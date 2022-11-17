Earthbar imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Earthbar Berkeley EQ

review star

No reviews yet

2600 Shattuck Ave

Berkeley, CA 94704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Featured Items

The Peppermint Swirl Smoothie

The Peppermint Swirl Smoothie

$10.95Out of stock

Peppermint, beet powder, banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.

The Genius Smoothie

The Genius Smoothie

$11.95

33g protein. Blueberry, avocado, almond butter, Cocoapro™ cocoa extract, whey protein, cinnamon, salt - Packed with brain-supporting "Genius Foods" in collaboration with Genius Kitchen author Max Lugavere.

Acai Superberry Bowl

Acai Superberry Bowl

$13.95Out of stock

Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.

Chocolate Supreme

Chocolate Supreme

$10.95

25g protein. Banana, almond butter, maca, mesquite, chocolate hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.

Flax Master

Flax Master

$11.95

24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.

Almond Butter Acai Bowl

Almond Butter Acai Bowl

$13.95Out of stock

Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.

Lean + Green

Lean + Green

$11.95

21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.

Muscle Up

Muscle Up

$10.95

27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.

Mint Chip

Mint Chip

$10.95Out of stock

20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.

Rockstar

Rockstar

$11.95

17g protein. Banana, coconut butter, almond butter, vanilla, dates, sea salt, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein, blue spirulina, adaptogenic mushroom blend.

Blueberry Bliss

Blueberry Bliss

$10.95

23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.

PB Protein Bowl

PB Protein Bowl

$13.95

Banana, peanut butter, spinach, Earthfusion protein, hemp milk.

Smoothies

Berry Blaze

Berry Blaze

$10.95

5g protein. Acai, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, goji berry, banana, coconut water.

Blueberry Bliss

Blueberry Bliss

$10.95

23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.

Chocolate Supreme

Chocolate Supreme

$10.95

25g protein. Banana, almond butter, maca, mesquite, chocolate hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.

Detox Greens

Detox Greens

$10.95

6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.

The Epic

The Epic

$10.95

20g protein. Banana, almond butter, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Superfood protein.

Flax Master

Flax Master

$11.95

24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.

The Genius Smoothie

The Genius Smoothie

$11.95

33g protein. Blueberry, avocado, almond butter, Cocoapro™ cocoa extract, whey protein, cinnamon, salt - Packed with brain-supporting "Genius Foods" in collaboration with Genius Kitchen author Max Lugavere.

Great Breakfast

Great Breakfast

$10.95

28g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, granola.

Lean + Green

Lean + Green

$11.95

21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.

The Madhappy Smoothie

The Madhappy Smoothie

$11.95Out of stock

Limited time collaboration with Madhappy. Featuring a unique blend of coconut, almond butter, cashews, dates, vanilla, sea salt, blue spirulina, plus maca, which may help improve energy levels and enhance mood, and reishi, an adaptogenic mushroom, which helps the body combat stress.

Mint Chip

Mint Chip

$10.95Out of stock

20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.

Mocha Focus

Mocha Focus

$10.95

7g protein. Cocoapro™ cocoa extract, coffee, raspberry, cacao, coconut milk, almond butter, dates, agave, chocolate hemp milk.

Muscle Up

Muscle Up

$10.95

27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.

The Peppermint Swirl Smoothie

The Peppermint Swirl Smoothie

$10.95Out of stock

Peppermint, beet powder, banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.

Rockstar

Rockstar

$11.95

17g protein. Banana, coconut butter, almond butter, vanilla, dates, sea salt, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein, blue spirulina, adaptogenic mushroom blend.

Slim Down

Slim Down

$10.95

21g protein. Strawberry, pineapple, Earthfusion™ protein, coconut water, Slim Down™ Boost.

Strawberry Maca

Strawberry Maca

$10.95

15g protein. Strawberry, coconut meat, cashews, almond butter, dates, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Maca.

Sunshine Immunity

Sunshine Immunity

$10.95

7g protein. Passion fruit, mango, pineapple, ginger, coconut water, cayenne.

Bowls

Acai Superberry Bowl

Acai Superberry Bowl

$13.95Out of stock

Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.

Almond Butter Acai Bowl

Almond Butter Acai Bowl

$13.95Out of stock

Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.

Green Bowl

Green Bowl

$13.95

Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.

PB Protein Bowl

PB Protein Bowl

$13.95

Banana, peanut butter, spinach, Earthfusion protein, hemp milk.

