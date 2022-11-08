- Home
Earthbar Manhattan Beach
5400 Rosecrans Ave
Manhattan Beach, CA 90250
Featured Items
The Genius Smoothie
33g protein. Blueberry, avocado, almond butter, Cocoapro™ cocoa extract, whey protein, cinnamon, salt - Packed with brain-supporting "Genius Foods" in collaboration with Genius Kitchen author Max Lugavere.
Acai Superberry Bowl
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Chocolate Supreme
25g protein. Banana, almond butter, maca, mesquite, chocolate hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Flax Master
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
Almond Butter Acai Bowl
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Lean + Green
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.
Muscle Up
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
Mint Chip
20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.
Rockstar
17g protein. Banana, coconut butter, almond butter, vanilla, dates, sea salt, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein, blue spirulina, adaptogenic mushroom blend.
Blueberry Bliss
23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
PB Protein Bowl
Banana, peanut butter, spinach, Earthfusion protein, hemp milk.
Smoothies
Berry Blaze
5g protein. Acai, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, goji berry, banana, coconut water.
Blueberry Bliss
23g protein. Blueberry, banana, almond butter, hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Chocolate Supreme
25g protein. Banana, almond butter, maca, mesquite, chocolate hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Detox Greens
6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.
The Epic
20g protein. Banana, almond butter, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Superfood protein.
Flax Master
24g protein. Acai, blueberry, banana, almond butter, cinnamon, coconut water, Earthfusion protein, maca, L-glutamine, B-12, flax oil.
The Genius Smoothie
33g protein. Blueberry, avocado, almond butter, Cocoapro™ cocoa extract, whey protein, cinnamon, salt - Packed with brain-supporting "Genius Foods" in collaboration with Genius Kitchen author Max Lugavere.
Great Breakfast
28g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, granola.
Lean + Green
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.
The Madhappy Smoothie
Limited time collaboration with Madhappy. Featuring a unique blend of coconut, almond butter, cashews, dates, vanilla, sea salt, blue spirulina, plus maca, which may help improve energy levels and enhance mood, and reishi, an adaptogenic mushroom, which helps the body combat stress.
Mint Chip
20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.
Mocha Focus
7g protein. Cocoapro™ cocoa extract, coffee, raspberry, cacao, coconut milk, almond butter, dates, agave, chocolate hemp milk.
Muscle Up
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
Rockstar
17g protein. Banana, coconut butter, almond butter, vanilla, dates, sea salt, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein, blue spirulina, adaptogenic mushroom blend.
Slim Down
21g protein. Strawberry, pineapple, Earthfusion™ protein, coconut water, Slim Down™ Boost.
Strawberry Maca
15g protein. Strawberry, coconut meat, cashews, almond butter, dates, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Maca.
Sunshine Immunity
7g protein. Passion fruit, mango, pineapple, ginger, coconut water, cayenne.
Bowls
Acai Superberry Bowl
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Almond Butter Acai Bowl
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Green Bowl
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
PB Protein Bowl
Banana, peanut butter, spinach, Earthfusion protein, hemp milk.
Coffee
Energy Chai Latte
MudWtr, almond cream, coconut nectar.
Focus Coffee
MudWtr, coffee, almond cream, coconut nectar.
Superfood Coffee
100% Arabica bean coffee, matcha, goji berry, rooibos red tea, South African honeybush.
Vegan Bulletproof Coffee
Superfood coffee, coconut butter, brain octane oil.
Snacks
Earthbar - Chocolate Peanut Butter Earthbites
Enhanced with polyphenol-rich CocoaVia™ & Lion's Mane for a brain protecting 1-2 punch.
Earthbar - Coconut Earthbites
Enhanced with L-Theanine & Reishi for a calm and focused flow state.
Earthbar - Crispy Chocolate Truffle Earthbites
A crispy puffed quinoa and creamy peanut butter treat dipped in rich dark chocolate.
