Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Well

399 Reviews

$$

440 W 2nd st

Austin, TX 78701

Popular Items

Tacos
Guacamole

Dinner Specials

Mushroom Mole

$27.00

pecans, mint, heirloom organic corn tortillas

Sustainably-Sourced Striped Bass

$34.00

CONTAINS NUTS -- sustainably-sourced market fish, french green beans, pecan romesco

NY Strip

$59.00Out of stock

grass-fed black angus, japanese eggplant puree, cherry wine tomatoes, fresno chimichurri

Snacks

Hemp Heart and Chickpea Falafel

$13.00

VEGAN -- sesame, scallion & radish kimchi

Crudités

$16.00

VEGAN -- seasonal raw and marinated vegetables

Guacamole

$12.00

VEGAN -- organic strawberry, jalapeno, gem lettuce, heirloom organic corn tortilla chips

Salmon Tartare

$16.00

jicama, basil, sesame, garlic, ginger, avocado, chili oil, heirloom organic corn tortilla chips

Ceviche

$17.00

coconut, chili, lime

Avocado Toast

$13.00

VEGAN -- sunflower, red onion, tomato, everything spice

Plates

Butternut Squash

$18.00

VEGAN -- cauliflower, mushrooms, nutritional yeast, coconut arugula, pepita crumble

Roasted Chicken

$20.00

free-range chicken, shallot, carrot, celery, parsley, truffle jus

Grass-Fed Texas Wagyu Sirloin

$32.00

carrot, turnip, celeriac, beet bbq

Sustainably-Sourced Salmon

$28.00

lentils, chickpea, tomato, red pepper, organic kale

Tacos

$16.00

heirloom organic corn tortillas, avocado, radish, chili adobo, lime, salsa verde, cilantro *choose mushroom option to make it VEGAN

Salads

Vegan Caesar

$15.00

VEGAN -- little gem lettuce, cherry tomato, broccoli, green bean, crispy chickpeas, vegan caesar dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

VEGAN -- winter greens, tahini, citrus, parsley, dill

Kale & Lentil

$16.00

VEGAN -- roasted squash, medjool date, red onion, caper, moroccan spiced pistachio

Bone Broth

Organic Chicken Bone Broth

$11.00

free-range chicken bones simmered overnight with vegetables & herbs

Organic Beef Bone Broth

$12.00

grass-fed beef bones simmered overnight with vegetables & herbs

Sides

Roasted Chicken Breast

$9.00

8oz free-range chicken

Salmon (4oz)

$9.00

sustainably sourced salmon

Salmon (8oz)

$16.00

sustainably source salmon

Sirloin (4oz)

$14.00

grass-fed Texas wagyu

Sirloin (8oz)

$24.00

grass-fed Texas wagyu

Smoked Eggs

$5.00

two free-range chicken eggs

Mushrooms

$8.00

VEGAN -- sherry, thyme

Lentils

$7.00

VEGAN -- carrot, celery, onion, tomato

Roasted Purple Potato

$6.00

VEGAN -- rosemary, nutritional yeast

Sauteed Greens

$6.00

VEGAN -- spinach, kale, broccoli, garlic, pickled red onions, lemon

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

VEGETARIAN. CONTAINS NUTS. --apple, honey, almond

Dessert

Avocado Mousse

$8.00

VEGAN. CONTAINS NUTS -- cacao, pistachio, coconut, cold brew

Roasted Apple

$9.00

VEGAN. CONTAINS NUTS -- red apple, coconut cream, granola, mint, cinnamon

Wine BTB

$24.00

Gramona, Gessami

$24.00

white blend, penedes, spain, 2020

Bonny Doon

$28.00

Bruno Verdi

$30.00Out of stock

Ruhlmann-Schutz

$25.00Out of stock

dry riesling alsace, france, 2019

Southold, Don't Forget to Soar

$25.00

Nerantzi

$29.00

assyrtiko pentapoli, Greece, 2019

Teliani Valley

$22.50

Prima Piuma Bianco

$25.00Out of stock

Domaine Franck Millet

$37.50

sauvignon blanc sancerre, france, 2020

Caves Jean Bourdy, Blanc

$45.00Out of stock

chardonnay cotes du jura, france, 2019

Frog's Leap

$40.00

chardonnay Napa valley, california, 2020

GRAB + GO

Chia Pudding

$10.00

$10.00

oat milk, coconut cream, chia seeds, ceylon cinnamon, monk fruit, vanilla topped with fresh berries, housemade granola, & local honey

Overnight Oats

$10.00

$10.00

gluten-free organic oats, chia seed, flax, hemp, monk fruit, oat milk, maple, cinnamon and topped with housemade organic granola

Avocado Mousse

$8.00

VEGAN. CONTAINS NUTS -- cacao, pistachio, coconut, cold brew

Pesto Chicken Pasta Salad

$9.00

$9.00

free-range chicken, chickpea pasta, pecan pesto, broccoli, pickled peppers, organic spinach, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, lemon zest, olive oil

Bacon & Egg Pasta Salad

$9.50Out of stock

$9.50Out of stock
Mediterranean Quinoa

$8.50

$8.50

quinoa, red onion, cucumber, green olives, red bell pepper, parsley, lemon vinaigrette

Pecan Chicken Salad

$4.50
Housemade Organic Granola

$10.00

$10.00

cashews, almonds, pecans, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, GF organic oats, coconut, hemp hearts, tahini, maple syrup, coconut oil, sea salt, cinnamon

Housemade Organic Nut Milk

$8.00

$8.00

cold pressed cashew, vanilla, date, ceylon cinnamon, sea salt

Toodaloo Trail Mix

$10.00

$10.00

functional trail mix infused with adaptogenic herbs

The Well Cap

$18.00

$18.00
The Well Canvas Tote

$5.00

$5.00

Organic Cold-Pressed Juice

cucumber, celery, carrot, green apple, kale, beet dandelion, radish, lemon, ginger turmeric black pepper
Hydrate

$11.00

$11.00

kale, apple, cucumber, mint, lemon, ginger

Kickstart

$11.00

$11.00

apple, lemon, ginger, cucumber, cayenne

Energize

$11.00

$11.00

cucumber, celery, carrot, apple, kale, beet, dandelion, radish, lemon, ginger, turmeric, black pepper

Replenish

$11.00

$11.00

romaine, spinach, cucumber, celery, lemon

Rejuvenate

$11.00

$11.00

carrot, apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric

Invigorate

$11.00

$11.00

carrot, apple, pineapple, ginger, beet and lemon

Wellness Shots

Reset Shot

$5.00

$5.00

activated charcoal, coconut water, sea salt

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
DINNER -->Tuesday - Thursday & Sunday: 4:30pm - 9pm -- Friday & Saturday: 4:30pm - 10pm // HAPPY HOUR --> Tuesday - Sunday: 4:30pm - 6pm Half off all alcoholic beverages!

440 W 2nd st, Austin, TX 78701

