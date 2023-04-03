Eau Tour Eau Tour

Live Oak “Hefeweizen”

$6.00

Hefeweizen by Live Oak Brewery in Austin, TX. 5.3% ABV. Our Hefeweizen is authentically brewed using a traditional yeast strain that naturally creates the signature flavors of vanilla, clove, and banana. Modeled after the classic wheat beers of Bavaria, Hefe is cloudy and straw-colored with a meringue-like head that lingers to the bottom of the glass. Brewed with an ample volume of wheat malt and few hops. A traditional interpretation of a classic style, this idiosyncratic Bavarian beer is perfectly at home here in Texas.