Village Pizza - Eagle Mountain

review star

No reviews yet

3545 Ranches Parkway

Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

12pc Cheese Breadsticks
16" CYO*
9" CYO

9" Pizza

9" CYO

$9.99

12" Pizza

12" CYO

$13.99

14" Pizza

14" CYO

14" CYO

$16.99

16" Pizza

16" CYO*

$18.99

6pc

6pc Cheese Breadstick

6pc Cheese Breadstick

$5.49
6pc Cinnamon & Sugar Breadsticks

6pc Cinnamon & Sugar Breadsticks

$5.49
6pc Raspberry Breadsticks

6pc Raspberry Breadsticks

$5.49
6pc Garlic & Herb Breadsticks

6pc Garlic & Herb Breadsticks

$5.49

6pc Pumpkin Spice Breadsticks

$5.49

12pc

12pc Cheese Breadsticks

12pc Cheese Breadsticks

$10.99
12pc Cinnamon & Sugar Breadsticks

12pc Cinnamon & Sugar Breadsticks

$10.99
12pc Garlic & Herb Breadsticks

12pc Garlic & Herb Breadsticks

$10.99
12pc Raspberry Breadsticks

12pc Raspberry Breadsticks

$10.99

12pc Half & Half Breadsticks

$10.99

12pc Pumpkin Spice Breadsticks

$10.99

Calzones

3 Meat Calzone

$10.99

Combo Calzone

$12.99

6pc

Traditional 6pc

Traditional 6pc

$9.49
Boneless 6pc

Boneless 6pc

$9.49

10pc

Traditional 10pc

Traditional 10pc

$11.49
Boneless 10pc

Boneless 10pc

$11.49

15pc

Traditional 15pc

Traditional 15pc

$17.49
Boneless 15pc

Boneless 15pc

$17.49

Large Salads

Lg Caesar

$9.49Out of stock

Lg Italian

$9.49

Lg CYO

$7.99

Small Salads

Sm Caesar

$5.49Out of stock

Sm CYO

$4.49

9" Specialty

9" Cheese

$9.99

9" Pepperoni

$10.99
9" Village Combo

9" Village Combo

$12.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bell peppers, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese.

9" Chicken Alfredo

9" Chicken Alfredo

$11.49

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese

9" Buffalo Chicken

9" Buffalo Chicken

$11.49

Ranch, buffalo chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella

9" Garden

9" Garden

$11.49

Red onions, bell peppers, black olives, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella cheese.

9" Butcher

9" Butcher

$12.49

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese.

9" Club

9" Club

$12.99

White american cheese, grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, crispy bacon, tomatoes, provolone

9" BBQ Chicken

9" BBQ Chicken

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, red onions, pineapple, mozzarella cheese.

9" Luau

9" Luau

$11.49

Canadian bacon, pineapple, slivered almonds, mozzarella cheese.

9" Chicken Pesto

9" Chicken Pesto

$11.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, pesto, mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes.

9" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

12" Specialty

12" Cheese

$13.99

12" Pepperoni

$14.99
12" Village Combo

12" Village Combo

$19.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bell peppers, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese.

12" Chicken Alfredo

12" Chicken Alfredo

$16.49

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese

12" Buffalo Chicken

12" Buffalo Chicken

$16.49

Ranch, buffalo chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella

12" Garden

12" Garden

$15.49

Red onions, bell peppers, black olives, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella cheese.

12" Butcher

12" Butcher

$18.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese.

12" Club

12" Club

$19.49

White american cheese, grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, crispy bacon, tomatoes, provolone

12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Grilled Chicken, red onions, pineapple, mozzarella cheese.

12" Luau

12" Luau

$16.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple, slivered almonds, mozzarella cheese.

12" Chicken Pesto

12" Chicken Pesto

$16.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, pesto, mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes.

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99

14" Specialty

14" Cheese

$16.99

14" Pepperoni

$17.99
14" Village Combo

14" Village Combo

$22.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bell peppers, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese.

14" Chicken Alfredo

14" Chicken Alfredo

$19.49

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese

14" Buffalo Chicken

14" Buffalo Chicken

$19.49

Ranch, buffalo chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella

14" Garden

14" Garden

$19.49

Red onions, bell peppers, black olives, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella cheese.

14" Butcher

14" Butcher

$21.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese.

14" Club

14" Club

$22.99

White american cheese, grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, crispy bacon, tomatoes, provolone

14" BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

$18.99

Grilled Chicken, red onions, pineapple, mozzarella cheese.

14" Luau

14" Luau

$19.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple, slivered almonds, mozzarella cheese.

14" Chicken Pesto

14" Chicken Pesto

$20.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, pesto, mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes.

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.99

16" Specialty

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bell peppers, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese.

16" Cheese

$18.99

16" Pepperoni

$19.99
16" Village Combo

16" Village Combo

$24.99
16" Chicken Alfredo

16" Chicken Alfredo

$21.49

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese

16" Buffalo Chicken

16" Buffalo Chicken

$21.49

Ranch, buffalo chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella

16" Garden

16" Garden

$21.49

Red onions, bell peppers, black olives, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella cheese.

16" Butcher

16" Butcher

$23.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese.

16" Club

16" Club

$24.99

White american cheese, grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, crispy bacon, tomatoes, provolone

16" BBQ Chicken

16" BBQ Chicken

$20.99

Grilled Chicken, red onions, pineapple, mozzarella cheese.

16" Luau

16" Luau

$21.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple, slivered almonds, mozzarella cheese.

16" Chicken Pesto

16" Chicken Pesto

$22.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, pesto, mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes.

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Meal Cheese

Kid's Meal Cheese

$8.49
Kid's Meal Pepperoni

Kid's Meal Pepperoni

$8.49

Small

Sm Pepsi

$2.00

Sm Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sm Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sm Root Beer

$2.00

Sm Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sm 7 Up

$2.00

Sm Goji Mountain Dew

$2.00

Regular

Reg Pepsi

$3.00

Reg Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Reg Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Reg Mountain Dew

$3.00

Reg 7 Up

$3.00

Reg Goji Mountain Dew

$3.00

Reg Lemonade

$3.00

Reg Root Beer

$3.00

2-Liter

2L Pepsi

$3.50

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2L Dr. Pepper

$3.50

2L Root Beer

$3.50

2L Mountain Dew

$3.50

2L 7 Up

$3.50

2L Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.55

Sauce Cups

Cup of Ranch

$0.60

Cup of BBQ Sauce

$0.60

Cup of Red Sauce

$0.60

Cup of Alfredo Sauce

$0.60

Cup of Italian Dressing

$0.60

Cup of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.60

Cup of Caesar Dressing

$0.70

Secret Menu

4-Cheese Calzone

4-Cheese Calzone

$12.50
Spicy Bacon Breadsticks 8pc

Spicy Bacon Breadsticks 8pc

$12.49Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Village Pizza, located in Eagle Mountain, Utah was started with the goal of serving you with a high quality pizza since 2004. We wanted to create pizza that was not only made with the freshest ingredients but also didn't slack off in the amount of toppings on each pizza.

Website

Location

3545 Ranches Parkway, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Directions

Gallery
Village Pizza - Eagle Mountain image
Village Pizza - Eagle Mountain image

