Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Zombie Coffee and Donuts Athens - East Broad Street

No reviews yet

350 East Broad St

Athens, GA 30601

Popular Items

Half Dozen Donuts
Dozen Donuts
Dirty Chai


Donuts

Single Donut

$3.00

Half Dozen Donuts

$15.00

Dozen Donuts

$25.00

Zombie Cures

Latte

$4.31+

Cappuccino

$4.99

Caramel Macchiato

$4.31+

Cinnamon Dolce

$4.31+

Mocha

$4.82+

Tuxedo

$4.82+

Dirty Chai

$4.86+

Americano

$3.70+

Coffee

$2.32+

Iced Coffee

$4.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fresh made to order donuts, right on the spot just for you! Pair it with a cup of our delicious Zombie Coffee and your ready for anything!

350 East Broad St, Athens, GA 30601