Earthbar - Peanut Butter Crunch Earthbites
Enhanced with Hemp Seeds & adaptogens Maca & Ashwagandha for balance & energy.
Glonuts-Chocolate Mylk Donuts-3pk
All glonuts are raw vegan, keto mini-donuts and are gluten free , soy free, gum free, and free of mysterious “flavors.” 1g (natural) sugar, 1g net carbs, 127 calories each. An edible version of the nostalgic chocolate mylk — but dairy free :) Ingredients: non-gmo almond flour, organic coconut, organic extra virgin coconut oil, organic coconut butter, non-gmo erythritol, non-gmo monk fruit, organic cacao powder, organic mesquite powder, organic vanilla, organic cinnamon, pink himalyan salt.
Glonuts-Peanut Butter Donuts-3pk
All glonuts are raw vegan, keto mini-donuts and are gluten free , soy free, gum free, and free of mysterious “flavors.” 1g (natural) sugar, 1g net carbs, 123 calories each. A salty sweet treat without the cheat! Ingredients: non-gmo almond flour, organic coconut, organic coconut oil, organic coconut butter, non-gmo erythritol, non-gmo monk fruit, organic peanut butter, organic vanilla, organic cinnamon, pink himalyan salt.
Glonuts-Powdered Donuts-3pk
All glonuts are raw vegan, keto mini-donuts and are gluten free , soy free, gum free, and free of mysterious “flavors” 1g (natural) sugar, 1g net carbs, 115 calories each. Like the infamous donut we enjoyed growing up but without sugar crash! Ingredients: non-gmo almond flour, organic coconut, organic extra virgin coconut oil, organic coconut butter, non-gmo erythritol, non-gmo monk fruit, organic vanilla, organic cinnamon, pink himalyan salt.
Glonuts-Snickerdoodle Donuts-3pk
All glonuts are raw vegan, keto mini-donuts and are gluten free , soy free, gum free, and free of mysterious “flavors” 1g (natural) sugar, 1g net carbs, 115 calories each. The right mix of sweet, spice, and everything nice…to your body. Ingredients: non-gmo almond flour, organic coconut, organic extra virgin coconut oil, organic coconut butter, non-gmo erythritol, non-gmo monk fruit, organic vanilla, organic cinnamon, pink himalyan salt.
Herbal Tonics
Vitamins & Supplements
Earthbar Enhanced-Calm & Happy-60 caps
Calm & Happy is designed to promote the activity of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) and serotonin, which may help support healthy moods, cravings, and feelings of calm, satiety, and satisfaction. 60 capsules (30 servings) Vitamin B-6 (as P5P) 2.5 mg Vitamin B-12 (as Methylcobalamin) 1000mcg Magnesium (as Di-Magnesium Malate) 75mg Inositol 400mg Taurine 300mg Chamomile 200mg GABA (as PharmaGABA®) 100mg L-Theanine 100mg 5-HTP 50mg Phosphatidylserine (from sunflower lecithin) 50mg
Earthbar Enhanced-Calm the Crave-120 caps
Curb undesirable food cravings with targeted nutrients and botanicals. 120 caps (60 servings) Vit C 75 mg Niacin (as Niacinamide) 10 mg NE Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl and P5P) 10 mg Vitamin B12 (as Methylcobalamin) 25 mcg Tyrosine 1 g 5-HTP 100 mg Rhodiola (standardized to 3% rosavins and 1% salidroside) 50 mg
Earthbar Enhanced-D3/K2 Synergy-60 softgels
Earthbar Enhanced-Electro: 5-4oz
A concentrated performance blend of 5 essential electrolytes designed to deliver rapid replenishment. 4oz (40 servings) Magnesium (from Ionic Trace Minerals) 75 mg Zinc (as Zinc Sulfate) 2 mg Chloride (from Ionic Trace Minerals) 300 mg Sodium (from Seawater) 150 mg Potassium (as Potassium Chloride) 150 mg Sulfate (from Ionic Trace Minerals) 30 mg