Toasts & Waffles

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.95Out of stock

Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.

Golden Toast

Golden Toast

$7.95Out of stock

Turmeric hummus, avocado mash, everything supeseed mix, chili flakes, microgreens, GF bread.

Pesto Toast

Pesto Toast

$7.95Out of stock

Supergreens pesto, sun dried tomatoes, almond ricotta, toasted pumpkin seed, GF bread.

Banana Caramel Waffle

Banana Caramel Waffle

$7.95Out of stock

banana, almond butter, almonds, turmeric caramel drizzle. gf vegan waffle

Strawberry Ricotta Waffle

Strawberry Ricotta Waffle

$7.95Out of stock

strawberry, almonds, almond ricotta, honey drizzle, gf vegan waffle

Coffee

Energy Chai Latte

Energy Chai Latte

$5.95

MudWtr, almond cream, coconut nectar.

Focus Coffee

Focus Coffee

$5.95

MudWtr, coffee, almond cream, coconut nectar.

Superfood Coffee

$4.25

100% Arabica bean coffee, matcha, goji berry, rooibos red tea, South African honeybush.

Vegan Bulletproof Coffee

$6.50

Superfood coffee, coconut butter, brain octane oil.

Snacks

Earthbar - Chocolate Peanut Butter Earthbites

Earthbar - Chocolate Peanut Butter Earthbites

$6.99Out of stock

Enhanced with polyphenol-rich CocoaVia™ & Lion's Mane for a brain protecting 1-2 punch.

Earthbar - Coconut Earthbites

Earthbar - Coconut Earthbites

$6.99Out of stock

Enhanced with L-Theanine & Reishi for a calm and focused flow state.

Earthbar - Crispy Chocolate Truffle Earthbites

Earthbar - Crispy Chocolate Truffle Earthbites

$6.99Out of stock

A crispy puffed quinoa and creamy peanut butter treat dipped in rich dark chocolate.

Earthbar - Peanut Butter Crunch Earthbites

Earthbar - Peanut Butter Crunch Earthbites

$6.99

Enhanced with Hemp Seeds & adaptogens Maca & Ashwagandha for balance & energy.

Glonuts-Chocolate Mylk Donuts-3pk

Glonuts-Chocolate Mylk Donuts-3pk

$7.99

All glonuts are raw vegan, keto mini-donuts and are gluten free , soy free, gum free, and free of mysterious “flavors.” 1g (natural) sugar, 1g net carbs, 127 calories each. An edible version of the nostalgic chocolate mylk — but dairy free :) Ingredients: non-gmo almond flour, organic coconut, organic extra virgin coconut oil, organic coconut butter, non-gmo erythritol, non-gmo monk fruit, organic cacao powder, organic mesquite powder, organic vanilla, organic cinnamon, pink himalyan salt.

Glonuts-Peanut Butter Donuts-3pk

Glonuts-Peanut Butter Donuts-3pk

$7.99

All glonuts are raw vegan, keto mini-donuts and are gluten free , soy free, gum free, and free of mysterious “flavors.” 1g (natural) sugar, 1g net carbs, 123 calories each. A salty sweet treat without the cheat! Ingredients: non-gmo almond flour, organic coconut, organic coconut oil, organic coconut butter, non-gmo erythritol, non-gmo monk fruit, organic peanut butter, organic vanilla, organic cinnamon, pink himalyan salt.

Glonuts-Powdered Donuts-3pk

Glonuts-Powdered Donuts-3pk

$7.99

All glonuts are raw vegan, keto mini-donuts and are gluten free , soy free, gum free, and free of mysterious “flavors” 1g (natural) sugar, 1g net carbs, 115 calories each. Like the infamous donut we enjoyed growing up but without sugar crash! Ingredients: non-gmo almond flour, organic coconut, organic extra virgin coconut oil, organic coconut butter, non-gmo erythritol, non-gmo monk fruit, organic vanilla, organic cinnamon, pink himalyan salt.

Glonuts-Snickerdoodle Donuts-3pk

Glonuts-Snickerdoodle Donuts-3pk

$7.99

All glonuts are raw vegan, keto mini-donuts and are gluten free , soy free, gum free, and free of mysterious “flavors” 1g (natural) sugar, 1g net carbs, 115 calories each. The right mix of sweet, spice, and everything nice…to your body. Ingredients: non-gmo almond flour, organic coconut, organic extra virgin coconut oil, organic coconut butter, non-gmo erythritol, non-gmo monk fruit, organic vanilla, organic cinnamon, pink himalyan salt.

