger

$16.00

Handcrafted picanha (top sirloin cap) burger served with our homemade dressing. All sandwiches served with mixed greens, tomatoes, sprouts and a side of French fries. Your choice of havarti or mozzarella cheese.

Salads

Floripa Salad

$11.00

Fresh mixed greens, hearts of palm, avocado, and citric dressing.

SDV Salad

$11.00

Fresh mixed greens, hearts of palm, diced tomatoes, beets, shredded carrots, olive oil, and lime juice.

Spinach Delight

$12.00

Our Signature Salad! Fresh spinach, strawberries, Gouda cheese, and citric dressing.

Add-Ons

Avocado Slice

$1.50

Banana Milanese

$3.50

Batata Palha

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Chicken 1/2

$4.50

Chicken FULL

$6.50

Cod Fillets

$9.50

Couve

$3.00

Egg Over Easy

$1.50

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Picanha

$10.50

Plantains (5 units)

$5.00

Salad

$4.00

Salmon

$10.50

Sausage 1/2

$4.50

Sausage FULL

$6.50

Veggies

$4.00

Vinagrete

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

Desserts

Baked Cocada

$5.50Out of stock

Crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside. Our oven cooked version of this classic Brazilian coconut candy is served warm and topped with rich vanilla ice cream. Available Saturday, Sunday, and Monday Valentines Day!

Brazilian Flan

$5.50
Brigadeiro

$3.50

One of Brazil's most famous desserts. Chocolate ganache and sprinkled chocolate.

Chocolate Mousse

$5.50
Creme de Papaya

$5.50
Grilled Sweet Pineapple

$3.50
Passion Fruit Mousse

$5.50

Beijinho

$3.50

Bolo no Pote

$7.50Out of stock

Kids Menu

Cheeseburgers

$6.00

2 cheeseburger sliders with French fries.

Hot Dog

$6.00

Just the good hot dog basics: bread and sausage with French fries.

Kids Lil'Plate

$6.00

ONE grilled meat (tri-tip, beef sausage, chicken breast, or crispy fish), served with white rice, black beans, and French fries.

SDA Volleyball Fundraiser

Soda

Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Sierra Mist

$2.50
Orange Crush

$2.50
Pepsi

$2.50

Drinks

Guaraná Antártica

$3.00
Guaraná Antártica Diet

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coconut Water

$3.50
Br Gourmet Juice

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.50

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water Bottle

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Brazilian Coffee

$2.50

Brazilian Hot Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Fresh Fruit Juices

Strawberry Juice

$4.50
Pineapple Juice

$4.50
Lime Juice

$4.50

Smoothies

Avocado Shake

$5.50
Açaí Bowl

$10.50
Açaí Smoothie

$7.00
Papaya Shake

$4.50

Strawberry Banana Shake

$4.50

Beer

Ballast Point Sculpin

$4.00
Burgman Fun Weiss

$5.00
Corona Extra

$2.00
Novo Brazil Mango IPA

$6.00
Palma Louca

$3.00
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$2.00
Stella Artois

$2.00
Xingu

$3.00

Wine By Glass

GLS J Lohr Cabernet

$7.00Out of stock
GLS J Lohr Chardonnay

$6.00
GLS Gascon Malbec

$5.00
GLS Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$4.00
GLS Leese Fitch Pinot Noir

$4.00
GLS La Playa Sauvignon Blanc

$3.00
GLS Copper Ridge White Zinfandel

$2.00

Wine Bottle

BTL J Lohr Chardonnay

$28.00
BTL La Playa Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

Kombuchas

Nova - Mango Ginger

$7.00

Nova - Peach Passion Fruit

$7.00

Store

Acai Pulp

$2.50

Alpino

$1.25
Amafil Tapioca

$5.00

Amafil Tapioca Hidratada

Amandita

$8.00

Azeite de Dende

$5.00

Bananada Predilecta

$5.50
Bananinha Cremosa Paraibuna

$1.50
Batata Palha Extra Fina

$6.00

Batata Palha Tradicional

$6.00

Baton Branco

$0.50

Baton Preto

$0.50

Beijinho Lata

$6.00
BIS Branco

$6.00

Bis Oreo Branco

$6.00
BIS Preto

$6.00

Biscoito de Polvilho 100gr

$2.50

Bolacha Bono Chocolate

$2.50

Bolacha Bono Doce De Leite

$2.50

Bolacha Bono Morango

$2.50

Brigadeiro Lata

$6.00

Cafe 3 Coracoes Tradicional

$10.00

Cafe 3 Coracoes Capputino Achocolatado

$6.00
Cafe Melita Tradicional

$12.00

Cafe Pilao

$10.00

Caixa de Bombom Nestlé

$10.00

Catupiry Soft Round 250g

$10.50
Catupiry Soft Round 410g

$13.50Out of stock

Cha Mate Leao

$3.00
Cha Matte Leao

$6.00

Chokito Bar

$1.00
Diamante Negro Mini Bar

$1.50
Erva Mate Barao Nativo

$11.00
Erva Mate Barao Tradicional

$11.00
Erva Mate Ximango

$14.00
Farinha Mandioca Julia

$4.00
Farofa Pronta Yoki

$5.00
Forno de Minas Pão de Queijo Congelado

$7.00Out of stock
Frutabella Bananada

$1.50Out of stock
Frutabella Goiabinha

$1.50
Goiabada Predilecta Large

$5.00
Goiabada Predilecta Small

$3.00
Guarana Pack 12 cans

$24.00
Guaraná 2L

$6.00

Guaraná Diet 2L

$6.00
Kimilho Flocao

$3.00
Laka Mini Bar

$1.50
Massa para Pastel

$6.50

Mate Leao Pequeno

$3.00

Matte Leao Ready to Drink

$7.00
Mistura Pão de Queijo Yoki 250g

$5.00

Moça Chocolate Bar

$2.00Out of stock
Ouro Branco Bombom

$1.50
Palmito

$6.50
Passatempo Recheado Chocolate

$2.50
Paçoquinha

Paçoquinha