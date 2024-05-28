ZaZu Mediterranean Street Food (Formerly Operation Falafel NY) Chelsea NYC
232 7th Ave
New York, NY 10011
Featured Items
Build Your Own
- Bowl$14.95
Bowl with your choice of rice, protein, up to 5 toppings, and sauce
- Salad$14.95
Bowl with mixed leaves and your choice of protein, up to 5 toppings, and sauce
- Pita$10.95
Pita with your choice of protein, up to 5 toppings, and sauce
- Wrap$10.95
Wrap with your choice of protein, up to 5 toppings, and sauce
- Build Your Own Meal$15.45
Bowl, Salad, Pita, or Wrap with your choice of side and drink
Signature Bowls
- Chicken Shawarma Bowl$14.95
Chicken shawarma with turmeric cauliflower, basmati rice, hummus, garlic sauce, mixed leaves, onions, and pickles, served with a lemon garlic sauce
- Beef Shawarma Bowl$14.95
Beef shawarma with turmeric cauliflower, basmati rice, hummus, mixed leaves, onions, and pickles, served with a tahini sesame sauce
- Chicken Souvlaki Bowl$14.95
Chicken breast souvlaki with basmati rice, hummus, mixed leaves, tomatoes, and onions, served with a tzatziki sauce
- Falafel Bowl$14.95
Classic and stuffed falafel with basmati rice, hummus, tomatoes, mixed leaves, onions, and pickles, served with a tahini sesame sauce
- Veggie Bowl$14.95
Eggplant and turmeric cauliflower with hummus, chickpeas, basmati rice, tomatoes, and mixed leaves, served with a tahini sesame sauce
- Signature Bowl Meal$19.45
Choose your Signature Bowl with your choice of side and drink
Signature Sandwiches
- Chicken Shawarma Pita$10.95
Chicken shawarma with pickles, shredded lettuce, and garlic sauce
- Beef Shawarma Pita$10.95
Beef shawarma with onions, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and tahini sesame sauce
- Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$10.95
Chicken breast souvlaki with onions, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and tzatziki sauce