Eatz Vietnamese 2244 Frankfort Ave

2244 Frankfort Avenue

Louisville, KY 40206

Appetizers

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Egg Rolls

$8.00

Fish Sauce Wings

$9.00

Chicken Saute

$8.00

Crispy Tofu

$6.50

Cha Chien

$8.00

House Salad

$3.00

Fried Meatballs

$8.00

Eatz Hoodies

$25.00

Eatz T. Shirt

$18.00

Entrees

Pho

$15.00

Pho Combination

$18.00

Pho Ap Chao

$15.00

Bun Bo Hue

$18.00

Pho Shrimp

$17.00

Pho Short Rib

$20.00

Pho Filet

$19.00

Pho Plain

$12.00

Special Bun Thit Nuong

$18.00

Com Dac Biet

$20.00

Bun Thit Nuong

$14.00

Fried Rice

$10.00

Bo Luc Lac

$28.00

Banh Mi

Five Spice Pork Banh Mi

$11.00

Curried Chicken Banh Mi

$11.00

Sunny Egg Banh Mi

$9.00

Sambal Spicy Tofu Banh Mi

$9.00

Extras

Banh Pho

$2.50

Small Pho Broth

$4.00

Large Pho Broth

$8.00

Veggie Plate

$2.50

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Plain Banh Mi

$3.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Tonic

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$1.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coffee/Tea/Juice

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Hot Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Lime-ade

$5.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Passion Fruit

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

2244 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206

Directions

