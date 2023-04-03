Eau Tour Eau Tour
5117 Kelvin Dr
Houston, TX 77005
La Cuisine
Fruits de Mer
Marinated Crab Claws
*onion, garlic allergy
Jumbo Lump Crab Mayonnaise
Served with Housemade Crackers *onion, garlic, gluten allergy; GF without crackers
Cured Trout Belly
Shaved Onion, Pickled Beets, Sabayon, Capers *dairy allergy
Point Aux Pin
Portersville, Alabama. Extra plump and juicy with a perfect balance between salty and buttery.
Beaver Tails
Prince Edward Island, Canada. Buttery, creamy meat that finishes with a perfect balance of salt and mineral notes.
Malpeque
Caraquet Bay, New Brunswick, Canada. Cocktail-sized oysters showcasing mild salinity.
Matunuck
Potter's Pond, Rhode Island. Small with deep cup. They taste exactly like the last wave of the day. Small, light, and clean, not soggy or overly briny.
Smoked Trout Roe
Sustainably farmed. Vibrant orange, medium pearl. Full smoke flavor, pronounced brine, and a firm pop that delivers a hint of sweetness.
Seaweed Caviar
14g. A wonderful alternative for vegan and vegetarian guests. Remarkably similar to actual caviar in terms of color, size, and subtle ocean flavors.
Calvisius Original Pacific Sturgeon
Good as an introductory caviar. Large, creamy eggs that produce a silky yet clean mouthfeel. Initial umami pop of salt and seawater leading to sweeter elements of tropical fruit and freshly salted butter.
Kaluga Amber
A hybrid caviar from Kaluga Sturgeon and Amur Sturgeon. Mellow, rich, and buttery.
Kaluga Imperial Gold
Decadent yet versatile caviar for brine-lovers and those with more subtle palates. Large firm juicy pearls in warm rich brown, with a fresh, fruity and nutty taste.
Calvisius Ars Italica Oscietra Royal
Certified sustainable, low salt caviar. Aromatic, rich and creamy with a clean, complex finish.
Hors D'oeuvres
Seeded Sourdough
Ricotta, Honey, Fennel Pollen, Lemon Zest, Maldon Salt *gluten, dairy allergy
Seafood Bouillabaisse
Rouille, Grilled Bread *garlic, onion, gluten allergy; GF without bread
Baked Mussels
with Café de Paris butter *dairy, garlic allergy
Scallop Crudo
Citrus Vinaigrette, Blood Orange, Pistachio Dukkah, Basil *nut, onion allergy; gluten free
Tuna Tartare
Romesco, Toasted Almonds, Bottarga, Endive, Aioli *nut, garlic/onion, gluten allergy
Mushroom & Raclette Dumplings
Mushroom & Raclette, Dill, Chives, Chili Oil, Crème Fraiche *nut, garlic, onion, gluten, dairy allergy
Greens & Herbs
Butter Lettuce, Finé Herbs, Sherry Vinaigrette *gluten free
Leeks Vinaigrette
Boquerones, Hazelnuts, Pecorino, Aioli, Breadcrumbs *nut, dairy, onion, garlic, gluten allergy; GF without bread crumbs; DF without cheese
Salad Eau Tour
Chicories, Roquefort, Pancetta, Pear, Anchovy Vinaigrette *nut, dairy, garlic, onion allergy; gluten free, DF without cheese, NF without hazelnuts
Pricipale
Omelette
Crab, Bernaise, Butter Lettuces *gluten free; dairy, onion allergy
Parisian Gnocchi
Caramelized Onions, Olives, Anchovies, Crème Fraiche *dairy, gluten, onion, garlic allergy
Bar Steak
Oyster au Poivre, Frites *gluten free; dairy, onion, garlic allergy
Double Cheeseburger
House Grind, Ducky Onions, Gruyere, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun *gluten, dairy, onion, garlic allergy
Grilled Snapper
Persillade, Cauliflower Meuneire *gluten free; dairy, onion, garlic allergy
Steelhead Trout
Grenobloise, Grilled Frisee, Smoked Onion Soubise, Apple, Croutons *dairy, onion, gluten allergy; GF without croutons