Herbal Tonics

Earthbar Herbals-Energy Ginseng-2 Fl oz

Earthbar Herbals-Energy Ginseng-2 Fl oz

$19.99Out of stock
Earthbar Herbals-Get Up & Go Go-2 Fl oz

Earthbar Herbals-Get Up & Go Go-2 Fl oz

$19.99
Earthbar Herbals-It's Time to Detox-2 Fl oz

Earthbar Herbals-It's Time to Detox-2 Fl oz

$19.99
Earthbar Herbals-Sinus Blaster-2 Fl oz

Earthbar Herbals-Sinus Blaster-2 Fl oz

$19.99Out of stock
Earthbar Herbals-Slim Down-2 Fl oz

Earthbar Herbals-Slim Down-2 Fl oz

$19.99
Earthbar Herbals-Super Immune-2 Fl oz

Earthbar Herbals-Super Immune-2 Fl oz

$19.99

Vitamins & Supplements

Earthbar Enhanced-Calm & Happy-60 caps

Earthbar Enhanced-Calm & Happy-60 caps

$49.99Out of stock

Calm & Happy is designed to promote the activity of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) and serotonin, which may help support healthy moods, cravings, and feelings of calm, satiety, and satisfaction. 60 capsules (30 servings) Vitamin B-6 (as P5P) 2.5 mg Vitamin B-12 (as Methylcobalamin) 1000mcg Magnesium (as Di-Magnesium Malate) 75mg Inositol 400mg Taurine 300mg Chamomile 200mg GABA (as PharmaGABA®) 100mg L-Theanine 100mg 5-HTP 50mg Phosphatidylserine (from sunflower lecithin) 50mg

Earthbar Enhanced-Calm the Crave-120 caps

Earthbar Enhanced-Calm the Crave-120 caps

$49.99Out of stock

Curb undesirable food cravings with targeted nutrients and botanicals. 120 caps (60 servings) Vit C 75 mg Niacin (as Niacinamide) 10 mg NE Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl and P5P) 10 mg Vitamin B12 (as Methylcobalamin) 25 mcg Tyrosine 1 g 5-HTP 100 mg Rhodiola (standardized to 3% rosavins and 1% salidroside) 50 mg

Earthbar Enhanced-D3/K2 Synergy-60 softgels

$30.75Out of stock
Earthbar Enhanced-Electro: 5-4oz

Earthbar Enhanced-Electro: 5-4oz

$16.99Out of stock

A concentrated performance blend of 5 essential electrolytes designed to deliver rapid replenishment. 4oz (40 servings) Magnesium (from Ionic Trace Minerals) 75 mg Zinc (as Zinc Sulfate) 2 mg Chloride (from Ionic Trace Minerals) 300 mg Sodium (from Seawater) 150 mg Potassium (as Potassium Chloride) 150 mg Sulfate (from Ionic Trace Minerals) 30 mg

Earthbar Enhanced-Focused Day-60 caps

Earthbar Enhanced-Focused Day-60 caps

$59.99Out of stock

All day focus and energy delivered in a powerful nootropic with with Citcoline & Acetyl -L-Carnitine. 60 capsules (30 servings) Ingredients: Acetyl-L-Carnitine HCI 500 mg Citicoline (As Cognizin®) 250 mg Glycerophosphocholine (from soy lecithin) Coffee Fruit Concentrate (As NeuroFactor™) (Coffea arabica)(whole fruit) Phosphatidylserine (from sunflower lecithin) Ginkgo (Ginkgo biloba) (Leaf) [Standardized to contain 24% ginkgoflavonglycosides and 6% terpene lactones]

Earthbar Enhanced-Glow & Restore Collagen-390g

Earthbar Enhanced-Glow & Restore Collagen-390g

$49.99

Boost skin elasticity, hair health and bone strength with this blend of three patented collagen peptides. 380g 30 servings Ingredients: 12.5 g Collagen peptides (from FORTIGEL®, FORTIBONE®, VERISOL)(bovine, hydrolyzed, non-GMO)