Earthbar Enhanced-Focused Day-60 caps
All day focus and energy delivered in a powerful nootropic with with Citcoline & Acetyl -L-Carnitine. 60 capsules (30 servings) Ingredients: Acetyl-L-Carnitine HCI 500 mg Citicoline (As Cognizin®) 250 mg Glycerophosphocholine (from soy lecithin) Coffee Fruit Concentrate (As NeuroFactor™) (Coffea arabica)(whole fruit) Phosphatidylserine (from sunflower lecithin) Ginkgo (Ginkgo biloba) (Leaf) [Standardized to contain 24% ginkgoflavonglycosides and 6% terpene lactones]
Earthbar Enhanced-Glow & Restore Collagen-390g
Boost skin elasticity, hair health and bone strength with this blend of three patented collagen peptides. 380g 30 servings Ingredients: 12.5 g Collagen peptides (from FORTIGEL®, FORTIBONE®, VERISOL)(bovine, hydrolyzed, non-GMO)
Earthbar Enhanced-Gut + Microbiome-30 caps
A highly potent gut reset blend of 10 probiotic strains with 50 billion CFU. 30 capsules (30 servings) Probiotic Blend 279 mcg (50 billion CFU) Bifidobacterium lactis (UABIa-12™) 17.8B CFU Lactobacillus acidophilus (DDS®-1) 5.7B CFU Lactobacillus plantarum (UALp-05™) 8.6 Billion CFU Lactobacillus casei (UALc-03™) 3.5 Billion CFU Bifidobacterium breve (UABr-11™) 3.5 Billion CFU Bifidobacterium bifidum (UABb-10™) 1.0 Billion CFU Bifidobacterium longum (UABI-14™) 1.0 Billion CFU Lactobacillus salivarius (UALs-07™) 2.9 Billion CFU Lactobacillus rhamnosus (GG) 3.0 Billion CFU Lactobacillus paracasei (UALpc-04™) 3.0 Billion CFU
Earthbar Enhanced-Performance BCAA-270g
Promotes lean muscle development and reduced soreness 270g (30 servings) L-Leucine 2.5g L-Glutamine 2g L-Isoleucine 1.25g L-Valine 1.25g
Earthbar Enhanced-Power X-140g
Pre-workout formula designed to increase power, stamina and focus. 140g (20 servings) Magnesium (from Creatine MagnaPower®) 200mg Sodium 40mg Creatine MagnaPower® 2.5g Acetyl L-Carnitine HCI 1.5g Creatine (from Creatine MagnaPower®) 1.1g N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine 750mg Adenosine 5'-Triphosphate Disodium (as PEAK ATP®) 400mg L-Theanine 200mg Caffeine (from green coffee) 100mg
Earthbar Enhanced-Sleep Potion-180g
Relax the body and mind at night with a unique blend of 3 highly absorbable forms of magnesium and lavender. 180g (30 servings) Magnesium (as Mag Orotate 100 mg, Mag Glycerophosphate 100 mg, TRAACS Mag Bisglycinate Chelate 100 mg) 300 mg) Montmorency Tart Cherry Powder 250 mg California Poppy Extract 250 mg Lavender Extract 150 mg
Earthbar-Liposomal D3/K2-1.7 fl oz
Earthbar-Liposomal Vitamin C-3.4 fl oz
Earthbar-Ultimate Immune+-3.4 fl oz
Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Chocolate 1.1 lb
Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 1lb – 15 servings
Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Chocolate 2.2 lb
Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 2lb – 30 servings
Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Vanilla 1.1 lb
Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 1lb – 15 servings
Earthfusion Plant-Based Protein Vanilla 2.2 lb
Earthfusion Protein Powder provides your muscles with 21 grams of complete plant-based protein and BCAAs. How to Use – Add one level scoop to 9-12oz of chilled water/almond milk/favorite beverage in a shaker cup or blender and mix for about 5 seconds. Also tastes great when added to smoothies. 2lb – 30 servings
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
5400 Rosecrans Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90250