Pork Milanese
Tonnato, Dill, Charred Cabbage, Chili Oil *garlic, onion, gluten allergy
Duck Breast
A L'Orange, Celery Root, Pistachio *gluten free; nut, onion, garlic allergy
d'Accompagnement
Fries
with House Made Aioli *gluten free; garlic/onion allergy
Grilled Broccolini
Lemon, Bread Crumbs, Gribiche *garlic, onion, gluten allergy; GF without bread crumbs
Greens & Herbs
Butter Lettuce, Finé Herbs, Sherry Vinaigrette *gluten free
Seeded Sourdough
Ricotta, Honey, Fennel Pollen, Lemon Zest, Maldon Salt *gluten, dairy allergy
Asparagus
bernaise, whitefish, trout roe GLUTEN FREE
Dessert
Creme Brulee
Brown Butter Creme Brulee, Berries, Royal Cinnamon Biscotti *dairy, gluten allergy; GF without biscotti
Mousse au Chocolat
Valrhona Chocolate, Creme Chantilly, Hazelnut, Vanilla Crust *nut, dairy, gluten allergy
Olive Oil Cake
Luxardo Cherries, Whipped Cream
Wine
By The Glass/Au Verre
Roederer Estate Brut
NV Brut. Anderson Valley, Mendocino, CA. Crisp and fresh with light fruit flavors. 60% Chardonnay 40% Pinot Noir.
Elk Cove Pinot Gris
2021 Willamette Valley, OR. 100% estate fruit, whole-cluster-pressed into steel tanks. Stone fruit flavors with a zippy acidity.
Sylvian & Alain Normand "Bourgogne Mâcon La Roche Vineuse"
2020 Burgundy, FR. Chardonnay grapes. Fruity wine, smooth & fresh on the palate.
Château Ducasse Bordeaux Blanc
2021 from Bordeaux, FR. 70% Sémillon 30% Sauvignon Blanc. Bone dry with classic Sauv Blanc notes of lime and grass. Good on its own or paired with seafood.
Domaine de Reuilly Pinot Gris Rosé
2021 Loire, FR. Dry with a touch of spice and balanced acidity. Stone fruit flavors and floral notes pair well with raw or steamed seafood.
Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir
2021 Blend from 5 vineyards Santa Maria Valley and Santa Barbara County. Aged ten months in French Oak barrels. Smoke and dark fruit on the nose. Complex but supple flavors. Food friendly.
Domaine la Manarine "Le Carignan"
2020 Rhone Valley, FR. Aged twenty days in stainless steel tanks and on the fine lees for the better part of a year. Vibrant red fruit intensity with herb and earthy undertones.
Château Larose-Perganson Haut-Médoc
2015 Bordeaux, Fr. Rich, smoky, and packed with dark berry flavors and a slight merality. Medium-bodied, well balanced and juicy.
Bulles/Bubbles
Mosse "Moussamoussettes" Vin Mousseaux Brut Rosé
2021. Gamay and Grolleau grapes. Loire, FR. Strawberry and peach with zesty acidity. Fun and friendly for all occasions. Natural Vinification.
Château de Plaisance Crémant de Loire Brut Nature
100% Chenin Blanc. Loire, FR. Certified biodynamic, no dosage. Manual harvest, traditional method. Bright minerality and racy acidity. Notes of lemon, apple, honeysuckle, and brioche.
Didier-Ducos "L'Ablutien" Brut Champagne
Non Vintage. Champagne, FR. Dry, medium-bodied with an abundance of bubbles. Nougat and marshmallow on the nose and brings buttery pie crust and bitter cherry to the palate.
Delamotte "Brut Blanc de Blancs" Champagne
Non Vintage. Champagne, FR. Mineral wine with textbook chalkiness. Citrus zest and fresh baked bread on the nose. Medium to full-bodied, with a fruity core and bright acidity.
Ruinart "Blanc de Blancs" Champagne
Non Vintage. Champagne, FR. 100% premier cru chardonnay grapes. Vibrant and refreshing. Warm notes of french toast and roasted almonds on the nose. Honey and minerals on the palate with a long, sustained finish.
