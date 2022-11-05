Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eat Toast

350 Clinton Street

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

California Love

$12.00

grilled sourdough, creamy avocado mash, egg, chopped bacon

So Fresh n’ So Clean

$10.00

grilled sourdough, creamy avocado mash, pickled red onions, and crispy kale chips

Roastface Killah

$10.00

grilled sourdough, creamy avocado mash, roasted elote corn, creamy cilantro sauce and cotija cheese.

Busta Rye

$11.00

grilled rye bread, sliced avocado, feta cheese, micro greens, everything but the bagel topping

Just A Friend

$10.00

grilled sourdough, creamy avocado mash, grape tomatoes, sliced mozzarella, balsamic glaze, basil

Sides

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Gourmet Avocado Toast with a Hip Hop Vibe.

