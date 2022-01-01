Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Mexican & Tex-Mex
American

Snap Taco - Downtown Santa Cruz

977 Reviews

$

1108 Pacific Ave

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Taco Plate
Old School Taco
Grilled Chix Bowl

Snacks

delicious snacks
All 4 Dips

All 4 Dips

$16.50

Guacamole and all three of our special salsas ( Snappy Pina Salsa, Salsa Verde & Guajillo Chile Salsa) + tortilla chips (Gluten Free/Dairy Free/Vegan)

Snappy Piña Salsa

Snappy Piña Salsa

$4.75

Salsa made with pineapple, cucumber, chiles, lime, herbs & ginger + chips (Gluten Free/Dairy Free/Vegan)

Guajillo Salsa

Guajillo Salsa

$4.75

Guajillo chile salsa + tortilla chips (Gluten Free/Dairy Free/Vegan)

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$4.75

Tomatillo, green chile, lime, garlic + chips (Gluten Free/Dairy Free/Vegan)

Guacamole

Guacamole

$8.50

Homemade guacamole with Tortilla chips (Gluten Free/Dairy Free/Vegan)

Chile con Queso

Chile con Queso

$8.50

Classic melty smooth "queso" with pickled chilies and tortilla chips (Gluten Free/Vegetarian)

Carne Asada Fries

$11.25

French Fries topped with grilled carne asada steak, melted cheese, guacamole, cherry tomatoes, salsa verde, crema, pickled jalapeños & cabbage (Gluten Free)

Ceviche

$13.00

Seasonal fish, cucumber, avocado, radish, mango, red onion, lots of herbs and lime served with Tortilla Chips. (Gluten Free/Dairy Free)

Fries

$6.50

Nachos

$9.25

Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, guacamole, cherry tomatoes, salsa verde, crema, pickled jalapeños and cabbage. (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Jalapeno Poppers (8)

$8.50

8 pieces - Breaded jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese. Served with crema.

Nachos

$9.25

Tacos

Classic and New School street tacos on gluten free corn tortillas

3 Taco Plate

$12.75

10 Taco Plate

$40.00
Old School Taco

Old School Taco

$4.50

Mom’s ground beef, white cheddar cheese, cabbage, Linda's salsa & cherry tomatoes (Gluten Free)

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Grilled steak, pickled red onion, cabbage, cilantro, salsa & lime (Gluten Free/Dairy Free)

Spicy Cowboy Taco

Spicy Cowboy Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Guajillo chile braised beef, pickled red onion, cabbage, chimichurri & quest fresco.

Shredded Chicken Taco

Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.50

Shredded chicken, pickled red onion, cabbage, cilantro, salsa & lime. Dairy Free.

My Blue Fried Chicken Taco

My Blue Fried Chicken Taco

$4.50

Crispy fried chicken, bacon, blue cheese, cabbage & grilled onion business

Beer Can Chicken Taco

Beer Can Chicken Taco

$4.50

Beer braised chicken, fried cheese, romesco, cabbage, pickled red onion & lime *contains nuts /// Romesco is a tomato-based sauce that originated from Tarragona, Catalonia. Ours is tomato, roasted piquillo peppers, garlic, toasted almonds, herbs and spices.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$4.50

Shredded pineapple pork, pickled red onions, cabbage, cilantro, salsa & lime (Gluten Free/Dairy Free)

Lost Island Taco

Lost Island Taco

$4.50

Tiki pulled pork, snappy pineapple salsa, fermented chile, cabbage & herbs (Dairy Free)

Magical Animal Pork Belly Taco

Magical Animal Pork Belly Taco

$4.50

Ginger glazed pork belly with homemade kimchi, cucumbers and magic green sauce. (Gluten Free/Dairy Free)

Super Tuber Taco

Super Tuber Taco

$4.50

Roasted sweet potato, minty goat cheese, cucumbers, cabbage & grilled onion business (Gluten Free/Vegetarian)