Roger Coulon "Heri-Houdi 1er Cru" Champagne
Heri-Hodi translates to "yesterday-today." Non Vintage blend of Pinot Meunier, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from France. Fresh and floral, but full-bodied Champagne. Flavors of green apple and brioche with briming acidity.
Cruse Wine Co "Tradition" Rosé
Non Vintage. California. Blend of 68% Pinot Noir and 32% Chardonnay. The nose is slightly toasty, with cherry and biscuit, with notes of moss and forest floor. Dry and full-bodied on the palate with bright acid and flavors of marzipan and unripe strawberry. Seafood friendly!
Scribe Winery "Estate Blend" Pet Nat
2021. Sonoma, CA. An estate blend of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Riesling and Sylvaner. White strawberry from Pinot Noir, chalky richness of Chardonnay, white flowers and grapefruit from Riesling and beeswax from Sylvaner. The wine completes the fermentation process in the bottle, capturing Co2 and resulting in a lively, rustic, terroir-driven sparkling SCRIBE wine.
Blanc/White
Marc Deschamps "Champs de Cri" Pouilly-Fumé
2020. Sauvignon Blanc grapes. Loire, FR. The bright yellow color with golden highlights opens on a delicate nose that combines the smells of white flowers with those of citrus fruits. The palate offers a material of great finesse with an aromatic resonance that persists in a long, mineral and racy finish.
Château de Chasseloir "Comte Leloup" Muscadet
2018. Loire, FR. Pale in color with citrus and white flowers on the nose. Crisp and dry but juicy with exotic fruits and creaminess on the palate. Pairs well with seafood and cheeses.
Domaine Weinbach Wolfebren "RWO" Riesling
2020. Alsace, FR. Floral nose on buttery and lightly toasted aromas. Beautiful suppleness on the palate with a salty and refreshing finish.
Domaine Paul Prieur Sancerre Blanc
2021 Sauvignon Blanc from Sancerre, Loire Valley, FR. From organically-farmed vineyards in Verdigny and Chavignol, this is a classic, fresh, elegant expression of Sauvignon Blanc from Sancerre, with citrusy acidity and great minerality—fermented naturally and bottled without filtration.
Domaine Paul Prieur Sancerre 1.75L
Olivier Savary Chablis "Vieilles Vignes"
2020. Burgundy, FR. Chardonnay grapes. Rich and full on the nose with a salty minerality. Buttery and creamy on the palate with notes of citrus fruit and lemony acidity.
Domaine de la Bongran “Cuvée EJ Thevenet" Viré-Clessé
2020. Burgundy, FR. Chardonnay grapes organically farmed from very old vines. Rich in flavor and texture with firm minerality. Medium to full-bodied with bright acidity and a fruity core. Notes on the nose and palate of beeswax, pear, and white flowers.
Domaine Huet "Clos du Bourg" Vouvray Demi-Sec
2020. Loire, FR. Chenin blanc grapes. Mid-palate depth and a backend bounce. Aromas of quince pear and a hint of fresh pineapple with limestone minerality. Full-bodied on the palate with a topnote of dried flowers and citrus peel. Beautifully balanced and rock solid at the core.
Château d'Epiré Savennières Sec "Cuvée Spéciale"
2020. Loire, FR. Chenin Blanc grapes. Fermented in stainless steel tanks, aged up to nine months sur lie in combo chestnut, acacia and oak barrels. Medium-bodied and bone dry. Lemon zest, stone fruit, honey, and minerality.
Daniel-Etienne Defaix "Vaillon" Chablis 1er Cru
2009. Burgundy, FR. Chardonnay grapes. Aromas of waxy citrus, beeswax, fresh peach, and dried white flowers. Medium to full-bodied with a satiny palate and lively acids.
Château Simone Palette Blanc
2016. Provence, FR. You get the head-spinning complexity - minerality, herbs, pine resin, and various stone fruits. Brisk in its youth, but age-worthy, evolving into a masterpiece of minerality.
Domaine Thierry et Pascale Matrot Meursault ‘Perrières’ 1er Cru
2020. Burgundy, FR. Chardonnay grapes. Smoky notes of mineral reduction add to the airy nose of green apple, citrus and flowers. Stony bitter lemon zest on the palate. Medium-bodied with complexity and god length.
