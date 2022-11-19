Village Pizza - Eagle Mountain
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Village Pizza, located in Eagle Mountain, Utah was started with the goal of serving you with a high quality pizza since 2004. We wanted to create pizza that was not only made with the freshest ingredients but also didn't slack off in the amount of toppings on each pizza.
Location
3545 Ranches Parkway, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005
