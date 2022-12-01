Main picView gallery

eatZ Thai street food 14067 Noblewood Plaza

14067 Noblewood Plaza

Dale City, VA 22193

RICE BOWL

Ka Pow (Spicy Basil) BOWL

Chili and Garlic stir-fried with Thai basil and your choice of protein. Serve over rice.

Broccoli with House sauce BOWL

House blend sauce stir-fried with broccoli. Add your choice of Protein. Serve over Jasmine Rice.

Garlic & Pepper BOWL

House blend sauce with garlic & pepper. Add your choice of Protein. Serve over Jasmine Rice.

Mix Vegetable Stir-Fried BOWL

$10.50

A seasonal mix of vegetables stir-fried with EatZ-style sauce.

Ka Pow Gai Sub BOWL

$10.50

Chili and garlic stir-fried with Thai basil and serve over Jasmine Rice

Stir-fried Noodles

Pad Thai

Rice Noodles stir-fried with House Sweet & Tangy sauce, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and PEANUTS.

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

Rice noodles (Pad Thai size) stir-fried with Chili & Garlic, Thai basil, onion, bell pepper, add your choice of protein.

A La Carte STIR-FRIED

Ka Pow (Spicy Basil)

Chili and Garlic are stir-fried with Thai basil with your choice of protein. Serve with Jasmine on the side.

Stir-fried Egg Plant ALC

Lighty fried Asian Egg Plant stir-fried with house blend sauce, garlic, white onion, and scallion. Serve with Jasmine rice on the side.

Ginger Chicken ALC

Fresh ginger stir-fried with house blend sauce, scallions, white onion, and shitake mushroom. Add your choice of protein. Serve with Jasmine rice on the side.

Pik Khing Chicken ALC

$10.50Out of stock

Cabbage Stir Fry with Fish Sauce ALC

Cabbage stir-fried with fish sauce and garlic, add your choice of protein. Serve with Jasmine rice on the side.

Larb Chicken (Spicy Thai Chicken Salad) ALC

$9.00Out of stock
Broccoli with Brown sauce ALC

House blend sauce stir-fried with broccoli, and garlic, add your choice of protein. Serve with Jasmine rice on the side.

Beef Asparagus ALC

$10.50Out of stock

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$8.00Out of stock

Street BBQ Chicken 2pcs.

$10.50Out of stock
Garlic & Pepper ALC

House blend sauce with Garlic & Pepper, and add your choice of protein. Serve with Jasmine rice on the side

Mix Vegetable Stir-Fried ALC

Seasonal mix vegetable stir-fried with Eatz style sauce. Add your choice of protein. Serve with Jasmine rice on the side.

A La Carte CURRY

Green Curry ALC

Rich and full flavor or Green curry paste with a coconut base, bamboo shoots, string beans, bell peppers, and Thai basil and add your choice of protein. Serve with Jasmine Rice on the side.

Panang Curry (Peanut contained) ALC

The authentic version of Thai Panang curry. Rich in coconut cream, a touch of peanut paste and just add your protein. Serve with Jasmine Rice on the side.

SIDES

Jasmine Rice 8 oz.

$2.00

Steam Mix Veggies

$8.00

Steamed mix veggies; cabbage, carrot and broccoli. (No seasoning)

Sticky Rice 8 oz.

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

DRINK

Fountain Drink

$2.99

WATER BOTTLE

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Street food, Good taste!

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Dale City, VA 22193