Alexana Pinot Gris
2019. Willamette Valley, OR. Juice is pressed off whole cluster, fully fermented and left to sit on the lees for aging. Notes of fig and apple on the nose. Rich & rounded on the palate with melon & citrus notes.
Hermann J Wiemer Dry Riesling
2020. Finger Lakes, NY. Exceptional body for a dry Riesling. Layers of citrus, stone, and tropical fruit are underpinned by taut acidities and a clean mineral finish.
Lieu Dit Melon
2020. Melon de Bourgogne. Santa Ynez Valley, Central Coast, CA. Fragrant and bright! Green apple, mint and white flowers throughout. Lip smacking pleasure paired with shellfish.
Bow & Arrow Chenin Blanc
2020. Willamette Valley, OR. 100% Chenin Blanc sourced from Union School Vineyard. Grapes are direct pressed into large 500 liter casks for fermentation and aging. Low intervention, unfined and unfiltered.
Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc
2021. Russian River Valley, CA. Fragrances of white peaches, lime zest, delicate white pineapple and ripe stone fruit. Upon entry, the creamy texture is buoyed by bright acidity. Ruby red grapefruit, white blossoms and citrus flowers linger on the seamless finish. Beautifully bright and floral, this Sauvignon Blanc is perfectly suited to both seafood and Asian-spiced cuisine.
Mount Eden Vineyards "Domaine Eden" Chardonnay
2019. Santa Cruz Mountains, CA. Subtle aromas of hazelnut, anise and vanilla. On the palate, crisp minerality with firm structured acidity. Flavors of citrus, earth and brown spice.
Cep "Hopkins Ranch" Sauvignon Blanc
2021. Sauvignon Blanc. Russian River Valley, CA. Organically farmed. Whole cluster pressed, Stainless steel, no malolactic. Clean, dry and super crisp. Grapefruit aromas on the nose and very bright lemon citrus flavors along with a bit of green apple on the light bodied palate. The wine ends with super bright acidity on a thrilling, lightly chalky and persistent finish.
Rosé et Orange
Licorne Méchante "Le Phoque Plongeur"
Non Vintage. Mendocino County, CA. Blend of Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Muscat, French Colombard. "Phoque plongeur" translates to the "diving seal." This baby orange is aromatic, fun, & lively. It smells like a mix of bitter orange peel and almonds. On the palate, tart stone fruit, yellow plum, more bitter orange and herbal tea. There's a touch of dry tannin on the finish, but in the end, the fruit and aromatics win out, making this an excellent intro into skin-contact wine for all.
Domaine de Terrebrun Bandol Rosé
2021. Provence, FR. 50% Mourvèdre, 25% Grenache, 25% Cinsault. delicate aromas of zest of red grapefruit and lemon; exotic, spicy character. Great plenitude of flavors including passion fruit, and a beautiful minerally freshness which comes from the limestone soil.
Las Jaras "Rosato"
2021. Calpella, CA. 53% Primitivo, 47% Sangiovese. It is a rich, softly textured wine that drinks more like fine white wine than your typical feather-light rosé. Aromas of crushed rocks, anise seed, nectarines and tangerine blossom leads you to a palate that is silky and round yet somehow light and snappy at the same time. Flavors of red plums, tart nectarines and quince with a savory edge.
Marcel Deiss "Complantation"
2020. Alsace, FR. Certified biodynamic. Fermented and aged in stainless steel for 12 months. Lively, fruity nose, mixing notes of lemon, white flowers, pineapple and yellow peach. The palate is nervous and remarkably fruity, combining the fatness, saltiness and sap of a ripe wine with the freshness of a thirsty wine.
Forlorn Hope "Queen of the Sierra" Amber
2021. Sierra Foothills, CA. Verdelho, Albariño, Muscat, Chardonnay. Fermented partially de-stemmed and partially whole-cluster. Blended in stainless. Bottled unfined and unfiltered. Racy acidity and flavors of grapefruit and underripe peaches.
Populis "Cuvee Texian"
2021 California blend of red and white grapes. Super light, fresh, and funky! Serve chilled.
Rouge/Red
Henri Milan "Haru" Rouge
2021. Vin de France. Carignan, Mourvèdre & Grenache. Unfined, unfiltered. Light tannins, pleasant acidity and a light colour for a red wine but it is extremely tasty and can be served slightly chilled.
Domaine de la Roche Bleues "La Baraquée" Côte-de-Brouilly
2021. Beaujolais, FR. Whole-cluster, semi-carbonic maceration. Peppery, floral aromas give way to a full-bodied, deep expression of dark berries on the palate. Unfined and unfiltred.
Michael Magnien Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru "Fremiéres"
2017. Burgundy, FR. Pinot Noir grapes. Medium weight and moderate tannins make for a more substantial village-level Chambolle. Notes of the essence of red currant, plum, spice and an earth wisp. The mouthfeel of the medium-bodied flavors is notably denser with good volume and minerality that really comes up on the more complex and better balanced finale where a hint of bitter cherry pit character emerges.
Domaine Nicolas Rossignol "Bourgogne"
2018. Pinot Noir from Bourgogne, FR. Organic and Biodynamic. This Bourgogne Rouge is a blend of fruit from different estate plots in Volnay and Pommard, sourced from vines aged 20-50 years. The wine is quite soft, expressive of fruit (think blueberry and redcurrant), and laden with silky tannins.
Olga Raffault "Les Picasses" Chinon
2016. Cab Franc from Loire, FR. Fermented in stainless steel tanks. Fermentation and maceration last 25-30 days depending on vintage. Aged in oak for 2-3 years. Full-bodied, structured and complex. Dark cherry flavor with smoky notes. Chalky tannins and a lengthy finish.
Mongeard-Mugneret Pernand-Vergelesses Premier Cru "Les Vergelesses"
2020. Pinot Noir from Burgundy, FR. Hand sorted in the winery, matured in new oak barrels. Rich and intense with raspberry, violet and black currant notes.
Domaine François Villard "L'Appel des Sereines" Syrah
2020. Northern Rhone, FR. Vine Syrah from several villages all with a decomposed granite soil. Twelve day maceration in open-top wood tapered vats followed by eleven months aging; half in vat, half in neutral barrels. Violets, spices, and blackberry on the palate with fleshy tannins and a persistent finish.
Coudoulet de Beaucastel Cotes-du-Rhone
2020. Blend of Grenache, Mourvedre and Syrah with 10% Carignan from Southern Rhone, FR. Floral overtones with hints of crushed stone and ripe cherry. Full-bodied and silky.
Crocus "l'Atelier" Malbec de Cahors
2019. Malbec. Southwest, FR. Fresh violet, cherry blossom, red and black fruit finishing with a soft hint of spices. Smooth on the palate with black cherry, fresh raspberry and ripe blueberry flavors. Its persistence ends with firm tannins and bright acidity.
Château Haut-Segottes "Saint-Emilion" Grand Cru
2019. Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc. Bordeaux, FR. This wine is usually dominant with Cabernet Franc, which produces a wine of considerable structure and is exceptionally age-worthy. This unfiltered wine gives tones of smoked cherries, cigar, peppercorn, and an earthy texture.
Château Pradeaux Bandol Rouge
2016. Provence, FR. One of the hallmarks of Pradeaux is that the grapes are never destemmed. The result is a wine of ferocious tannins in its youth. Hints of mossy, tree-bark complexity on the nose with scents of cherry and plum. Rich and full-bodied on the palate with a long finish.
Department 66 "D66"
2016. Maury, FR. The 2016 proudly boasts a rich cardinal complexion in the glass. Concentrated fragrance of ripe plum, cassis, and candied violet. On the palate, supremely rich blue and black skinned fruit with notes of cardamom, molasses, dried quince. Sappy tannins with a fresh acidic lift.
Domaine La Boutinière "La Crau" Vielle Vignes
2017. Châteauneuf du Pape. Rhone, FR. The blend is 78% Grenache, 16% Mourvèdre, 6% Syrah while the wine has been aged 20% in barrels and 80% in conical wooden vats for a period of 12 months. Black raspberry, cherry preserve and incense aromas. Appealingly sweet red and dark berry liqueur and spice cake flavors and a touch of candied flowers. Energetic in style, with fine-grained tannins adding shape to a long, floral accented finish..
Broc Cellars "Love" Red
2021. Blend of 51% Carignan, with Syrah, Valdiguie, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Grenache Noir. North Coast, CA. Fermented only with native yeasts. The wine was aged in a combination of mostly neutral French oak barrels and concrete tanks. Carignan delivers the blue fruit, while Syrah and Mourvèdre add depth. Valdiguié and Zinfandel add brightness, and Grenache Noir brings it all together, adding a certain ‘prettiness’ to the wine.
Scar of the Sea "Galleano Ranch" ALicante Bouschet
Nicolas Jay "l'Ensemble" Pinot Noir
2019. Willamette Valley, OR. Aged in French oak barrels. The 2019 showcases Christmas spice, currants, blueberry, and notes of sweet forest floor. The front end offers up strawberry flavors leading to chalky granities complexities, then back to fresh cranberry. Medium-bodied with a chewy mouthfeel. Unfined and unfiltered.
Elk Cove "Mount Richmond" Pinot Noir
2021. Willamette Valley, OR. Fermented in small open-top steel fermentors, with 10 months aging in 25% new French oak. Rich and earthy with aromas of blackberry pie, fig, and rose. Broad and juicy on the palate with fresh cherry flavors balanced by fine tannins and bay leaf on the finish.
Belle Glos "Dairyman" Pinot Noir
2021. Russian River Valley, CA. Dark plum in color with abundant aromas of dark chocolate, black cherry, and sun-ripened blackberry with a hint of cedar. Layered flavors of blackberry and raspberry pie filling, accompanied by notes of cinnamon, chocolate, and nutmeg play on the palate. Smooth and focused with refined tannins and a medium finish.
Descendants Liegeois Dupont "Les Gosses" Syrah
2017. Red Mountain, WA. Grapes are from Les Gosses Vineyard. Destemmed and partially crushed into stainless steel fermenters. It is then pressed into barrels to undergo malolactic fermentation. Aged 19 months in 52% new oak and 48% neutral oak. Classic characters of red tart fruits, blueberry pancakes, black pepper, and fresh ground cumin with hints of vanilla, dark cocoa powder and chili powder. There is a slight aggression mid-palate which leads to a smooth and creamy finish. SLightly savage, yet beautiful!
Ridge Vineyards "East Bench" Zinfandel
2020. Sonoma Valley, CA. 100% Zinfandel. Fresh black cherry, fig, and vanilla on the nose, with notes of mint. Medium to full body with rich raspberry on the palate and well coated tannins. Beautifully balanced with a juicy finish.
Andrew Will "Ciel du Cheval Vineyard" Bordeaux Blend
2015. Colombia Valley, WA. Dark fruited with hints of currants and cassis. Aromas of red flowers and pencil shavings. Medium to full-bodied showcasing an elegant frame and sturdy tannis leading to a long-lingering mineral finish.
Le P'tit Paysan Cabernet Sauvignon
2020 Central Coast, CA. Medium-full bodied, high acid, with dark fruit and dried herbs on the nose and palate. Volcanic soil, daytime heat and nighttime cool create a structured and ripe, but fresh and mineral driven wine.
Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon
2020. Paso Robles, CA. Enticing aromas of fresh black cherry, burnt sugar and a slight smokiness. On the palate, flavors evolve with vanilla foam, ripe dark fruit, roasted coffee & nuances of spice. This full-bodied wine is rounded out with smooth supple tannins that are brightened with a touch of acidity.
Pahlmeyer "Jayson" Cabernet Sauvignon
2019. Napa Valley, CA. 89% Cabernet Sauvignon, with Can Franc, Petit Verdot and Malbec. Full-bodied, focused and layered with notes of dark fruit, cassis, vanilla bean, and black tea. Firm tannins hit mid palate and soften throughout the finish.
Limerick Lane Syrah-Grenache
2015. Sonoma, CA. 60% Syrah, 21% Grenache, with Mourvedre and Petit Sirah. Spicy and chewy laying a foundation for the fresh, bright strawberry flavors of Grenache. Fiercely tannic with a leathery texture.
K Vintners "Roma River Rock Vineyards" Red Blend
2019. Columbia Valley, WA. 80% Cabernet Sauvignon 20% Syrah. Rich, full red with notes of chocolate, berries, and ripe fruit. Full-bodied with a classic finish featuring pepper and clove-like after taste.
Half Bottles
375 Louis Michel et Fils 'Montmains' Chablis 1er Cru
2019. Chablis. Burgundy, FR. Exhibiting aromas of apple, crisp stone fruit, white flowers. Medium to full-bodied, fleshy and generous, with an enveloping core of ripe fruit, lively acids and a nicely defined finish.
375 Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label Brut Champagne
NV. Champagne, FR. Ripe fruit and ginger aromas with hints of pear and light cream. Dry and well balanced with medium body and medium acidity. Flavors of apple, peach, and biscuit on the palate.
375 Château la Gaffelière "Dame Gaffelière" Saint-Emilion Grand Cru
2019. Cab Franc, Merlot. Bordeaux, FR. Black fruit, blueberries, cassis, walnuts, olives and charred bark on the nose. It’s medium-bodied with firm, powdery tannins. Rich and savory character on the palate with a fleshy finish.
375 Kosta Browne Pinot Noir Russian River Valley
2021. RRV, CA. Expressive red apple, raspberry, and pomegranate aromas excite alongside soft notes of lavender and spice. Medium to full-bodied and has a pure, focused textured, silky tannins, and a great finish.
Dessert Wine
Cockburn's Port Special Reserve
Portugal. Off dry/medium-sweet. Full-bodied with a rich, mellow texture and smooth tannins. Flavors of dried plum.
Fonseca Premium Reserve Bin No 27
Portugal. Intense rich fruity aromas of pure blackberry, cassis, cherry, and plum with hints of spice. Full-bodied and round with velvety texture balanced with by mouth filling tannins.
Chateau Doisy-Vedrines Sauternes
Bordeaux, FR. White blend of Semillon, Sauvignon Blanc, and Muscadelle. Full-bodied and sweet with flavors of honey, apricot, and mango.
Broadbent Madeira Rainwater
Madeira, Portugal. Medium-Dry. Aged 3 years in oak barrels. Appealing, straightforward flavors of caramel are followed by a tangy acidity and a walnut note on the finish.
Beer
Bottles & Cans
Unibroue “La Fin du Monde” Tripel
Tripel style beer brewed in Quebec, Canada. 9% ABV. This triple-style golden ale recreates the style of beer originally developed in the Middle Ages by trappist monks for special occasions and as such it was the first of its kind to be brewed in North America.
Kronenbourg "1664" Lager
European pale lager made in France. 5.5% ABV. First brewed in 1664 in Alsace, France by the Hatt family. 1664 Blanc tastes refreshing with mild sweetness, balancing spices, wheat notes and fruitiness from exotic fruits with a touch of lemon.
Lone Pint “Yellow Rose” IPA
SMaSH (single malt and single hop) IPA made by Lone Pint Brewery in Magnolia, TX. 6.8% ABV. Chalk-white head with a clean malt backbone. The hops impart a strong grapefruit, pineapple, and blueberry aroma and flavor. Good, easy-drinking introductory IPA for new and seasoned drinkers alike.
Live Oak “Hefeweizen”
Hefeweizen by Live Oak Brewery in Austin, TX. 5.3% ABV. Our Hefeweizen is authentically brewed using a traditional yeast strain that naturally creates the signature flavors of vanilla, clove, and banana. Modeled after the classic wheat beers of Bavaria, Hefe is cloudy and straw-colored with a meringue-like head that lingers to the bottom of the glass. Brewed with an ample volume of wheat malt and few hops. A traditional interpretation of a classic style, this idiosyncratic Bavarian beer is perfectly at home here in Texas.
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Contemporary French cuisine, seafood, and various specialties prepared in a wood-burning oven.
5117 Kelvin Dr, Houston, TX 77005