Earthbar Enhanced-Gut + Microbiome-30 caps

Earthbar Enhanced-Gut + Microbiome-30 caps

$44.99Out of stock

A highly potent gut reset blend of 10 probiotic strains with 50 billion CFU. 30 capsules (30 servings) Probiotic Blend 279 mcg (50 billion CFU) Bifidobacterium lactis (UABIa-12™) 17.8B CFU Lactobacillus acidophilus (DDS®-1) 5.7B CFU Lactobacillus plantarum (UALp-05™) 8.6 Billion CFU Lactobacillus casei (UALc-03™) 3.5 Billion CFU Bifidobacterium breve (UABr-11™) 3.5 Billion CFU Bifidobacterium bifidum (UABb-10™) 1.0 Billion CFU Bifidobacterium longum (UABI-14™) 1.0 Billion CFU Lactobacillus salivarius (UALs-07™) 2.9 Billion CFU Lactobacillus rhamnosus (GG) 3.0 Billion CFU Lactobacillus paracasei (UALpc-04™) 3.0 Billion CFU

Earthbar Enhanced-Performance BCAA-270g

Earthbar Enhanced-Performance BCAA-270g

$49.99

Promotes lean muscle development and reduced soreness 270g (30 servings) L-Leucine 2.5g L-Glutamine 2g L-Isoleucine 1.25g L-Valine 1.25g

Earthbar Enhanced-Power X-140g

Earthbar Enhanced-Power X-140g

$49.99

Pre-workout formula designed to increase power, stamina and focus. 140g (20 servings) Magnesium (from Creatine MagnaPower®) 200mg Sodium 40mg Creatine MagnaPower® 2.5g Acetyl L-Carnitine HCI 1.5g Creatine (from Creatine MagnaPower®) 1.1g N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine 750mg Adenosine 5'-Triphosphate Disodium (as PEAK ATP®) 400mg L-Theanine 200mg Caffeine (from green coffee) 100mg

Earthbar Enhanced-Sleep Potion-180g

Earthbar Enhanced-Sleep Potion-180g

$44.99Out of stock

Relax the body and mind at night with a unique blend of 3 highly absorbable forms of magnesium and lavender. 180g (30 servings) Magnesium (as Mag Orotate 100 mg, Mag Glycerophosphate 100 mg, TRAACS Mag Bisglycinate Chelate 100 mg) 300 mg) Montmorency Tart Cherry Powder 250 mg California Poppy Extract 250 mg Lavender Extract 150 mg

Earthbar-Liposomal D3/K2-1.7 fl oz

$42.99

Earthbar-Liposomal Vitamin C-3.4 fl oz

$23.99

Earthbar-Ultimate Immune+-3.4 fl oz

$55.99
Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Chocolate 1.1 lb

Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Chocolate 1.1 lb

$29.99Out of stock

Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 1lb – 15 servings

Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Chocolate 2.2 lb

Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Chocolate 2.2 lb

$55.99Out of stock

Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 2lb – 30 servings

Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Vanilla 1.1 lb

Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Vanilla 1.1 lb

$29.99Out of stock

Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 1lb – 15 servings

Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Vanilla 2.2 lb

Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Vanilla 2.2 lb

$55.99Out of stock

Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 2lb – 30 servings

ADD Utensils

California prohibits us from providing single-use utensils unless they are requested by the customer. If you need any of these please let us know.
ADD Straw

ADD Straw

California prohibits us from providing single-use utensils unless they are requested by the customer. If you need any of these please let us know.

ADD Spoon

ADD Spoon

California prohibits us from providing single-use utensils unless they are requested by the customer. If you need any of these please let us know.

ADD Fork

ADD Fork

California prohibits us from providing single-use utensils unless they are requested by the customer. If you need any of these please let us know.

ADD Knife

ADD Knife

California prohibits us from providing single-use utensils unless they are requested by the customer. If you need any of these please let us know.

ADD Coffee Stirrer

ADD Coffee Stirrer

California prohibits us from providing single-use utensils unless they are requested by the customer. If you need any of these please let us know.

ADD Coffee Sleeve

ADD Coffee Sleeve

California prohibits us from providing single-use utensils unless they are requested by the customer. If you need any of these please let us know.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2600 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94704

Directions

Gallery
Earthbar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Earthbar - Market St
orange starNo Reviews
747 Market St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Union St
orange star4.8 • 205
2055-A Union St San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Mission St.
orange starNo Reviews
1560 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Castro
orange star4.7 • 1,432
506 Castro St San Francisco, CA 94114
View restaurantnext
Cafe del Soul - Mill Valley
orange star4.1 • 685
247 Shoreline Highway Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurantnext
Thumbs Up Grill
orange starNo Reviews
975 E Stanley Blvd Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Berkeley
Downtown Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
West Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston