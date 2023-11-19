Ebarb 19785 STATE HWY 155 S
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ebarb Craft Sausage is a family run business that dedicates itself to making the highest quality artisan sausages. Ebarb Craft Sausage is made fresh in East Texas by Master Salumist, Tracy Ebarb.
Location
19785 STATE HWY 155 S, FLINT, TX 75762
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lake Palestine Resort, llc - 8900 Ruby Lane
No Reviews
8900 Ruby Lane Frankston, TX 75763
View restaurant