Fun Guy Taco

Fun Guy Taco

$4.50

Crispy mushroom medley, romesco, cabbage & queso fresco (Gluten Free/Vegetarian) *contains nuts *Romesco is a tomato-based sauce that originated from Tarragona, Catalonia. Ours is tomato, roasted piquillo peppers, garlic, toasted almonds, herbs and spices.*

Rise And Shine Taco (GF/V)

Rise And Shine Taco (GF/V)

$4.50

Eggs, potato, fried cheese, pinto beans, guacamole, guajillo salsa and cilantro (Gluten Free/Vegetarian) *Can't be made dairy free*

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$5.50

Battered and fried seasonal fish, black beans, cabbage, radish, crema, guajillo chile salsa & lime.

MAH LIT Walking Tour Taco Special

$10.00Out of stock

Bowls

Salads and other things in bowls
Golden Hour

Golden Hour

$12.00

Mango, jicama, avocado, grains, toasted seeds, kale, lettuces tossed with a Dried chile-agave vinaigrette (Gluten Free/Vegan)

Grilled Chix Bowl

Grilled Chix Bowl

$13.75

Grilled chicken, sweet potato, pinto beans, cherry tomatoes, quinoa, cabbage, lettuces, queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onion, crushed tortilla chips tossed with a limey vinaigrette (Gluten Free)

Surfer Bowl

Surfer Bowl

$14.50

seasonal fish ceviche, cherry tomatoes, summer corn, red onion, lots of herbs, baby lettuces, avocado and lime, & brown rice (GF/DF) * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Snappy Tortilla Soup

$8.50Out of stock

12 oz - Spiced, but not spicy vegetarian broth with tomato and hominy topped with tortilla chips, cilantro, pickled jalapeno, diced onion, crema, and lime

Things That Aren't Tacos

Mushroom Quesadilla, Avocado Toast, Chameleon Plate, Breakfast Burrito, Turkey Melt
Mushroom Quesadilla

Mushroom Quesadilla

$11.25

Crispy mushrooms and melted Jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Garnished with black beans, cabbage, crema, chimichurri and pickled red onion.

Anytime Breakfast Burrito

Anytime Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Eggs, jack cheese, potato, pinto beans, salsa, cabbage and cilantro.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.25

Carne Asada Wrap

$12.25

Kids

Kids Lil' Chick

Kids Lil' Chick

$8.50

Roasted chicken with avocado and a tortilla served with a side of rice & beans. (Gluten Free/Dairy Free)

"Old School" Kids Taco

"Old School" Kids Taco

$8.50

Seasoned ground beef, shredded white cheddar on a tortilla served with a side of rice & beans. (Gluten Free)

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$8.50

Cheese quesadilla & avocado (Vegetarian)

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.50

Crispy chicken tenders and french fries

Kids Pinto Bean and Cheese Burrito

Kids Pinto Bean and Cheese Burrito

$8.50

Bean and Cheese Burrito

Sides

Side Pinto Beans

$4.00

Side Refried Black Beans

$4.00

Side Brown Rice

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.25

Extra Corn Tortilla

$0.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.95

Side Carne Asada

$4.25

Side Seared Albacore

$5.50

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Sweets

Choco Taco

$5.00

Classic Choco Taco made by The Penny Ice Creamery (Gluten Free) *contains nuts

Popsicles

$5.00Out of stock

Fruit popsicles made by The Penny Ice Creamery (Gluten Free/Vegan)

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookies

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

Delicious cookies made by The Penny Ice Creamery

Margaritas

Snap Rita

Snap Rita

$9.00

El Jimador Tequila, Triple Sec, Fresh Lime, Tajin salt rim.

Skinny Rita

$9.00

Smoky Rita

$11.00

Gem& Bolt Mezcal, Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice, Tajin Salt Rim.

Rosy Rita

$10.00

Tromba ReposadoTequila, Strawberry, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice.

Ricky Rita

$10.00

El Jimador Tequila, Grenadine Angostura, Maraschino cherry, Lime.

Dita Rita

$11.00

Jalapeno Infused Tequila, Pineapple, Mint, Cilantro, Fresh Squeezed Lime.

Snap Rita Pitcher

$32.00

Pitcher of our Snap Rita made from: El Jimador Tequila, Triple Sec, Fresh Lime, Tajin salt rim.

Top Shelf Margarita

$13.50

Epsolon Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, Fresh squeezed lime juice. Tajin salt rim.

Alcoholic - Slushies

Snap Rita Slushy

$9.00

Snapchata

$10.00

Beer and Wine

Foxglove Chardonnay- Bottle

$36.00

Bottle of 2017 Chardonnay from Foxglove.

Birichino Rosé - Bottle

$38.00

Bottle of Vin Gris ( Rose) from Birchino.

Soquel Vineyards Pinot Grigio- Bottle

$34.00

Bottle of Soquel Vineyards Pinot Grigio 2018.

Cabernet Sauvignon from Foxglove - Bottle

$36.00

Bottle of 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon from Foxglove,

Modelo Especial Can

$3.00

12 oz of Modelo Especial Beer

Heineken (Non-Alcoholic Beer)

$4.00

12 oz Beck's NA Beer

Pacifico

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Long Drink Black

$6.00

Long Drink Blue

$5.00

Long Drink White

$5.00

Beverages

Jones Soda

$3.00

Ginger, Honey, Citrus-Ade

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Horchata

$4.00Out of stock

Pineapple Shrub

$4.00Out of stock

Milk

$2.00

Regatta Ginger Beer

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Verve Flash Brew Iced Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Chai

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Specialty Cocktails

Mean Green

$11.00

Snaptini

$10.00

Summer Squeeze

$11.00

White Linen

$10.00

Horchata Pinata

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Hats

A snazzy Snap snap back cap!
Snap Hat

Snap Hat

$6.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Snap Taco is a festive taco spot bringing quick and tasty eats and drinks to the people. We’re inspired by the flavors found on planet earth, turning fresh, local and sustainable ingredients into new school tacos. Oh snap! Great for a quick bite, a gathering with friends or the whole family. Eat tacos, be happy.

Website

Location

1108 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Directions

Gallery
Snap Taco image
Snap Taco image
Snap Taco image
Snap Taco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Penny Ice Creamery - Cedar Street
orange starNo Reviews
913 Cedar St Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
COPAL - Santa Cruz
orange starNo Reviews
1203 Mission St Suite Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Ideal Bar & Grill
orange star3.0 • 2,279
106 Beach Street Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
HOME - Soquel
orange star4.5 • 1,731
3101 N Main St Soquel, CA 95073
View restaurantnext
Sotola Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
231 Esplanade Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurantnext
Penny Ice Creamery - Scotts Valley - 262 Mount Hermon Road Suite 104
orange starNo Reviews
262 Mount Hermon Road Suite 104 Scotts Valley, CA 95066
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Santa Cruz

Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc - 1319 Pacific Avenue - Santa Cruz, CA 95060 - Downtown Santa Cruz
orange star4.4 • 3,890
1319 PACIFIC AVE Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Buttery Bakery
orange star4.1 • 2,127
702 Soquel Ave Santa Cruz, CA 95062
View restaurantnext
The Picnic Basket - Santa Cruz
orange star4.6 • 1,100
125 Beach St, Ste B Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Mission St BBQ
orange star4.2 • 834
1618 Mission St Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Lago Di Como - 21490 E Cliff Dr
orange star4.3 • 825
21490 E Cliff Dr Santa Cruz, CA 95062
View restaurantnext
Lupolo Craft Beer House
orange star4.5 • 642
233 Cathcart St Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Cruz
Scotts Valley
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Capitola
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston