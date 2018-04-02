Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chosun Hwaro & Nara Teppan

334 Reviews

$$

Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Popular Items

Bibimbab
Fried Gyoza
Spicy Chicken

KOREAN MEAL&ONLINE ORDER

Bibimbab

Bibimbab

$16.00
L.A. Galbi

L.A. Galbi

$19.00
Spicy Pork

Spicy Pork

$13.00
Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$13.00
Bulgogi

Bulgogi

$14.00

APPETIZER

Egg Roll

$6.00

Fried Gyoza

$8.00

Edamame

$5.00

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Spicy Green Bean

$6.00

A LA CARTE

Brisket Point

$18.00

Empress Galbi

$38.00

Emperor's Galbi

$24.00

Boneless Galbi

$36.00

Prime Ribeye

$36.00

New York Steak

$26.00

Filet Mignon

$37.00

Pork Belly

$18.00

Ice Cream

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Directions

